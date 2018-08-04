When the Freaks Run Wild

Authored by EconomicPrism's MN Gordon, annotated by Acting-Man's Pater Tenebrarum,
Conditioned to Absurdity
The unpleasant sight of a physical absurdity is both grotesque and interesting. Only the most disciplined individual can resist an extra peek at a three-legged hunch back with face tattoos. The disfigurement has the odd effect of turning the stomach and twisting the mind in unison.
Francesco Lentini, the three-legged man. Born in Sicily in 1881 with “three legs, four feet, sixteen toes and two pair of functioning genitals” he made a career of his disfigurement and worked for circus sideshows until his death at age 78. [PT]
After repeated exposure, however, the shock of an absurdity is reduced to that of vanilla ice cream. Somehow, even the extremely preposterous becomes commonplace after a while. For example, a panhandling Batman doesn’t get a second look in Hollywood. That persona comes a dime a dozen.
Batman needs help for the rent (which it should be noted is too damn high these days). [PT]
Yet just because an absurdity’s been watered down to the seemingly ordinary, doesn’t mean it has become any less ridiculous. Rather, the viewer has become conditioned to the absurdity. The abnormal has been calibrated to a feigning normal.
Extreme market intervention by central planners has been going on for so long that the distorted conditions it produces are considered normal. The Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings Ratio (CAPE Ratio) of the S&P 500 is currently more than double its historic average. But no one, save a few grumpy old farts, is alarmed by this. Like a freak at a freak show, it all seems perfectly normal.
Shiller P/E ratio – as of 02 August 2018 it stands at 32.67 – roughly twice its long-term average and well above the 1929 peak. Only at the year 2000 tech mania peak was it even higher. [PT]
Diapers, soda pop, beer, chocolate, and chicken, are all rising in price. At the same time, the federal government is aiming for a $1 trillion deficit. Still, U.S. consumers haven’t been this fired up about the economy since February 2001. You see, in the year 2018, spending more and getting less is perfectly normal.
Cancer and Crackpots
The destructive absurdity of modern fiscal and monetary policy is only matched in nature by the insidious replication of cancer cells. As these cancerous cells are replicated and divided, and then replicated and divided again and again, their uncontrollable growth flows into lumps and tumors. Sometimes these cancerous growths go undetected for years, as if the body is perfectly normal.
The cancer cells also sometimes move throughout the lymphatic system and start growing elsewhere in the body. The cells of the body defect in a way that brings about a wretched cycle of self-destruction. The cancer, in other words, is an absurdity. Yet once set in motion, it is difficult for the body to stop.
Today’s money is also an absurdity. Yet only a small fraction of the population bothers to understand this. Moreover, there is hardly a soul among us with living memory of a day and age when money was a genuine store of value. In contrast, today’s money is derived from debt. It is not real money. It is fake – pretend – money.
Like replicating cancer cells, unbacked, irredeemable legal tender, grows without limits. So, too, its over issuance has destructive consequences. Yet most don’t seem to notice with any clear understanding.
US money supply TMS-2; current level: ~USD 13.2 trillion. TMS-2 has grown almost 10-fold in the past 30 years, it is no wonder there was a big party in the stock market. [PT]
This perpetual money debasement has been going on for so long it is considered perfectly normal. No one, save a few grumpy old farts, gives a lick. Instead, crackpot economic theories, espousing the virtues of 2 percent inflation, are parroted without thought.
The mantra, as absurd as it may be, is that 2 percent inflation is needed to avoid falling into something called a “liquidity trap.” How 2 percent inflation protects the economy from becoming ensnared is unclear. But it may have something to do with a continual process of easing the debt burden via currency debasement.
Where this all leads is a thought provoking topic. In case you missed it, this week offered an ever so slight gander at an absolute freak show… if only for a brief moment.
When the Freaks Run Wild
The preeminent pioneer of modern day fiscal and monetary absurdity is the Bank of Japan (BOJ). In fact, the BOJ has been executing policies of mass money debasement for several decades. Their primary objective has been to suspend the deflationary effects that followed the bursting of a cheap credit induced asset bubble that popped nearly 30 years ago.
