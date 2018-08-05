In Angry Tweetstorm Trump Escalates Attack On Media: "They Can Also Cause War", Claims US Winning Trade War With China

Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:21

Trump started off his Sunday early with a tweetstorm that continued his spirited defense of trade war with China from the previous day, claiming his rising tariffs on other nations are "working big time," vowing to tax any nation that doesn't manufacture its products in the US: "as they come,Tax them. If they don’t want to be taxed, let them make or build the product in the U..S" the president said, and claimed that the US is winning the trade war with China based on stock market returns.

"In either event, it means jobs and great wealth," Trump claimed.

The president also argued that tariffs will allow the US to pay down the rapidly rising debt, while also cutting taxes: "Because of Tariffs we will be able to start paying down large amounts of the $21 Trillion in debt that has been accumulated, much by the Obama Administration, while at the same time reducing taxes for our people."

"At minimum, we will make much better Trade Deals for our country!" he concluded.

The tariff defense tweetstorm was a continuation of his Saturday rally in Ohio where he told an audience of diehard supporters on Saturday that playing hardball on trade is “my thing.”

“We have really rebuilt China, and it’s time that we rebuild our own country now,” Trump said Saturday during about an hour of stream of consciousness remarks at a rally outside Columbus, Ohio.

Hours before Saturday night's rally, Trump also posted a string of tweets on the issue, saying the U.S. market is “stronger than ever,” while the Chinese market “has dropped 27% in last 4 months, and they are talking to us.” To confirm that the US is winning the trade war with China, Trump highlighted that Chinese stocks are down, weakening that nation’s bargaining power in the escalating trade war, even as US stocks have increased:

"Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated. China market has dropped 27% in last 4months, and they are talking to us. Our market is stronger than ever, and will go up dramatically when these horrible Trade Deals are successfully renegotiated."

Trump's tweet merely confirms that the higher the stock market goes as trade war with China escalate, the more aggressive Trump's response will be to any future retaliation out of Beijing.

“Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated” and would make the U.S. “much richer than it is today,” the president tweeted.

At the rally, Trump added that the Europeans are “dying to make a deal.”

Aside from tariffs, Trump also lashed out at his favorite antagonis, the "Fake News" saying it was "a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!"

Earlier, Trump reflamed one of last week's key discussion points, saying "The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!"

In light of the NYT's instrumental "reporting" to boost public opinion ahead of the Iraq war, one may say he has a point.

Finally, Trump took on his other favorite nemesis, Robert Mueller, asking "why aren’t Mueller and the 17 Angry Democrats looking at the meetings concerning the Fake Dossier and all of the lying that went on in the FBI and DOJ? This is the most one sided Witch Hunt in the history of our country. Fortunately, the facts are all coming out, and fast!"

Finally, Trump brought it all full circle:  "Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt - but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS!"

And cue the media outrage as the weekly news cycle repeats from square one.

Comments

lester1 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

Fake news eh.. like MSNBC brining in John Brennan (who is making $$$ still holding a security clearance) who calls President Trump a "traitor" despite there being no evidence of any collusion with Russia? Innocent until proven guilty no longer exists with liberal democrats?

 

 

and fake news CNN still bringing on "panelists" who say democrats losing elections its Russia's fault despite deep state king Rosenstein saying no votes were tampered with by Russia?

 

and fake news CNBC saying tariffs will cause lower GDP? Despite China having had tariffs for decades and 7-8% GDP growth eyery year??

 

Fake news is everywhere!! I could go on for hours...

DingleBarryObummer TahoeBilly2012 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

I couldn't wait to wake up to the morning trump tweet to get my day started off on the wrong foot.

This is more accurate====>

The [(((Globalist Bankster Oligarchs)))] hate me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!

That is today's episode of "fantasy tweets," brought to you in part by Larry's Septic - You Dump, we Pump! - That's Larry's Septic Service.

chunga lester1 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

It's to be expected that the 17 angry democrats and the fake news experts won't do a thing about that.

The maverick is between a rock and a hard place because aside from ~ 4 guys...NEITHER WILL THE RED TEAM. DOH!

And, he refuses to fire his own appointees Jeff Sessions, Rod Rodenstein and Chris Wray. Tick tock on the midterms...disgust and contempt for both teams is YUGE.

MuffDiver69 lester1 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

John Brennan as an analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency, while still a junior officer, you were designated to brief the President of the United States who was at that time Bill Clinton. As the presidential briefer, it was your job to read to the president each morning finished intelligence written by others based on intelligence collected by yet other individuals. Period.

 

While serving as presidential briefer you established a personal relationship with then President Bill Clinton. End of story. 

 

>Everything that has transpired in your professional career since has been based on your personal relationship with the former president, his wife Hillary and their key associates. 

