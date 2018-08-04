Streaming TV Doubles During Second Quarter, Report Says

As a result of the accelerating cord-cutting trend, streaming TV increased in the second quarter, according to a new report from Conviva, a real-time measurement and intelligence platform for many of the world’s largest streaming TV publishers, which found content consumption more than doubled over the last 12 months.
The Conviva sensor is installed in 3 billion streaming video applications for over 200 brands. This represents the largest, independent census data collection and measurement network in the world. The data is a fully anonymized census measuring every stream from Conviva’s customer base between April 01 and June 30, 2018, and cross-referencing it with datasets from the same period last year.
In Q2 2018, viewing hours increased by 115 percent as compared to the same period last year indicative of a surge in growth, as represented by Conviva’s customer base.
Another indication of growth in streaming is the massive increase Conviva saw in peak concurrent plays (the peak number of simultaneous active sessions at any given second. This is a real-time measure of the audience scale (concurrency)), as 7.9 million people watched the World Cup, which resulted in 118 percent spike in peak concurrency from the same period last year.
France and Croatia on July 15 drove a peak concurrency of 9.12 million plays, shattering previous records.
The report specified when excluding the World Cup, peak concurrency in Q2 2018 was still elevated by more than 45 percent y/y, surge to 5.3 million concurrent plays during the NBA Western Conference Finals.
“These spikes demonstrate that sports continue to drive ‘appointment TV’ – even in the streaming TV space,” the report said. “They create opportunities, but they also create massive load on the video delivery ecosystem, which much continues to improve in order to meet growing demand.”
Conviva finds that North America remains the most robust growth market, showing y/y growth in both plays up 124 percent and viewing hours up 139 percent. Asia’s growth in plays soared y/y by 63 percent, but with modest growth of 22 percent in viewing hours.
Different types of content is being viewed on various devices, the report determined. Streaming TV is shifting away from PCs (24 percent of plays) to mobile devices (49 percent of plays), particularly for content that is of short-form, including TV series, sports, and live broadcasts. Connected TVs (51 percent of viewing hours) are favored for long-form content, such as movies.
“The shift away from PCs and to mobile is unmistakable when comparing this data to Q2 2017 when mobile had a 39 percent share of plays while PCs had a 38 percent share. Among connected TV platforms, Roku continues to emerge as a leader with nearly 8 percent of all plays, while Sony’s PlayStation and Google’s Chromecast experienced the fastest YoY growth, both north of 150 percent YoY,” said Conviva.
Overall, cord-cutters continue to prefer smartphones as consuming devices for short-form content and TVs for consuming long-form movies. The newest trend spotted in the research is that PCs are losing dramatic share to mobile devices, while among connected TV platforms, Samsung and other TV platforms are losing ground to Roku, Google’s Chromecast, Sony’s PlayStation, and Amazon’s Fire TV.
Comments
How much propaganda will it take to wake up you so called consumers?
..
In reply to How by Masher1
I’ve never had a cord and my parents never allowed a tv in the house as a child. God bless them.
Yet I stream a few shows:
Westword
Billions
The Expanse
In reply to How by Masher1
...
Bought four Roku adapters and subscribed to PlayStation Vue. This saves me $110 per month. Sports is a couple minutes behind but that is it.
Let me get this right, you paid like $160 bucks to buy 4 adapters, to have access to whatever Vue has on their streams?
and Vue is How much??
Somebody is getting a mitt full and it's not you....
In reply to Bought four Roku adapters… by bytebank
To sum up.... If you are getting the HBO Netflix fix you are pissing $960 plus the $160 to access the streams so first year you blew $1120 bux on TV you just can't go without.... I will say it again..... Amazing.
In reply to Let me get this right, you… by Masher1
Not sure about your math expertise but going from $210 a month to $110 equals a $1200 saving. Even if I spent $160 on equipment I saved over a grand a year. Yes?
In reply to Let me get this right, you… by Masher1
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Not sure about your math… by bytebank
Well if $1320/Yr is an acceptable amount to pay for TV i must be missing something....
In reply to Not sure about your math… by bytebank
I kick myself every month for paying for TV. Is it worth $70? No.
Until you do it, you will not believe how much better your life is without the influence of the content being pumped into your TV, What part of PROGRAMMING is so hard to wrap your brain around?
After the shit storm of lies that blew out of my TV after 9/11, i would have to be strapped to a gurney, my eyes propped open with tooth picks to watch anymore of that garbage.... And millions STILL pay heaps of cash to have this dung fed into their TV.... amazing.
In reply to I kick myself every month… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I know. I am addict. I need to be deprogrammed. Not joking!
In reply to Until you do it, you will… by Masher1
Local antenna, no cost. That's good enough for me.
In reply to I kick myself every month… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Sadly I live in a deep valley, 1 1/2 miles in the woods. Hell, my cell phone doesn't even work out here. I bought a couple 'antennas' that were supposed to give me signals. No luck. I have DTV right now and hate it, but it works. I have a crappy Verizon phone line that gives me DSL (and not that great). There's just me an hubby out here. I could cut the DTV cord in a heartbeat, but he doesn't want to learn how to stream. Oh well. Just another 'bill' we have to pay and I'm tired of arguing with him about it. Old dogs/new tricks....
In reply to Local antenna, no cost. That… by Slomotrainwreck
I am more than 60 miles from them so I would need to install something on the roof. I've been thinking about it.
In reply to Local antenna, no cost. That… by Slomotrainwreck
Same shit.
Different venue.
PSSSSSSSSSST. Hint: T.V. is a fucking waste of time and life! please do something else that is productive.
The same people own all of the media.
They don't give a fuck what you watch it on.
If Comcast did not offer internet, I would have no need for it.
I cut the cord years ago. I have a king jack antenna paid 46.00 dollars. I get 22 channels free! Also threw my cell phone away.
Gave up both cable and broadband. OTA is full propaganda, but do have decent oldies like magnuma pi, cowboy movies, columbo, etc
I have three monstrous TV's, Not once have any of them ever had any sort of network programming, or antenna for that matter.
After the TV folks shut off the signal, i had to invest in a sat dish and programming for my dying mother to watch during her last four years, That $2000 cost is going to remain in my memory for a very long time.... and i did not watch even one moment of that shit.
Eventually there is going to be a backlash, That is going to be a real fun thing to miss on the TV, Now that the trend is to cord cutting and movement to net based cable, you all might want to reevaluate the amount you are being bled by these content makers, My bet there is going to be a lot less eyeballs on their next 9/11.
I have never paid for any TV service. I have a TV with an OTA antenna. I spend very little time watching OTA or any other programming. There are tons of TV programs available online, if you must consume that. My flatscreen is not new enough to support WiFi connection to my laptop, so I use an HDMI cable to connect the two on the rare occasion there is something I wish to watch streaming.
Why anyone would pay even $1/month for TV services is beyond me.
Roku is truly marvelous. $8.56 a month for Netflix, as I am a student.