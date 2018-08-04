Facebook's Attention Machine, Explained

Authored by Azeem via The Exponential View,

A brief guide into why Facebook doesn’t sell your data

You read that right.

Facebook does not sell your data, despite the widespread belief that it does.

We at Exponential View united with Qriously to research how people think about their data on Facebook, finding that two-thirds misunderstand the ways the information they provide serves this business.

Hoping to bring the machinery closer to you, we worked with Tremendo.us to illustrate the process. Understand it, share it, and educate others around you.

Source: Exponentia lView