Total assets of the Bank of Japan – inflating at warp speed. [PT]
The BOJ blazed the trail of a variety of absurdities, including quantitative easing and negative interest rates. They also perfected the art and science of direct purchases of Japanese stocks via exchange traded funds. But while the BOJ’s efforts have not succeeded at stimulating Japan’s economy, they have succeeded in attaining several remarkable feats.
Japan’s government debt exceeds 250 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). What’s more, the BOJ owns 47.5 percent of the Japanese government bond market. Of course, the BOJ purchased this massive pile of government bonds with money they, in effect, create from thin air. These figures, no doubt, are absurdities.
Japan’s public debt-to-GDP ratio is at a new high of 253% [PT]
Without question, the central planners at the BOJ run a highly managed and controlled monetary system. Hardly a hint of a free market remains within the BOJ’s new ‘yield curve control program.’ But that doesn’t mean things aren’t completely aghast under its tight cover.
Earlier this week the BOJ’s central planners ever so slightly opened the peek hole to their monetary policy freak show tent. The central bank doubled the cap that it will allow the yield on 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) to rise from 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent.
Costly uncapping: The privilege of lending money to the Japanese government for essentially nothing can become quite expensive rather quickly. Anyone who bought JGBs two days ago must now wait several years until interest payments make up for the losses incurred since then. [PT]
Following the move, JGBs promptly sold off. Yields spiked up 6 basis points to 0.12 percent – eclipsing the old 0.1 percent cap on the first trading day after it was raised.
As context, given the BOJ’s extreme monetary intervention over the years, we venture a guess that yields of 0.1 percent and even 0.2 percent on 10-year JGBs are absolute absurdities. But what do we know?
Should yields violently test the new 0.2 percent cap will the BOJ be able to slam the lid shut? Or will they lose control as the freaks run wild?
Certainly, the answer will be revealed in due time.
Getting ready to run wild [PT]
Comments
New York at 4AM?
Just want to say I am sorry for my profane outburst on Antifa thread last night. I will admit I had had a few beers! I meant to shock and awe you people to this danger, and handled it badly.
That being said, I ONLY meant to warn people to prepare for the coming disaster in America. To be ready for ANY eventuality, as there are forces of evil backing these Antifa thugs, with big money, and they want Martial Law in America!
I have experience, really bad, with these types of people, and they are pure evil, and want anyone who is to the right of fascism/communism, dead at worst or marginalized at best! They want total control, and are being paid to start trouble.
They have no hope of taking over this country by themselves - they have been married with blm, la raza, 20-30 million southern invaders, nation of islam, workers of the world unit, dsa, and the like (I am sure I have left out some groups). They are NOT to be played or toyed with - they can become deadly killers in an instant. July 2018 = record gun background checks - do you think it is only the "right" buying them? I have seen some huge lefties in the gun store buying AR's and the like recently.
Here is a link that may keep you up to date on happenings with background info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXLScMnVtN4
My warning was NOT about today being the kickoff of violence in the streets across America, nothing may happen today or tomorrow - I hope that to be true. BUT, it is coming, rest assured, nothing will stop it now, nothing.
I have never posted under any other screen name on this site, EVER! I am an American, a regular joe and a freedom/liberty kind of guy! I will NOT EVER take to the streets until the situation warrants it, I am in control of myself. Do not fear me unless you are the ENEMY of America! I stand to defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic!
We have a big fight coming straight at us, and if you do not believe that, you are not thinking properly. Like I said, it may not happen today or tomorrow but it is going to happen at some point in the near future. I am not for blood lust, I am for Rule of Law and equal justice under the law.
I let a few comments last night get under my skin and I responded badly - for that you have my apologies - I have done it before too and apologized - I am only human and make mistakes. I do not make mistakes when it comes to protecting and defending the Constitution!
You have my guarantee that I am not a cold blooded killer, I am an American who loves his country, and would rather see peace vs violence - but it is being foisted upon us, whether we like it or not! Social Democrats ARE the enemy - they are one inch from Communists - and are the most blood thirsty people to ever live! May they be defeated and sent packing!
I expect many down arrows and pointed comments and will not respond in kind!
