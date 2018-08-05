The Blowback Begins: Ohio Farmer Vents On Trade War

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:07

Via Global Macro Monitor,

Hope you all take the time to read this piece by an Ohio soybean farmer caught up in Trump’s trade wars.

Tariffs hurt the many and help the few.  The “tyranny of the minority,” if you will, and that is before taking into account the casualties of tit-for-tat retaliation.

Let me tell you a riddle.

“I slept with a billionaire because he said he loved me. I expected to make love, but in the morning I realized I was getting screwed. When I went to tell the world, I was offered cash to keep my mouth shut.”

Who am I? No, I’m not a model or someone named Stormy. I’m the American farmer.

In the mid-1980s we were awash with over production in the corn and soybean sectors. Agriculture got busy, boarded planes, trains and automobiles and started building markets around the world, one handshake and one relationship at a time. We used our own funds through our check off dollars and trade associations to build markets in Mexico, Canada, Latin America and the Pacific Rim. And we didn’t stop there. In partnership with the U.S. taxpayers, we built an ethanol industry to ensure another renewable energy source for U.S. consumers. 

–  Christopher Gibbs, Sidney Daily News

Hat Tip:  @Noahpinion

Politics

Big special election in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District on Tuesday.   President Trump was stumping today for the Republican candidate.   The seat has been held by Republicans since 1920, except for an eight-year stretch in the 1930s and a two-year term in 1980.    It’s tight, folks

Monmouth University poll released this week shows a tight race, with Balderson receiving 44% support to O’Connor’s 43%, with 11% of respondents saying they are undecided.  – CNN

Stunning given the Republican beat the Democrat in the 2016 general for this seat,  66.6 percent to 39.8 percent,  a whopping spread of 36.8 percent.

If the Dems take this one, the Republicans and the president are in deep-deep trouble. Even if it comes anywhere near to as close as the polls suggest, it still spells doom for White House.

We are becoming more confident of our Lavender Wave prediction for the November midterms.

Massive Lavender Wave Coming In November

We believe there will be a massive “lavender wave,” in the November midterms.  Lavender is the color combination of pink and blue.

In a recent poll, the president’s approval rating among men is 54 percent positive and 45 percent negative. Among women, it’s 32 percent positive and 65 percent negative.   There are many more women registered voters than men.

In elections, women are also more likely to vote in higher numbers and have done so for decades.  Women have cast between four and seven million more votes than men in recent elections.

Moreover, the revulsion toward the president among women has not only made them more likely to vote but has turned them into activists.  Women are running for office this year in record numbers.

Recall it was the African-American women who put Doug Jones over the top in Alabama’s special U.S. Senate election against Roy Moore last year.  Exit polls showed that 98 percent of black women supported Jones.

Do the math, folks.  Listen to the water cooler talk, read the cartoons.

The Dems will control the House, and probably Senate come next January.   PredictIt gives the Dems a 68 percent probability of taking back the House but only a 30 percent chance of taking the Senate.   We will take that bet, however, a 3,600 percent compounded annual return if Chuck becomes the next Majority Leader.

A Lavender Wave is not even remotely priced by the markets.

We suspect panic will begin to seep in when everyone returns from the beach in September.  Not a political statement just our observations and inferences based on the data.

any_mouse homiegot Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

Growing corn to make ethanol to burn for energy is not "Farming".

Growing non GMO crops, using non industrial chemicals, to feed people, directly or indirectly (corn to feed cattle), that is Farming.

Agribusiness is not Farming.

Might as well synthesize edible goo in automated chemical plants and spare the land.

toady any_mouse Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

There will be disruptions, no doubt, but the U.S. owns the printing press, so these farmers will be made whole.

The best part is that the rest of the world MUST buy wheat, soybeans, corn, etc, or starve. The U.S. is one of only a few countries whose ag production exceeds it's consumption.

Sure, we might not see a lot of mangos or kiwis, but we are not going to starve.

Free This toady Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:19 Permalink

OG please. They only see one thing - dollars - this trade war is meant to get China to do fair trade. It will be temporary, pain will be felt for a short time.

In partnership with the U.S. taxpayers, we built an ethanol industry to ensure another renewable energy source for U.S. consumers. 

–  Christopher Gibbs, Sidney Daily News

Another mouth breather yellow journalist. Ethanol is a boondoggle - it kills engines, period! Give the corn to the Africans before you put that load of sin my tank of gas.

PrintCash BigCumulusClouds Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:37 Permalink

Corn ethanol is just one of hundreds of ways farmers steal via the ballot box no K street.  It’s a net energy loss product that only has value when forced by law.  I don’t have any more sympathy for farmers, than I do for insurance companies, when they force certain products down our throats to advantage themselves and then have their cart rocked by government intervention.  Live by the sword, die by the sword.  

Algo Rhythm Free This Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:46 Permalink

Toady and Free This -

I don't think you understand the basic concept of supply and demand when it comes to economics. Do you remember what happened to VCR production when the CD came out?

