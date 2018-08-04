New FBI Docs Reveal Agency Paid Steele, Admonished Him, And Strzok Sat On Weiner Probe

In the last 48 hours, the FBI has released two caches of documents through their "FBI Vault" website related to the 2016 US election. One sheds light on the agency's relationship with Christopher Steele, while the other reveals that disgraced agent Peter Strzok waited until after the 2016 election to have Anthony Weiner's laptop analyzed for hacking.
The 71-page release of heavily redacted records concerning former MI6 spy Christopher Steele reveals that he was paid by the agency over an unknown period of time - at least 11 times during 2016, and that Steele was admonished by the agency for unknown reasons in February, 2016.
An example of the heavily redacted forms noting Steele's payments as well as his admonishment:
Steele compiled the infamous and largely unverified "Steele Dossier," which was funded in part by the Clinton campaign and used by the FBI as a foundational document to apply for a surveillance warrant on Trump associate Carter Page. The records were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit brought by watchdog organization Judicial Watch.
What's already known is that the FBI offered to pay Steele $50,000 if he could verify the claims in his dossier - and ultimately did not pay him for that specific deliverable.
Mr. Steele met his F.B.I. contact in Rome in early October [2016], bringing a stack of new intelligence reports. One, dated Sept. 14, said that Mr. Putin was facing “fallout” over his apparent involvement in the D.N.C. hack and was receiving “conflicting advice” on what to do.
The agent said that if Mr. Steele could get solid corroboration of his reports, the F.B.I. would pay him $50,000 for his efforts, according to two people familiar with the offer. Ultimately, he was not paid. -NYT
Strzok sat on Weiner laptop
Another FBI vault release under the "Hillary Clinton" files (Part 24 of 24) reveals that disgraced counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok waited until November 9th, 2016 to submit the hard drive from what is believed to be Anthony Weiner's laptop to the FBI's forensics team to investigate whether the device had been hacked - something they told a Judge was a concern to justify their October 30 search warrant application.
It's already known that the FBI sat on the Weiner laptop, which the agency knew contained Clinton emails as early as September 28, 2016, yet former FBI Director James Comey wasn't briefed on the newfound emails until October 27, 2016. The FBI famously analyzed 350,000 emails and 344,000 blackberry communications in just a few days (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2016).
However as the Conservative Treehouse and others have noted, Strzok waited until November 9 - one day after Hillary Clinton's loss, to submit the laptop's hard drive to the forensics team.
Via the Conservative Treehouse:
From this page (15): The day after the 2016 election Peter Strzok is asking the FBI forensics data lab to run an intrusion analysis of Huma Abedin’s laptop hard drive.
From This Page (16): The day after the 2016 election specific instructions to look for “evidence of intrusion."
Item 4.4: “List any previous efforts to analyze this evidence”: “None”
In other words, the FBI told a judge that hacking was a concern in their October 30 warrant, yet waited until after the election to investigate whether there were any intrusions.
Was the agency holding off in case Hillary Clinton won the election? Since we know that "Foreign actors" obtained access to some of Clinton's emails - including at least one email classified as "Secret," according to a memo by GOP-led House committees, wouldn't analyzing Weiner's laptop for hacks be of primary concern?
Hillary Clinton FBI "Matter"— Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) August 4, 2018
Opened Jul 10, 2015
Closed Jul 5, 2016
Reopened Oct 28
Closed Nov 6
Nov 8 election
Nov 9 intrusion analysis logged
Jan 6, 2017 Huma interview
Anyone else waiting for the media to report on this? When was the case reopened??
Part 24, pgs 15, 24 pic.twitter.com/9fQ0fO8YGx
Comments
fbi needs a total makeover...enemy of the State!
But the State is the enemy of the people... and these puppets are still doing their puppet masters work... outing the OWO itself.. in prep for the introduction of their NWO... and these puppets aren't needed in it.... so this is only the beginning... the warmup act.
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
Same FBI that is working for Trump.....
No matter how much absurdity our government and elected politician's do from the obama administration, the sycophant Lib mainstream media along with the devilcRAT party will carry this same narrative.... Russia, Russia, Russia......
When do the riots begin?
In reply to But the State is the enemy… by gdpetti
That Strozk guy is one weird looking motherfucker.
In reply to Same FBI that is working for… by Stan522
The enemy within!
Just want to say I am sorry for my profane outburst on Antifa thread last night. I will admit I had had a few beers! I meant to shock and awe you people to this danger, and handled it badly.
That being said, I ONLY meant to warn people to prepare for the coming disaster in America. To be ready for ANY eventuality, as there are forces of evil backing these Antifa thugs, with big money, and they want Martial Law in America!
