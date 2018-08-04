"Reverse-Wealth-Effect" Looms As Global Housing Bubble Pops

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
Just a few months ago, real estate was on fire. Prices were blowing past records set during the previous decade’s housing bubble as desperate buyers bought whatever was available at above the asking price while homeowners, confident that prices would keep rising, held out for the next big pop to sell. Notice on the following chart how the ascent steepens at the beginning of this year.
Then, as if someone flipped a switch, the trend shifted into reverse. Not just in the US but nearly everywhere. This list of recent headlines tells the tale:
Housing demand sees biggest drop in more than 2 years
Hamptons property sales slow as caution spreads to the wealthy
Home Prices Are Falling in One of America’s Richest Suburbs
First Time Ever, More Chinese sellers than buyers
Record Drop in Foreigners Buying U.S. Homes
Australian home prices take biggest dip since 2011
The End of the Global Housing Boom
Manhattan Real Estate: Prices Plummet, Sales Tank
What’s happening and why is it happening now?
Several things came together pretty much simultaneously to turn houses from must-have-at-any-price necessities into completely optional and maybe not even desirable:
First, prices rose beyond the reach of all but the seriously affluent. The gap between the price of the average home and the size of the mortgage the average local buyer can afford has been rising for years, but recently in the hottest markets it has become a chasm. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have started to rise, increasing the monthly payment on a given house dramatically.
If you live in San Francisco or Sydney or Vancouver, chances are you can’t afford to buy a decent house – not even close. And if you can’t you don’t.
Second, the eruption of trade wars between the US, China and Europe has made foreign houses less straightforward for Chinese and Russian millionaires. As a result, fewer of them are making all-cash, price-is-no-object offers on overseas trophy properties.
The reverse wealth effect should terrify holders of stocks and bonds
For the past several decades it’s been the explicit policy of governments and central banks to use low interest rates and more recently direct purchases of stocks and bonds to push up the price of financial assets. The goal was to make holders of those assets feel rich and smart and therefore more inclined to borrow and spend on frivolous stuff that would boost GDP. This is called the wealth effect and it’s been firing on all cylinders in the age of QE and ZIRP. But all that borrowing – by individuals to buy houses (and SUVs and 70-inch flat-screens), corporations to buy back their stock – and buy out each other – at record high prices, and governments to build unnecessary roads and bridges and invade each other – has left a lot of debt lying around that has to be paid off with future cash flow.
Let a huge sector like housing turn down and the wealth effect shifts into reverse, as every homeowner in the world watches their biggest asset shed the leveraged profits that had made them feel rich and smart. Now they feel poor and dumb, and suddenly risk-sensitive. So they pull up their stock portfolios and find a bunch of price charts with a disturbing resemblance to that of their house. Armed with the sudden revelation that trends can reverse, they decide to lock in some of their Apple and Google profits. Millions of others make the same decision, and high-flying tech stocks start behaving like wounded ducks.
And just like that the markets’ emotional tone shifts from carefree buy-the-dip to terrified sell-the-rip. Capital gains tax revenues dry up, government deficits soar, and the river of cash flow that was earmarked for servicing a mountain of debt slows to a trickle. And it’s hello, 2008.
Comments
Good News = Stocks and Real Estate go up.
Bad News = QE-Infinity = Stocks and Real Estate go up.
For: The Inflation/Usury/Deflation/Subjugation/-jewry, The Cause & Connection:
Read: "A History Of Central Banking- And The Enslavement Of Mankind" Stephon Mitford Goodson
https://www.walmart.com/ip/A-History-of-Central-Banking-and-the-Enslave…
In reply to Good News = Stocks and Real… by DennisR
Our history is decentralized banking.....pawnshops, flea markets, thrift stores
In reply to For: The Inflation/Usury… by MoreSun
And when all that happens you buy, buy, buy. Because in the next turn they will slash interest rates, pump up the stock market, and push the fly-ridden carcass of our once free market economy up even higher.
Up down up down up down, its so absurdly transparent. So easy to time. The only way to screw up is to start believing its real.
In reply to For: The Inflation/Usury… by MoreSun
when this bubble pops you will be buying at 10-20 cents on the dollar, if there still is a dollar (thats the real risk---that the entire system blows up)
In reply to And when all that happens… by brushhog
Dumbest comment evaaaaaaaaaaa......buying 10 - 20 cents on the dollar.....if this truly is a bubble popping, there ain't no coming back....so that 10 or 20 cents is now the dollar highwater mark.
In reply to when this bubble pops you… by james diamond squid
Riding a bucking bronc isn't my idea of retirement
In reply to Good News = Stocks and Real… by DennisR
That's called stagflation. It's what you get when the economy of a reserve currency nation that is central planned. Heads they win, tails we lose.
In reply to Good News = Stocks and Real… by DennisR
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it.
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to That's called stagflation… by Jack's Raging …
Then what are you doing here? Go take your new car for a spin.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by kr86096
New rover for just under $12 U's... but todaysfox.com is a fake news scam site... you have thrift sister cleavage...
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by kr86096
It isn't the tail that kills you, it is the kicking hoof to the brain.
In reply to That's called stagflation… by Jack's Raging …
What happened?
Trump happened.
In reply to Good News = Stocks and Real… by DennisR
I just can't wait to wake up every morning and start my day off on the wrong foot with a trump tweet.
In reply to What happened? Trump… by PitBullsRule
Electric sign of local mortgage lender 6 months ago, 3.5%
Same sign yesterday, 4.5%. 1% more on a $300K+ home = dropping sales and prices.
Housing bubble 2.0, engineered by banksters, for banksters. They make cash coming and going.
Anyone seen the interest paid on savings/checking accounts go up 1% this year?
