The Blowback Begins: Ohio Farmer Vents On Trade War

Hope you all take the time to read this piece by an Ohio soybean farmer caught up in Trump’s trade wars.
Tariffs hurt the many and help the few. The “tyranny of the minority,” if you will, and that is before taking into account the casualties of tit-for-tat retaliation.
Let me tell you a riddle.
“I slept with a billionaire because he said he loved me. I expected to make love, but in the morning I realized I was getting screwed. When I went to tell the world, I was offered cash to keep my mouth shut.”
Who am I? No, I’m not a model or someone named Stormy. I’m the American farmer.
In the mid-1980s we were awash with over production in the corn and soybean sectors. Agriculture got busy, boarded planes, trains and automobiles and started building markets around the world, one handshake and one relationship at a time. We used our own funds through our check off dollars and trade associations to build markets in Mexico, Canada, Latin America and the Pacific Rim. And we didn’t stop there. In partnership with the U.S. taxpayers, we built an ethanol industry to ensure another renewable energy source for U.S. consumers.
– Christopher Gibbs, Sidney Daily News
Big special election in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District on Tuesday. President Trump was stumping today for the Republican candidate. The seat has been held by Republicans since 1920, except for an eight-year stretch in the 1930s and a two-year term in 1980. It’s tight, folks
A Monmouth University poll released this week shows a tight race, with Balderson receiving 44% support to O’Connor’s 43%, with 11% of respondents saying they are undecided. – CNN
Stunning given the Republican beat the Democrat in the 2016 general for this seat, 66.6 percent to 39.8 percent, a whopping spread of 36.8 percent.
If the Dems take this one, the Republicans and the president are in deep-deep trouble. Even if it comes anywhere near to as close as the polls suggest, it still spells doom for White House.
We are becoming more confident of our Lavender Wave prediction for the November midterms.
Massive Lavender Wave Coming In November
We believe there will be a massive “lavender wave,” in the November midterms. Lavender is the color combination of pink and blue.
In a recent poll, the president’s approval rating among men is 54 percent positive and 45 percent negative. Among women, it’s 32 percent positive and 65 percent negative. There are many more women registered voters than men.
In elections, women are also more likely to vote in higher numbers and have done so for decades. Women have cast between four and seven million more votes than men in recent elections.
Moreover, the revulsion toward the president among women has not only made them more likely to vote but has turned them into activists. Women are running for office this year in record numbers.
Recall it was the African-American women who put Doug Jones over the top in Alabama’s special U.S. Senate election against Roy Moore last year. Exit polls showed that 98 percent of black women supported Jones.
Do the math, folks. Listen to the water cooler talk, read the cartoons.
The Dems will control the House, and probably Senate come next January. PredictIt gives the Dems a 68 percent probability of taking back the House but only a 30 percent chance of taking the Senate. We will take that bet, however, a 3,600 percent compounded annual return if Chuck becomes the next Majority Leader.
A Lavender Wave is not even remotely priced by the markets.
We suspect panic will begin to seep in when everyone returns from the beach in September. Not a political statement just our observations and inferences based on the data.
Plant something you can sell or STFU!
Growing corn to make ethanol to burn for energy is not "Farming".
Growing non GMO crops, using non industrial chemicals, to feed people, directly or indirectly (corn to feed cattle), that is Farming.
Agribusiness is not Farming.
Might as well synthesize edible goo in automated chemical plants and spare the land.
There will be disruptions, no doubt, but the U.S. owns the printing press, so these farmers will be made whole.
The best part is that the rest of the world MUST buy wheat, soybeans, corn, etc, or starve. The U.S. is one of only a few countries whose ag production exceeds it's consumption.
Sure, we might not see a lot of mangos or kiwis, but we are not going to starve.
OG please. They only see one thing - dollars - this trade war is meant to get China to do fair trade. It will be temporary, pain will be felt for a short time.
