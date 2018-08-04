Here's Why 3D-Printing Guns Are A Win For World Peace And A Potential Death Blow To Tyranny

Authored by Matt Agorist via ActivistPost.com,
As the debate continues about whether or not 3D-printed firearm plans should be banned, even the ostensible pro-2nd Amendment folks are worried that shooting rampages will occur as a result of these plans being published online. But the reality is far different.
For generations, advocates of private gun ownership have been fighting exhaustively through political channels to protect their right to keep and bear arms. Gun owners even have one of the strongest lobby groups in Washington, the highly disappointing NRA. Yet over the years, gun rights continue to diminish in America, despite the constant political campaigns by the NRA and politicians that claim to support gun rights.
However, in the past few years, one guy with a good idea has managed to do more to protect gun rights than the NRA has in decades of political involvement. Cody Wilson is the founder of “Defense Distributed” and the “Wikiweapon” project, which allows anyone with a 3D printer to create their own untraceable gun in the privacy of their own home.
While alarmists claim that 3D-printed guns will be the end of humanity, the fact is that these plans have been online on torrent and dark web sites for years and we’ve yet to see a single person killed with one.
What’s more, as the gruesome murder-suicide on a college campus in Walnut Creek, California illustrates is that people don’t even need these plans if they want to make their own untraceable gun. Scott Bertics built the gun he used to shoot himself and Clare Orton without anyone knowing and entirely through legal measures.
Psychopaths who want to cause harm to others will cause harm to others using any means necessary. Limiting the ability for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves will never change this.
Wilson makes no secret that the intention behind distributing CAD files to create homemade guns is to make gun control measures obsolete and bolster the Second Amendment, which is under continual assault from anti-gun activists.
As Wilson explains, these files could be used to empower oppressed people all over the world who’ve been disarmed and ruled by criminals and warlords.
“We put a lot of world governments on notice, and I think that’s good in the history of the balance of power between sovereigns and subjects,” Wilson told the Brown Political Review.
From the Armenian Genocide to the Nazi Holocaust to “Black Gun Codes” in America: throughout history, societies who have been disarmed by their governments have given way to massive bloodshed. This is still the case today in countries who’ve turned in their guns.
Depending on the current government, life in disarmed societies can go on peacefully for a while. However, in some cases, citizens — men women and children — are slaughtered by the millions.
Even when gun control seems to work in the short term, the scapegoatists are never satisfied. As we are seeing in the United Kingdom, politicians are now going after knives as the “evil weapon” that no law-abiding citizen should ever need.
For those who don’t recall, the disarming of citizens took place in the US and was used as a means to slaughter blacks and Native Americans.
Perhaps the first known attempt at disarming citizens in the new world occurred in 1751 when the French Black code was enacted requiring colonists to “stop any blacks, and if necessary, beat any black carrying any potential weapon, such as a cane.”
This attempt to disarm blacks was repeated under United States’ rule 50 years later when the U.S. purchased the Louisiana territory. According to a paper published in the Kansas Journal of Law & Public Policy:
When the first U. S. official arrived in New Orleans in 1803 to take charge of this new American possession, the planters sought to have the existing free black militia disarmed, and otherwise exclude “free blacks from positions in which they were required to bear arms,” including such non-military functions as slave-catching crews.
Upon the defeat of the confederacy in the Civil War, many southern states enacted “Black Codes” that barred the newly freed slaves from exercising their basic civil rights. One such example of these new laws was an act passed in the state of Mississippi that stated:
no freedman, free negro or mulatto, not in the military service of the United States government, and not licensed so to do by the board of police of his or her county, shall keep or carry fire-arms of any kind, or any ammunition, dirk or bowie knife, and on conviction thereof in the county court shall be punished by fine
After the passage of these laws, numerous studies concluded that the newly freed slaves had essentially been rendered defenseless against groups like the Ku Klux Klan. Disarming them, essentially made them slaves once again.
Guns — in the hands of good people — level the playing field against guns in the hands of bad people. It is this simple. Just imagine the power a 3D-printed gun would give a mother in an African village as warlords come through hacking off the limbs of children with machetes. With enough of the villagers having these guns, they could effectively defend themselves against large groups of tyrants even if they had automatic weapons.
Sadly, the statists only see the potentially negative aspects of these 3D-printed guns.
“The people who make them will be state actors or well-financed criminal cartels who have the ability to execute well-organized criminal attacks in the United States and elsewhere,” said Avery Gardiner, the co-president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.
This protectionist attitude is self-serving and one-sided and ignores the benefits of an armed society as well as history. And, it only serves to further the oppression of those who cannot defend themselves.
While it would certainly be an amazing thought to be able to live in a world without guns, that is simply not the case. Until it is the case, anyone who wants to defend themselves and their family, should be able to do so in any manner they see fit — as the only other option is tyranny.
