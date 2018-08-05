In Angry Tweetstorm Trump Escalates Attack On Media: "They Can Also Cause War", Claims US Winning Trade War With China

Trump started off his Sunday early with a tweetstorm that continued his spirited defense of trade war with China from the previous day, claiming his rising tariffs on other nations are "working big time," vowing to tax any nation that doesn't manufacture its products in the US: "as they come,Tax them. If they don’t want to be taxed, let them make or build the product in the U..S" the president said, and claimed that the US is winning the trade war with China based on stock market returns.
"In either event, it means jobs and great wealth," Trump claimed.
The president also argued that tariffs will allow the US to pay down the rapidly rising debt, while also cutting taxes: "Because of Tariffs we will be able to start paying down large amounts of the $21 Trillion in debt that has been accumulated, much by the Obama Administration, while at the same time reducing taxes for our people."
"At minimum, we will make much better Trade Deals for our country!" he concluded.
The tariff defense tweetstorm was a continuation of his Saturday rally in Ohio where he told an audience of diehard supporters on Saturday that playing hardball on trade is “my thing.”
“We have really rebuilt China, and it’s time that we rebuild our own country now,” Trump said Saturday during about an hour of stream of consciousness remarks at a rally outside Columbus, Ohio.
Hours before Saturday night's rally, Trump also posted a string of tweets on the issue, saying the U.S. market is “stronger than ever,” while the Chinese market “has dropped 27% in last 4 months, and they are talking to us.” To confirm that the US is winning the trade war with China, Trump highlighted that Chinese stocks are down, weakening that nation’s bargaining power in the escalating trade war, even as US stocks have increased:
"Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated. China market has dropped 27% in last 4months, and they are talking to us. Our market is stronger than ever, and will go up dramatically when these horrible Trade Deals are successfully renegotiated."
Trump's tweet merely confirms that the higher the stock market goes as trade war with China escalate, the more aggressive Trump's response will be to any future retaliation out of Beijing.
“Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated” and would make the U.S. “much richer than it is today,” the president tweeted.
At the rally, Trump added that the Europeans are “dying to make a deal.”
Aside from tariffs, Trump also lashed out at his favorite antagonis, the "Fake News" saying it was "a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!"
Earlier, Trump reflamed one of last week's key discussion points, saying "The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!"
In light of the NYT's instrumental "reporting" to boost public opinion ahead of the Iraq war, one may say he has a point.
Finally, Trump took on his other favorite nemesis, Robert Mueller, asking "why aren’t Mueller and the 17 Angry Democrats looking at the meetings concerning the Fake Dossier and all of the lying that went on in the FBI and DOJ? This is the most one sided Witch Hunt in the history of our country. Fortunately, the facts are all coming out, and fast!"
Finally, Trump brought it all full circle: "Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt - but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS!"
And cue the media outrage as the weekly news cycle repeats from square one.
Fake news eh.. like MSNBC brining in John Brennan (who is making $$$ still holding a security clearance) who calls President Trump a "traitor" despite there being no evidence of any collusion with Russia? Innocent until proven guilty no longer exists with liberal democrats?
and fake news CNN still bringing on "panelists" who say democrats losing elections its Russia's fault despite deep state king Rosenstein saying no votes were tampered with by Russia?
and fake news CNBC saying tariffs will cause lower GDP? Despite China having had tariffs for decades and 7-8% GDP growth eyery year??
Fake news is everywhere!! I could go on for hours...
Brining, a great way to cook a turkey 🦃, or a goose.
In reply to Fake news .. like MSNBC… by lester1
Brennan was the ring leader of the attepted coup of President Trump. The guy should be serving a life sentence right now.
CIA and FBI used taxpayer money to try and take down Trump. All those deep state assholes should be locked up too!
It's sad the deep state has dirt on AG Jeff Sessions which makes him impotent and useless.
In reply to Brining, a great way to cook… by The New Feudalism
It's Q time! I sure hope so, unleash the hounds.
