New FBI Docs Reveal Agency Paid Steele, Admonished Him, And Strzok Sat On Weiner Probe

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/04/2018 - 12:45

In the last 48 hours, the FBI has released two caches of documents through their "FBI Vault" website related to the 2016 US election. One sheds light on the agency's relationship with Christopher Steele, while the other reveals that disgraced agent Peter Strzok waited until after the 2016 election to have Anthony Weiner's laptop analyzed for hacking. 

The 71-page release of heavily redacted records concerning former MI6 spy Christopher Steele reveals that he was paid by the agency over an unknown period of time - at least 11 times during 2016, and that Steele was admonished by the agency for unknown reasons in February, 2016

An example of the heavily redacted forms noting Steele's payments as well as his admonishment: 

Steele compiled the infamous and largely unverified "Steele Dossier," which was funded in part by the Clinton campaign and used by the FBI as a foundational document to apply for a surveillance warrant on Trump associate Carter Page. The records were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit brought by watchdog organization Judicial Watch

What's already known is that the FBI offered to pay Steele $50,000 if he could verify the claims in his dossier - and ultimately did not pay him for that specific deliverable. 

Mr. Steele met his F.B.I. contact in Rome in early October [2016], bringing a stack of new intelligence reports. One, dated Sept. 14, said that Mr. Putin was facing “fallout” over his apparent involvement in the D.N.C. hack and was receiving “conflicting advice” on what to do.

The agent said that if Mr. Steele could get solid corroboration of his reports, the F.B.I. would pay him $50,000 for his efforts, according to two people familiar with the offer. Ultimately, he was not paid. -NYT

Strzok sat on Weiner laptop

Another FBI vault release under the "Hillary Clinton" files (Part 24 of 24) reveals that disgraced counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok waited until November 9th, 2016 to submit the hard drive from what is believed to be Anthony Weiner's laptop to the FBI's forensics team to investigate whether the device had been hacked - something they told a Judge was a concern to justify their October 30 search warrant application. 

It's already known that the FBI sat on the Weiner laptop, which the agency knew contained Clinton emails as early as September 28, 2016, yet former FBI Director James Comey wasn't briefed on the newfound emails until October 27, 2016. The FBI famously analyzed 350,000 emails and 344,000 blackberry communications in just a few days (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2016). 

However as the Conservative Treehouse and others have noted, Strzok waited until November 9 - one day after Hillary Clinton's loss, to submit the laptop's hard drive to the forensics team

Via the Conservative Treehouse

From this page (15): The day after the 2016 election Peter Strzok is asking the FBI forensics data lab to run an intrusion analysis of Huma Abedin’s laptop hard drive.

From This Page (16):  The day after the 2016 election specific instructions to look for “evidence of intrusion."

Item 4.4: “List any previous efforts to analyze this evidence”:  “None”

In other words, the FBI told a judge that hacking was a concern in their October 30 warrant, yet waited until after the election to investigate whether there were any intrusions. 

Was the agency holding off in case Hillary Clinton won the election? Since we know that "Foreign actors" obtained access to some of Clinton's emails - including at least one email classified as "Secret," according to a memo by GOP-led House committees, wouldn't analyzing Weiner's laptop for hacks be of primary concern?

Politics

Comments

Stan522 gdpetti Sat, 08/04/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

Same FBI that is working for Trump.....

No matter how much absurdity our government and elected politician's do from the obama administration, the sycophant Lib mainstream media along with the devilcRAT party will carry this same narrative.... Russia, Russia, Russia......

When do the riots begin?

Free This DownWithYogaPants Sat, 08/04/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

The enemy within!

Just want to say I am sorry for my profane outburst on Antifa thread last night. I will admit I had had a few beers! I meant to shock and awe you people to this danger, and handled it badly.

That being said, I ONLY meant to warn people to prepare for the coming disaster in America. To be ready for ANY eventuality, as there are forces of evil backing these Antifa thugs, with big money, and they want Martial Law in America!

I have experience, really bad, with these types of people, and they are pure evil, and want anyone who is to the right of fascism/communism, dead at worst or marginalized at best! They want total control, and are being paid to start trouble.

