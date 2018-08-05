China Is Now Left With Just Three Options, And They Are All Equally Bad

Last Friday's forceful intervention by the PBOC, in which the central bank hiked the reserve requirement for FX forwards trading from 0% to 20%, was a warning shot at the gathering yuan shorts who managed to briefly send the Chinese currency below 6.90 against the dollar last week, after losing 4% of its value in the past month, and bringing the cumulative decline against the dollar to 10% since April, a far steeper drop than seen during the 2015 devaluation.
The yuan slide had come amid growing speculation that Chinese authorities are more willing to let their currency weaken along with market forces and an escalating trade war, at least for as long as they felt any capital account leakages are contained and manageable.
And yet, despite China's long overdue intervention - after all, once capital flight begins as new holes in the capital account are uncovered, it would be too late to prevent a repeat of the 2015 scenario - the debate about Chinese currency depreciation and what happens next with Chinese policy gathered pace, with ING last week proposing that this latest attempt to "nuke the shorts" is doomed to failure, just like previous unilateral FX interventions.
Over the weekend, JPMorgan echoed ING's skepticism, writing that despite Friday's PBoC announcement and despite the cumulative depreciation over the past two months, "the pressure on the Chinese renminbi to decline further against the dollar is unlikely to go away if trade tensions with the US escalate further from here."
Meanwhile, in a move that puzzled many China watchers, at the same time that the PBoC announced an increase in the reserve requirement ratio for fx forwards trading, China announced that it would implement tariffs on $60bn of imports in response to a threat by the US earlier this week to raise the tariff rate from 10% to 25% on $200bn of Chinese exports to the US, prompting some to speculate that the FX intervention was merely implemented to prevent a collapse in the yuan beyond 7.00 vs the dollar as the market freaked out about the latest Chinese retaliation.
Of course the escalating tit-for-tat dynamic - which we have discussed extensively in the past - is familiar: as JPM explains, an argument can be made that this threat by the 'hard case' US to raise the tariff rate is creating a vicious circle:
... the more the Chinese currency depreciates vs. the dollar, the more it may be seen by the US administration as an attempt to offset their tariffs and the more the US tariff rate will be raised.
Last Friday, Larry Kudlow confirmed as much saying that Trump won't back down as "China's $60BN response is weak", while on Sunday, National Security Advisor John Bolton warned that much more is still coming:
- *BOLTON: WILL TAKE TRADE WAR `FAR ENOUGH TO GET CHINA TO CHANGE'
But it's not just trade war that is weighing on the Yuan: according to JPMorgan, the PBOC's recent scramble to ease monetary policy at the expense of fx policy "has seen a collapse in domestic interest rates with certain money market rates down almost 200bp YTD." This contrasts with the Fed’s continued tightening, which keeps pushing US interest rates up. As a result, the gap - or the negative carry - between Chinese and US short-term interest rates is approaching zero, making it even less expensive for market participants to hold short renminbi/long dollar positions.
The chart below shows the difference between the 3-month SHIBOR rate in China vs. the corresponding interbank rate in the US: this gap collapsed to 60bp currently vs. 320bp at the beginning of the year, effectively wiping out the cost of shorting the Chinese currency vs. the dollar.
All else equal, the collapse in the short-term yield differential means that as trade war continues to ramp up and as China continues to ease conditions in response, the attack against the Chinese currency will only intensify forcing the PBOC to scramble plugging a growing number of leaky holes in the proverbial dyke, until finally the whole thing collapses.
It won't happen overnight, however, because one thing China has going in its advantage, at least for now, is risk-on momentum in its capital markets offsetting FX capital flight, i.e., China continues to have strong portfolio flows into both Chinese bonds and equities by foreign investors, which have acted as a cushion. From JPM:
Foreign investors have been strong buyers of Chinese onshore bonds this year, and these inflows appear to have continued at a strong pace up until July. This is shown in Figure 4, which shows the change in holdings of Chinese onshore bonds both unadjusted and adjusted for market value changes.
What is also striking is that foreign investors also poured money into Chinese onshore equities this year, either to take advantage of more attractive valuations or in response to MSCI inclusion of A-shares. This is shown in Figure 5, which shows that adjusted for market value changes, foreign investors poured money into onshore equities each month this year with the exception of February. The total flow in the first half of the year was a strong $43bn. These portfolio inflows provide leeway to Chinese policymakers and create more room for currency depreciation as they can act as an offset to other sources of capital leakage.
