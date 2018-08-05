Armed Bystander Takes Down Gunman At Florida Children's Event

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/05/2018 - 14:30

An armed bystander licensed to carry a firearm shot a gunman who opened fire at a back-to-school event at a Titusville park, reports local ABC affiliate WFTV9.

The shooting occurred at Isaac Campbell Park on South Street shortly after 5:20 p.m. when the shooter, whom police have not identified, returned to the park after a fistfight and began firing

A bystander licensed to a carry a firearm then shot the shooter, who was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. -WFTV9

(full video here, shooting at 7:50)

The bystander who shot the gunman has been fully cooperative with the investigation, according to local police. “We are extremely grateful that nobody else was injured in this incident,” said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson. “This suspect opened fire at a crowded public park, this could have been so much worse."

A flyer posted on Facebook and Instagram said a back to school event called "Peace in the City" was going on at the park when the shooting happened. -WFTV9

While we expect 2nd Amendment advocates will point to this incident as a "good guy with a gun" taking down a "bad guy with a gun," gun control activists are likely to pretend it never happened - or that local police would have intervened.

After all, when seconds count, the police are just minutes away! 

The armed bystander who shot the victim has been apprehended by police, beaten nearly to death and thrown in jail.  The victim of the shooting has been taken to a nearby hospital and is represented by a team of lawyers from the ACLU ....

When hours count, the police run away to cash their pension checks.

Where were the police? Ordered away by Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler, who doubles as police commissioner. “I do not want the @PortlandPolice to be engaged or sucked into a conflict, particularly from a federal agency that I believe is on the wrong track,” he tweeted. “If [ICE is] looking for a bailout from this mayor, they are looking in the wrong place.”

Anarchy Breaks Out in Portland, With the Mayor’s Blessing
A vicious mob targeted the ICE office and even a food cart. The police followed orders to do nothing.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/anarchy-breaks-out-in-portland-with-the-ma…

 

If this were a false flag, there would have been dead and wounded black children, a drill in the area immediately beforehand and metal detectors at park entrances to ensure that any attending "good guys" were disarmed. And given the community makeup, maybe not so much of the latter. State-sponsored terrorism is now just part and parcel of living in a big city.

Of course, nary a squeak on the mainstream media, just local news for now. Hero and perp will most likely disappear down the memory hole. Black on black violence is a hot button issue for Dems that cannot play well before the midterms. Even the CommProgs and their controllers know how quickly this could backfire into a shit storm of epic proportions.

In any case, black people getting into fist fights and shooting at people afterwards doesn't merit reporting outside of the immediate vicinity. Just ask people who live in Chicago and Baltimore. It's no wonder they are deserting their Democratic slave masters in droves.

A bad guy stopped by a good guy also doesn't fit the MSM narrative about gun control. MSM is far too busy spreading disinformation about Alex Jones, crying about their unfair treatment by the WH press corps and ensuring the further suppression of free speech. Maybe Trump will bring this incident up in a rally or a tweet, otherwise consider it forgotten.