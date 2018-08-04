"Civil Disturbance" Declared After Portland Riot Cops Use Flash Grenades On Antifa

Police in Portland, Oregon declared a civil disturbance on Saturday after counter-protesters from Antifa showed up at a downtown Patriot Prayer rally and threw projectiles at the police, resulting in the deployment of flash grenades.
Portland Police shoot riot control junk at antifa in downtown Portland. No sign of the Patriot Prayer group from here. Part 5#DefendPDX #AlloutPDX pic.twitter.com/QwsHRrYkpl— PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018
Breaking: Portland Police using flash grenades on antifa. #DefendPDX #AlloutPDX. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/pA1Q7OVtzc— PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018
Police shoot projectiles and flash grenades to disperse antifa. Part 2: #defendPDX #alloutPDX pic.twitter.com/38lw6cUbwd— PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018
Portland Police shoot riot control devices at antifa: part 3#defendPDX #AllOutPDX pic.twitter.com/9IeLokuwb3— PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018
Another angle:
#BREAKING: Flash bangs being used towards crowd at SW Columbia pic.twitter.com/zLwH9wJRCi— Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) August 4, 2018
The disturbance comes around a month after "Rose City" Antifa squared off with conservatives in a violent altercation that took place in the middle of Second Avenue.
Meanwhile, Portland PD announced that they were shutting down the protest near SW Naito Parkway and SW Columbia streets:
The sound truck has announced: pic.twitter.com/qTiKhcs7pK— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 4, 2018
Earlier in the day a man "got in a struggle with some black clad dudes over a flag and one of them clubbed him," according to journalist Mike Bivins, after which the man bled onto the street.
Man down. He’s dripping blood from his head. This is serious. He got in a struggle with some black clad dudes over a flag and one of them clubbed him. Video coming. #DefendPDX #Alloutpdx pic.twitter.com/2rWnAkAC2J— PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018
Video shows a struggle for a flag and then a black-clad person hit this dude in the head before he drops. I was watching the blood pour out of his head and into the street. #DefendPDX #AllOutPDX pic.twitter.com/KPRk1D8l00— PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018
Officers have continued to seize items that can be used as weapons throughout today’s protests. pic.twitter.com/s5QsyxuKrI— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 4, 2018
PPB Officers have seized additional weapons from protesters. pic.twitter.com/PIZfk1OGka— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 4, 2018
Live:
WATCH #LIVE: Dueling protests kick off in downtown Portland. https://t.co/VmgafjyBvQ— KATU News (@KATUNews) August 4, 2018
Comments
Meh.... let me know when they use live ammo to kill more then twenty.
Something like that will be a "shot heard round the world" this time around.
Until then it's just more SJW whining.
I'm glad nothing happened today i actually watched a lot of stuff and at least a discourse opened up, it's a start - communication. A few idiots out there to be sure!
The Portland police actually disbursed the rowdy antifa pretty good, no real fights, couple of scuffles is all. Still more to go tho.
EDIT-okay no matter what I post all down arrows - I get it, I did post something this morning take a read if you like.
So, since everything I am saying is down voted, we have THREE options:
1 Vote for change
2 Don't vote, do nothing and remain slaves and be eventually taken over
3 Arm up and take DC - head of the snake
Anyone have any other way to fix things??? I'd love to hear them.
In reply to Meh by toady
Civil disturbance? There's nothing civil about it. Besides, I would say all this is more of a mental disturbance than anything else.
In reply to glad nothing happened today by Free This
Attention Hookers: Special Counsel needs your stories. We pay top dollar. Big tits, role-play, and lying required. Television experience preferred. No drug screening. No background check. Transportation included. Call 1-800-George-Soros or contact the Law Offices of Wray, Mueller, and Rosenstein, LLC.
NEW YORK TIMES NOTICE : THIS POSITION HAS BEEN FILLED AUGUST 3, 2018
In reply to I would say all this is more… by edotabin
Hillary got a job?
In reply to x by ???ö?
Kill the Bank
In reply to Hillary got a job? by Gadbous
Flash grenades?
Pussies. Frag or GTFO.
In reply to Kill the Bank by DingleBarryObummer
I suspect what happed here is that AntiFa's puppet masters wanted a Charlottesville Redux to pin it on Q Anons and discredit the movement, so POTUS told the State to ensure the expected clash didnt happen
In reply to Flash grenades? Pussies… by Ms. Erable
They actively purposely deny people the exercise of their rights and think that calling people Nazis makes it ok.
In reply to I suspect what happed here… by Squid-puppets …
Many neighbors fed up with ICE protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yc1Jvn8-Whs
In reply to They actively purposely deny… by JimmyJones
That's NO DISTURBANCE.
Wanna see REAL BLOODY ones.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Many neighbors fed up with… by CheapBastard
Pacific NW liberal college educated barista idiots, how embarrassing.
In reply to I suspect what happed here… by Squid-puppets …
Bunch of Nazis calling everyone else Nazis, delusional.
In reply to Flash grenades? Pussies… by Ms. Erable
Was that Zuckerberg in the ANTIFA?