How much longer this inbound capital "momentum chasing" will continue is unclear, especially with Chinese A-shares tumbling into a bear market over the past few months, and approaching year lows. Meanwhile, with or without capital inflows, ad whether the PBOC forced short squeeze works, JPM warns that the yuan is nearing a key psychological level.
With the CNH rate very close to the level of 7.0 and the CFETS trade-weighted index very close to the level of 92, its previous historical low seen in May 2017, we believe that the Chinese renminbi and Chinese policy stand at a critical juncture.
So how, according to JPMorgan, would Chinese policymakers respond to further depreciation pressures?
Their base case is simple: the fiscal response, in particular infrastructure investment, and loan growth will pick up substantially in the coming months but that assumes that trade tensions do not worsen significantly from here. Which - as discussed above - they will, simply because neither Trump nor Xi will concede uncle the market forces them to cry uncle (and with the S&P just shy of all time highs, it certainly won't be the Donald doing so first).
On the other hand, JPM writes that if the prospective fiscal and credit stimulus disappoints and/or the trade war with the US escalates, market pressure on the Chinese renminbi will intensify. At that point the three choices Chinese policymakers would face would all be far more difficult:
- intervene in currency markets to offset market pressures risking a new wave of reserve depletion;
- raise interest rates to defend the currency causing monetary tightening and risking economic weakness; or
- let the currency depreciate beyond the above critical levels along with market pressures risking capital outflows and a more abrupt move
It goes without saying that all three choices have severely adverse consequences for the market and the global economy, and yet Donald Trump would be delighted with any of the three. After all, recall what One River CIO Eric Peters said last week when he explained what the easiest way to bring China's system crashing down was:
“The best way to bring Beijing to its knees is by running a tight monetary policy in the US. China has the world’s most overleveraged, fragile financial system.”
In 2008, China’s total debt-to-GDP was 140%. It is now roughly 300%, while GDP is slowing. “The economy is held together by capital controls. If those fail, the whole system fails.”
The capital flight in 2015/16 cost the government $1trln in reserves, and that was with ultra-dove Yellen in charge. Imagine what would have happened with Volcker at the helm. The Chinese are dying to get their money out.”
Peters then laid out what may be the best long-term foreign policy recommendation for Trump, or any other administration: crash China...
“Engineering a decade of rolling Chinese financial crises would be the most effective foreign policy the US could run." Forget about the South China Sea, don’t bother with more aircraft carriers, just let Beijing try to cope with their financial system.
“And we’re 80% of the way there – we instigated a trade war, implemented a massive fiscal stimulus, which created the room to raise interest rates. The combined policy mix makes capital want to leave at the same time it makes the dollar more attractive and effectively shuts down new investment inflows to China.”
... because if the US doesn't do it first, China will have no problems doing it to the US when the time comes some time in the next 2 decades.
Comments
Come on Xi Jiping, crash the bond market, we are dying of boredom...
..
In reply to Come on Xi Jiping, crash the… by 666D Chess
Trump will ultimately win this battle....
Our economy is more robust, and dynamic than China's.
In reply to .. by lock-stick
There are special idiots who write these articles.....
1) China is devaluing in the face of sanctions. Just that simple
2) Currency outflows meet anti-aircraft gun...
Hedge is getting more Drivelesque everyday. The US has not contrary to tweets tariffed anything of substance, we have 25% on 60B or roughly 5 percent of the chinese exports.... Come on Tyler you arent much ahead of huffpo these days.
In reply to Trump will ultimately win… by Stan522
They always have the option of one-time hard currency devaluation. If, for example, they devalue 25% overnight, then they can start slowly strengthening. This would prevent all desire to move capital out (no capital outflow) because the decline is already past, and currency appreciation is taking place moving forward.
This option solves all the problems you've suggested in the "all options are bad."
In reply to There are special idiots who… by gatorengineer
Dim Sum
In reply to They always have the option… by Brian
China paipa taiga! Now inserting itself into the quagmire of the muddle east to give soldiers training, so they can go home to put down the revolution that is coming their way.
Ain't life kinda funny like that?
