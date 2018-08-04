Russia Slams Leak Of Secret Memo On US-Moscow Cooperation in Syria

There's been a number of hugely significant developments in Syria at the end of this week — all of which point to the war's end, with President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian Army ultimately emerging firmly victorious. Even Israel seems to have changed its tune, with Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman telling reporters on Thursday, "From our perspective, the situation is returning to how it was before the civil war, meaning there is a real address, someone responsible, and central rule."
But now there's a diplomatic scramble underway and exchange of accusations related to potential Russia-United States cooperation on rebuilding Syria, repatriating refugees, and rooting out the remaining jihadist pockets.
On Friday Reuters published a bombshell report based on a leaked US government memo revealing a secret deal possibly in the works between top Russian and American generals initiated by the Russian side last month during the very week that President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki .
Russia has since slammed the leak, but has confirmed it confidentially extended the hand of cooperation on Syria.
According to the Reuters report, Russia has used a closely guarded communications channel with America’s top general "to propose the two former Cold War foes cooperate to rebuild Syria and repatriate refugees to the war-torn country, according to a U.S. government memo."
The proposal was sent in a July 19 letter by Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian military’s General Staff, to U.S. Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to the memo which was seen by Reuters.
The Russian plan, which has not been previously reported, has received an icy reception in Washington. The memo said the U.S. policy was only to support such efforts if there were a political solution to end Syria’s seven-year-old civil war, including steps like U.N.-supervised elections.
The US intelligence memo, while itself not published in full, is a summary and assessment of the confidential Russian proposal, offered within the context of the mutually agreed upon "military-to-military" communications hotline, set up at some point after 2015 to ensure US and Russian jets avoid aerial collision or direct confrontation of forces. The timing of the Russian proposal is significant, as it came a mere three days after Trump met with Putin in Helsinki on July 16.
Before and after the meeting there were substantial rumors, especially coming from the Russian side, that the US and Russia were working towards direct cooperation in Syria.
Both sides have reportedly agreed to keep the contents of what's communicated via this official back-channel confidential, something which has largely been adhered to until now.
Reuters continues, quoting parts of the leaked memo:
“The United States will only support refugee returns when they are safe, voluntary and dignified,” said the memo, which is specifically about the Russian plan for Syria.
...Some U.S. officials believe Syria’s dependence on the international community for reconstruction, along with the presence of U.S. and U.S.-backed forces in part of Syria, gives Washington leverage as diplomats push for a negotiated end to the war.
The United Nations has put the cost of rebuilding Syria after the seven year long conflict at a minimum figure of $250 billion. Though Damascus and its Russian partners have determined the war's outcome militarily, it appears Moscow is ready to cooperate with the US on establishing permanent stability in the war-torn country.
However, anti-Assad hawks in the administration and in Washington policy circles have consistently pushed for a settlement to the war which would result in Assad's political exit, which suggests the possibility and likelihood that the memo leak is but the latest ploy of administration insiders to prevent any level of cooperation with Russia and the Syrian government.
The memo reads further, according to Reuters:
“The proposal argues that the Syrian regime lacks the equipment, fuel, other material, and funding needed to rebuild the country in order to accept refugee returns,” according to the memo, which specified that the proposal related to Syrian government-held areas of the country.
The United States in 2011 adopted a policy that Assad must leave power but then watched as his forces, backed by Iran and then Russia, clawed back territory and secure Assad’s position.
The United States has drawn a line on reconstruction assistance, saying it should be tied to a process that includes U.N.-supervised elections and a political transition in Syria. It blames Assad for Syria’s devastation.
Reuters notes that General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has sought to keep the communications back-channel private: "Dunford, who speaks periodically with [the Russian Chief of General Staff] Gerasimov, has stressed that the two militaries need to be able to have candid, private communications to avoid misunderstandings that could lead to armed confrontation," according to the report.
Meanwhile on Saturday Russian officials slammed the leak, saying through the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) that “the inability of the US side to comply with the agreement on publicizing the contacts [between the two militaries] only with the consent of both sides is disappointing." And further, “We expect that the US side will be able to take the necessary measures to prevent further violations of mutual agreements in the future.”
However, the Russian MoD confirmed the authenticity of the revelations based on the leaked memo, saying Moscow is open “to work with the Syrian authorities on providing security guarantees to the refugees from the Rukban camp in the US-controlled area of al-Tanf and creating necessary conditions for their return home.”
With everything now public and in the open, we expect a beltway pundit pile-on and collective neocon expression of outrage over the possibility of a Russia-brokered deal in Syria.
Should Trump and Putin ultimately come to a lasting settlement on the Syria issue which results in US troop withdrawal from Syria, will the international proxy war finally come to a permanent close? Or will we witness more conveniently timed leaks to come, preventing the possibility of a lasting peace and Syria's return to stability?
Comments
They hang people for that stuff. Or just put two into the back of their heads if need be.
Donald getting the US out of Syria? What's not to like? The US never had any business going in there in the first place.
