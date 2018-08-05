Elon Musk: "Turns Out Even Hitler Was Shorting Tesla"

Few tweets are as memorable as Elon Musk's taunt to shorts from April 3, 2017, when Tesla stock soared above $300 for the first time, a level it has found to be a (mostly) rock solid support level in the ensuing 16 months.

Stormy weather in Shortville ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2017

And while Elon Musk has certainly outdone himself in the past year, launching a barrage of angry tweets aimed not only at shorts, but also targeting reporters, hecklers, whistleblowers, and anyone else who challenged his grand (cash-burning) vision which even included Thai cave rescue pedophiles heroes, following the latest earnings call which sent TSLA stock higher by 15% amid a furious short squeeze that cost shorts some $1.7 billion in paper losses (which however has barely resulted in any short covering) Musk took his latest victory lap, mocking and teasing shorts, only this time instead of being the weatherman, Musk reused an old and familiar meme: the Hitler "Downfall" excerpt, and this time the Fuhrer faces a bitter end as a result of the massive Tesla shorts squeeze.

Dang, turns out even Hitler was shorting Tesla stock … https://t.co/RLM1VQ5O3K — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2018



To Elon's credit, the video is quite amusing, and may well be in the Top 5 "Downfall" spoofs.

Then again, with Tesla's cash burn still gigantic, net debt surging, net working capital drained, CapEx bizarrely slashed even as the company plans to build a factory in China and Europe, conflicting reports over Model 3 production and demand, Tesla revenue unexpectedly recasted, and so on, we doubt the shorts - and Hitler - are ready to throw in the towel just yet and let Musk have the last laugh.