Paul Craig Roberts: Americans Live In A World Of Lies

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:00

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,

The US government and the presstitutes that serve it continue to lie to us about everything.

On Friday the Bureau of Labor Statistics told us that the unemployment rate was 3.9%. How can this be when the BLS also reports that the labor force participation rate has declined for a decade throughout the length of the alleged economic recovery and there is no upward pressure on wages from full employment. When jobs are plentiful, people enter the labor force to take advantage of the work opportunities. This raises the labor force participation rate. When employment is full - which is what a 3.9% unemployment rate means - wages are bid up as employers compete for scarce labor. Full employment with no wage pressure and no rise in the labor force participation rate is impossible.

The 3.9% unemployment rate is not due to employment. It results from not counting discouraged workers who have ceased to search for jobs because there are no jobs to be had.

If an unemployed person is not actively searching for a job, he is not counted as being in the labor force. The way the unemployment rate is measured makes it a hoax.

The government tells us that there is essentially no inflation despite the fact that prices have been rising strongly - the price of food, the price of home repairs, the price of drugs, the price of almost everything. Two years ago the American Association of Retired People’s Public Policy Institute reported that the average retail drug price has been increasing “at a worrying pace of 10 percent a year, and about 20 drugs have astoundingly had their prices quadruple since just December. Sixty drugs doubled over the same period. Turing Pharmaceuticals, headed by Martin Shkreli, is one of the most pronounced examples of this kind of behavior. The company bought a lifesaving cancer medication only to increase its price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.”

Incomes, of course, have not doubled. In real terms incomes have declined. Moreover, expenditures on medicines are a huge percentage of the budgets of the elderly and those on Medicare. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average annual cost of prescription medicines for the elderly accounts for three-fourths of the average Social Security pension and for about half of the median income of peope who receive Medicare benefits.

Real jobs have also declined. The jobs that the financial presstitutes report to be unfilled are not jobs that provide a living. The BLS reported that the number of Americans working multiple jobs rose in July by 453,000, bringing the number of Americans who hold multiple part-time jobs to 8,072,000.

Looking at July’s payroll jobs report again we see the Third World complexion of the US work force. The alleged new jobs are concentrated in lowly paid domestic services: temporary help services, health care and social assistance, waitresses and bartenders.

There is scant sign of a vibrant economy, but high debt is everywhere. Debt is growing faster than the income needed to support it. The US government is on course for another $1 trillion annual budget deficit. The federal, state, and local tax base has been decimated by the global corporatons’ export of high productivity high value-added manufacturing and professional skill jobs. In the name of “free trade” the tax base for Social Security, Medicare, and public pensions has been given away to China and other Asian countries where labor costs are low. The US global corporations make higher profits by shrinking the US tax base. Neoliberal economists defend this absurdity as “free trade” that benefits Americans.

The millions of Americans whose jobs were given away to foreigners know full well that they have not benefited. They know the story told by neoliberal economists and financial presstitutes is a lie.

The lies, of course, go far beyond the economic ones.

Russiagate, which has dominated the print and TV media and NPR since the last presidential campaign is a massive lie that continues day after day. On August 3 the NPR presstitutes, for example, were smacking their lips over the prospect that Paul Manafort was on trial and might give special Russiagate prosecutor Robert Mueller a conviction that could lead to Trump’s removal from the White House. The presstitutes speculated that a convicted Manafort would tell on Trump in exchange for a lighter sentence.

The NPR presstitutes did not reveal that Manafort was not on trial for anything related in any way to Russiagate. Manafort is being tried on income tax evasion charges dating from a decade ago when he was a consultant to Ukrainian politicians. There is no doubt but that these are false charges whose purpose is to coerce Manafort into protecting himself by making false charges against Trump. If Manafort is convicted it will not be on the basis of any evidence. Manafort will be convicted by the presstitute media which will convince jurors that Manafort is “one of those rich who don’t pay taxes.”

That President Trump permits this witch-hunt to continue, a witch-hunt that far oversteps Mueller’s Russiagate mandate for which not a shred of evidence has been found, shows how the presstitutes working hand-in-hand with the military/security complex and DNC have disempowered the President of the United States.

While Americans sit there sucking their thumbs, the coup against the President proceeds before their eyes.

Comments

PhilofOz lock-stick Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:06 Permalink

Do you just wait endlessly for an article to come up so you can grab 1st position? Pretty pathetic!

You accuse others of being spammers but just a look through your history reveals you as the worst copy and paste spammer here! Fvck off!

Buster Cherry PhilofOz Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:24 Permalink

Thanks Paul for pointing out the obvious.

Since there's really nothing to be done about it...what the fuck.

I'll profit from the aftermath of the catastophe to come.

And by the way, even if lock-stick is the main serial spammer here, I've been first before on a post just because the article was entered moments before I sat on the commode.

Chupacabra-322 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:03 Permalink

Gas Lighted World of Lies.

 

Predictive Programming

 

The theory proposes that public media (such as films, television, news casts, etc.) are deliberately seeded with subtle clues to future social, political, or technological changes. According to the theory, when the relevant change is later introduced into the world, the public has become used to the idea through exposure, and therefore passively accepts it rather than offering resistance or opposition. Predictive programming is therefore thought to be a means of propaganda or mass psychological conditioning that operates on a subliminal or implicit level.