Psssssst, central planned economies don't work China. Building ghost cities did nothing for ya. One big fat Xi mal-investment after another!
they peg to king dollar, they devalue all the time - non-answer
In reply to Dim Sum by Oldguy05
"one-time hard currency devaluation" is a great idea... no, wait, they did that already. Ok, a "second-time hard currency devaluation"! Nowww, the decline is past. See ya next week.
In reply to They always have the option… by Brian
There is one more choice.
Option #4: Invade and seize Taiwan. This will give their floundering economy a needed boost. This one bold move will bring economic and political stability to the South and East China Seas.
And no nation will lift a finger to help Taiwan regardless of treaties or promises.
It will only take a few hours.
In reply to "one-time hard currency… by Kimo
Xi couldn't afford to have his ass handed to him by trying to invade Taiwan.
In reply to There is one more choice. … by bismillah
Yep, would be a big mistake!
In reply to Xi couldn't afford to have… by Kayman
In reply to Yep, would be a big mistake! by Free This
Option 4
‘Nationalise’ their BANKS !!
In reply to There is one more choice. … by bismillah
They already are lol
In reply to Option 4 ‘Nationalise’… by Jack Oliver
I loled a little there
In reply to Trump will ultimately win… by Stan522
I disagree. We are more advanced and sophisticated, but theirs is the more rugged.
Who will plug that trillion plus dollar bond hole if China folds? We are already playing with ourselves in the bond markets. When the house has only it's own money to play with, is it really winning?
In reply to Trump will ultimately win… by Stan522
In a nutshell, China's economy is more fake than our and will collapse first. Not saying that ours won't, but it won't be from a trade war.
In reply to I disagree. We are more… by bshirley1968
Were you also one of those who disagreed when I wrote the same thing concerning the EU....? Who flew to Washington DC to kiss Trumps ass and come up with a plan to compromise?
Jean-Claude Juncker himself did that and so will China and whomever else is blustering.
Please come search me out and apologize when it happens...
Thanks......
In reply to I disagree. We are more… by bshirley1968
Stan, Stan, Stan....right now it is all a bunch of talk.....and lies. Place your bets and wait.
Russia has shown the way and others will follow. China's role is to ride the fence and maintain the flow for as long as possible. Europe will do what it always has. Say one thing.....do as they want.
In reply to Were you also one of those… by Stan522
China will have no option but to sell all possible U.S. dollar denominated assets, including bonds. The free ride is over.
$ 1Trillion equals 2 years of Chinese shit into the U.S. Hardly a pimple in the bond market.
In reply to I disagree. We are more… by bshirley1968
Free ride? Of whom do you speak?
We will see if 1 trillion is a pimple when it causes rates to rise by another 2 points.
China uses those bonds to collect the "free" interest.
In reply to China will have no option… by Kayman
$1 trillion that the FED would snap up for pennies on the dollar.
The handwriting is on the wall for China. Companies are leaving in droves for greener pastures (India and Pakistan) for cheap labor, China is very difficult to deal with for a corporation with all it's government control and issues and corruption. Having been to China several times, the country basically has no clean drinking water or breathable air. Manufacturing is radically changing:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/may/25/adidas-to-sell-robot-made…
(read that last two sentences of the article: one company pulling the plug on 1 million jobs and Nike says it plans to follow suit).
In reply to China will have no option… by Kayman
Simple, the Fed buys them all up, using more counterfeit digital bucks, look what they've done so far $4 trillion and counting.
The whole system is rigged up, one big peg goes down, they all fold like a house of cards. Makes no diff which one goes first.
In reply to I disagree. We are more… by bshirley1968
maybe the financial economy
but not the people.
yeah murica has its marines
but for the normal population the first 2 points are rtue
In reply to Trump will ultimately win… by Stan522
Yea he'll kill Chinas economy by sacrificing the US economy!!! no winners here , both lose!!!!
In reply to Trump will ultimately win… by Stan522
Now that is a big possibility.
In reply to Yea he'll kill Chinas… by kurwamac
LOL
In reply to Trump will ultimately win… by Stan522
They can take the Russian road and endure the hardship required to become independent of the dollar.
People of the world need to wake up and realize there is more to life than a new car, teevee, cell phone, or Xbox. This scramble to climb the economic ladder is destroying people by the millions. People need to learn that living within one's means and being happy are way more important that living day to day to get moar.
If I were in charge in China, I would cut the US off....just s Russia has done. To be dependent on the US is to be the slave of the US. Got to get out from under that weight or they will always be subject to our pressures.