Go on Powell, raise them rates! Normalization would be at least 6%.
Is this a Ponziconomy or not? Proof is in the pudding.
In reply to Good News = Stocks and Real… by DennisR
There is a bubble in the supply and cost of finfaudsters.
In reply to Electric sign of local… by ebworthen
American Express Savings Bank is paying 1.75 currently and with each bump by the Fed it keeps going up.
In reply to Electric sign of local… by ebworthen
Bullish!
In reply to Good News = Stocks and Real… by DennisR
Will Linda Green see a comeback?
Rinda Gleen is currently on assignment in a Chinese commodity warehouse.
In reply to Will Linda Green see a… by Arrowflinger
No wet ink signature needed for rehypothecation.
In reply to Rinda Gleen is currently on… by Winston Churchill
Forget Linda green; the final nail in the housing bubble will happen next spring when Blue-Staters in the most bubbly real estate markets do their taxes and find that their combined State Income and Property Tax deductions are capped at $10,000.
I am amazed at how many ‘educated’ professionals I meet who are still unaware of the SALT cap.
And if that doesn’t do it, the next recession (long overdue) will pop what’s left of the bubble...
Hello late 2008...
In reply to Will Linda Green see a… by Arrowflinger
Yep, that will help prick the bubble pie, along with the the upcoming QT balance sheet shrinking and the fed's "can't get or of it yet" interest rate hikes. 1 or 2 percent hikes will disqualify potential buyers, and destroy variable rate players.
Talking my book disclosure
In reply to Forget Linda green; the… by Pool Shark
But they couldn't pull the same scam again...could they...everyone is so well inform...
What's on netflix tonight? Is that new Obama series on? Just let me check my FB and Twitter....
The national housing inventory does not match the demographics.
The Smoky Mountains are covered with multiple story mini mansions and rustic homes. 75 to 175 stair steps.....75 to 80 year old boomers will find little or no utility in them.
Older subdivisions with single floor ranch homes will become hot again as will new single floor homes with modern technology.
McMansions.....uh, no.....
In reply to But they couldn't pull the… by Arne Saknussemm
Long stair lifts.
In reply to The national housing… by Arrowflinger
Just walk those stairs. Good exercise.
In reply to Long stair lifts. by homiegot
Exactly.
There are a gazillion McMansions needing retrofit.
It will not be cheap either. Think liability and think varying degrees of stairwell structural integrity to support lifts.
In reply to Long stair lifts. by homiegot
What is so bad about getting rich from QE?
I luvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv CTRL+P .....
BWAha hahahahhahhaha
Create a surge in prices > sell houses > buyers get into debt > crash housing prices > buy back house at below market and sell off buyers debt.
Rinse and repeat.
Yep, Step 4 is on deck...
In reply to Create a surge in prices >… by koan
The two elements of neoclassical economics that come together to cause financial crises.
Everyone marvels at the wealth creation of rising asset prices, no one looks at the debt that is driving it.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
The “black swan” was obvious all along and it was pretty much the same as 1929.
1929 – Inflating US stock prices with debt (margin lending)
2008 - Inflating US real estate prices with debt (mortgage lending)
They are called Minsky moments.
True, Batman, and we are not Robbin(g)...
In reply to The two elements of… by Batman11
Everyone believed in the markets and the US stock market showed things were going well.
This is the US in the 1920s.
A Chinese regulator has looked at the fundamentals and has realised US stocks are at 1929 levels again.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WOs6S0VrlA
The West’s experts can’t change the subject fast enough when the Chinese regulator points out this epic blunder (49 mins.)
It’s not a blunder; it’s the FED’s “wealth effect”.
In reply to The two elements of… by Batman11
Housing market is not liquid enough for accurate valuations. Purchase or sale usually is a joint decision, and usually involves a female.
We sold recently. Only investors took note of the hidden black mold, the rotten barge boards, the obvious seasonal flooding of the crawl space. (Just like we did, when we bought!)
In reply to The two elements of… by Batman11
I've got two hens that lay eggs every day. I'm not worried.
Just wait 'till those two-eggs-per-day-hens find out that they're GDP just went up 25%!
In reply to I've got two hens that lay… by homiegot
Did the world think that the central banks would continue with the low interest rate policy and QE forever?
Excessive debt and asset valuations were driven by central banks policy. Perpetual growth is impossible.
End the central banks and neo-classical economic theory!
To learn how illogical neo-classical economic theory really is, please read Debunking Economics: The Naked Emperor Dethroned? by Steve Keen. Please support, intellectually and financially, his efforts to develop new theories that are relevant to the complex, dynamic and chaotic economies and markets that exist. www.patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen/
5 years ago was the time to buy a house with a low rate. Anything in the last 3 years was buying at the top or near it. If you have a cheap mortgage fucking sit on it. No need to sell into the shitstorm and then have to buy at the top.
In reply to Did the world think that the… by abgary1
Real estate is the biggest ponzi scheme in the world. I have seen it in action over and over and over. First, real estate investors find a nice little town with an attraction, like a lake. Then they move in and buy up everything in and around town. They turn factories, grocery stores, fields, shorelines, and even churches into huge hotels, restaurants, gift shops, shopping centers ect.
Theres no way in their lifetime they will ever get that construction paid off, not in a million years. I've seen these people, most are in their 70's.
But their job is to just suck the new businesses dry until their end. Until the last man standing gets caught holding the bankrupt bag. Thats the game they play. Suck the cow dry until it doesnt make any more milk then let it die.
Welp! Theres a lot of dry cows out there now.
Bubba needs to come to the Bay Area and see how housing prices have slipped....NADA!
Execute ALL parasites, usurers, war-profiteers, and useless speculators. No work done, no goods produced = ghost money. Fuck Wall Street and fuck the Fed.