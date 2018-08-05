Canada's Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via Oilprice.com,
Canada Natural Resources, the largest producer, is allocating capital to lighter oil drilling and is curtailing heavy oil production as the price of Canadian heavy oil tumbled to a nearly five-year-low relative to the U.S. benchmark price.
Due to the transportation bottlenecks, the discount at which Western Canadian Select (WCS) - the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands delivered at Hardisty, Alberta - trades relative to WTI has been more than US$20 this year.
On Thursday, that discount blew out to US$30.80 a barrel - the largest WCS-WTI differential since December 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Canada Natural Resources said on Thursday in its Q2 results release that its North America crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) production in the second quarter dropped by 3 percent from the first quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of production curtailments and shut-in volumes of around 10,350 bpd as well as reduced drilling activity and delayed completion and ramp up of certain primary heavy crude oil wells drilled in Q1 and Q2.
“Due to current market conditions the Company has exercised its capital flexibility by shifting capital from primary heavy crude oil to light crude oil in 2018, resulting in an additional 7 net light crude oil wells targeted to be drilled in the second half of the year. Primary heavy crude oil drilling was reduced by 24 net primary heavy crude oil wells in Q2/18, with an additional 35 primary heavy crude oil well reduction targeted for the second half of the year,” Canada Natural Resources said yesterday.
Canada is producing record amounts of heavy oil from the oil sands and its economic recovery is driven by the oil industry, but drillers are finding it increasingly difficult to get this oil to market because pipelines are running at capacity and new ones are finding opposition from various groups.
Until recently, production growth continued despite the pipeline capacity constraint that pressured Canadian crude into a major discount to WTI. Now, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada has cut its well-drilling forecast for this year to a number that will be lower than the 2017 figure. The body expects 6,900 new wells to be drilled in 2018, compared with 7,400 wells predicted in the April forecast. The 2018 figure is also 200 wells lower than that for 2017 as the pipeline shortage begins to bite.
I'd be interested to know how much drilling these producers do in the oilsands. It's not like you can tie in a heavy oil wells to a gathering system easily. We need a refinery visible from Saturn somewhere between Fort Macmurray and hard n dusty.
Alberta is in rough enough shape given the shitty government. Regarding pipeline capacity I would recommend that Albertans boycott all B.C. products as well a those from Quebec.
We're giving away as much as 75 million dollars a day, some of which we could hand out to these low end provinces if they would play ball.
If us Albertans have to buy Californian produce, shun B.C. wine, and still retire young then so be it.
In reply to In other unrelated news,… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
THE ALBERTA govt and law enforcement institutions are so out of touch with the reality that takes place at ground level it would seem incompetence but after my latest ten year stint in Calgary it looks more like collusion with the crime dooers. Downtown Calgary is an active crime scene 24/7/365. Open door immigration has created a hot bed of such diverse activity CPS is in way over their heads
In reply to I'd be interested to know… by Canadian Dirtlump
More crime, bigger Cop budgets! More cop friend jobs!
Robert Conquest, Soviet historian, said that eventually every beurocracy is run by its enemies .
Nobel economist James Buchanan, studied beurocracy and found that all government agencies, in their own self interest, and to insure their jobs, are incentivized not only to not solve problems, but to increse them.
In reply to THE ALBERTA govt and law… by AnthonyScungilli
Market farces will correct this.
In reply to More crime, bigger Cop… by Offthebeach
Canada is already crawling back to NAFTA negotiations. Now, if they get rid of their pussy hats and their American boycott we promise not invade.
Go ahead and invade. It will be less embarrassing than living under the mongoloids in Ottawa.
In reply to Canada is already crawling… by gwar5
In reply to Go ahead and invade. It will… by Canadian Dirtlump
Nobody in their right mind would trust any deal Americans Sign anyways, your economy will go the same ways as the USS Liberty. You did it to yourselves.
In reply to Canada is already crawling… by gwar5
This situation was orchestrated by Warren Buffet .. it is his railroads which are charging $30 per barrel to transport oil from Hardesty to where it can be put into a pipeline.....
and it was prolonged a little bit more by the Mayor of Vancouver, who thumbed his nose at Kinder Morgan building their TransMountain pipeline terminal at Burnaby, until the Canadian Federal Govt stepped in to resolve the situation.
But as bad as things seem to be at the moment, the ultimate outcome is going to be great for Canada but not so good for the USA ... because TransMounntain is back in full construction and will be completed and up and running within two years. When that happens, all the oil from the oil sands can be piped to Burnaby, put on tankers and shipped directly to China. The Chinese, unlike the USA citizens, are happy to pay full price for the crude, it benefits both countries at the expense of the USA.
This is one of the big reasons that the price gap between Brent and WTI is closing ... its part of the death throes of the petrodollar ... people in the USA have been enjoying a discount on oil for a long long time but that discount is coming to an end soon ....
Incidently, CNQ is not the largest producer in Canada, not any more than ZeroHedge is the largest read news site in the USA ...
In reply to This situation was… by Nothing