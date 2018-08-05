Did DARPA Just Develop Autonomous Drones To Hunt Humans?

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) latest creation of the Fast Lightweight Autonomy (FLA) program, a new class of algorithms for quick drone navigation in cluttered environments, reminds us of the 2013 American post-apocalyptic science fiction film, Oblivion.
Here is a short clip of Jack Harper (Tom Cruise) in the movie, battling against killer drones that use artificial intelligence to navigate and hunt ‘alien scavengers’, and moments before this scene, it was revealed to Harper that alien scavengers were actually humans.
While DARPA’s FLA program has yet to mount a directed energy weapon with enough kilowatts to blast a human into smithereens, it seems like the agency responsible for emerging technologies for use by the military has entered into Phase two flight tests — demonstrating advanced algorithms in drones could autonomously perform tasks dangerous for humans — such as pre-mission reconnaissance on the modern battlefield in a hostile urban setting.
So, yes, this confirms DARPA is developing human-hunting drones, however, it is more on a reconnaissance basis, rather than human-killing drones in Oblivion.
According to the DARPA press release, Phase one flight tests were completed in 2017, as engineers were able to refine their software and improve sensors on the drones to increase efficiency. Experiments were conducted in a controlled environment at the Guardian Centers training facility in Perry, Georgia, and aerial tests showed the quadcopters were able to navigate in urban settings as well as indoors autonomously. Some of the autonomous flight scenarios included:
-
Flying at increased speeds between multi-story buildings and through tight alleyways while identifying objects of interest;
-
Flying through a narrow window into a building and down a hallway searching rooms and creating a 3-D map of the interior; and
-
Identifying and flying down a flight of stairs and exiting the building through an open doorway.
“The outstanding university and industry research teams working on FLA honed algorithms that in the not too distant future could transform lightweight, commercial-off-the-shelf air or ground unmanned vehicles into capable operational systems requiring no human input once you’ve provided a general heading, distance to travel, and specific items to search,” said J.C. Ledé, DARPA program manager.
“Unmanned systems equipped with FLA algorithms need no remote pilot, no GPS guidance, no communications link, and no pre-programmed map of the area – the onboard software, lightweight processor, and low-cost sensors do all the work autonomously in real-time.”
“FLA’s algorithms could lead to effective human-machine teams on the battlefield, where a small air or ground vehicle might serve as a scout autonomously searching unknown environments and bringing back useful reconnaissance information to a human team member. Without needing communications links to the launch vehicle, the chances of an adversary detecting troop presence based on radio transmissions is reduced, which adds further security and safety,” Ledé said.
He pointed out the technology could be useful in a search-and-rescue scenario, where FLA-equipped drones could scan in radio silence behind enemy lines for a downed pilot, crew members, and even lost soldiers.
During Phase two, a team of engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Draper Laboratory streamlined the number of onboard sensors to lighten the drone for higher speed.
“This is the lightweight autonomy program, so we’re trying to make the sensor payload as light as possible,” said Nick Roy, co-leader of the MIT/Draper team. “In Phase 1 we had a variety of different sensors on the platform to tell us about the environment. In Phase 2 we really doubled down trying to do as much as possible with a single camera.”
DARPA asked the team of engineers to include software that builds a geographically accurate map of the surrounding area as the drone flies. Using advanced software, the drone recognized roads, buildings, cars, and other objects and identified them as such on the map, providing clickable images as well. After the mission, the drone returned to home base and allowed the human team members to download the media content.
“As the vehicle uses its sensors to quickly explore and navigate obstacles in unknown environments, it is continually creating a map as it explores and remembers any place it has already been so it can return to the starting point by itself,” said Jon How, the other MIT/Draper team co-leader.
DARPA asked a separate team of engineers from the University of Pennsylvania to reduce the drone’s size and weight for autonomous flight indoors. UPenn’s quadcopter ” took off outside, identified and flew through a second-story window opening with just inches of width clearance, flew down a hallway looking for open rooms to search, found a stairwell, and descended to the ground floor before exiting back outside through an open doorway,” said the press release.
The drone’s reduced weight and size brought new challenges for engineers since the sensors and computers used in Phase one were too large for the smaller vehicle.
“We ended up developing a new integrated single-board computer that houses all of our sensors as well as our computational platform,” said Camillo J. Taylor, the UPenn team lead. “In Phase 2 we flew a vehicle that’s about half the size of the previous one, and we reduced the weight by more than half. We were able to use a commercially available processor that requires very little power for the entirety of our computational load.”
