Visualizing Every US Valuation Milestone From 1781: The Road To A Trillion Dollars

The market has been buzzing about Apple’s $1 trillion market valuation.
It’s an incredible amount of wealth creation in any context – but, as Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, getting to 12 zeros is especially impressive when you consider that Apple was just 90 days from declaring bankruptcy in 1997.
Today’s chart shows this milestone – as well as many of the ones before it – through a period of over 200 years of U.S. market history. It was inspired by this interesting post by Global Financial Data, which is worth reading in its own right.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
MARKET CAP MILESTONES
Over the last couple of centuries, and with the exception of brief moments in time such as the Japanese stock bubble of 1989, the largest company in the world has almost always been based in the United States.
Here are the major market cap milestones in the U.S. that preceded Apple’s recent $1 trillion valuation, achieved August 2nd, 2018:
Bank of North America (1781)
The first company to hit $1 million in market capitalization. It was the first ever IPO in the United States.
Bank of the United States (1791)
The first company to hit $10 million in market capitalization had a 20 year charter to start, and was championed by Alexander Hamilton.
New York Central Railroad (1878)
The first company to hit $100 million in market capitalization was a crucial railroad that connected New York City, Chicago, Boston, and St. Louis.
AT&T (1924)
The first company to hit $1 billion in market capitalization – this was far before the breakup of AT&T into the “Baby Bells”, which occurred in 1982.
General Motors (1955)
The first company to hit $10 billion in market capitalization. The 1950s were the golden years of growth for U.S. auto companies like GM and Ford, taking place well before the mass entry of foreign companies like Toyota into the domestic automobile market.
General Electric (1995)
The first company to hit $100 billion in market capitalization was only able to do so 23 years ago.
THE OTHER TRILLION DOLLAR COMPANY
Interestingly, Apple is not the first company globally to ever hit $1 trillion in market capitalization.
The feat was achieved momentarily by PetroChina in 2007, after a successful debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange that same year.
And as we noted previously, the $800 billion loss it experienced shortly after is also the largest the world has ever seen.
Comments
As long as estrogen supplements are guaranteed Faaarrreee! under the ObaMaoCare Bronze Plan, Jim Acosta is good with it.
If "money" were honest, there would barely be the touching of a billion right now. But, because the "U.S. Dollar" is based on fiat nothingness, the sky's the limit! Keep printing! Keep letting those wise ((("European"))) gurus steer our monetary ship of state.
Fools, all.
In reply to As long as estrogen… by nmewn
By euro-peons I will assume you mean Keynesians? Thats the obvious policy on a macro scale world wide now, though hard core neo-Keynesians like Krugman (calling himself a socio-economist...lmao!) chose to dispute it.
It's command & control economics (that is to say, socialism) nothing to do with laissez faire-grow the money supply as an economy grows.
It's pretty elementary stuff Bach, I'm surprised you don't see it.
In reply to If "money" were honest,… by J S Bach
Maybe it is a taste of things to come...
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-original-trillion-dollar-company…
In reply to By euro-peons I will assume… by nmewn
Germany, France, Russia, Zimbabwe etc have all seen their currencies wiped out or cut in half for a myriad of reasons.
Thats what makes ours..."exceptional".
Get over it ;-)
In reply to http://www… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
The Federal Reserve is a privately owned company that owns the debt of every dollar in existence.
What is it’s market cap?
Who owns the Fed?
In reply to As long as estrogen… by nmewn
Thats factually incorrect, the Fed was created by an act of Congress. The Fed Chairman is actually appointed by the US government.
It's quasi-private at best, the worst of both worlds.
But to a much larger point (and perhaps yours) they don't have the assets to prevent/stop a bank run collapse of "the system" if or when it were to happen.
No "private corporation" does ;-)
In reply to The Federal Reserve is a… by Silver Shield
Without Central Bank intervention what would the number be?
I'll take 'Not worth a Continental' for $100 please, Alex.
In reply to Without Central Bank… by Pollygotacracker
If you are an investor and not a clown, your job is to figure that out.
Constantly bitching about central bank intervention is for asshats.
In reply to Without Central Bank… by Pollygotacracker
A trillion in useless iCrap built around the leveraging of slave labor into profits. It speaks volumes about how badly our currency has been destroyed and how far the country has fallen.
Freedom....is a milestone that is priceless ...,
Apple is valued as a 'growth' company. Do 'growth' companies buy their shares back at market peaks?
Healthy ones do not.
Markets are boring right now, which is a good thing. Short the wings and modest tilt into risk is making money.
Valuation is always relative to the financial ecosystem. Real rates are still negative. Powell isn't going to blow anything up. Liquidity is getting tighter but this process is moving in slow motion.
True, downside is coming. Credit spreads will widen with balance sheet normalization, and continued interest rate hikes will shift the anchoring yields of the fixed income universe higher, but until the curve inverts there's no urgent exit signal on risk.
I feel we are in uncharted waters and should take nothing for nothing for granted. To assume we will move forward without a glitch is extremely optimistic. With the passage of time, things change and evolve. This transformation can be seen in both society and the economy. A question we must ask is just how relevant today's comparisons are with prior economic cycles?
The situation today is in many ways "historically unique" due to the rampant expansion of credit in recent decades. Recently I found myself pondering the line, "outwit and outlast" that is often used during the popular hit television show Survivor. It occurred to me the winners in both life and investing often reflect these qualities and that this game is far from over. More on this train of thought in the article below.
http://Economic Evolution Renders Many Comparisons Obsolete.html