I have experience, really bad, with these types of people, and they are pure evil, and want anyone who is to the right of fascism/communism, dead at worst or marginalized at best! They want total control, and are being paid to start trouble.
They have no hope of taking over this country by themselves - they have been married with blm, la raza, 20-30 million southern invaders, nation of islam, workers of the world unite, cpusa, dsa, and the like (I am sure I have left out some groups). They are NOT to be played or toyed with - they can become deadly killers in an instant. July 2018 = record gun background checks - do you think it is only the "right" buying them? I have seen some huge lefties in the gun store buying AR's and the like recently.
Here is a link that may keep you up to date on happenings with background info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXLScMnVtN4
My warning was NOT about today being the kickoff of violence in the streets across America, nothing may happen today or tomorrow - I hope that to be true. BUT, it is coming, rest assured, nothing will stop it now, nothing.
I have never posted under any other screen name on this site, EVER! I am an American, a regular joe and a freedom/liberty kind of guy! I will NOT EVER take to the streets until the situation warrants it, I am in control of myself. Do not fear me unless you are the ENEMY of America! I stand to defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic!
We have a big fight coming straight at us, and if you do not believe that, you are not thinking properly. Like I said, it may not happen today or tomorrow but it is going to happen at some point in the near future. I am not for blood lust, I am for Rule of Law and equal justice under the law.
I let a few comments last night get under my skin and I responded badly - for that you have my apologies - I have done it before too and apologized - I am only human and make mistakes. I do not make mistakes when it comes to protecting and defending the Constitution!
You have my guarantee that I am not a cold blooded killer, I am an American who loves his country, and would rather see peace vs violence - but it is being foisted upon us, whether we like it or not! Social Democrats ARE the enemy - they are one inch from Communists - and are the most blood thirsty people to ever live! May they be defeated and sent packing!
I expect many down arrows and pointed comments and will not respond in kind!
God, Country and Family! That is all!
EDIT - here is one live stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zosTTLfhJag
In reply to kugh by DownWithYogaPants
ZH should talk about Shillary's "Successor Server", and the fact that Comey/McCabe/Strzok and the FBI KNEW ABOUT IT, AND SAT ON IT, DURING THE INVESTIGATION...AND LIED UNDER OATH DURING THEIR TESTIMONY.
In other words, THEY'RE CAUGHT RED-HANDED.
In reply to The enemy within! Just want… by Free This
If you want somebody who really knows how to burn money, just go to the fbi
In reply to ZH by Croesus
Freethis- you are a psycho, and a spammer. When should we expect your next episode and the subsequent apologies? Get some meds for that.
And take note- it's not the left, or right. Its both, and neither. The elites want the right blaming the left and left blaming the right, when they should all be blaming the elites. The shadow government and deep state are just the elite's tools. Empty souls who sold themselves out long ago.
In reply to If you want somebody who… by 1 Alabama
"Strzok Sat On Weiner Probe"
...in more ways than one!
In reply to Free this, you are a psycho,… by GoFuqYourself
@ Free,
”You have my guarantee that I am not a cold blooded killer,”
You’re going to have to start pal. Because these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at Ruthless.
The misconception is that individuals believe we are dealing with normal, sane human beings. We're not. Far from it. What we are dealing with are sick, twisted, Pure Evil Criminal, Psychopathic, Satanic / Lucerferian elements from the CIA / Pentagram Temple of Set Scum literally making Hell on Earth.
What's at Stake is the Deep State Global network of MultiNational Central Banking, Espionage, Murder, War, Torture, Destabilization Campaigns, BlackMail, Extortion, Child / Human Trafficking, Drug / Gun Running, Money Laundering, Corruption, NSA spying, Media control & control of the 17 Intelligence Agencies.
Most importantly, The Deep State controls all the distribution lines of the aforementioned. Especially the Coaxial Cable Communication lines of Espionage spying & Surveillance State Apparatus / Infrastructure.
Agencies all built on the British Model of Intelligence. Purely Evil & Highly Compartmentalized Levels which function as a Step Pyramid Model of Authority / Monarch Reign Pyramid Model of Authority.
That's what's at Stake. How this plays out is anyone's guess. The Pure Evil Criminal Psychopath Rogue elements of the Deep State will not go quietly. If not dealt with now, they'll disappear only to resurface at a later date with one objective:
Total Complete Full Spectrum World Domination they seek through Power & Control.
It's those Select Highly Compartmentalized Criminal Pure Evil Rogue Elements at the Deep State Top that have had control since the JFK Execution that have entrenched themselves for decades & refuse to relinquish Control.