An important feature of the UPenn drone is its ability to create a detailed 3-D map of unknown indoor areas, avoid obstacles and have the ability to enter and exit buildings, while hunting for humans.
“That’s very important in indoor environments,” Taylor said. “Because you need to actually not just reason about a slice of the world, you need to reason about what’s above you, what’s below you. You might need to fly around a table or a chair, so we’re forced to build a complete three-dimensional representation.”
The next step, according to Taylor, is for the FLA program to be transferred to the Army Research Laboratory at the Adelphi Laboratory Center in Adelphi, Maryland for further development for potential military applications.
…And if these advancements are not mind-boggling enough, it is only a matter of time before the FLA program could be integrated into drones capable of autonomously hunting America’s enemies in the homeland or in some hybrid war overseas, sort of like in the movie Oblivion.
uh.
don't tell me these are being made in a tent..........
don't tell me they are making 5000 of these a week........
Can you program them to attack people at protests who are dressed all in black with their faces covered?
In reply to uh. don't tell me these are… by just the tip
They will be named "Rescue" operation drones in some new governmental slang.
In reply to Can you program them to… by ACP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6s5144AYO8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBb_kSO3vTo
How could they miss Chavez, they should of had these drone racing guys fly the drones.
In reply to Rescue operations by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Drones to help the corporatocracy keep the little people in check. The oligarchs and their orange leader approve.
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by COSMOS
I don't see the big deal.
With the American population being obsessed by (fire)arms and the 2nd Amendment, and the Orange Jesus having increased the 'defence' budget in order to please his Deep State MIC swamp buddies, what would you expect government 'defence' contractors do?
Right: produce more (fire)arms!
Duh! 🙄
In reply to Drones to help the… by Take-a-Dump
These were supposed to be Hillary’s toys.
In reply to I don't see the big deal… by Bokkenrijder
Next will be HK's roaming the neighborhood
In reply to Rescue operations by Adolfsteinbergovitch
You just described an anti-police drone...
In reply to Can you program them to… by ACP
Buy one get a flamethrower free
In reply to uh. don't tell me these are… by just the tip
Kewl...
I had a girlfriend like that. Has DARPA been in secret consultation with her?
If this drone baits with sex then I'm going to be very suspicious.
Ever notice how war purposes always grab the good shit first?
In reply to Kewl... by PacOps
Yeppers. Here is one of the systems my associates and I installed and maintained in Vietnam, Thailand, Phillipines and the US (2 locations - Hawaii (Hickam) and the Pentagon).
This was the largest data communication system on the planet prior to the Internet.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Igloo_White
http://thefutureofthings.com/3902-igloo-white-the-automated-battlefield/
I still love the hi tech toys. Don't get to play with them anymore.
In reply to I had a girlfriend like that… by Ignatius
How proud you must be to have participated in trialing the tech that will be used for the capricious and arbitrary extermination and depopulation of humanity. This will be used for nothing good. That much I promise you.
-Didn't pay your 90% income tax? drone strike coming your way. ("Sorry John Q. Citizen; it was an accident. your wife can spend a zillion dollars trying to sue the govt.")
-Balked at the power company for hassling you when your smart meter reported a 3 KWH increase last month? Debit card frozen.
-Balked at the power company for invading your privacy via said smart meter, when they ask WHY your power consumption increased? Directed energy weapon stops your heart. ('democratically elected' coroner rules it a heart attack).
-IoT connected refrigerator reports that you left the fridge open for a total of 30 min this month incurring a $200 'green penalty'. Didn't pay it? refrigerator is taken offline.
I think you all get the point. This is where we are headed. I pray to God everyday I am dead before it gets to this point.
In reply to Yeppers. Here is one of the… by PacOps
Your opinion is just that.
Too many positive spin-offs to list.
It was a tough job and someone had to do it. ;-)
In reply to How proud you must be to… by ZIRPdiggler
glad you 'still like high tech toys' though. You're a real a deep thinker. I can tell.
In reply to Yeppers. Here is one of the… by PacOps
A few posts and you have me analyzed and sorted out?
Wow.
DARPA and/or a war fighting lab has a job waiting for you.
In reply to glad you 'still like high… by ZIRPdiggler
No
Awe, it's nothing a big fly swatter and a can of spray paint can't handle.
I’d like them to develop a little one to keep track of where I left my keys.