As Wilson notes, “I think the state should be as weak as possible relative to the individual. The proper posture of the state is one that at least is in fear of its citizen, not one that lords over it.”
You can buy printers that print metal items.
https://all3dp.com/1/3d-metal-3d-printer-metal-3d-printing/
See my avatar, what we say to the (((Overlords))).
There is no doubt that the government should fear its citizens...NOT the citizens fear their government...This is the check and balance that the 2nd Amendment intended.
Feinstein, et al: The 2nd is NOT about HUNTING!!!
In reply to You can buy printers that… by HRClinton
Screw guns. I want to print a terminator...
In reply to There is no doubt that the… by Creative_Destruct
Those Mutherfuckers!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!BLM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am ready to rock n roll now! Do they not realize that those statues are of US Veterans!???? Not just Civil War Generals.
https://wtop.com/virginia/2018/08/robert-e-lee-statue-vandalized-on-ric…
In reply to . by MasterPo
"...the highly disappointing NRA"- that about sums it up for me with those assholes- for about the last 25 years they have come across as controlled opposition.
In reply to There is no doubt that the… by Creative_Destruct
And boycott all the advertisers who yanked advertising with controlled opposition
In reply to "...the highly disappointing… by Juggernaut x2
The NRA reminds me of a charity that collects millions, then throws lavish parties and buys irrelevant things for themselves while giving nothing back. They have let gun rights slowly erode for a better part of 25 years or more all while collecting millions of dollars in "dues".
My 2nd Amendment right is a God given right to self defense. It was not given to me by the NRA. The Left can use all of the regulations and bullshit laws they want to take my right to self defense away. I guarantee they'll only die poorly trying.
In reply to "...the highly disappointing… by Juggernaut x2
Yes, I think controlled opposition is the right way to view the NRA. I had a membership for a year and I regret paying them a dime.
In reply to "...the highly disappointing… by Juggernaut x2
I give some $ to GOA once in awhile.
In reply to Yes, I think controlled… by Logic Plague
They're the only legit and large gun rights group out there now.
In reply to I give some $ to GOA once in… by Juggernaut x2
There was a really good interview recently of Edwin Vieira, a Constitution expert who also wrote Pieces of Eight, who basically said that the NRA completely downplays the power of the militia and what it really is and thus is not something that basic folk should join, which is completely counter to the truth. His point basically goes to your assumed conclusion that the NRA is controlled opposition that's allowed to exist as long as they don't educate the populace on what the militia really is, encourage them to join, how the paid police is simply a subset of it, how the National Guard is not, and on and on.
I'll try to find the interview, as it was enlightening.
Edit:
Here's the link, but I believe this is by subscription only at Fitts' website.
https://home.solari.com/enforce-the-constitution-the-militias-with-dr-e…
In reply to "...the highly disappointing… by Juggernaut x2
Fuck the NRA compromisers. Join GOA!
In reply to "...the highly disappointing… by Juggernaut x2
Or sport!
In reply to There is no doubt that the… by Creative_Destruct
Yeah that printer looks cheap. Im sure the thugs will learn cad, do the design and invest in such a printer instead of just buying their uzi from the local blackmarket dealer.
For sure sounds like something my local "colored" dealer would do. LOL.
In reply to You can buy printers that… by HRClinton
Yes, you can buy 3D printers that can print with metal. However, the prints require a lot of secondary processing in a sintering furnace to fuse the layers.
Boeing and other aerospace companies are using 3D printed metal parts, but using printers with price tags in the millions.
You are better off building a zip gun from parts bought at Home Depot than 3D printing a gun.
In reply to You can buy printers that… by HRClinton
Shooting rampages from plastic guns, Wow... what a bunch of crap.
In reply to Shooting rampages from… by Masher1
wtf is up w these gun nuts who think firearms will give em freedom? plenty of guns in africa. aint a shred of liberty there. how about brazil, colombia. children can use fully automatic AKs in somalia, it dont mean it'll help em fight poverty, or illiteracy, or disease, or debt, or socialists, or anything
guns are equipment. AR-15s aint gunna teach the american middle class how bad they;re gettin fucked by their politicians & wall st. need a reality check? go watch wayco
edit: the last part of the article is pure gold. they have 120v electrical outlets in those straw huts in africa?
xD
properly grounded & UL certified i bet. make sure to use titanium 80+ efficiency my fellow africans
The gun is not sufficient for freedom but it is necessary for it. You are right that philosophy is also required.
In reply to wtf is up w these gun nuts… by JBL
Philosophy is probably the correct word.
Although, I might have used will.
In reply to The gun is not sufficient… by Logic Plague
Yes, that works too, and those areas are where many Peoples consistently fail.