God, Country and Family! That is all!
EDIT - here is one live stream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zosTTLfhJag
In reply to New York by toady
I've been prepping since obama....
In reply to Just want to say I am sorry… by Free This
I have since Nixon.
Demographics
In reply to I've been prepping since… by Stan522
ONE whackjob obsessed SPAMMER -- with numerous log-ons!!!
•• kr86096 ("I suck dick on the Internet!!!)
•• Free This (same WHACK JOB -- used to be "Mr Hankey" -- also banned)
•• sanctificado (DON'T CLICK THE LINKS!!! -- Biblicism SPAMMER -- banned as powow/Wadolt/ravolla/lloll/pier/etc.)
•• More Sun (it's the JOOS!! -- whack job extraordinaire)
•• Annanuki (another imaginary friend)
•• Jumanji1959 (another imaginary friend)
•• PrivetHedge (another imaginary friend)
•• Adolfsteinbergovich (another imaginary friend)
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (another "imaginary friend")
spamming ZH for seven years --- dozens and dozens of banned log-ons
ONE DEEPLY DISTURBED INDIVIDUAL, alone in his leaky moldy single wide, playing with little action figures and his own microdick.
Write to the Tylers :: abuse@zerohedge.com
In reply to I have since Nixon… by Arrowflinger
Fuck you and get me out of your Schindler list. Stupid prick. You know nothing and yet you pretend to unmask the joker in a crowd. Are you sure you're not that spammer himself?
In reply to ONE whackjob obsessed… by lock-stick
HE is NOT me! I know you hate me, that is okay, just get yourself ready!
In reply to Fuck you and get me out of… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Free This = Adolfsteinbergovitch = PrivetHedge = MoreSun = pier = lloll = Bobcatz = Wadolt = revolla = ONE SICK SPAMMER
In reply to HE is NOT me! I know you… by Free This
Then how are we posting simultaneously? You have me pegged wrong. Or you are trying to peg me as someone I am not!
In reply to Free This =… by lock-stick
Free This doesn't resemble the biblicism guy in style or substance. On what do you base your accusation? If you could come up with commonality of vocabulary or phrasing you might have something but I don't see it.
In reply to Free This =… by lock-stick
I don't get this 'posting under numerous ID's' thing...who the fuck has the TIME to do this? And WHY? What is the point?
Apparently some do though, and I'll just take this opportunity to say Stop it, just STOP. It's senseless and bizarre, it serves no purpose and accomplishes nothing. Stop wasting your time creating different identities and email addresses to register them to, this is Zero Hedge. You don't need that shit here, unless you are one of the ones who get banned. (And honestly, your posts have to be pretty rough or off-the-wall to get banned here. More likely you'll just become a target for abuse and ridicule and be allowed to stay. That's been my observation anyways...)
You don't have to pretend to be 'other people' in order to 'try on' a different set of ideas, just go with it. No one will hold it against you if your ideas evolve over time, or don't always toe the party line. it's normal for that to happen. You don't have to go about in disguise over it. Own it. Relish it. Make it yours, and give it a name. One name, that expresses all the wondrous unique complexity that is YOU over time, as your posts accumulate under it...
That has to be a LOT easier than keeping track of different identities, no?
In reply to Free This doesn't resemble… by Billy the Poet
Your posts resemble those of a biblicism sock puppet and you are a very short timer.
Member for 1 week 2 days
In reply to Free This =… by lock-stick
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it.
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Your posts resemble those of… by Billy the Poet
You nailed it. He is the Biblical Spammer. If you noticed he took a break as did the job spammer at the same time. They are both back. ZH is getting trashed by Trolls, Bots and Spammers.
If you can't stop free speech and thinking, disrupt it with lies, trash and deception. Junk it. We are getting MSMed.
In reply to Your posts resemble those of… by Billy the Poet
Mr. Hankey, eh?
In reply to ONE whackjob obsessed… by lock-stick
No sir, you are dead wrong about me, I have never posted here before, EVER - although I have been reading ZH since 2009 and told everyone I knew to read it - it is a good site for information one does NOT hear elsewhere!
