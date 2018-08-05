Armed Bystander Takes Down Gunman At Florida Children's Event

An armed bystander licensed to carry a firearm shot a gunman who opened fire at a back-to-school event at a Titusville park, reports local ABC affiliate WFTV9.
The shooting occurred at Isaac Campbell Park on South Street shortly after 5:20 p.m. when the shooter, whom police have not identified, returned to the park after a fistfight and began firing.
A bystander licensed to a carry a firearm then shot the shooter, who was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. -WFTV9
(full video here, shooting at 7:50)
The bystander who shot the gunman has been fully cooperative with the investigation, according to local police. “We are extremely grateful that nobody else was injured in this incident,” said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson. “This suspect opened fire at a crowded public park, this could have been so much worse."
Isaac Campbell Park shooting scene secure. One male victim airlifted to local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Titusville Police Detectives on scene conducting ongoing active investigation. pic.twitter.com/ytDfB5AVfd— Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) August 4, 2018
A flyer posted on Facebook and Instagram said a back to school event called "Peace in the City" was going on at the park when the shooting happened. -WFTV9
While we expect 2nd Amendment advocates will point to this incident as a "good guy with a gun" taking down a "bad guy with a gun," gun control activists are likely to pretend it never happened - or that local police would have intervened.
After all, when seconds count, the police are just minutes away!