In reply to Awe, it's nothing a big… by Yen Cross
they have that already, it's called a tile, I have seven
In reply to I’d like them to develop a… by Manthong
bic lighter and can of WD40 is more like it... plus 12 gauge for backup
In reply to Awe, it's nothing a big… by Yen Cross
I was also thinking Tesla flamethrower. Both our ideas aren't recommended for indoor use though. :-D
In reply to bic lighter and can of WD40… by vaporland
Fishing nets gentlemen, fishing nets. Just like a bat or a bird.
Then, ol' Louisville Slugger can finish it off economically, and without turning your kitchen into a blaze of hellfire and toxic, burning chinese plastic/napalm.
In reply to I was also thinking Tesla… by Yen Cross
You do realise that this thing doesn't need a weapon, just a targeting laser: https://www.army.mil/article/183491/army_developing_laser_guided_precis…
A mortar team and a few of these drones, and no-one above ground can survive. If there is a building in the way, then call in something bigger: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Krasnopol_(weapon_system) ,or https://fas.org/man/dod-101/sys/smart/gbu-28.htm
In a battle zone, I can see these things being sent out, with random artilliary sent every so often on the offchance that there might be a target being lit up. No expense spared for the MIC. (When I say battle zone, I mean 5am SWAT raid on the local drug dealer, obviously). I wonder how good the algorithm is at spotting the difference between terrorists and women and children? If it blew up, it was a terrorist? That seems to be the way it works at the moment.
Of COURSE it will be used for search and rescue :-)
Could someone remind me not to enlist for the next war - it doesn't look like it will be fun any more.
In reply to bic lighter and can of WD40… by vaporland
humans are not just obsolete, we're fucked.
In reply to You do realise that this… by OverTheHedge
Pretend this thing is like a mainframe.
10 years and it'll be 2 inches across and there will be 200 if them.
In reply to bic lighter and can of WD40… by vaporland
I was thinking some #7 or 8 skeet load.
In reply to Awe, it's nothing a big… by Yen Cross
Angler's catch net + hammer.
While seemingly incredible, these new systems also bring a plethora of new threats back to those who are using them. Those threats are not explicitly discussed in the article, but they are clearly implied by the description. I'm not going to discuss that further. But let's just say you had better be very careful using one of these or you might end up being the fly squashed on the swatter...
That is why we have separate OpSec units watching the players backsides when they are doing their thing.
In reply to While seemingly incredible,… by Utopia Planitia
Designate an area as the kill zone, and everything inside is a target. Keep your warm bodies out of the zone and all is good. Just hope that no-one can spoof GPS.
Oh.
In reply to While seemingly incredible,… by Utopia Planitia
Well it makes sense since they may soon run out of taxpayer funds and will need to resort to outright mugging as they perfect their plan to cleanse us.
They are not silent though. You can hear them coming a mile off.
Well, shit. Time to get a Mossberg Bullpup and another 1000 rounds of buckshot.
what about a fleet of them? thousands? in a matter of minutes you're out of buckshot. Then what? oh yes! You die anyways!
In reply to Well, shit. Time to get a… by Implied Violins
How long until some terrorist gets his hands on a few of them, or figures out the algos and launches a few from 15-20 miles away to fly autonomously into an airliners flight path?
How about 20 or 30 of them at the same time ?
In reply to How long until some… by Yen Cross
Wasn't there a piece here a few months ago on someone using one to dive on airliners on final and recording it?
In reply to How long until some… by Yen Cross
you DO realize 'the terrorists' are our own government, right? Don't tell me your the one person in the USSA who actually believed Bush 43 (the dumb one) about the WMD's
In reply to How long until some… by Yen Cross
Any day now a New FPS Game will be out with the mission to evade and destroy the Drone! Gamers will be paying for the military beta testing.
Shotgun takes care of it.
Assholes in Syria are already using suicide drones.
again, "those assholes" were US funded and raised 'rebel' groups. you know that, right? How many ignoramuses are there in here tonight?
In reply to Assholes in Syria are… by lester1
An open door, an open window - I think I can see a solution here.
John McShitstain McTraitor Fuckbag is largely responsible for backing these 'moderate rebels' (whatever the fuck THAT means) ....the same ones who, under dumb shit Bush (43), were referred to as "the terrorists" in the early days after 911. I thought you fools all knew this. This is illuminati oligarch foreign policy 101. Here, I thought I was in a graduate level class.......
THEY ALL work for CIA.......they change hats and become the enemy at the behest of the deep state. whatever is needed to fool the sheep in to a)reelection b) more trillions$$$$$ for endless war.
In reply to John McShitstain McTraitor… by ZIRPdiggler