People talk about the Chinese taking over? Well this article would conclude that we took them over a while ago with our epidemic we call the dollar.
Withdrawal is a bitch, but it is the only way to free one's self.
In reply to Come on Xi Jiping, crash the… by 666D Chess
Cut off their #1 client?
Right...
We still buy Russian rockets and many other things, don't but the propaganda!
In reply to They can take the Russian… by bshirley1968
But....we are going to put US astronauts in space using US rockets launched from US soil!...So they tell me.
In reply to Cut off their #1 client? … by MozartIII
Damn, I've figured you out man! You just hate America. Carry on. Not saying that is good or bad or anything else.
To counter you argument, everyone in the worlds seeks to better themselves, not just Americans (not saying you said that either); however, the world is running okay under the petro-dollar right now and there is a fight to dislodge it, but it will not happen.
In reply to They can take the Russian… by bshirley1968
The fortune you seek is in another cookie...
I picked up a 1/10 oz (3gm) gold Panda, wei lo, just in case we're speaking Chinese in a few years:)
In reply to The fortune you seek is in… by Arne Saknussemm
I like Pandas (gold or silver) because the image keeps changing, unlike US coins. After viewing the first three or four hundred gold eagles it gets boring, whereas Pandas differ year after year. The least they could do is show the eagle in a different pose.
[In my case, it is more like viewing the same gold eagle three or four hundred times, lest anyone wonder.]
PS I married a Chinese woman just in case they take over. 36 years later and I'm still waiting for that to happen.
In reply to I picked up a 1/10 oz gold… by Oldguy05
I like all 3 options. Option 4 is me love you long time soldier boy. option 5 is too beaucoup.
and nobody will notice when the U.S. equity market goes south.
Trade wars and tariffs don't work. All academic macroeconomists say so and they are never wrong...
...oh, wait...
you have to do more than tweet to put in a Tariff....
China Turkey and India said fuck you on Iranian oil. China hasnt caved. Hillary is Free, and the border is wide open... Your move Donny.
In reply to Trade wars and tariffs don't… by bh2
I'm re-reading Rickards "Currency Wars". I'll let you know all the answers tomorrow. From what I remember, gold is going to go to $220,000/oz. Must be true because he worked for a bank AND a hedge fund before. He must be smart.
/s
Funny how in his book he lobbies the Pentagon war game lab to use more financial minds instead of just the think tankers, scholarly educators and war generals to gain a more true insight into the next crisis (which he believes to be financial of origin). He suggested a few names because they were good at cheating, price manipulation and insider trading that is the wild wild west of Wall Street. So it is true...?! Hmmmm.
I'm hoping my Chiner internet stawks bounce after another routine %20 you beat. YY and MOMO are huge buys right this second IMHO, as they report 8/13 and 8/28 and their numbers at least never disappoint. After that profit taking, I may bolster my TAHO position as Escobal must reopen soon and that should be a 3 bagger with a divie right off the bat, and I will wait for the $220,000 AU spot before I buy the next yacht.
My $.02 anyway (usta be worth a nickle in my day)
In reply to Trade wars and tariffs don't… by bh2
This time its different. It ends well.
4. Open war
We in US no rike open war! We rike sneaky proxy fight! Trade war sneaky too. Untir it not!
In reply to 4. Open war by swissthinker
If everyone shoots themselves in the foot who wins? The best photography or the biggest wound for pity?
The guy with the wooden leg.
In reply to If everyone shoots… by Lmo Mutton
...foreign investors poured money into onshore equities each month this year with the exception of February. The total flow in the first half of the year was a strong $43bn.
$43B for six months is chump change imo. even so i hope they lose their collective asses.
China has the industrial base, America does not.
China has tons of physical gold, America does not.
China can dump T-Bills, America cannot.
This is the equivalent of a Mexican standoff
You are misinformed. Wow. You can simple google this. So China has their gold but America does not? How do you know this?
In reply to China has the industrial… by Archive_file
Because Sprott Money and Goldcore said so!
In reply to You are misinformed. Wow… by geno
12 Either three years' famine; or three months to be destroyed before thy foes, while that the sword of thine enemies overtaketh thee; or else three days the sword of the Lord, even the pestilence, in the land, and the angel of the Lord destroying throughout all the coasts of Israel. Now therefore advise thyself what word I shall bring again to him that sent me.
