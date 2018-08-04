Turkey Freezes Assets Of US Government Officials In Retaliation To Sanctions

So much for Trump's strong-arm tactics in changing the mind of Turkey's "executive president."
In retaliation to Washington's sanctions against Ankara announced last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Saturday that Turkey will freeze the assets of the US Justice and Interior Ministers in Turkey, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
"The latest step taken by the U.S. in the incident of Pastor Brunson in İzmir was not suitable to a strategic partner. It is a disrespectful step against Turkey." Erdoğan said in a speech at the ruling Justice and Development Party's congress for its women's organization in Ankara on Aug. 4.
"The decision to freeze assets of Turkish justice, interior ministers in the US is illogical. We were patient until last night but I am now instructing my friends today. We will freeze assets, if there are any, of the U.S. justice and interior secretaries in Turkey," Erdogan said adding that "those who think that they can make Turkey take a step back by resorting to threatening language and absurd sanctions proves that they do not know the Turkish nation."
The diplomatic fallout between the two nations, follows the announcement of US sanctions on Turkey’s justice and interior ministers over serious human rights violations against imprisoned Pastor Andrew Brunson. Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was indicted on charges of having links with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and FETÖ, which Ankara blames for the failed coup in 2016.
He was transferred to house arrest on July 25, which triggered strong statements from U.S. officials including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and eventually resulted in formal sanctions on Wednesday.
Under the sanctions, any property, or interest in property, belonging to Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu within U.S. jurisdiction would be blocked. Americans would generally be prohibited from doing business with them.
Turkey warned that it would retaliate the sanctions in the same way.
Regarding the arrest of pastor Brunson Erdogan said that they did what the state of law requires and it is not up to anyone to make Turkey's Halkbank pay a price.
Erdogan said: "Do not enter a swap deal with us by arresting the deputy general manager of Halkbank, who went to the U.S. and came back six times." Mehmet Hakan Atilla, former deputy CEO of Turkish state lender Halkbank, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison in the U.S. for violating the sanctions on Iran.
"Turkey cannot be an item of U.S. domestic politics like it became in Europe. Repeating the faults that Europe did, will not earn America anything," Erdogan said. He said they could solve problems with the U.S. by prioritizing their alliance based on mutual interests and strategic partnership.
Despite the announcement of sanctions, Erdogan called for a return to the two country's partnership, saying, "We think there is no problem we cannot solve with the American administration." He said he hoped the U.S. would drop it's "hot-tempered attitude and return to its good senses" as diplomats were working to put behind disputes: "the channels of diplomacy are working very intensely. I think that we will leave behind a major chunk of differences between us soon," adding that they should sort out the disputes rationally.
Those disputes include the arrests of U.S. citizens as well as local consular staff, U.S. senators pushing to block the delivery of American F-35 jets following Turkey's pledge to buy the Russian S-400 missile system, and Turkey's demand that Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric blamed for a failed coup attempt be extradited to stand trial.
But really what the US is most concerned about is Turkey's ongoing pivot toward Moscow.
Erdogan warned that if these political and judicial disputes impact the economy, they will be harmful for both countries. He is probably right, although judging by the collapse in the Turkish lira which has lost nearly half of its value in the past year alone...
... and last week's inflationary print, which just hit the highest level since 2003...
... any economic "harm" will come to Turkey much faster.
Comments
1. Stick a fork in that Turkey.
2. How long before Erdogan "gasses his own people"?
3. When will Trump call for "regime change"?
4. How long before ISIS or some other "Freedom Fighter" group, attempts to oust Erdogan?
5. How long before Robert Fisk "reports" that the "Freedom Fighters" (aka terrorists) are, in reality, a proxy army of the USA? It took Fisk ~7 years to figure Obama/Hillary were backing the terrorists in Syria; will it take as long to call out Trump?
If any U.S. Government Officials have assets held in Turkey or the Turkish Lira they are dopes and deserve to lose them.
In reply to Vvvv by FireBrander
Turkey Goes Cold Turkey On Thump ...
In reply to If any U.S. Ministers have… by ebworthen
If that's the only card Erdogan has to play, then it's game over... Next comes the stomping of feet and the ranting of Death to Murika...