They have no hope of taking over this country by themselves - they have been married with blm, la raza, 20-30 million southern invaders, nation of islam, workers of the world unite, cpusa, dsa, and the like (I am sure I have left out some groups). They are NOT to be played or toyed with - they can become deadly killers in an instant. July 2018 = record gun background checks - do you think it is only the "right" buying them? I have seen some huge lefties in the gun store buying AR's and the like recently.

Here is a link that may keep you up to date on happenings with background info:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXLScMnVtN4

My warning was NOT about today being the kickoff of violence in the streets across America, nothing may happen today or tomorrow - I hope that to be true. BUT, it is coming, rest assured, nothing will stop it now, nothing.

I have never posted under any other screen name on this site, EVER! I am an American, a regular joe and a freedom/liberty kind of guy! I will NOT EVER take to the streets until the situation warrants it, I am in control of myself. Do not fear me unless you are the ENEMY of America! I stand to defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic!

We have a big fight coming straight at us, and if you do not believe that, you are not thinking properly. Like I said, it may not happen today or tomorrow but it is going to happen at some point in the near future. I am not for blood lust, I am for Rule of Law and equal justice under the law.

I let a few comments last night get under my skin and I responded badly - for that you have my apologies - I have done it before too and apologized - I am only human and make mistakes. I do not make mistakes when it comes to protecting and defending the Constitution!

You have my guarantee that I am not a cold blooded killer, I am an American who loves his country, and would rather see peace vs violence - but it is being foisted upon us, whether we like it or not! Social Democrats ARE the enemy - they are one inch from Communists - and are the most blood thirsty people to ever live! May they be defeated and sent packing!

I expect many down arrows and pointed comments and will not respond in kind!

God, Country and Family! That is all!

EDIT - here is one live stream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zosTTLfhJag

GoFuqYourself 1 Alabama Sat, 08/04/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

Freethis- you are a psycho, and a spammer. When should we expect your next episode and the subsequent apologies?  Get some meds for that.

 

And take note- it's not the left, or right. Its both, and neither. The elites want the right blaming the left and left blaming the right, when they should all be blaming the elites. The shadow government and deep state are just the elite's tools. Empty souls who sold themselves out long ago.

 

Chupacabra-322 Free This Sat, 08/04/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

@ Free,

”You have my guarantee that I am not a cold blooded killer,”

You’re going to have to start pal.  Because these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at Ruthless. 

The misconception is that individuals believe we are dealing with normal, sane human beings. We're not. Far from it. What we are dealing with are sick, twisted, Pure Evil Criminal, Psychopathic, Satanic / Lucerferian elements from the CIA / Pentagram Temple of Set Scum literally making Hell on Earth.

What's at Stake is the Deep State Global network of MultiNational Central Banking, Espionage, Murder, War, Torture, Destabilization Campaigns, BlackMail, Extortion, Child / Human Trafficking, Drug / Gun Running, Money Laundering, Corruption, NSA spying, Media control & control of the 17 Intelligence Agencies.

Most importantly, The Deep State controls all the distribution lines of the aforementioned. Especially the Coaxial Cable Communication lines of Espionage spying & Surveillance State Apparatus / Infrastructure.

Agencies all built on the British Model of Intelligence. Purely Evil & Highly Compartmentalized Levels which function as a Step Pyramid Model of Authority / Monarch Reign Pyramid Model of Authority.

That's what's at Stake. How this plays out is anyone's guess. The Pure Evil Criminal Psychopath Rogue elements of the Deep State will not go quietly. If not dealt with now, they'll disappear only to resurface at a later date with one objective:

Total Complete Full Spectrum World Domination they seek through Power & Control.

It's those Select Highly Compartmentalized Criminal Pure Evil Rogue Elements at the Deep State Top that have had control since the JFK Execution that have entrenched themselves for decades & refuse to relinquish Control.

This impure evil has been running the world since the time of the Pharoahs, it's ancient Babylonian mysticism/paganism and it is nothing more than the worship of Lucifer; it has never died out, it just re-emerges as something far more wicked, vile and sinister. They are all the sons and daughters of satan and do what he does - kill, steal and destroy.

It would be Nieve to think that hundreds of thousands of years of control over mankind be simply turned over by the Criminal Pure Evil Psychopathic Elite.

The Deep State will always exist.

However, the Pure Evil Criminal Psychopathic Highly Compartmentalized Rogue Levels of it are being delt with. Which is what the World is witnessing.

Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA = Breanan = Clapper = Michael Hayden 

That’s 30 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kenndedy.

FUCK THEM & THEIR 

And, your Tyrannical Lawlessness!!!

Last time I checked.

We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.

 

Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.

 

 

”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”

 

Free This Chupacabra-322 Sat, 08/04/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

Absolutely man! What I meant is I am not going to start any violence, but I will respond in kind, give no quarter, and take no prisoners! Time for talk is almost over anyway.

I came across last night as a psycho, I wanted to dispel that thought is all. You're a good guy. A lot of posters here are good people, the board has been overrun by psy-op bots, so people are suspicious of me I know.

This board was full of learned people, who I actually learned something from! We may not agree on all topics, but we can agree on Liberty and Freedom - I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you. I have come to realize the communist left, are many stripes, but y'all are right, there is a certain group that push this meme - I refused to believe it at first - as I am a Christian!

I might add, this Monarchial hierarchy is owned by the Vatican!

Secret Societies, the end goal is Global Marxism and total control, you are very correct in your assessment!

WarPony Free This Sat, 08/04/2018 - 13:32 Permalink

Hey Free, All is forgiven!  This shit pisses US ALL off, and sometimes our wrath spilleth over.  Remember:

Ephesians 6:12 King James Version (KJV)
"12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."

The NWO crowd tried to get martial law up and running with their Blood Games with Gordon Kadhl, at Ruby Ridge, at Waco and were shut down in Montana when the Nation's Militia groups from 13 States rallied and simultaneously delivered our Notice of Intent to Defend to each FBI headquarters in those 13 States & Montana. 

tech.mit.edu/V116/N16/militia.16w.html I'm not Vos.

It was going to go down nationwide if they murdered the Freeman. Needless to say, they later announced that they "officially" changed their rules of engagement.  And, WE are still out here with 20+ years of growth.  We have your back brother-in-arms!

Last of the Mi… Stan522 Sat, 08/04/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

Nothing less than a coup. That that soy boy is allowed to sit in a chair., squirm like a 13 year old girl and smirk is a symptom of how far we have come from honest government. Simply put, it's time to have all of those donor-class soy boys cast out. Mueller, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Rosenstein, and all the rest. I'm just sick of them and their lies and the MSM supporting their absolute nonsense.

Those guys absolutely reek of evil.

 

 

NumberNone Cloud9.5 Sat, 08/04/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

I think it was in a queue that automatically filed it on the day after a Hillary election but the motive also being getting in play as a bargaining chip is a legitimate angle. 

The FBI leadership is starting to look like kiss asses playing suckup in a high school student council.  I guess if you face at least 16 years of Obama and Hillary them it’s a good career move. 

 

Blue Steel 309 PunchyBinThinkn Sat, 08/04/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

There are so many fallacies inserted into the American conscious in the 20th century. That the FBI were ever "good guys" is one of them. That there was ever an impartial press is another.

This country would be better off if everything the Federal government did in the 20th century was annulled. There were good reasons none of it was done during the previous 200 years of this country (i'm including pre-revolution).

Question everything, but change nothing, unless you understand why it exists to begin with.

FreedomWriter PunchyBinThinkn Sat, 08/04/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

Was the agency holding off in case Hillary Clinton won the election? Since we know that "Foreign actors" obtained access to some of Clinton's emails - including at least one email classified as "Secret," according to a memo by GOP-led House committees, wouldn't analyzing Weiner's laptop for hacks be of primary concern?

 

Not a primary concern if the results could further embarrass or compromise the Evil Queen after her election. What you don't know can't hurt you, right, Mr. G-Man? Afterwards, the laptop would have disappeared under a hammer or into a black hole somewhere, as per SOP (Standard Obama Procedure). 

The laptop most likely contains blackmail or some other explosive evidence. Let's hope we can get a peek real soon.

 

I am Groot Sat, 08/04/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

Fuck the FBI ! The entire organization is filled with traitors and brain dead, jackbooted thugs. They should be disbanded and all of their duties transferred to local law enforcement.