In partnership with the U.S. taxpayers, we built an ethanol industry to ensure another renewable energy source for U.S. consumers.
– Christopher Gibbs, Sidney Daily News
Another mouth breather yellow journalist. Ethanol is a boondoggle - it kills engines, period! Give the corn to the Africans before you put that load of sin my tank of gas.
GTFO here with CNN fake polls.
Since FDR, the American Farmer has been taking other people’s money at the point of a gun. But when they gave to make a sacrifice for their country, they cry. Well not all of them. But this cry baby anyway.
Corn ethanol is just one of hundreds of ways farmers steal via the ballot box no K street. It’s a net energy loss product that only has value when forced by law. I don’t have any more sympathy for farmers, than I do for insurance companies, when they force certain products down our throats to advantage themselves and then have their cart rocked by government intervention. Live by the sword, die by the sword.
My maths is a bit rusty but shouldn't that be 26.8%?
Toady and Free This -
I don't think you understand the basic concept of supply and demand when it comes to economics. Do you remember what happened to VCR production when the CD came out?
It's gonna be like that for America....
Tuck Frump and the oligarchy!
I'm afraid I am behind the 8-ball with your post? VCR prod and CD, please expand, not familiar with the acronyms? CD cert of deposit? Please help me understand.
Who will drink the ethanol? GOP?
The Farmers get plenty of $$$ from USDA. And THEY more than any other group save the Jews, are responsible for the darkening of America. They care ONLY about $$$, not the environment, which they have polluted and contaminated for GENERATIONS. They hire people of color, from Mexico, Cambodia (HMONG), the Philippines, HAITI, Africa and God only knows where else.
So they can go F**K themselves.
US greatest number of asylum claims of any country in world, far surpassing Germany! June 21, 2018
Since 2000, All Employment Growth Has Gone to Immigrants
America’s richest billionaires support open borders
FARMERS also favor it, why they are "REAL" Americans aren't they? Like that POS Lee Greenwood and his "PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN"
While REAL Americans SUFFER...
Is this the same guy who did the polls predicting Hillary had a 97% chance of winning? Better stick to growing soybeans (assuming that is your real job).
If its a CNN poll, Repub by 10
Why does this site use so much CNN shit??
Entropy is beautiful.
Shut up and grow my corn. I need more likker and hush puppies.
Letting women vote was the tragedy of the century and resulted in the rise of liberalism and all its warped by-products. Yuck!
Strict patriarchy under the guidance of Christian values especially Catholic values is the only answer.
But it is too late absent of a huge intervention.
We're just two repealed amendments shy of utopia. The 2nd ain't one of 'em.
Yeah. The values of a Marxist pedophile protecting pope. RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT...............
I was up with the post, until he went full catholic.
Head kiddie diddler.
Give back the subsidies you received for the last however long.
China has to cave on tariffs. They CANNOT feed all the people without US soybeans.
The civil unrest would be devastating.
Trump wins bigly on this one.
You didn't see how much soybean Russia planted this Spring ?
Another 30 days and they will be harvesting.
The US has lost that Chinese market forever,unreliable.
https://www.usda.gov/oce/weather/pubs/Monthly/current.pdf
"China has to cave on tariffs. They CANNOT feed all the people without US soybeans."
Big Ag already moved a lot of production to South America. Brazil exports more Soybeans to China than the US ever did. US Ag. exports to China started declining in 2012.
My guess is that US needs China imports more than China needs the US. A lot of machines operating in the US depend on Chinese made replacement parts. Trump's tariff war is likely a bluff, Hoping that China caves before the US run into economic problems, which could start this fall.
Fuck the farmer, someone has to pay for the tax cuts for the trillionaire parasites on Wall Street!! MAGA peasant!! lol
How about a claw back from the American Farmer to the rest for ALL of the Ethanol? ;-)
Dear Christopher Gibbs,
We don't want your shitty ethanol! Your Ag industry lobbyists were the ones who bribed government to make it mandatory. It actually has less energy than real gasoline and it also eats the seals in a vast array of small engines and marine craft. GFY!