In reply to Brennan was the ring leader… by lester1
I couldn't wait to wake up to the morning trump tweet to get my day started off on the wrong foot.
This is more accurate====>
That is today's episode of "fantasy tweets," brought to you in part by Larry's Septic - You Dump, we Pump! - That's Larry's Septic Service.
In reply to It's Q time! I sure hope so,… by TahoeBilly2012
The 4th rail of guberment has become the ENEMY of the people! Their outright propaganda is sedition, and fomenting hate and division in America, and the world.
It's time to slap these yellow journalists in the pussy!
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Paying down debt is a pipe dream... debt is a Ponzi as most folks here already know. Anyone who talks in terms of paying down the national debt is either an idiot or a liar.
In reply to x by Free This
It's to be expected that the 17 angry democrats and the fake news experts won't do a thing about that.
The maverick is between a rock and a hard place because aside from ~ 4 guys...NEITHER WILL THE RED TEAM. DOH!
And, he refuses to fire his own appointees Jeff Sessions, Rod Rodenstein and Chris Wray. Tick tock on the midterms...disgust and contempt for both teams is YUGE.
In reply to Brennan was the ring leader… by lester1
In reply to It's to be expected that the… by chunga
Funny how POTUS uses the same words as Qanon....coincidence...I'm sure
In reply to Fake news .. like MSNBC… by lester1
I use many of the same words as Jesus...Weird...
In reply to Funny how POTUS uses the… by Mr Pink
Didn't know anyone still spoke Aramaic; or do you have an imaginary friend ?
In reply to I use many of the same words… by MuffDiver69
John Brennan as an analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency, while still a junior officer, you were designated to brief the President of the United States who was at that time Bill Clinton. As the presidential briefer, it was your job to read to the president each morning finished intelligence written by others based on intelligence collected by yet other individuals. Period.
While serving as presidential briefer you established a personal relationship with then President Bill Clinton. End of story.
>Everything that has transpired in your professional career since has been based on your personal relationship with the former president, his wife Hillary and their key associates.
Your connection to President Obama was, in fact, based on you having established yourself by the time he came to office as a reliable, highly political Democratic Party functionary.
All of your commentary in the public sphere is on behalf of your political patrons. It is no more impartial analysis then would be the comments of a paid press spokesman or attorney. You are speaking each and every time directly on behalf of political forces hostile to this president. You are, in fact, currently on the payroll of both NBC and MSNBC, two of the networks most vocally opposed to President Trump and his agenda.
There is no impartiality in your comments. Your assessments are not based on some sober judgment of what is best for this nation. They are based exclusively on what you believe to be in the best interests of the politicians with whom you long since allied yourself.https://andmagazine.com/us/1527014711.html
In reply to Fake news .. like MSNBC… by lester1
bingo!
In reply to In your capacity as an… by MuffDiver69
Trump needs to declassify everything and expose Brennan and the coup.
Fucking FBI paid a foreigner Christopher Steele to make up a phony dossier on candidate Trump!! Isn't that a crime???
In reply to In your capacity as an… by MuffDiver69
"Laws? Laws? We don't need no steeenkin' laws, Senor"
In reply to Is that you John Brennan? 🤔 by lester1
And at the same time start a new political party and move the capital out of D.C. because the bipartisan swamp would go mental because it would expose how corrupt this thing is.
Sounds dramatic and sensational doesn't it? That's about what it's going to take.
In reply to Is that you John Brennan? 🤔 by lester1
Game Changers In Play(Twits)
and the day ain't even over
gonna be an interesting week...Long Overdue
I can hardly wait for the "unbiased" New York Slimes editorials this week. Should be a hoot! Especially those by the new Bigot they hired. Maybe she and Brennan can co-edit an article bashing Trump and Americans.
In reply to Game Changers In Play(Twits)… by Jazzyg
China isn't the enemy... the US corporations that left for cheaper pastures is the enemy in trade.
