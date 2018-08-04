Facebook's Attention Machine, Explained

Authored by Azeem via The Exponential View,
A brief guide into why Facebook doesn’t sell your data
You read that right.
Facebook does not sell your data, despite the widespread belief that it does.
We at Exponential View united with Qriously to research how people think about their data on Facebook, finding that two-thirds misunderstand the ways the information they provide serves this business.
Hoping to bring the machinery closer to you, we worked with Tremendo.us to illustrate the process. Understand it, share it, and educate others around you.
Well if It's as harmless as all that, then why was someone from Facebook in the white house nearly every day for 8 years?
It's scary how many people walk around staring at the screen in their hand.
And then theres AdBlock + Chrome = a big FU to ZUUUCKERBURG
It is actually quite correct you can't sell anything to someone, including politics, without gaining one's attention
Facebook is an attention machine. It is a method of thought control. Has been from its very inception. It was tried on Ivy League guinea pigs and then expanded to everyone else. It is the ultimate surveillance tool. And it was never anything more than that.
Oh, so now they're relabelling people's data with the label, attention. Well that makes sense since it is fairly well known Zuckerberg think's it's users are dumbfucks.
Anything that is offered for free means only one thing: you are the product.
Not hard to understand. Easy.
There are two things you can not compete with.
Free, and insanity
In reply to Anything that is offered for… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yet folks will still post foolish drunken selfies with hookers and wonder why they didn't get that grade school teaching position they applied for.
Facebook is dumb