Some of the stuff here stings me to the core as an American, but I read it none-the-less, it has been an education for me!
In reply to ONE whackjob obsessed… by lock-stick
Mr Hankey rises from the Land of the Damned Banned....
Go flush your toilet SPAMMER ... you are "stinking up" your smelly singlewide.
In reply to No sir, you are dead wrong… by Free This
Tell us your name, short timer.
In reply to Mr Hankey rises from the… by lock-stick
Mr Hankey rises from the Land of the Damned Banned....
Go flush your toilet SPAMMER ... you are "stinking up" your smelly singlewide.
Assholes like lock-stick as strong on Projection.
In reply to Mr Hankey rises from the… by lock-stick
Since the Cuban Missile Crisis.
In reply to I have since Nixon… by Arrowflinger
Actually, that was about the time I looked around and committed to being a nonconformist. ....in 3rd grade....
In reply to Since the Cuban Missile… by Cloud9.5
Aye, he is the Traitor who has started this evil in America in earnest! A silver tongued devil!
Just lookup Michael Manley (PNP) in Jamaica - it is uncanny the similarities!
After the first time I saw him and heard him speak - I started prepping in a big way!
Now look at this divided country - into a thousand pieces - all by design!
In reply to I've been prepping since… by Stan522
I've been prepping since Boy Scouts way back when the dads were all WWII combat vets and took that shit seriously.
Not the fag drama club it is now.
In reply to I've been prepping since… by Stan522
Girls can join the boy Scouts now. I wonder what the "Losing Your Virginity Badge" looks like.
In reply to I've been prepping since Boy… by Cardinal Fang
Similar to blowjob in the woods
In reply to Girls can join the boy… by I am Groot
Me too. DHS buying over 1.6 billion rounds of ammo for no good reasons and Exercise Jade Helm were the pushes I needed. The 2016 election helped my case to my friends to start prepping. The domestic violence and craziness has been slowly escalating in intensity since Nov 2016. And it's far from over. Stay frosty people, we haven't seen anything yet. This shit show is just getting started.
In reply to I've been prepping since… by Stan522
We know you're just another internet blowhard searching for validity.
Alcoholics always make the same excuses.
In reply to Just want to say I am sorry… by Free This
No sir! You have me pegged wrong! I seek to warn you all of the coming danger of Social Democrats - killers all!
I may come across as an attention seeker, but that is not my aim, it is NOT about me, it is about YOU!
In reply to We know you're just another… by shovelhead
Gee thanks, but has it ever occurred to you your attentions to my welfare are unwanted and unneeded?
Yep, hard to believe, huh?
In reply to No sir! You have me pegged… by Free This
I am not an alcoholic kind sir, I do NOT use drugs of any kind, I have been known to drink too much on occasion, last night was one of them.
I do not seek to attend to your welfare, I seek to awaken a keen sense of what is happening here in America, indeed, around the world.
If you cannot see that, that is too bad.
In reply to Gee thanks, but has it ever… by shovelhead
You are preaching to the choir. If you have been reading ZH for 8 years you would know that.
In reply to I am not an alcoholic kind… by Free This
That's what the average Jehovah's Witness claims while going door to door. "It's not about me, it's about you!"
Maybe you could spend the day with them going door to door to save the lost and bring them to Jehovah's Kingdom, such as it is.
Just a suggestion.
In reply to No sir! You have me pegged… by Free This
LOL, I know what you mean, nah, I don't push my religion, you can look at my profile for that, I seek to warn, the signs are everywhere. Right out in the open now.
In reply to That's what the average… by Pollygotacracker
Most folks can't or won't see the signs while many here understand but are jaded and apathetic. That's what you're up against.
In reply to LOL, I know what you mean,… by Free This
While that may be true Billy, I will not stop my warnings! All it will take is one spark to get this thing going, will it be today or tomorrow's rally, I do not know?
In reply to Most folks can't or won't… by Billy the Poet
Diluting Sliding Clownshow. Where is Jack. He could teach you a thing or two about opacifying incongruence.
In reply to While that may be true Billy… by Free This
Fuck you and get lost.
In reply to Just want to say I am sorry… by Free This
ONE whackjob obsessed SPAMMER -- with numerous log-ons!!!