What do you expect when the same product that was created in the dangerous ebonic city of Newark could be produced for 1/10 the cost in China without the hassle?
In reply to China isn't the enemy... the… by rejected
I expected Americans not to buy the crap.
Do you honestly think this stuff made off shore is priced at 1/10 the cost?
Go buy your 'cheap' $1000 Chinese Apple iPhone and get back to me.
In reply to What do you expect when the… by naro
Absolutely, this is the Big Lie. The difference between slave labour costs in China and what we pay here is pocketed and no tax paid.
In reply to I expected Americans not to… by rejected
And that's exactly why President Trump is slapping those US importers with tariffs!!
In reply to China isn't the enemy... the… by rejected
ZH headlines getting a bit fakey too.
Top Kek.How can you not love all of this?
Obama and Bush before him were pushing our nation into financial, social, and political ruin. They were driving America into poverty and third world nationhood. They knew that $500 billion trade deficits were non sustainable-but did nothing to stem the outflow of our wealth. THANK GOD FOR TRUMP!
I think you need to go back to the Nixon era to identify a inflection point in US trade.
Regardless, 10 - 25% tariffs are really just a consumer tax so that the Fed can finally see the inflation they so desperately need.
The danger here, is that these tariffs end up being a drop in the bucket in comparison to the tsunami of $$$'s that come back home to roost.
In reply to Obama and Bush before him… by naro
it all goes back to kissinger "playing" china against russia.
In reply to I think you need to go back… by curbjob
Yup ... unintended consequences; much like our 3rd party military adventures against Russia
In reply to it all goes back to… by just the tip
Hey asshole.. have you seen the value of the dollar since Trump announced tariffs??.. it's went up!! Which means American companies who import crap from China have more purchasing power. Therefore nothing is passed on to the consumer.
I was at Wal Mart yesterday for cleaning supplies. Didn't see any higher prices despite all the fear mongering at CNBC.
In reply to I think you need to go back… by curbjob
"I was at Wal Mart yesterday for cleaning supplies"
Mmm K
https://www.statista.com/statistics/251334/soap-and-cleaning-products-i…
In reply to Hey asshole.. have you seen… by lester1
.
In reply to Hey asshole.. have you seen… by lester1
The dollar went up due to other currencies going down. It's all relative. This is how they BS everyone.
If you actually believe the purchasing power went up then you must believe the fairy tale of full employment because the same people are putting out the data.
In reply to Hey asshole.. have you seen… by lester1
US Treasuries being sold?
In reply to The dollar went up due to… by rejected
Thank God? Trump has increased the debt at the fastest pace in US History by nearly 4 trillion to date. What is wrong with you Trumptards?
Trade Deficits are not a ledger debt you moron. If I make a drug that cures cancer and export it, I create a trade deficit with every nation where people want my medicine. It improves their standard of living and increases life expectancy and productivity. How is that a "Donald Trump Rip off?"
Do you expect me to buy an equal amount of US Junk exports? That's nuts. If you want to increase exports make products people want and need at affordable prices.
I am really sick of how stupid you trumtards are. You actually parrot your unschooled shit as if it is tautology. The US Trades with 102 nations and had a trade deficit with all. Why? Americans don't save. The US High dollar policy guarantees cheap foreign products allowing the US to export its inflation. They USE the Dollar Reserve Currency as a political weapon.
I don't expect you to comprehend any of this. Trumptards are too fking stupid to comprehend anything. They just parrot dumb shit because they are uneducated losers.
In reply to Obama and Bush before him… by naro
Thank you for bringing reality into this echo chamber. Delusional Trumptards actually think he's fiscally conservative. He's not remotely so. He's an inept, incapable dolt who passes himself off as some kind of a savior. Republicans would have been better off with a middle of the road, centrist like Kasich who would have been better equipped to bring real progress, not a temporary sucker-bait tax cut that goes away in 5 years while rich-off-shoring corporations reap the real rewards.