This impure evil has been running the world since the time of the Pharoahs, it's ancient Babylonian mysticism/paganism and it is nothing more than the worship of Lucifer; it has never died out, it just re-emerges as something far more wicked, vile and sinister. They are all the sons and daughters of satan and do what he does - kill, steal and destroy.
It would be Nieve to think that hundreds of thousands of years of control over mankind be simply turned over by the Criminal Pure Evil Psychopathic Elite.
The Deep State will always exist.
However, the Pure Evil Criminal Psychopathic Highly Compartmentalized Rogue Levels of it are being delt with. Which is what the World is witnessing.
Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA = Breanan = Clapper = Michael Hayden
That’s 30 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kenndedy.
FUCK THEM & THEIR
And, your Tyrannical Lawlessness!!!
Last time I checked.
We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.
”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”
In reply to The enemy within! Just want… by Free This
Absolutely man! What I meant is I am not going to start any violence, but I will respond in kind, give no quarter, and take no prisoners! Time for talk is almost over anyway.
I came across last night as a psycho, I wanted to dispel that thought is all. You're a good guy. A lot of posters here are good people, the board has been overrun by psy-op bots, so people are suspicious of me I know.
This board was full of learned people, who I actually learned something from! We may not agree on all topics, but we can agree on Liberty and Freedom - I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you. I have come to realize the communist left, are many stripes, but y'all are right, there is a certain group that push this meme - I refused to believe it at first - as I am a Christian!
I might add, this Monarchial hierarchy is owned by the Vatican!
Secret Societies, the end goal is Global Marxism and total control, you are very correct in your assessment!
In reply to @ Free, ”You have my… by Chupacabra-322
If you know not when the hour comes, keep in mind you'll make better decisions if you're not shit faced.
In reply to The enemy within! Just want… by Free This
LOL, indeed! I had gone up to a bar to confront an idiot who shoved me twice! I told him in no uncertain terms, if he ever touched me again I would end him right then and there, be damned the consequences. The only thing that saved him on the night he shoved me, was a woman with a baby was standing right behind him.
I was fired up man!
In reply to If you know not when the… by Pernicious Gol…
Nobody here cares about your life story or your 'feelings'. All you do is clutter up the conversation with inane BS, and distract from the points in the articles. Take it to Facebook or somewhere else, and do us all a favor.
In reply to LOL, indeed! I had gone up… by Free This
thats a lotta whining there guy,……..we knows all that.
however,….beer is good. Not that light crap in your country though,….
In reply to The enemy within! Just want… by Free This
LOL, from time to time yep! I drink Ice House, and had had a "couple" too many!
In reply to thats a lotta whining there… by rigpigiwas
Hey Free, All is forgiven! This shit pisses US ALL off, and sometimes our wrath spilleth over. Remember:
Ephesians 6:12 King James Version (KJV)
"12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."
The NWO crowd tried to get martial law up and running with their Blood Games with Gordon Kadhl, at Ruby Ridge, at Waco and were shut down in Montana when the Nation's Militia groups from 13 States rallied and simultaneously delivered our Notice of Intent to Defend to each FBI headquarters in those 13 States & Montana.
tech.mit.edu/V116/N16/militia.16w.html I'm not Vos.
It was going to go down nationwide if they murdered the Freeman. Needless to say, they later announced that they "officially" changed their rules of engagement. And, WE are still out here with 20+ years of growth. We have your back brother-in-arms!
In reply to The enemy within! Just want… by Free This
Amen Brother! Pass the ammo LOL...in all seriousness though, it is almost high noon in America!
In reply to Hey Free, All is forgiven! … by WarPony
Will ah meet you at the core---owl, waahaaa (John Wayne impression). & link above now, finally,working.
In reply to Amen Brother! Pass the ammo… by Free This
Stop defending yourself. If you feel you are right, leave it there. If you feel you are wrong, think a bit more before you act.
In reply to The enemy within! Just want… by Free This
Cool!
In reply to Stop defending yourself. If… by lincolnsteffens
Strzok sat on WHAT?
In reply to kugh by DownWithYogaPants
A G Sessions can now officially do something.
In reply to Strzok sat on what? by Madolf Sanders…
he won't
In reply to A G Sessions can now… by y3maxx
Sessions, first insurance policy, more to follow. A bullet if all else fails, but this ain't 1963 and the Washington Mob, for all it's daylight corruption, doesn't want to see their families adjusted.
Dangerous, dangerous times. The rats have painted themselves into a corner.