In reply to They hang people for that… by VWAndy
If Bashar doesn't have the cash at hand, maybe the USA gang should take responsibility to fix the mess they created at the taxpayer's expense...
In reply to Donald getting the US out of… by truthseeker47
Dual-citizen jews infest the upper echelons of the US intelligence apparatus, and Israel owns huge chunks of the US Congress. It's quite obvious who is behind this leak.
In reply to If Bashar doesn't have the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
"The United States has drawn a line on reconstruction assistance, saying it should be tied to a process that includes U.N.-supervised elections and a political transition in Syria."
What is this? The US proposes to interfere in another country's elections? Where have I heard something like that before?
In reply to Dual-citizen jews infest the… by Buckaroo Banzai
LOL, so Russia has leaks too huh....not too good for the narrative!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNKsLlK52ss
In reply to "The United States has drawn… by truthseeker47
Anything and everything that can be used to undermine Trump will be. Peace be damned. The left would support nuking a country right now if it hurt President Trump.
In reply to LOL by Free This
We have to clean our own house before we can clean someone else's - let alone cooperate with someone to clean someone else's house.
In reply to Anything and everything that… by JimmyJones
I said in March that the US would be out of Syria within a year.
Losers and cucks need to form a line to provide their salt tribute.
In reply to . by bigkahuna
Deep state pay back revelations for Putins gift to Trump, of a soccer ball full of intelligence data flash drives
In reply to I said in March that the US… by tmosley
All have your cups ready.
In reply to I said in March that the US… by tmosley
No, for the last time, I will not let you suck my cock no matter what.
Like always, you misunderstand what this was: another offering from Putin for cooperation and for Trump to step back from the ledge. Of course, the response was designed to be rejected. "Assad must go. He can stay. He's gotta go" is the depth of your idol's idea of strategy and it's a non-starter.
In reply to I said in March that the US… by tmosley
.
In reply to Anything and everything that… by JimmyJones
This didn't need to undermine Trump. The response from the US is a deal breaker. Trump is still pushing regime change, but this time with elections that we most certainly would "meddle" with.
On another note, Ecuador is getting $ and military gear from the US so what does that say about Assange's future?
In reply to Anything and everything that… by JimmyJones
There is no money in peace !!
Russia will keep chipping away at it and force these ‘face saving’ moves for the US !
Assad has stated that NO western contractors will be used to rebuild Syria !!
The world should be grateful that Syrians can return home !!
In reply to Anything and everything that… by JimmyJones
Assad also said he wasn't going to step down so Trump's offer wasn't meant to be accepted.
In reply to There is no money in peace !… by Jack Oliver
As we've been saying, this last non-shooting chance for change is an information war.
Weiner laptop For The Win!!!!
Leak THAT!
In reply to LOL by Free This
Seriously let it out, and if it has what the public had been led to believe on it. Let the public hangings begin
In reply to As we've been saying, this… by Jim in MN
Glad you cleared it up---I thought it was ARPAC the American Russian Political Action Committee that was behind trying to influence recent elections and got us into unwinnable wars. Stupid me !
In reply to Dual-citizen jews infest the… by Buckaroo Banzai
Appears to be a Leak intended to Trigger Lobbyists, MSM, and other RUS-Haters and Regime Changers to Rally Up "Public Outrage" Venues.
IIRC, Mister Trump's Campaign Position was to stay in SYR to take out ISIL. Looks like that was done with Months Ago.
Why do TEAM_USA still have Mercs there?
In reply to Dual-citizen jews infest the… by Buckaroo Banzai
Without a shadow of a doubt that's the source. No dual citizens of any persuasion should be in powerful national security positions.
In reply to Dual-citizen jews infest the… by Buckaroo Banzai
I used to think you were a gifted funny man, which you are, but MAN are you a THINKER with BALLS. I salute you!
The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure
In reply to Dual-citizen jews infest the… by Buckaroo Banzai
Remit invoices to
Likud Terrorist Death Cult
Perkins Coie
Guelph demonocracy dba George Soros, Kerry, Cohen, Kahn and Khan
In reply to If Bashar doesn't have the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
nutandyahoo has already said syria should reconstruct with assad. since they usually lie before telling the truth you can bet nutandyahoo has other plans counter to usa interests.
In reply to Remit invoices to Likud… by monad
Adolf, come, come now, you gonna blame a civil war on America now? Happened to start before we got involved dude! Now China is there, what you gonna tell them? How bout Russia? LOL
Read the last chapter in the Bible for your answer!
In reply to If Bashar doesn't have the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
The Bible alignment is spooky and pretty spot on now with China in the mix.
In reply to Adolf, come, come now, you… by Free This
yep...I see people blaming America for everything, they leave out the Oligarchy of Russia and Communists of China every time. America is no saint now!
In reply to The Bible alignment is… by JimmyJones
What civil war ?
Stop getting your 'facts' from Wiki and the Mockingbird MSM unless you want to carry on being the ZH
village idiot.The truth is out there, but you have to dig to find it.
