Elon Musk: "Turns Out Even Hitler Was Shorting Tesla"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/05/2018 - 10:39

Few tweets are as memorable as Elon Musk's taunt to shorts from April 3, 2017, when Tesla stock soared above $300 for the first time, a level it has found to be a (mostly) rock solid support level in the ensuing 16 months.

And while Elon Musk has certainly outdone himself in the past year, launching a barrage of angry tweets aimed not only at shorts, but also targeting reporters, hecklers, whistleblowers, and anyone else who challenged his grand (cash-burning) vision which even included Thai cave rescue pedophiles heroes, following the latest earnings call which sent TSLA stock higher by 15% amid a furious short squeeze that cost shorts some $1.7 billion in paper losses  (which however has barely resulted in any short covering) Musk took his latest victory lap, mocking and teasing shorts, only this time instead of being the weatherman, Musk reused an old and familiar meme: the Hitler "Downfall" excerpt, and this time the Fuhrer faces a bitter end as a result of the massive Tesla shorts squeeze.


To Elon's credit, the video is quite amusing, and may well be in the Top 5 "Downfall" spoofs.

Then again, with Tesla's cash burn still gigantic, net debt surging, net working capital drained, CapEx bizarrely slashed even as the company plans to build a factory in China and Europe, conflicting reports over Model 3 production and demand, Tesla revenue unexpectedly recasted, and so on, we doubt the shorts - and Hitler - are ready to throw in the towel just yet and let Musk have the last laugh.

Tags
Business Finance
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles

Comments

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 2
Pool Shark Free This Sun, 08/05/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

For a guy who claims to be cutting edge, Elon is way behind the curve in using the “Downfall” Hitler video meme.

That’s kinda jumped the shark.

In fact, the phrase ‘Jumped the Shark’ has jumped the shark...

[Hey, Elon. Andy called; your 15 minutes are up...]

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor Cognitive Dissonance Sun, 08/05/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

Hmmm, excellent thought provoker. The word "token" come immediately to mind. And if taken to the next leap in thought, remembering how in the arcade, one accumulated "tokens"s so that they could be redeemed for the latest greatest GI Joe action figure or some other such trinket completely unworthy of the investment. As per usual I may just be over stating/thinking the matter ..

We are at war alright. And it is a war largely comprised of memes, as always. The too bigs to fail was the big tell. "They" can't afford this sucker to go down, nor it seems could largely the balance of humanity. I see it all largely as delay of game, and perhaps the delay in and of itself is worthy.

At some point, who knows at what point, all will be revealed, made clear .. or that is to say, the next "big thing" shall be revealed which lately (long time) is running in short supply. They must throw everything, bar nothing, including the kitchen sink at this puppy (all of it) as again, in their minds, there is no alternative, least not one that anyone would recognize, or even, desire ..

We're not much different than any other civilizations, ancient civilizations, their persistence in belief of myths, redemption, and of deliverance ..

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
lock-stick kr86096 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

•• Free This  (same WHACK JOB -- used to be "Mr Hankey" -- also banned)

•• kr86096

ONE DEEPLY DISTURBED INDIVIDUAL, alone in his leaky moldy single wide, playing with little action figures and his own microdick, answering his own posts.  GOOD TIMES!!! 

ONE whackjob obsessed SPAMMER -- with numerous log-ons!!!

•• monad  (A new "QAnon Action Figure on the kitchen counter)

•• Free This  (same WHACK JOB -- used to be "Mr Hankey" -- also banned)

•• kr86096 (I suck dick on the Internet and I got a Land Rover)

•• sanctificado  (DON'T CLICK THE LINKS!!! --  Biblicism SPAMMER -- banned as powow/Wadolt/ravolla/lloll/pier/etc.)

•• Adolfsteinbergovich  (another imaginary friend)

•• Leakanthrophy  ("celebrity-leaks" porn posting whackjob)

•• More Sun (it's the JOOS!! -- whack job extraordinaire)

•• Annanuki  (another imaginary friend)

•• Jumanji1959 (another imaginary friend)

•• PrivetHedge (another imaginary friend)

•• Cryptopithicus Homme  (another "imaginary friend")

 

spamming ZH for seven years --- dozens and dozens of banned log-ons

 

Write to the Tylers ::  abuse@zerohedge.com

 

ONE DEEPLY DISTURBED INDIVIDUAL, alone in his leaky moldy single wide, playing with little action figures and his own microdick, answering his own posts.  GOOD TIMES!!! 

 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 2
keep the basta… ZENDOG Sun, 08/05/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

Well you might ask. Saw a video interview with musk revealing his admiration for Edison, his role model he said. Edison was a parasite, fairly stupid, vicious cheating bit if scum. Invented the electric chair sfter killing dogs horse and an elephant.

musk has voice with no backing from empty brain.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Hugh_Jorgan TLT Sun, 08/05/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

But the MSM and TPTB have made him THE green energy darling, Tesla their "halo" product. Performance AND virtue signalling for the ignorant elitists? What's not to like?

It will likely be a sudden and violent end to Musk's turbulent reign, but IMHO Tesla will live on as long as the green globalist clowns have anything to say about it.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
snblitz Hugh_Jorgan Sun, 08/05/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

But the MSM and TPTB have made him THE green energy darling,

But why not pick a product that is actually green?  Teslas in the silicon valley and most areas consume **twice** the fossil fuels per mile driven as light duty diesel vehicles.

It is very simple math and you can put in your own numbers.  They will not materially change the numbers.

oil to electricity 35% -> transmission line 90% -> battery charging 85% -> battery discharging 85% -> through electric motor 85% = 18% efficiency

oil to diesel 90% -> transportation 95% -> through engine 55% = 47% efficiency

The oil companies **love** "electric" cars.

https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/14/electric-cars-use-twice-as-much-oil-as-diesel-vehicles/

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
kellys_eye snblitz Sun, 08/05/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

This is not now, nor has it ever been, about efficiency.  The bogey man is that despicable 'poisonous' 'pollution' known as CO2....... the stuff that is supposed to be sending our climate to hell in a hand cart.

Sadly the proponents of the scaremongering have yet to show us any hard evidence to back up their claims that CO2 is actually a problem and not, as we can see for ourselves by the rapidly greening planet, a bonus!

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
PT economicmorphine Sun, 08/05/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

You don't understand.  When you have access to a secret stash you can force the shorts to feed the longs.  If you truly believe in short then the only solution is not to play.

In fact, sometimes the "stash" does not even have to be too secret.

What was your opinion back in September 2012?
What stops the following graph from becoming a larger fractal of what it already is?

https://theotrade.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/teslafreecashflow.jpg

I have shown you a small piece of knowledge but in reality I still dwell in a large sea of ignorance on such matters.  Refutations are welcome.