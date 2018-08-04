"Civil Disturbance" Declared After Portland Riot Cops Use Flash Grenades On Antifa

Photo: Mike Bivins

Police in Portland, Oregon declared a civil disturbance on Saturday after counter-protesters from Antifa showed up at a downtown Patriot Prayer rally and threw projectiles at the police, resulting in the deployment of flash grenades.

Portland Police shoot riot control junk at antifa in downtown Portland. No sign of the Patriot Prayer group from here. Part 5#DefendPDX #AlloutPDX pic.twitter.com/QwsHRrYkpl — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

Breaking: Portland Police using flash grenades on antifa. #DefendPDX #AlloutPDX. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/pA1Q7OVtzc — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

Police shoot projectiles and flash grenades to disperse antifa. Part 2: #defendPDX #alloutPDX pic.twitter.com/38lw6cUbwd — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

Portland Police shoot riot control devices at antifa: part 3#defendPDX #AllOutPDX pic.twitter.com/9IeLokuwb3 — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

Another angle:

#BREAKING: Flash bangs being used towards crowd at SW Columbia pic.twitter.com/zLwH9wJRCi — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) August 4, 2018

The disturbance comes around a month after "Rose City" Antifa squared off with conservatives in a violent altercation that took place in the middle of Second Avenue.

Meanwhile, Portland PD announced that they were shutting down the protest near SW Naito Parkway and SW Columbia streets:

The sound truck has announced: pic.twitter.com/qTiKhcs7pK — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 4, 2018

Earlier in the day a man "got in a struggle with some black clad dudes over a flag and one of them clubbed him," according to journalist Mike Bivins, after which the man bled onto the street.

Man down. He’s dripping blood from his head. This is serious. He got in a struggle with some black clad dudes over a flag and one of them clubbed him. Video coming. #DefendPDX #Alloutpdx pic.twitter.com/2rWnAkAC2J — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

Video shows a struggle for a flag and then a black-clad person hit this dude in the head before he drops. I was watching the blood pour out of his head and into the street. #DefendPDX #AllOutPDX pic.twitter.com/KPRk1D8l00 — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

Officers have continued to seize items that can be used as weapons throughout today’s protests. pic.twitter.com/s5QsyxuKrI — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 4, 2018

PPB Officers have seized additional weapons from protesters. pic.twitter.com/PIZfk1OGka — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 4, 2018

Live: