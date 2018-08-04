"Civil Disturbance" Declared After Portland Riot Cops Use Flash Grenades On Antifa

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/04/2018 - 17:47
Photo: Mike Bivins

Police in Portland, Oregon declared a civil disturbance on Saturday after counter-protesters from Antifa showed up at a downtown Patriot Prayer rally and threw projectiles at the police, resulting in the deployment of flash grenades. 

Another angle:

The disturbance comes around a month after "Rose City" Antifa squared off with conservatives in a violent altercation that took place in the middle of Second Avenue.

Meanwhile, Portland PD announced that they were shutting down the protest near SW Naito Parkway and SW Columbia streets: 

Earlier in the day a man "got in a struggle with some black clad dudes over a flag and one of them clubbed him," according to journalist Mike Bivins, after which the man bled onto the street.

Live: 

War Conflict

Meh.... let me know when they use live ammo to kill more then twenty.

Something like that will be a "shot heard round the world" this time around.

Until then it's just more SJW whining.

I'm glad nothing happened today i actually watched a lot of stuff and at least a discourse opened up, it's a start - communication. A few idiots out there to be sure!

The Portland police actually disbursed the rowdy antifa pretty good, no real fights, couple of scuffles is all. Still more to go tho.

 

EDIT-okay no matter what I post all down arrows - I get it, I did post something this morning take a read if you like.

So, since everything I am saying is down voted, we have THREE options:

1 Vote for change

2 Don't vote, do nothing and remain slaves and be eventually taken over

3 Arm up and take DC - head of the snake

Anyone have any other way to fix things??? I'd love to hear them.

Attention Hookers: Special Counsel needs your stories. We pay top dollar. Big tits, role-play, and lying required. Television experience preferred. No drug screening. No background check. Transportation included. Call 1-800-George-Soros or contact the Law Offices of Wray, Mueller, and Rosenstein, LLC.

NEW YORK TIMES NOTICE : THIS POSITION HAS BEEN FILLED AUGUST 3, 2018

jew Anti-Fa created by trotsky the bolshevist jew, for the jews and only for the jews. Todays manifestation is a branch of the Jdl (jewish defense league) all financed, pushed and backed by the jew supremacists.

These are the same type of jew radicals that murdered by the millions White Christians in Russia, Ukraine and other euro countries.  

These are the same jew warmongering, culture & Christian destroying radicals that fought and agitated for jew war II, that used razor blades on Sir Oswald Mosley's anti-war marches in England.

Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, no matter how small-NOW!

Palestine is a non issue. Either of those parasite tribes could be exterminated tomorrow and the world would be a better place.

All of the evidence I have seen and heard is that the Jews are responsible of spreading "liberalism" and communism and destroying white christian civilization. Now the majority in Europe (and soon the US) are totally ruined mentally and spiritually. Only eradication of liberals can save whites and conservatives.

That antifuck who hit the guy in the head with what looked like it was a stick with a bag of batteries attached hits like a sissy.  Not sure how he broke skin but if that’s the best they can do, they’re gonna be in some deep trouble when it really goes down.

Now why did the guy with the flag show up to this without any thought of protecting himself?

"I'm glad nothing happened today"
A guy gets clubbed on the head falls to the ground as the reporter watches his head wound bleed onto the street, and head wounds are DANGEROUS. Like the California PROFESSOR who with a bike lock in a sock cracked the skull of a Trump supporter. Oh yeah that was the guy's heinous crime, he liked The Donald.

If Whitey thinks he can practice his first amendment rights to speech and assembly in the streets he has another thing coming.

HOLD ONTO YOUR GUNS, you are going to NEED them in the future...
GUN CONTROL: Not What It Seems

OK when US citizens, pregnant women too, are strip searched at their own airports? Never mind that people world-wide are giving the US wide berth rather than submit to insane 'security' measures imposed as consequence of the phony War on Terra. OK when US citizens are lining up hundreds deep for a dead-end, part-time job at Walmart because their livelihood has been taken from them and handed to supposed third-worlders who are rapidly attaining a lifestyle superior to those in the once envied US?

OK when government fails to provide half-adequate health and dental care to US taxpayers, because it's too busy handing billions to Israhell?

OK when the US populace is suffocating under mountains of drugs, porn, criminally-negligent educational systems and US-hating immigrants who will soon make you too afraid to step outside your own door?

OK? Is it all OK? Gee, you're easy to please. And when it's five times worse .. will it still be OK? You'll keep turning the other cheek, will you? Will it be OK when your kids reveal they can just manage to spell their own name after twelve solid years of the education you worked so hard to give them? Will it still be OK when they can't find work and therefore cannot ever hope to own their own home or support any children they might have planned to have?

You're just going to keep waiting and turning the other cheek are you .. hoping it will get better again? Rather that than make a stand, huh? Rather be a beggar in your own land than become involved in a 'real war'?

Beyond holding on to our guns,what else would you suggest we can do?  I am asking an honest question. Voting is useless as it appears you will be presented only with candidates who are approved by party elites. Candidates who understand the struggle is about wealth and power and not about ideals.

All of the ills you mentioned are here to stay without a major housecleaning. 

By the way people,imagine one day you see a swat team and black suvs at your neighbor's home. Someone tells you their guns are being confiscated. Who among us is going to grab their gun and confront them.

If I were twenty and know what little I  know now,I would join a real militia. Not people who go to rallies.

I would also be interested in your guess as to where we are headed.

That was a devastating love tap to the back of the head. Did the victim have a razor blade in his hand so he could cut himself WWF style?

This all looks like a staged psy-op. Someone suggested yesterday on ZH that the proud boys are controlled opposition. That video makes me even more convinced that this is true.

You underestimate how fragile people are. That was a metal club disguised as a flag pole. It looked very much like it had a sharp metal head with an edge that would break skin. If the top end was weighted as a club may well be, what looked like a love tap to you may have hit that person's head with considerable force.

 

A person can die simply falling over and hitting their head on a sharp edge or on the ground.

 

People are very, very fragile. Jelly on a bone frame essentially, with the head the most vulnerable of all. The brain is the consistency of soft butter, protected by a skull that cannot expand to relieve pressure if there is a bleed inside.

Three of them were Jewish>>>

 

do tell - tell me more - the hooknose Jewish hippies didn't want us to fight the gooks, they wanted us to fight the Ayrabs. Immediately after the Viet Nam war, the Jewish media in America began with the anti-Arab propaganda. 1976 Hollywood movie "Network" written by the zionist Jew Paddy Chayefsky - quote from the movie - "The Arabs are simply buying us" - Jews have been grooming us since the early 70s to fight Israel's war.

People (including jews themsevles) have been writing for more than a thousand years how jews have no allegiance to any tribe or nation other than their own. It is a major topic of ALL of their religious texts. Secular (if such a thing truly exists) jews are not different in this regard.

 

Any exceptions to this rule are so rare as to be unworthy of mention.