 

Jim in MN Jim in MN Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:11 Permalink

When ideology, the abstract will and the illusion of the universal, is legitimized by the universal abstraction and the effective dictatorship of illusion in modern society, it is no longer a voluntaristic struggle of the partial, but its victory. At this point, ideological pretention acquires a sort of flat positivistic exactitude: it is no longer a historical choice but a fact. In this type of assertion, the particular names of ideologies have disappeared. Even the role of specifically ideological labor in the service of the system comes to be considered as nothing more than the recognition of an "epistemological base" that pretends to be beyond all ideological phenomena. Materialized ideology itself has no name, just as it has no expressible historical program. This is another way of saying that the history of ideologies is over.

Society of the Spectacle, thesis 213

Zorba's idea Chupacabra-322 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:51 Permalink

What political solutions are viable as long as we the people perpetuate  the Corrupted (Two)Party Racket???  Would it not be in our "we the people's" best interest if we have our OWN best, brightest and honest run for office just as a concerned American Citizens? The Insanity that "we the people" keep trying the same damn remedy all the while getting the same lousy outcomes is mind numbing. 

Proctologist Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:06 Permalink

He’s right as usual, but TBH there’s little the average American can do about it.  The possible exception would be supporting any anti-war candidate on your local ballot.

roddy6667 Proctologist Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:24 Permalink

An anti-war candidate would not do well. Almost all Americans are OK with Perpetual War and the death of millions of Brown People Far Away. 

When Germany collapsed at the end of WWII, Eisenhower rounded up the surrendered German troops. These were just German Joe Sixpaks who went along with everything and ended up in the army. More than a million were deliberately allowed to starve as retribution. Many millions of German women and girls were raped in their homes by Russian and Allied soldiers. Nobody stopped them. It was retribution for supporting the German war effort, even if only by silence. Silence is consent.

What will happen to Americans when the country collapses and fragments into a Balkanized clusterfuck? What kinds of retributions will be carried out against all the people who are now supporting the Perpetual Wars?

It won't be soon. I will be dead and gone, probably. The Millennials will be over 50. Nobody thinks ahead.

Clock Crasher Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:10 Permalink

On the topic of False Reality

I'd like everyone to check out Marc Passio's work at

whatonearthishappening.com

Start with podcast 001 (200 total)

It's really given me a new perspective on.. a lot of things

If not there is an excellent Natural Law lecture on his YT page, it is 9 hours long

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASUHN3gNxWo

Nothing changes unless humanity wakes up to Truth

Clock Crasher francis scott … Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

Truth can not be changed.  It need only be revealed.

Truth is manifested reality occurring in the present moment a consequence of causal actions taken in the past.  

"Once the effects are manifest
It's too late
You messed up at the CAUSAL level!" -Passio

We need to set into motion causal events in the present so they will manifest in the future as we want them to.  The only way out is enough people raise their level of consciousness and care about too many things to list here.  Grass Roots. 

Truth is in operation 100% at all times.  Only people are blind to the Truth either by way of Nescience or more likely Ignorance. 

 

Ophiuchus Clock Crasher Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:39 Permalink

Thought combined with emotion manifests reality and the kicker is ............. one can do it in realtime. A quick scan of the site you posted, "What on Earth is happening" gives me some indication that his message is the same.

 

Warning: It's dangerous stuff ............. don't talk too much about it to the wrong peeps.

 

Is my art, pictured beside the moniker "fusion principal or temporal parts"?

Ophiuchus Clock Crasher Sun, 08/05/2018 - 22:09 Permalink

Who was Enoch?

Be careful how deeply you go down the rabbit hole because if you find out the truth of the matter you become an enemy of the state. They can come get you tomorrow. They hold all the keys

Be careful with your WORDS because they are most powerful when vibrated correctly with the tongue and lips. In the beginning was the word and the WORD was with the Tetragrammaton and the word was the Tetragrammaton ............. And the 'Spirit' (Greek for Breath) came across the water and said, (vibrated the water) "Let there be light." 

Just try to have Right thoughts, Right Actions and Right words until you escape this prison planet.

In the meantime, read my posts.

 

Note: Everyone uses 'They' to represent those behind the scenes that create the shadows dancing upon the walls; the best descriptor I've ran across is Backstage.............and they are Gaslighting the few of us. Don't feed them; laugh often.

Snout the First Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:20 Permalink

I agree that the government lies to us all the time. But IMHO the lies discussed in the article aren't the worst. How about the social engineering they are doing, and all the money spent on The War on Poverty are making things better instead of worse? How about the lie that our current levels of spending and debt are sustainable? Or on a more basic level, how about that the government has any idea what it is doing, and cares about a time frame longer than the next election?

JailBanksters Zappalives Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:41 Permalink

I like that but ...

Just thinking about how many Rothschild's there are, there would be hundreds scattered all over the World.

And that's just one Family. Then there's "Royal Families", that aren't Royal at all.

In Total, there must be Thousands, but unless there is world-wide coup to hunt them all down and exterminate them all, at the same time ... As one head is lopped off, another one grows.

J J Pettigrew Sun, 08/05/2018 - 21:22 Permalink

TRUTH....is all most want.

When there is no TRUTH, people tend to leap to their biases.  The result is division.

TRUTH will solve.

Those who deny TRUTH, those who classify and redact, those who delay, deflect, and deny...they are the enemies of us all.

Fast and Furious...who authorized the program?

Benghazi, who issued the stand down order?

IRS, who instructed and directed and approved?

Hillary's server...who erased, who destroyed evidence?

DNC...who refused the examination of the allegedly hacked server?

Who paid  for the dossier and why?

Who looked the other way under the assumption Hillary would wipe it all clean?