•• kr86096 ("I suck dick on the Internet!!!)
•• Free This (same WHACK JOB -- used to be "Mr Hankey" -- also banned)
•• sanctificado (DON'T CLICK THE LINKS!!! -- Biblicism SPAMMER -- banned as powow/Wadolt/ravolla/lloll/pier/etc.)
•• More Sun (it's the JOOS!! -- whack job extraordinaire)
•• Annanuki (another imaginary friend)
•• Jumanji1959 (another imaginary friend)
•• PrivetHedge (another imaginary friend)
•• Adolfsteinbergovich (another imaginary friend)
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (another "imaginary friend")
spamming ZH for seven years --- dozens and dozens of banned log-ons
ONE DEEPLY DISTURBED INDIVIDUAL, alone in his leaky moldy single wide, playing with little action figures and his own microdick.
Write to the Tylers :: abuse@zerohedge.com
In reply to Fuck you and get lost. by Adolfsteinbergovitch
when i have to scroll through your "comment" to reply its not a comment
In reply to Just want to say I am sorry… by Free This
Comment or explanation, what difference does it make, take my words and heed them or not, it is up to you sir!
In reply to when i have to scroll… by maynardsdick
Please, no need to apologize.
Besides, this is fight club! Never show weakness!
In reply to Just want to say I am sorry… by Free This
Thanks man! I apologize because it was warranted, I am not a weak person, but a strong one. I put my big boy pants on and sucked wind, I am a genuine person who admits flaws.
Your point; however, is well taken.
In reply to Please, no need to apologize… by toady
Leave you psychotic fukwit. Ban this POS.
In reply to Just want to say I am sorry… by Free This
Ban me for warning people of the coming danger here? I have the physical scars, and am willing to look like an idiot to advise you? And you would have me banned? Great! Marvelous!
In reply to Leave you psychotic fukwit… by Betrayed
No, ban you for posting two line trollings twenty thousand times per article in order to disrupt and destroy any credible debate.
Post once or perhaps a few times if you have anything actually relevant to add to the debate, then STFU; otherwise you are just a troll following the COINTELPRO playbook for ruining a public forum and should be dealt with as such.
You have hijacked how many threads lately with your endless nonsense and belligerent trolling? If I were moderating, you'd have been IP banned 8 months and one week ago (or after your first 30 posts under a single article, whichever came first.)
In reply to Ban me for warning people of… by Free This
Yes, I came across as a spammer, I did not realize this, until I saw it myself, by some leftist troll on the NY Times hiring that troll article.
I was warned by several posters here, but was too thick to see I was doing it, now I see it, I will stop. Today, I am trying to explain myself, no attacks, just telling you I was wrong and to warn you all.
I have posted up on three stories, I may post it again, I do not know, I just want people to see it, that is all, not trying to spam anyone, that is the truth of it.
In reply to No, ban you for posting two… by True Blue
I am normally opposed to banning people here, but this weirdo is cancer, as you say.
In reply to No, ban you for posting two… by True Blue
First encountered Antifa in Damn Square, Amsterdam, 10? years ago at a rally in support of Denmark/Mohammed cartoons. We had met some Dutch before and they told us, so as it was noon, we went and hung around. They had a permit. Us and the Amsterdam police. Then up the street they came, I was like who-da, what-da fk are these. The police let them right through. Anyways they were punks and the police said they'd arrest me if I started on them and that vroke up our little stand. Later at the bar the Dutch clued me in on the Lefty pols being all in with the growing muslims and the Antifa as the leftie's Brownshirts and the cops being step and fetchits for the left.
So there seemed to be a soft union of Pols, lefties, muslims, Antifa . This was about 10 years ago.
In reply to Just want to say I am sorry… by Free This
Yes, they are funded and protected by the left pol class, maybe even some on the right? It is insidious! And now they are out in the open carrying CCCP flags! All right down main street with masks, and now they are arming themselves - just a matter of time now!
In reply to First encountered Antifa in… by Offthebeach
You annoy me immensely. Whether that's good or bad remains to be seen.
In reply to Yes, they are funded and… by Free This