-Everyone boned by the scam
QT's around here are now selling ethanol free gas. It is expensive.
Reg unleaded was 2.66 today, the etoh free 3.65.
So now someone please explain to me why it's $.99 more expensive for 10% more gas, less the price of the ethanol.
Sounds like everyone is getting double boned by Big Ag and Big Oil.
its stored in seperate tanks at gas stations and also need seperate delivery. Best analogy (not the best) that I can think of: Comparing the delivery cost of a overnighted package versus a standard (ground) package delivery.
That said I do wish Gasoline didn't contain Ethanol. I am just providing an answer why the cost of non-ethanol is more expensive.
In Wyoming, they sell ethanol free gasoline. More oil wells than cornfields, may have something to do with it.
It is well worth the price to run in weed-eaters and chainsaws.
Just the savings in carb kits and fuel line well exceeds the price difference.
Yep.
What he is saying is that he is not making as much money as he could have been. Prices are down but not beyond where he can make money. Look at the commodities trend for soybeans over the last 15 years.
When the cold war ended and the military bases closed, nobody cried about their lost job or the lost money that the G put into their communities. We all instinctively knew that it was for the greater good.
In the long run the MIC found other ways to boost spending and make their money sheering the sheep.
In partnership with the U.S. taxpayers, we built an ethanol industry = farmer welfare
Nothing to support the argument on tariffs, then political hearsay on a midterm election from a farmer willing to give cancer to the general population and poison the planet with round-up and gmo soy. Is this what passes for an argument Tyler?
Can we please raise the level of discourse? This is as bad as the MSN...
I stand corrected, you have posted the article on vagina beer...
Farmers can switch crops easily. No way China can feed itself without US currently. They are expanding in Africa but its too populated there. I know foreigners have bought lot of farmland in Canada solely to export but growing season is short. US Canada Brazil and Russia should really work together regarding farm production but they're too stupid to see it.
The American philosophy.
It's all for ME!
Doesn't take a genius to see how the off shoring of American production has killed the economy... now he can live what others have been living for the past twenty years.
I have no pity for the ME people.
NO PAIN NO GAIN!!!!!!
Yeah, pain for the farmer, gain for Wall Street. Nice one.
Tariff incomes levied by the U. S. on imports could be used to help farmers.
Whatever was done in the past such as deals, ethanol and all the other old generation things is now over.
It's time to lower yields on everything, diversify crops, go organic by using less chemicals on soil.
We can start going non-GMO, too, in the United States.
Instead of having 175 bushels an acre of crop, it's probably time for a 75 bushel an acre crop of non-genetically modified grain.
We need to ask questions about how food is grown before the wheels fall off in the future.
These big seed company types push too hard without answering difficult questions.
Maybe there should be more agriculture self sufficiency inside nations, too.
https://www.precisionnutrition.com/all-about-gm-foods
Everybody just wants to make profit.... and everybody despises laws that hurt them!
I skipped straight over this article because I noticed a quote from CNN further down.
And yet, Trump never once consulted with the farmers before he started the trade wars, regarding the likelihood of China's retaliatory tariffs placed on their crops. The $21 billion he offered as relief to the farmers will do for a short time, but in the meanwhile, their markets will be lost. There are other countries eager to trade with China, to take U.S. Farmers place, and U.S. farmers will never recover those markets. There is absolutely no way America is going to win any trade war with China.
Farmers have been major recipients of HEAVY government aid for over a century. Get the farmers OFF welfare and if they cannot sell soybeans and make a profit stop growing them.
Make everything about Trump if you like -I do not care- but I do care about subsidized industry complaining about getting a raw deal on entitlement payoffs.
They built an industry "in partnership with US taxpayers", wtf? that sound like an euphemism for did something not viable by ripping off the taxpayers.