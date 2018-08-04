Facebook's Attention Machine, Explained

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/04/2018 - 20:45

Authored by Azeem via The Exponential View,

A brief guide into why Facebook doesn’t sell your data

You read that right.

Facebook does not sell your data, despite the widespread belief that it does.

We at Exponential View united with Qriously to research how people think about their data on Facebook, finding that two-thirds misunderstand the ways the information they provide serves this business.

Hoping to bring the machinery closer to you, we worked with Tremendo.us to illustrate the process. Understand it, share it, and educate others around you.

Source: Exponentia lView

Tags
Technology Internet

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
kr86096 toady Sat, 08/04/2018 - 21:06 Permalink

Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it

====http://www.todaysfox.com

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Sat, 08/04/2018 - 20:54 Permalink

Facebook is an attention machine. It is a method of thought control. Has been from its very inception. It was tried on Ivy League guinea pigs and then expanded to everyone else. It is the ultimate surveillance tool. And it was never anything more than that.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
MusicIsYou Sat, 08/04/2018 - 21:15 Permalink

Oh, so now they're relabelling people's data with the label, attention. Well that makes sense since it is fairly well known Zuckerberg think's it's users are dumbfucks.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
monad Sat, 08/04/2018 - 21:20 Permalink

https://media.8ch.net/file_store/d6ac06a6f8e8b4265edc6e56ae2fc5cf6bd653…

https://media.8ch.net/file_store/4fb403ee7eb92a28e73c6ce0037682b89689bf…

https://media.8ch.net/file_store/e0531c3036a955d96c5c913a6e039e8f7138ba…

https://media.8ch.net/file_store/fb080ebf81f575c085a059e1d77bf4895632d9…

https://media.8ch.net/file_store/449e4a3f153082047d0fbe72d199d45234d650…

https://www.justice.gov/pardon/obama-pardons

We have the servers.

https://media.8ch.net/file_store/f01d01bb544ae8938babf2dbe021c9aaa134e4…

https://media.8ch.net/file_store/8ee33121966e66d331468d29ff1f56e956d569…

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SybilDefense Sat, 08/04/2018 - 21:27 Permalink

Yet folks will still post foolish drunken selfies with hookers and wonder why they didn't get that grade school teaching position they applied for.

Facebook is dumb

(T-shirt Copyright reserved)