In reply to Col by BaBaBouy
That has been the Erdogan plan from the start. Get Turkey away from the West and secured back to the Muslim Brotherhood (of sorts). Fake a coop, take total control (for the good of the people), provoke the US into doing something stupid, and set himself up for life as the Mullah.
It's easy when you own the media...
In reply to If that's the only card… by Keyser
>So much for Trump's strong-arm tactics in changing the mind of Turkey's "executive president."
That is the loserest sentence I have ever read.
In reply to T by gmrpeabody
"A high-IQ white nationalism is a serious threat to Jewish globalism.
Jews know that the white race is their only serious competition that has the potential to threaten their Talmudic rule. They seek the marginalization of the White race for this reason.
Ultimately, Christianity and IQ are the two main reasons for Jewish hatred for whites. Cheap labor at home is third. In a divided land the most cohesive group will rule.
Jews have a high level of racial solidarity. This solidarity seems to be both the necessary and sufficient cause of social dominance. By reducing the White population to a minority the Jews will be able to control and/or eliminate all collective forces not aligned with their own.
A typical example of what characterizes the Jewish push for open immigration can be seen in the following 1948 quote by David Petegorsky, former Director of the American Jewish Congress: “Jewish survival can only take place within the framework of a progressive and expanding democratic society, which through its institutions and public policies gives expression to the concept of cultural pluralism.”
Few know Hitler stated in Mein Kampf:
"It was and it is Jews who bring the Negroes into the Rhineland, always with the same secret thought and clear aim of ruining the hated white race by the necessarily resulting bastardization, throwing it down from its cultural and political height, and himself rising to be its master" (Hitler, 1, 11).
This is a long-standing jewish strategy. For a small group to dominate a larger one, bringing in a third party, complete with grievances and created anger, is the easiest means to have a reserve army to use against their enemy."
In reply to >So much for Trump's strong… by tmosley
ONE whackjob obsessed SPAMMER -- with numerous log-ons!!!
•• kr86096 ("I suck dick on the Internet!!!)
•• Free This (same WHACK JOB -- used to be "Mr Hankey" -- also banned)
•• sanctificado (DON'T CLICK THE LINKS!!! -- Biblicism SPAMMER -- banned as powow/Wadolt/ravolla/lloll/pier/etc.)
•• More Sun (it's the JOOS!! -- whack job extraordinaire)
•• Annanuki (another imaginary friend)
•• Jumanji1959 (another imaginary friend)
•• PrivetHedge (another imaginary friend)
•• Adolfsteinbergovich (another imaginary friend)
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (another "imaginary friend")
spamming ZH for seven years --- dozens and dozens of banned log-ons
ONE DEEPLY DISTURBED INDIVIDUAL, alone in his leaky moldy single wide, playing with little action figures and his own microdick.
Write to the Tylers :: abuse@zerohedge.com
In reply to A high-IQ white nationalism… by MoreSun
We are concerned about the pivot to Russia? LOL. We try to coup his ass, the Russians tip him off, and then we are concerned that he’s pivoting?
we need to be better at our jobs. Whoever is running the Middle East division sucks ass.
In reply to ONE whackjob obsessed… by lock-stick
lol TGTOW
In reply to We are concerned about the… by evoila
It is well known that Sessions and Zinke (had to look him up) have vast holdings in Turkey. Erdogan should learn that it is better to stay silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and confirm the fact.
In reply to lol TGTOW by chumbawamba
As far as I know, its Jared Kushner who is running the ME group.
In reply to We are concerned about the… by evoila
We are concerned about the pivot to Russia? LOL. We try to coup his ass, the Russians tip him off, and then we are concerned that he’s pivoting?
we need to be better at our jobs. Whoever is running the Middle East division sucks ass.
In reply to ONE whackjob obsessed… by lock-stick
You've been here for one week, and yet you can name all those other log-in accounts from up to seven years ago? Crystal ball?
In reply to ONE whackjob obsessed… by lock-stick
I was wondering just the other day what happened to our Captain Spaminator. I guess he's back.
I wonder if he'll ever figure out that the "spammers" are actually paying advertisers.
-chumblez.