In reply to he won't by DingleBarryObummer
And Strzok Sat On Weiner Probe
i couldn't read the damn article. usually i get to a phrase or sentence within the article and, stop reading. the tyler headline editors are working overtime on, said in my best archer voice, "PHRASING".
In reply to Strzok sat on what? by Madolf Sanders…
Yes, the article title wrote itself, didn’t it?
In reply to Strzok sat on what? by Madolf Sanders…
Whose wiener did he sit on?
In reply to kugh by DownWithYogaPants
Strzok's nose is getting longer. No shit, check it out. I don't think it's PS.
In reply to kugh by DownWithYogaPants
I noticed the nose thing too. Maybe he can go to work for Disney as a theme park puppet.
In reply to Strzok's nose is getting… by Amy G. Dala
I guess it is how you look sitting on a Weiner probe...
In reply to kugh by DownWithYogaPants
so was Einstein and Rasputin.
In reply to kugh by DownWithYogaPants
tell me God doesn't have a sense of humor, could strozk look more like the rat he is?
In reply to kugh by DownWithYogaPants
Nothing less than a coup. That that soy boy is allowed to sit in a chair., squirm like a 13 year old girl and smirk is a symptom of how far we have come from honest government. Simply put, it's time to have all of those donor-class soy boys cast out. Mueller, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Rosenstein, and all the rest. I'm just sick of them and their lies and the MSM supporting their absolute nonsense.
Those guys absolutely reek of evil.
In reply to Same FBI that is working for… by Stan522
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it.
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to But the State is the enemy… by gdpetti
A total makeover like the tranny whore it is
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
It appears the laptop was held back as a bargaining chip someone intended to use in a power grab. On the street it is called blackmail. In the labyrinth of the deep state it is called leverage.
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
I think it was in a queue that automatically filed it on the day after a Hillary election but the motive also being getting in play as a bargaining chip is a legitimate angle.
The FBI leadership is starting to look like kiss asses playing suckup in a high school student council. I guess if you face at least 16 years of Obama and Hillary them it’s a good career move.
In reply to It appears the laptop was… by Cloud9.5
Yeah, a 'makeover' into trash collecting from the side of highways while wearing orange jumpsuits and fetters with snipers sitting on nearby hillsides keeping watch.
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
You're right. The Praetorians at the FBI and DOJ are enemies of the state and our justice system and need to be expunged. This would not be the first time the Praetorian Guard had to be wiped out as this article explains.
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-fbi-and-doj-praetorian-guard-the…
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
There are so many fallacies inserted into the American conscious in the 20th century. That the FBI were ever "good guys" is one of them. That there was ever an impartial press is another.
This country would be better off if everything the Federal government did in the 20th century was annulled. There were good reasons none of it was done during the previous 200 years of this country (i'm including pre-revolution).
Question everything, but change nothing, unless you understand why it exists to begin with.
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
It’s actually far worse than this article suggests. They are literally manufacturing Manchurian Candidates out of ordinary Americans right now across the country through federal harassment programs. They are totally nuts but have created this theatrical appearance of being sane and heroic.
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
"Strzok Sat On Weiner Probe"
Sounds about right.
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
Not the FBI, but many of the other "intelligence agencies" were created by Executive Order.
Trump can just draw a line through the EOs and the various agencies would simply disappear.
The FBI is an agency of the DOJ. Trump can just fire them all.
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
...Strzok sat on Weiner probe...
LOL!
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
Yet still not a peep about the fact that "HUMA ABEDIN " is and had been a Muslim BROTHERHOOD AGENT, for the entire 20 years shes Been looking over HILLARYS SHOULDER at TOP SECRET information??? WTF??
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
Was the agency holding off in case Hillary Clinton won the election? Since we know that "Foreign actors" obtained access to some of Clinton's emails - including at least one email classified as "Secret," according to a memo by GOP-led House committees, wouldn't analyzing Weiner's laptop for hacks be of primary concern?
Not a primary concern if the results could further embarrass or compromise the Evil Queen after her election. What you don't know can't hurt you, right, Mr. G-Man? Afterwards, the laptop would have disappeared under a hammer or into a black hole somewhere, as per SOP (Standard Obama Procedure).
The laptop most likely contains blackmail or some other explosive evidence. Let's hope we can get a peek real soon.
In reply to fbi needs a total makeover… by PunchyBinThinkn
Fuck the FBI ! The entire organization is filled with traitors and brain dead, jackbooted thugs. They should be disbanded and all of their duties transferred to local law enforcement.
Fuck the 'rank and file'. A fish rots from the head down. The F.B.I. is rotten to the core.
In reply to Fuck the FBI ! The entire… by I am Groot
More evidence of systematic assholery by Deep State actors.