In reply to Philosophy is the correct… by hedgeless_horseman
yeah, i just wish gun nuts who are loyal to upholding the constitution could understand that. those attacking america are running rings around them b/c its not just purely about gun ownership. think of the all the social & financial engineering tactics being employed; political action committees, lobbyists changing laws to secure their monopoly rights & stifle competition, altering culture & popular beliefs, setuping up endless rackets & rent seeking schemes
philosophy would absolutely help them get out of binary thinking & comprehend reality to a much fuller degree
In reply to The gun is not sufficient… by Logic Plague
In the vein of what you mention about social engineering, you might be interested in the growing social illness of “gang stalking” which is actually a psy-op to drive people insane and has the byproduct of creating more mass shootings. It is remarkable the NRA has not addressed it, I guess they are just cowards because I would be shocked if they didn’t know about it.
In reply to yeah, i just wish gun nuts… by JBL
Just imagine where we would be if those same people could disarm us.
Those 'rings around us' would already be shackles.
"it dont mean it'll help em fight poverty, or illiteracy, or disease, or debt, or socialists, or anything"
But it does allow them the freedom to learn to do those other things and keeps them from being enslaved to those who would prefer that they didn't.
Those who bend their swords into plowshares will plow for those who didn't.
In reply to yeah, i just wish gun nuts… by JBL
Management sincerely apologizes that the world is too complex of a place for you to comprehend. Please simply check your freedom at the door and enter the Room of Slaves. Bye.
In reply to wtf is up w these gun nuts… by JBL
You are cross-eyed!
In reply to wtf is up w these gun nuts… by JBL
>.<
shit! how did u know?!
In reply to You are cross-eyed! by Free This
A pipe shotgun is even easier to make in your garage with $20 of supplies.
I couldnt find the file to print the bullets, anyone have a link to that file? Gun isnt much good without ammo you know.
They shoots hurtful words that offend leftists. Words are more devastating than nuclear weapons.
In reply to I couldnt find the file to… by fzrkid
Gunpowder is a high school chemistry project, and empty casings are freely available.
In reply to I couldnt find the file to… by fzrkid
"Just imagine the power a 3D-printed gun would give a mother in an African village as warlords come through hacking off the limbs of children with machetes. With enough of the villagers having these guns, they could effectively defend themselves against large groups of tyrants even if they had automatic weapons."
I don't know how many African villages this guy has been to, but I'm yet to see any with a 3D Printer. I'd also argue that a group of untrained villagers with one-shot plastic weapons against marauding murders with AKs stands little to no chance. If this logic held true, China would have just armed itself with one-shot plastic pistols, and all the carrier fleets in the US navy would be rendered useless. Give them really long barrels for shooting down drones and F-35s.
Those morons in Africa can't even boil water. They would look at a 3-D printer the same way a monkey or a bird would.
In reply to "Just imagine the power a 3D… by Kopfs
It's amusing that politicians think the distribution of 3D printed gun plans can be stopped or banned. The politicians don't have nervous systems complicated enough to understand distributed networks.
According to lib logic (lol) we should already be constantly running for our lives, considering the hundreds of millions of firearms in American homes.
Ironic that "running for your life" is required when you consider the tyrannical idiocy that they advocate.
In reply to According to lib logic (lol)… by Meat Hammer
Every Swiss home has a firearm. Low crime and no wars, no rampages — banker central with solid reason.
Worried? Sorry to disappoint you. Anybody who has their shit together enough to use the hardware and software to make a zip gun from these blueprints isn't a problem. Better, cheaper ones can be made from junk with just the IQ to make a crack pipe out of a can. This entire show is a distraction.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DjtOA_0U8AA1PDF.jpg
I find it amusing that the WWII FP-45 Liberator, the pistol that the current Liberator takes its name from, was dreamed up by our own military for exactly the same purpose: psychological warfare and devastating the morale of occupying troops. The FP-45 was the brainchild of the US Army Joint Psychological Warfare Committee and was designed for the US Army to drop over occupied Europe in WWII.
From Wikipedia:
"The pistol was valued as much for its psychological warfare effect as its actual field performance. It was believed that if vast quantities of these handguns could be delivered into Axis-occupied territory, it would have a devastating effect on the morale of occupying troops. The plan was to drop it in such great quantities that occupying forces could never capture or recover all of them. It was hoped that the thought of thousands of these unrecovered weapons potentially in the hands of the citizens of occupied countries would have a deleterious effect on enemy morale."
Allegedly, a million of them were produced but, according to official sources, not many were circulated. Supposedly, Eisenhower's staff never saw the practicality in mass dropping the FP-45, but who knows. It's plausible that history has been rewritten.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FP-45_Liberator