#lowIQ trump supporters
In reply to Thank God? Trump has… by CashMcCall
Actually, the US has a trade surplus with Canada, another target of tariffs.
In reply to Thank God? Trump has… by CashMcCall
"I don't expect you to comprehend any of this. Trumptards are too fking stupid to comprehend anything. They just parrot dumb shit because they are uneducated losers. "
The off shoring of American production also off shored the tax base. Look when the really large budget deficits began,,, exact time the off shoring began. The government is 'borrowing' aka printing much more to cover Social Security because of the loss of the tax base. Same-o for everything else.
Also you had a damn good post but ruined it with your slamming of "Trumptards" All you manage to do is cause them to not finish your post or down vote every post you get. Insulting people will not get you very far and is the biggest reason Hillary lost.
In reply to Thank God? Trump has… by CashMcCall
Der's a TweetStorm a brewin'
Trump is delusional.
He lives in his land of make believe. His life is a reality TV show. To him, convincing people it's "winning" is winning; reality-based long term consequences be damned. His whole modus operandi reeks of "pump and dump." When the banks claim they need another bailout (and get it), seeing the looks on people's faces will be more cathartic than 10,000 simultaneous orgasms.
In reply to Trump is delusional. by Juggernaut x2
Presidency by tweet.
Sheesh.
DavidC
Desperate. self-centered Donald will do anything to try and blame others and make himself look good. His only concern is his legacy, not the well-being of the United States. He will make any topic about himself and takes claim for anything remotely "good" but blames others for anything remotely negative.
#make america polarized
"vowed to tax any nation that doesn't manufacture its products in the US". Translation: The U.S. has a huge debt and is serious needing cash badly. Hence the primary reason for the trade wars, or any hot war. It's America's way of saying it is in deep do-do.
Tax only American corporations that left for cheap labor.
Free trade was supposed to be foreign corporations allowed in our markets to compete,,, NOT for American corporations to find the cheapest of the cheap labor and destroying the American economy in doing so.
In reply to "vowed to tax any nation… by Chief Joesph
Or maybe you assumed the government and corporations gave a shit about anything but their greed?
In reply to Tax only American… by rejected
90-93% negative coverage isn’t news it’s propaganda and the American people know it.
The relentless 3 year campaign waged by the hallowed Fourth Estate to take down Donald Trump has left it and the MSM it represents in ruins. Their credibility is trashed, Corporate journalism is dead, and the MSM in a ratings free fall.
If you need proof of their utter and complete irrelevancy in today’s world you need only look at Trump’s approval ratings, which are 5 points higher than Obama’s at this point in his presidency. And they covered Obama with the adulation of hysterical tween boy band groupies.
If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and over again expecting a different result then the definition of insanely stupid is doing the same thing over and over and over again and getting the exact OPPOSITE result that you wanted. And then triple down.
I rest my case.
Buybacks from corporate tax cuts and repatriated dollars making your bubble of a stock market look great. So much for art of the deal. If his investment idea is to make this bubble bigger he's a fool. If he thinks the stock market is an indication of the real eCONomy, he's a fool, unless he only cares about the owners of America.
He might not understand that if the eCONomy is the greatest ever rates will have to rise.
Tariffs would have been a good idea if American corporations actually had to produce things in this country. They don't. The consumer will just face more inflation. The already way behind the curve FED will have to tighten more, which will cause the dollar to become stronger which will hurt exports.
Tariffs on the overstated trade deficit with China will at best bring in $75-125 billion dollars. The deficits will still be $800 billion plus going forward.
Lucky for him the US GDP just jumped a Trillion dollars out of nowhere because they revised the inflation numbers from 2008-2012.
Unfortunately he should be concentrating on rise healthcare and drug costs. Instead he just gives lip service. In another 4 years when American healthcare costs are up another 50% non of this shit will matter anyways.
He woyuld not care about fake news if he din't have real legal problems.