In reply to Bunch of Nazis calling… by JimmyJones
jew Anti-Fa created by trotsky the bolshevist jew, for the jews and only for the jews. Todays manifestation is a branch of the Jdl (jewish defense league) all financed, pushed and backed by the jew supremacists.
These are the same type of jew radicals that murdered by the millions White Christians in Russia, Ukraine and other euro countries.
These are the same jew warmongering, culture & Christian destroying radicals that fought and agitated for jew war II, that used razor blades on Sir Oswald Mosley's anti-war marches in England.
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, no matter how small-NOW!
In reply to x by ???ö?
Yes Antifa, who claims to defend Palestine, is really a Jew secret sleeper cell set up to attack Patriot Prayer, who supports Israel’s exsistance.
You’re a fucking idiot.
In reply to jew Anti-Fa created by… by MoreSun
Palestine is a non issue. Either of those parasite tribes could be exterminated tomorrow and the world would be a better place.
All of the evidence I have seen and heard is that the Jews are responsible of spreading "liberalism" and communism and destroying white christian civilization. Now the majority in Europe (and soon the US) are totally ruined mentally and spiritually. Only eradication of liberals can save whites and conservatives.
In reply to Yes Antifa, who claims to… by bfellow
Aren't they fascists, in a group of Anti-fascists (AntiFa)?
Tells me all I need to know.
In reply to Yes Antifa, who claims to… by bfellow
It's a reboot of the 30s nazi facists. Same logo, everything.
They are domestic terrorists for hire. Cops need to know the difference and shut them down. Covered faces? Automatic arrest. Do not let them get violent. Remove them from the streets. Gitmo is ok by ne.
In reply to They aren't given detailed… by Slaytheist
That antifuck who hit the guy in the head with what looked like it was a stick with a bag of batteries attached hits like a sissy. Not sure how he broke skin but if that’s the best they can do, they’re gonna be in some deep trouble when it really goes down.
Now why did the guy with the flag show up to this without any thought of protecting himself?
In reply to jew Anti-Fa created by… by MoreSun
that didn't look at all like a stick with batteries attached are you blind? It was clearly a metal club with a handle disguised as a flag pole
In reply to That antifuck who hit the… by MANvsMACHINE
One decent man that hasn't been neutered, could take at minimum 4-6 of them. A great fighter, hell, the film would be epic. Hard not to laugh of this army of self hating victims.
In reply to That antifuck who hit the… by MANvsMACHINE
Mental disturbance.... nice!
Maybe they should try some chanting and a drum circle to calm their raging chi!
In reply to I would say all this is more… by edotabin
Yadda, Yadda,Yadda,,,,,when they drop a few from 200 yards, then I might take notice.
Now, they are just wasting taxpayer money playing games.
In reply to Mental disturbance.... nice!… by toady
Before going to a demonstration you need to take lessons from the Canadian Indians they drum, dance and sing and they always get what they want.
In reply to Mental disturbance.... nice!… by toady
The hafrican and cankles conspired to commit treason using email aliases and a clandestine server.
In reply to glad nothing happened today by Free This
traitors
In reply to This by ???ö?
"I'm glad nothing happened today"
A guy gets clubbed on the head falls to the ground as the reporter watches his head wound bleed onto the street, and head wounds are DANGEROUS. Like the California PROFESSOR who with a bike lock in a sock cracked the skull of a Trump supporter. Oh yeah that was the guy's heinous crime, he liked The Donald.
If Whitey thinks he can practice his first amendment rights to speech and assembly in the streets he has another thing coming.
HOLD ONTO YOUR GUNS, you are going to NEED them in the future...
GUN CONTROL: Not What It Seems
OK when US citizens, pregnant women too, are strip searched at their own airports? Never mind that people world-wide are giving the US wide berth rather than submit to insane 'security' measures imposed as consequence of the phony War on Terra. OK when US citizens are lining up hundreds deep for a dead-end, part-time job at Walmart because their livelihood has been taken from them and handed to supposed third-worlders who are rapidly attaining a lifestyle superior to those in the once envied US?
OK when government fails to provide half-adequate health and dental care to US taxpayers, because it's too busy handing billions to Israhell?
OK when the US populace is suffocating under mountains of drugs, porn, criminally-negligent educational systems and US-hating immigrants who will soon make you too afraid to step outside your own door?
OK? Is it all OK? Gee, you're easy to please. And when it's five times worse .. will it still be OK? You'll keep turning the other cheek, will you? Will it be OK when your kids reveal they can just manage to spell their own name after twelve solid years of the education you worked so hard to give them? Will it still be OK when they can't find work and therefore cannot ever hope to own their own home or support any children they might have planned to have?
You're just going to keep waiting and turning the other cheek are you .. hoping it will get better again? Rather that than make a stand, huh? Rather be a beggar in your own land than become involved in a 'real war'?
In reply to glad nothing happened today by Free This
What I meant was no armed confrontation and things didn't get kicked off, not that nothing happened, I guess I was not clear.