In reply to You've been here for one… by Pollygotacracker
Judaism is not a race, it is a religion. Israelites look pretty European to me.
In reply to A high-IQ white nationalism… by MoreSun
Erdogan has learned that he can do whatever he wants with EU leaders, i.e. Mother Merkel.
However, he is not smart enough to realize that he is playing in another league with President Trump.
In reply to >So much for Trump's strong… by tmosley
Only a loser sentence if the people writing it are American which they probably aren't, this whole website probably a Russian Op
In reply to >So much for Trump's strong… by tmosley
Murika shooting itself in the foot.
In reply to T by gmrpeabody
Turkey is as a country that is a liability to everyone who touches it. It is filled with tribal muslems that are paracitic by nature toward the west. Low Iq, predatory traders. They make nice coffee and have a few interesting old tourist sites. Other than that, stay away from trash Turkey and its selfish dark and dirty populace.
In reply to Murika shooting itself in… by SickDollar
I remember they played us "Shindler's List" in HS in some sort of supposed 'educational' capacity.
Not..... Good.........
In reply to T by gmrpeabody
Another govt in the area that israel doesn't like gets fucked with, this time a precious NATO ally.
Offend the delicate sensibilities of the jew and he siccs his orange goy attack dog on you.
In reply to It's easy when you own the… by DingleBarryObummer
... set himself up as the Sultan.
There fixed it for you.
In reply to T by gmrpeabody
why does he wear the boring western suit and tie then? What a stick in the mud.
In reply to ... set himself up as the… by TRN
If the Coup was fake why not give up Gulen in Pennsy for the Agent Pastor?
truth is the coup was real and Gulen is an agent of the CIA so his testimony would be a major scandal
In reply to T by gmrpeabody
I guess this would apply to Jeff "Reefer Madness" Sessions. Someone should wake him up and inform him.
In reply to If any U.S. Ministers have… by ebworthen
That fucking jerk makes me sick to my stomach. Go to hell Sessions. Nice AG you got their Trump.
BUNDY DISMISSAL APPEALED BY SESSIONS' PROSECUTORS
https://www.wnd.com/2018/08/bundy-dismissal-appealed-by-sessions-prosec…
In reply to I guess this would apply to… by el buitre
I can't imagine the pictures they must have of Sessions to make him stick his ass in the air like this. Doesn't this guy remember how the establishment kept him off the Federal bench on trumped up charges? Who knows what skeletons the guy had hidden, that our Secret Police found, but it's a damn shame.
In reply to That fucking jerk makes me… by chunga
can trump fire him?
In reply to I can't imagine the pictures… by GreatCaesar'sGhost
He and Rosenstein both can be fired, yet they aren't. Hell, they hardly even catch any flack considering what they are doing, or not doing lol
In reply to can trump fire him? by DingleBarryObummer
Or, maybe he's doing exactly what he is told to do. I know that idea isn't popular, but the evidence points to something far more than stonewalling or incompetence.
In reply to I can't imagine the pictures… by GreatCaesar'sGhost
Assuming the assets aren't in a jug in the commode tank, but in a bank, who do we reckon controls the banks? I'm disappointed that Trump is meddling with other Govs. Damn, perish the thought that he is being controlled by the Khazarian Zionist Gypsies same as Nixon, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Junior and Homobama. Oh hell, I forgot Ford and Haig.
Oh well, I'm still prepped for Airborne.
In reply to If any U.S. Ministers have… by ebworthen
It does not surprise me. America’s economic elites are all over the world, doing anything not to invest in their own country’s underemployed citizenry, leaving in the dust the employment prospects of the second-biggest generation in US history (the Millennials), the smaller generation of Xers whose economic prospects are fading and the retirement fund of the third biggest generation (the Boomers).
Elites take it all and will let what’s still left in the USA fall, all for their global investments. It is so touchingly patriotic; take a knee. Elites do it for their babies, and because a baby pic can be used as an excuse, it is morally okay if it guts the US middle class. But it does not look like the foreign countries that they invest in care as much about American elites as the virtue-signaling elites care about the global people, kumbaya.
