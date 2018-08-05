Elon Musk: "Turns Out Even Hitler Was Shorting Tesla"

Few tweets are as memorable as Elon Musk's taunt to shorts from April 3, 2017, when Tesla stock soared above $300 for the first time, a level it has found to be a (mostly) rock solid support level in the ensuing 16 months.
Stormy weather in Shortville ...— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2017
And while Elon Musk has certainly outdone himself in the past year, launching a barrage of angry tweets aimed not only at shorts, but also targeting reporters, hecklers, whistleblowers, and anyone else who challenged his grand (cash-burning) vision which even included Thai cave rescue
pedophiles heroes, following the latest earnings call which sent TSLA stock higher by 15% amid a furious short squeeze that cost shorts some $1.7 billion in paper losses (which however has barely resulted in any short covering) Musk took his latest victory lap, mocking and teasing shorts, only this time instead of being the weatherman, Musk reused an old and familiar meme: the Hitler "Downfall" excerpt, and this time the Fuhrer faces a bitter end as a result of the massive Tesla shorts squeeze.
Dang, turns out even Hitler was shorting Tesla stock … https://t.co/RLM1VQ5O3K— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2018
To Elon's credit, the video is quite amusing, and may well be in the Top 5 "Downfall" spoofs.
Then again, with Tesla's cash burn still gigantic, net debt surging, net working capital drained, CapEx bizarrely slashed even as the company plans to build a factory in China and Europe, conflicting reports over Model 3 production and demand, Tesla revenue unexpectedly recasted, and so on, we doubt the shorts - and Hitler - are ready to throw in the towel just yet and let Musk have the last laugh.
Comments
What a fraud
.
In reply to What a fraud by prymythirdeye
Say what? One too many bong hits? Fatties?
I know Hitler was short and all, but this is bordering on insanity!!!???
In reply to Is tesla a jooish company? by limpinalien69
For a guy who claims to be cutting edge, Elon is way behind the curve in using the “Downfall” Hitler video meme.
That’s kinda jumped the shark.
In fact, the phrase ‘Jumped the Shark’ has jumped the shark...
[Hey, Elon. Andy called; your 15 minutes are up...]
In reply to Say what? by Free This
What's old becomes new again ..
It's kinda like the Federal Reserve in that way ..
Although clearly, they've jumped the shark too ..
In reply to For a guy who claims to be… by Pool Shark
No. They are the shark.
In reply to What's old becomes new again… by Giant Meteor
Good point. Sometimes the obvious escapes me ...
In reply to No. They are the shark. by rockstone
This Shark has never been jumped. ;-)
In reply to Good point. Sometimes the… by Giant Meteor
Ain't a horse that can't be rode, nor a man that can't be throwed.
Back in ye old drinkin day's I got jumped a few times in some seedy bars. Some of them actually worked out, although, I don't generally recommend it!
In reply to This Shark has never been… by Pool Shark
So Elon, Is saying if you short TSLA then you are on Hitlers team. Think about that? No really think about that? then You decide.
In reply to Ain't a horse that can't be… by Giant Meteor
Nah, it's just parody. Plus I think Elon reads here .. the bastard fits right in too !
In reply to So Elon by remain calm
Geez, that great.
I needed a little Hitler cheer this morning.
In reply to Nah, it's just parody. Plus… by Giant Meteor
Absolutely, get's the ole creative funny juices flowin ! I mean, that guy was such a card !
In reply to Geez, that great. I needed a… by Manthong
While I'm no Tesla fan, what many people fail to understand is that, at least for now and in the minds on many, Tesla is more an inspiration and belief than a car. Just like Bitcoin is more an inspiration and belief than a currency.
In reply to Absolutely, get's the ole… by Giant Meteor
Yeah, so were tulip bulbs in February, 1637...
How’d that work out?
In reply to While I'm no Tesla fan, what… by Cognitive Dissonance
Unrealistic inspiration and belief usually die a horrible death in the searing heat and light of reality.
In reply to Yeah, so we’re tulips in… by Pool Shark
Hmmm, excellent thought provoker. The word "token" come immediately to mind. And if taken to the next leap in thought, remembering how in the arcade, one accumulated "tokens"s so that they could be redeemed for the latest greatest GI Joe action figure or some other such trinket completely unworthy of the investment. As per usual I may just be over stating/thinking the matter ..
We are at war alright. And it is a war largely comprised of memes, as always. The too bigs to fail was the big tell. "They" can't afford this sucker to go down, nor it seems could largely the balance of humanity. I see it all largely as delay of game, and perhaps the delay in and of itself is worthy.
At some point, who knows at what point, all will be revealed, made clear .. or that is to say, the next "big thing" shall be revealed which lately (long time) is running in short supply. They must throw everything, bar nothing, including the kitchen sink at this puppy (all of it) as again, in their minds, there is no alternative, least not one that anyone would recognize, or even, desire ..
We're not much different than any other civilizations, ancient civilizations, their persistence in belief of myths, redemption, and of deliverance ..
In reply to While I'm no Tesla fan, what… by Cognitive Dissonance
Toooo funny!
In reply to This Shark has never been… by Pool Shark
Not if, but when...
In reply to Say what? by Free This
Ya. I still think shorting any of these trendy companies is a fools errand, but the same simple truism that applies to the entire economy applies to Tesla, too: that which can't be sustained, won't be.