In reply to "I'm glad nothing happened… by Skip
Beyond holding on to our guns,what else would you suggest we can do? I am asking an honest question. Voting is useless as it appears you will be presented only with candidates who are approved by party elites. Candidates who understand the struggle is about wealth and power and not about ideals.
All of the ills you mentioned are here to stay without a major housecleaning.
By the way people,imagine one day you see a swat team and black suvs at your neighbor's home. Someone tells you their guns are being confiscated. Who among us is going to grab their gun and confront them.
If I were twenty and know what little I know now,I would join a real militia. Not people who go to rallies.
I would also be interested in your guess as to where we are headed.
In reply to "I'm glad nothing happened… by Skip
Beyond holding on to our guns,what else would you suggest we can do? I am asking an honest question. Voting is useless as it appears you will be presented only with candidates who are approved by party elites. Candidates who understand the struggle is about wealth and power and not about ideals.
All of the ills you mentioned are here to stay without a major housecleaning.
By the way people,imagine one day you see a swat team and black suvs at your neighbor's home. Someone tells you their guns are being confiscated. Who among us is going to grab their gun and confront them.
If I were twenty and know what little I know now,I would join a real militia. Not people who go to rallies.
I would also be interested in your guess as to where we are headed.
In reply to "I'm glad nothing happened… by Skip
Time for "discord" is over with.
In reply to glad nothing happened today by Free This
I told you yesterday..
Yaaaaaaaaaaaaawn...
In reply to glad nothing happened today by Free This
If you care about down voting, or up voting for that matter, you are probably in the wrong place. If you place a value on your comments based on the feedback you get, you are definitely in the wrong place.
In reply to glad nothing happened today by Free This
That was a devastating love tap to the back of the head. Did the victim have a razor blade in his hand so he could cut himself WWF style?
This all looks like a staged psy-op. Someone suggested yesterday on ZH that the proud boys are controlled opposition. That video makes me even more convinced that this is true.
In reply to Meh by toady
You underestimate how fragile people are. That was a metal club disguised as a flag pole. It looked very much like it had a sharp metal head with an edge that would break skin. If the top end was weighted as a club may well be, what looked like a love tap to you may have hit that person's head with considerable force.
A person can die simply falling over and hitting their head on a sharp edge or on the ground.
People are very, very fragile. Jelly on a bone frame essentially, with the head the most vulnerable of all. The brain is the consistency of soft butter, protected by a skull that cannot expand to relieve pressure if there is a bleed inside.
In reply to That was a devastating love… by Meat Hammer
Clearly the guy doing the hitting was a pussy, I've been hit harder by my sister. Did you see him tapping him on the butt with it. Anyone that goes down from that tap is being paid to to so. Rediculous staged bullshit.
In reply to You underestimate how… by IvannaHumpalot
Clearly the guy doing the hitting was a pussy, I've been hit harder by my sister. Did you see him tapping him on the butt with it. Anyone that goes down from that tap is being paid to to so. Rediculous staged bullshit.
In reply to You underestimate how… by IvannaHumpalot
Incidental contact.
They showed up in riot gear and attacked police... too stupid to be a psy-op. They got off easy with flash grenades. Let 'em try the same thing in a state that has declared them a domestic terrorist group.
In reply to That was a devastating love… by Meat Hammer
They are communist,,, wake the hell up...
In reply to Meh by toady
Set up machine guns with dump trucks nearby and slaughter the mf's.
Free speech my ass.
In reply to Meh by toady
4 dead in ohio
"4 dead in ohio"
Fun fact, three of them were Jewish.
In reply to 4 dead in ohio by earleflorida
Three of them were Jewish>>>
do tell - tell me more - the hooknose Jewish hippies didn't want us to fight the gooks, they wanted us to fight the Ayrabs. Immediately after the Viet Nam war, the Jewish media in America began with the anti-Arab propaganda. 1976 Hollywood movie "Network" written by the zionist Jew Paddy Chayefsky - quote from the movie - "The Arabs are simply buying us" - Jews have been grooming us since the early 70s to fight Israel's war.
In reply to "4 dead in ohio" Fun fact,… by FlKeysFisherman
'fun fact' for you perhaps... but, being of any religion still makes you an American and not an enemy of the STATE!!!
people just don't get it?
'Zionism is the real enemy of the jews!'
In reply to "4 dead in ohio" Fun fact,… by FlKeysFisherman
People (including jews themsevles) have been writing for more than a thousand years how jews have no allegiance to any tribe or nation other than their own. It is a major topic of ALL of their religious texts. Secular (if such a thing truly exists) jews are not different in this regard.
Any exceptions to this rule are so rare as to be unworthy of mention.
In reply to 'fun fact' for you perhaps… by earleflorida
Fucking idiots. Both sides.
Not so meat, the right had their rally and opened a discourse with antifa actually, watched some good stuff - at least a dialogue did open up - it's a start!
I didn't down arrow you btw
In reply to Fucking idiots. Both sides. by Meat Hammer
Piss off faggot.
In reply to Not so meat, the right had… by Free This
lol
In reply to Piss off faggot. by duck dodgers