In reply to Adolf, come, come now, you… by Free This
He knows,,,
he is a shill doing what shills do. Not sure why anyone even replies to him/her/it.
In reply to What civil war ? Stop… by Winston Churchill
i don't care if anyone responds or not truth is the truth, it is about control of the spice and everyone is in on it lol
In reply to He knows,,, he is a shill… by rejected
Now wait a minute ... we all know everyone is involved, not just America! it's all about control of the spice
you folks are on a mind bend, one day you will wake up, it's not just America, at least I am honest
In reply to What civil war ? Stop… by Winston Churchill
There are more motives than players,if you think an indefensible gas pipeline is really the true motive
then you are an even bigger idiot than I thought.Hard to imagine anyone that stupid could write a sentence,so
maybe you are a bot.
In reply to Now wait a minute ... we all… by Free This
We B outa Dead Presidents.
In reply to If Bashar doesn't have the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
https://www.counterpunch.org/2015/10/12/us-caught-faking-it-in-syria/
http://www.historycommons.org/context.jsp?item=western_support_for_islamic_militancy_2049#western_support_for_islamic_militancy_2049
http://www.voltairenet.org/article178638.html
In reply to Donald getting the US out of… by truthseeker47
Id bring um all back. Starting with the ones in Germany.
In reply to Donald getting the US out of… by truthseeker47
What's interesting to me is the guy that (((THEY))) had forced off the web for a year, called it, he said Trump was playing as he did with North Korea, and he was.
And ASSAD stays, so it is a win win for GOOD.
OKAY SO: Israel Just Said Assad Being in Charge of Syria is Good for Israel
Andrew Anglin August 3, 2018
The US, Germany and Canada will also be getting "White Helmets" REFUGEES" you know?
UK: “They May Be Terrorists, But They’re Our Terrorists”
In reply to Donald getting the US out of… by truthseeker47
Jim Mattis is not going to be pleased to learn that someone leaked something.
Someone doesn't know that an entire world of hurt is heading someone's way.
In reply to They hang people for that… by VWAndy
Syria is not a "civil war." Syria was primarily invaded with the invasion forces picking up some minor local supporters.
Syria has survived primarily due to the unity of the Syrian people. Libya couldn't find that unity and sank for it.
funded by the Qatar scumbags
In reply to Syria is not a "civil war." … by Ignatius
Wheres my gas pipeline?
In reply to funded by the Qatar scumbags by cossack55
....said Dick Cheney, Look who owns the company.
In reply to Wheres my gas pipeline? by max2205
Syrian territory had been earmarked long ago by the Jews as a future part of the state of Greater Israel. The Assad family has known that for decades, and has never let their guard down. As far as Libya was concerned, Gaddafi foolishly assumed that, since he had been playing ball with ZOG for decades, and that he was well out of the territorial radius of planned Greater Israel, that Libya was going to be fine. He got caught by surprise and paid the ultimate price. He didn't understand that the destruction of Libya advanced other Jewish goals-- namely, the muslim invasion of Europe, and the destruction of one of the last national-socialist states on earth. A state that was by all measures, extremely prosperous, well-organized, and which served its people very well. In other words, anathema to the soulless monsters who run ZOG, whose ultimate goal is to spread as much misery, poverty, and pain as possible.
In reply to Syria is not a "civil war." … by Ignatius
I have followed Syria since 2011 I have nothing but respect for Assad who has just about wrapped things up despite impossible odds...there is a concern however that something desperate and stupid might be attempted by its enemies to resurrect the plan.
In reply to Syrian territory was… by Buckaroo Banzai
Gaddafi and Libya were destroyed for one reason and one reason only-The Gold dinar The dinar is the principal currency unit in several countries which were formerly territories of the Ottoman Empire, Gaddafi was fervently corralling support from African and middle eastern countries to sell oil only in gold dinar and not petro-dollars. That put an instant rope around his neck, the rest is history. Just as a side note, whatever happened to Gaddafi's gold reserves which were reported to be 150 tonnes and worth in excess of $4.5 billion. Today Libya is sitting with 116.64 tonnes, I wonder what happened to the 33.36 tonnes worth $1.32 billion. Just saying
In reply to Syrian territory was… by Buckaroo Banzai
ZATOCEANIA Air Forces bombing LBY Military Assets made a difference as well.
Similar Tactics would have been Torched by RUS S-400 and SYR S-200 Batteries. Add to that RUS Fighter Jets - easily augumented within the Hour.
In reply to Syria is not a "civil war." … by Ignatius
Deep state leaking confidential documents and committing treason right there. I expect this will be handled the same way other leaks were. Right?
Some of these leakers need to get "plugged".
In reply to Deep state committing… by dark fiber
These leaks are not leaks they're misinformation disguised as leaks the achieve the hidden agenda.
Tump and Puttin meeting was to discuss the profit split 60 40.
In reply to Deep state committing… by dark fiber
President Rosenstein is already investigating,
someone who had lunch with Trump must be involved and besides, its Russian.
In reply to Deep state committing… by dark fiber