It's gonna be like that for America....

Tuck Frump and the oligarchy!

Skip any_mouse Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:28 Permalink

The Farmers get plenty of $$$ from USDA. And THEY more than any other group save the Jews, are responsible for the darkening of America. They care ONLY about $$$, not the environment, which they have polluted and contaminated for GENERATIONS. They hire people of color, from Mexico, Cambodia (HMONG), the Philippines, HAITI, Africa and God only knows where else.

So they can go F**K themselves.

US greatest number of asylum claims of any country in world, far surpassing Germany! June 21, 2018

Since 2000, All Employment Growth Has Gone to Immigrants

America’s richest billionaires support open borders

FARMERS also favor it, why they are "REAL" Americans aren't they? Like that POS Lee Greenwood and his "PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN"
While REAL Americans SUFFER...

DontBdecieved Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

Letting women vote was the tragedy of the century and resulted in the rise of liberalism and all its warped by-products. Yuck! 

 

Strict patriarchy under the guidance of Christian values especially Catholic values is the only answer. 

 

But it is too late absent of a huge intervention. 

JohnG Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:12 Permalink

China has to cave on tariffs.  They CANNOT feed all the people without US soybeans.

The civil unrest would be devastating.

Trump wins bigly on this one.

AGuy JohnG Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:47 Permalink

"China has to cave on tariffs. They CANNOT feed all the people without US soybeans."

Big Ag already moved a lot of production to South America. Brazil exports more Soybeans to China than the US ever did. US Ag. exports to China started declining in 2012.

My guess is that US needs China imports more than China needs the US. A lot of machines operating in the US depend on Chinese made replacement parts. Trump's tariff war is likely a bluff, Hoping that China caves before the US run into economic problems, which could start this fall.

Colonel Klinks Ghost Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

Dear Christopher Gibbs,

We don't want your shitty ethanol!  Your Ag industry lobbyists were the ones who bribed government to make it mandatory.  It actually has less energy than real gasoline and it also eats the seals in a vast array of small engines and marine craft.  GFY!

-Everyone boned by the scam

AGuy Colonel Klinks Ghost Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:51 Permalink

its stored in seperate tanks at gas stations and also need seperate delivery. Best analogy (not the best) that I can think of: Comparing the delivery cost of a overnighted package versus a standard (ground) package delivery.

That said I do wish Gasoline didn't contain Ethanol. I am just providing an answer why the cost of non-ethanol is more expensive.

traverseski Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:14 Permalink

What he is saying is that he is not making as much money as he could have been.  Prices are down but not beyond where he can make money.  Look at the commodities trend for soybeans over the last 15 years.

When the cold war ended and the military bases closed, nobody cried about their lost job or the lost money that the G put into their communities.  We all instinctively knew that it was for the greater good.

In the long run the MIC found other ways to boost spending and make their money sheering the sheep.

Sean7k Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:18 Permalink

Nothing to support the argument on tariffs, then political hearsay on a midterm election from a farmer willing to give cancer to the general population and poison the planet with round-up  and gmo soy. Is this what passes for an argument Tyler?

Can we please raise the level of discourse? This is as bad as the MSN...

ItsDanger Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:19 Permalink

Farmers can switch crops easily.  No way China can feed itself without US currently.  They are expanding in Africa but its too populated there.  I know foreigners have bought lot of farmland in Canada solely to export but growing season is short.  US Canada Brazil and Russia should really work together regarding farm production but they're too stupid to see it.  

rejected Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:22 Permalink

The American philosophy.

It's all for ME!

Doesn't take a genius to see how the off shoring of American production has killed the economy... now he can live what others have been living for the past twenty years.

I have no pity for the ME people.

 

Jackprong Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

Tariff incomes levied by the U. S. on imports could be used to help farmers.

Whatever was done in the past such as deals, ethanol and all the other old generation things is now over.

It's time to lower yields on everything, diversify crops, go organic by using less chemicals on soil.

We can start going non-GMO, too, in the United States.

Instead of having 175 bushels an acre of crop, it's probably time for a 75 bushel an acre crop of non-genetically modified grain.

We need to ask questions about how food is grown before the wheels fall off in the future.

These big seed company types push too hard without answering difficult questions.

Maybe there should be more agriculture self sufficiency inside nations, too.

https://www.precisionnutrition.com/all-about-gm-foods

Chief Joesph Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:37 Permalink

And yet, Trump never once consulted with the farmers before he started the trade wars, regarding the likelihood of China's retaliatory tariffs placed on their crops. The $21 billion he offered as relief to the farmers will do for a short time, but in the meanwhile, their markets will be lost. There are other countries eager to trade with China, to take U.S. Farmers place, and U.S. farmers will never recover those markets.  There is absolutely no way America is going to win any trade war with China.  

chippers Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:39 Permalink

They built an industry "in partnership with US taxpayers",   wtf?  that sound like an euphemism for did something not viable by ripping off the taxpayers.