Wonder if the childless American elites, likewise, invest in Turkey? Turkey is one of the many countries where honor and respect is a big deal, except when it comes to childless women in a jam-packed, overpopulated world with 7.5 billion people, going on 9 billion. Erdoğan does not mind disrespecting childless women by calling them “unnatural.” Wonder how they are treated in Turkey? Ugh—probably even worse than in the USA.
In reply to If any U.S. Ministers have… by ebworthen
If any US Official is holding Lira they don't have much to lose anyway. If Erdogan believes that confiscating a roll of second hand Turkish toilet is a retaliation his new Ottoman Empire is never going to get off the ground. This character is pathetic.
In reply to If any U.S. Ministers have… by ebworthen
If Erdo-Wahn has anything solid on this American spy swift execution and make a press conference with a cute apologetic smile : we did what we had to do.
Make it clear you can`t hold a whole country and its currency and economic well being at ransom to influence it`s courts. Sublime tactics and negotiations should free individuals caught in between big power struggles. Failing that, kill the captive to cap the liability.
Open in your face aggression against your justice system can only be met with a timely departure of the subject of disagreement.
In reply to Vvvv by FireBrander
Erdogone , did the same with Greek soldiers. He is nothing but a hostage taker, while a couple of years he ago he tried to influence elections in Europe by pandering to the Turkish dual citizens in several EU memberstates through several politicians ...
He is Occupying parts of Syria and of Cyprus illegally.. .....
Supporting Iran with his oil purchases , enriching himself and his goons . Previous to that he was on good terms with Daesh. ..I.e. isis, I.e. Deep state mercenary army.
His daughter ran a Daesh only hospital. Turkey 's secret service transported wounded Isis soldiers to that hospital. Erdogone's son dabbled in Isis oil.
My hunch is: his time is up .
In reply to If Erdo-Wahn has anything… by TheGardener
Islam and Sharia are what we see being practiced on an official level today in Turkey. That makes Turkey our deadly enemy, be you an atheist, Buddhist or Christian.
A Christian pastor is being persecuted in Turkey because he is a Christian. It is not more complicated than that. That is what is happening here. Take a moment and read about the Armenian Genocide and realize that we are not talking about RATIONAL decision making on Turkey's part. Turkey is in a War of Civilizations 1400 years old. Turkey has chosen to go the way or Pakistan and Iran. We Westerners are considered enemies for not adopting Islam and so the violence against this pastor is just the beginning of Turkish wrongdoing. Get that into your noggin.
In reply to If Erdo-Wahn has anything… by TheGardener
He is not a pastor, he is a CIA asset.
In reply to Islam and Sharia are what we… by novictim
Large Christian Community in Turkey for centuries - no problems - your boy is a tool - why not tell the truth?
Give up Gulen
we all would like to hear what he has got to say especially about the Clintons
In reply to Islam and Sharia are what we… by novictim
Want to get the US to sit up and take notice.
Freeze its military assets.
There is another name for that too. Oh yeah, its called "All hell breaking loose".
In reply to Vvvv by FireBrander
If you remember they did that before during the 2nd Gulf War. Turkey forbid the US to fly missions out of Incirlik. Bush the War Criminal did absolutely nothing to them.
In reply to Want to get the US to sit up… by Someone Else
she loves me, she loves me not, she
just ban the bullshit merican dollar from trades
Simple solution: trade him for Gulen.
The US is implicitly admitting it indeed facilitated the coup against Erdogan.
Make a potential saint of this "pastor" and his demise and confront the US head-on
about the botched coup.
In reply to Simple solution: trade him… by me or you
But ... but, we steal assets, how dare Erdogan?
In reply to The US is implicitly… by TheGardener
Do US assets include nuclear weapons and aircraft at Incirlik air base?
In reply to But ... but, we steal assets… by researchfix
I wonder if the exalted grand pastor ever heard the quote "render unto Erdogan that which is Erdogan's". Oh, but you say you are a member of the National Council of Churches? You mean the ones declared by J.Edgar Crossdresser to be communist controlled?
In reply to The US is implicitly… by TheGardener
He doesn't look.much like a pastor in his picture. Looks like something quite different.
In reply to The US is implicitly… by TheGardener
Well, I believe he is a CIA agent.
In reply to He doesn't look.much like a… by land_of_the_few