In reply to Not if, but when... by Hugh_Jorgan
FT, go back to HuffPo, you paid libtard troll. I thought you lost a poll and decided to leave. Typical lying libtard troll, not true to his word. Sad!
In reply to Say what? by Free This
With dope at least the effects wear off, when do you expect your altered state to be over?
And can you post here when it does so as we can see what the difference looks like?
In reply to Say what? by Free This
C_A, same thing.
In reply to Is tesla a jooish company? by limpinalien69
No. Just taking old tech and trying to make it relevant. Great for golf courses though.
In reply to Is tesla a jooish company? by limpinalien69
What's a "TESLA" ?
In reply to What a fraud by prymythirdeye
Well you might ask. Saw a video interview with musk revealing his admiration for Edison, his role model he said. Edison was a parasite, fairly stupid, vicious cheating bit if scum. Invented the electric chair sfter killing dogs horse and an elephant.
musk has voice with no backing from empty brain.
In reply to What's a "TESLA" ? by ZENDOG
Tesla (symbol T) is a derived unit of magnetic flux density (informally, magnetic field strength) in the International System of Units. One tesla is equal to one weber per square metre.
In reply to What's a "TESLA" ? by ZENDOG
Man and I thought it was a rock band.
In reply to Tesla (symbol T) is a… by William Wics
a mobile coffin.
In reply to What's a "TESLA" ? by ZENDOG
More elon "squats to pee" moments!
In reply to What a fraud by prymythirdeye
Musk or the fund manager, I don't know who is more fraud.
In reply to What a fraud by prymythirdeye
Musk. Nuttier than a squirrel turd.
u must be discussing FREE THIS.
In reply to Musk. Nuttier than a… by Anarchyteez
What a sense of humour!
Tesla is a cash burning machine. Worst result ever in 2nd Q2018. Immediate liabilities much greater than liquid assets. One of the worst liquidity ratios in Wall Street.
Tesla in Norway: https://www.livetradingnews.com/tesla-fails-to-deliver-again-100411.htm…
But the MSM and TPTB have made him THE green energy darling, Tesla their "halo" product. Performance AND virtue signalling for the ignorant elitists? What's not to like?
It will likely be a sudden and violent end to Musk's turbulent reign, but IMHO Tesla will live on as long as the green globalist clowns have anything to say about it.
In reply to Tesla is a cash burning… by TLT
But why not pick a product that is actually green? Teslas in the silicon valley and most areas consume **twice** the fossil fuels per mile driven as light duty diesel vehicles.
It is very simple math and you can put in your own numbers. They will not materially change the numbers.
oil to electricity 35% -> transmission line 90% -> battery charging 85% -> battery discharging 85% -> through electric motor 85% = 18% efficiency
oil to diesel 90% -> transportation 95% -> through engine 55% = 47% efficiency
The oil companies **love** "electric" cars.
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/14/electric-cars-use-twice-as-much-oil-as-diesel-vehicles/
In reply to But the MSM and TPTB have… by Hugh_Jorgan
This is not now, nor has it ever been, about efficiency. The bogey man is that despicable 'poisonous' 'pollution' known as CO2....... the stuff that is supposed to be sending our climate to hell in a hand cart.
Sadly the proponents of the scaremongering have yet to show us any hard evidence to back up their claims that CO2 is actually a problem and not, as we can see for ourselves by the rapidly greening planet, a bonus!
In reply to But the MSM and TPTB have… by snblitz
The MSM and TPTB have made practically all the FANGS their 'darlings' - let's face it, the whole of the FTSE and Dow are 'darlings' of the media given their over-inflated values based on eff-all.
In reply to But the MSM and TPTB have… by Hugh_Jorgan
True, their results are almost as bad as Apple before they went bankrupt. Oh wait...
In reply to Tesla is a cash burning… by TLT
That was funny as hell.
The CEO's behavior is reason enough to favor the short trade.
You don't understand. When you have access to a secret stash you can force the shorts to feed the longs. If you truly believe in short then the only solution is not to play.
In fact, sometimes the "stash" does not even have to be too secret.
What was your opinion back in September 2012?
What stops the following graph from becoming a larger fractal of what it already is?
https://theotrade.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/teslafreecashflow.jpg
I have shown you a small piece of knowledge but in reality I still dwell in a large sea of ignorance on such matters. Refutations are welcome.
In reply to The CEO's behavior is reason… by economicmorphine
In a country DESPERATE for new innovation to stimulate a contracting economy of course there is the PPT. Nothing can fail for fear of detonating the house of cards
In reply to You don't understand. When… by PT
Gentlemen, I give you Facebook, and Twitter !
Frankly I can't wait till all these darlings merge .. as one.
Cue the dark Star Wars theme music, the empire strikes back ..
Good luck. May the farce be with you ..
In reply to In a country DESPERATE for… by hotrod
Cool. They can call it "TwitBook" or maybe "FaceTwit" or even "TwatFace"!
In reply to Gentlemen, I give you… by Giant Meteor
Is this his way of saying Tesla are making way fuhrer cars than they promised?
You can't buy this kind of entertainment for no money, Well done!
In reply to Is this his way of saying… by Arne Saknussemm