 

Your connection to President Obama was, in fact, based on you having established yourself by the time he came to office as a reliable, highly political Democratic Party functionary.

 

All of your commentary in the public sphere is on behalf of your political patrons. It is no more impartial analysis then would be the comments of a paid press spokesman or attorney. You are speaking each and every time directly on behalf of political forces hostile to this president. You are, in fact, currently on the payroll of both NBC and MSNBC, two of the networks most vocally opposed to President Trump and his agenda.

 

There is no impartiality in your comments. Your assessments are not based on some sober judgment of what is best for this nation. They are based exclusively on what you believe to be in the best interests of the politicians with whom you long since allied yourself.https://andmagazine.com/us/1527014711.html

naro Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

Obama and Bush before him were pushing our nation into financial, social, and political ruin.   They were driving America into poverty and third world nationhood.   They knew that $500 billion trade deficits were non sustainable-but did nothing to stem the outflow of our wealth.  THANK GOD FOR TRUMP!

curbjob naro Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

I think you need to go back to the Nixon era to identify a inflection point in US trade. 

Regardless, 10 - 25% tariffs are really just a consumer tax so that the Fed can finally see the inflation they so desperately need.

The danger here, is that these tariffs end up being a drop in the bucket in comparison to the tsunami of $$$'s that come back home to roost.

lester1 curbjob Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:38 Permalink

Hey asshole.. have you seen the value of the dollar since Trump announced tariffs??.. it's went up!! Which means American companies who import crap from China have more purchasing power. Therefore nothing is passed on to the consumer.

​​​​​​I was at Wal Mart yesterday for cleaning supplies. Didn't see any higher prices despite all the fear mongering at CNBC. 

 

CashMcCall naro Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

Thank God? Trump has increased the debt at the fastest pace in US History by nearly 4 trillion to date. What is wrong with you Trumptards? 

Trade Deficits are not a ledger debt you moron. If I make a drug that cures cancer and export it, I create a trade deficit with every nation where people want my medicine. It improves their standard of living and increases life expectancy and productivity. How is that a "Donald Trump Rip off?" 

Do you expect me to buy an equal amount of US Junk exports? That's nuts. If you want to increase exports make products people want and need at affordable prices. 

I am really sick of how stupid you trumtards are. You actually parrot your unschooled shit as if it is tautology. The US Trades with 102 nations and had a trade deficit with all. Why? Americans don't save. The US High dollar policy guarantees cheap foreign products allowing the US to export its inflation. They USE the Dollar Reserve Currency as a political weapon. 

I don't expect you to comprehend any of this. Trumptards are too fking stupid to comprehend anything. They just parrot dumb shit because they are uneducated losers. 

Harry_Truman CashMcCall Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

Thank you for bringing reality into this echo chamber. Delusional Trumptards actually think he's fiscally conservative. He's not remotely so. He's an inept, incapable dolt who passes himself off as some kind of a savior. Republicans would have been better off with a middle of the road, centrist like Kasich who would have been better equipped to bring real progress, not a temporary sucker-bait tax cut that goes away in 5 years while rich-off-shoring corporations reap the real rewards.

#lowIQ trump supporters

rejected CashMcCall Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:57 Permalink

"I don't expect you to comprehend any of this. Trumptards are too fking stupid to comprehend anything. They just parrot dumb shit because they are uneducated losers. "

 

 

The off shoring of American production also off shored the tax base. Look when the really large budget deficits began,,, exact time the off shoring began. The government is 'borrowing' aka printing much more to cover Social Security because of the loss of the tax base. Same-o for everything else.

Also you had a damn good post but ruined it with your slamming of "Trumptards"  All you manage to do is cause them to not finish your post or down vote every post you get. Insulting people will not get you very far and is the biggest reason Hillary lost.

DingleBarryObummer Juggernaut x2 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

He lives in his land of make believe.  His life is a reality TV show.  To him, convincing people it's "winning" is winning; reality-based long term consequences be damned.  His whole modus operandi reeks of "pump and dump."  When the banks claim they need another bailout (and get it), seeing the looks on people's faces will be more cathartic than 10,000 simultaneous orgasms. 

Harry_Truman Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

Desperate. self-centered Donald will do anything to try and blame others and make himself look good.  His only concern is his legacy, not the well-being of the United States.  He will make any topic about himself and takes claim for anything remotely "good" but blames others for anything remotely negative.

#make america polarized

Vote up!
Chief Joesph Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

"vowed to tax any nation that doesn't manufacture its products in the US".  Translation:  The U.S. has a huge debt and is serious needing cash badly.  Hence the primary reason for the trade wars, or any hot war.  It's America's way of saying it is in deep do-do.

66Mustanggirl Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

 

90-93% negative coverage isn’t news it’s propaganda and the American people know it.

The relentless 3 year campaign waged by the hallowed Fourth Estate to take down Donald Trump has left it and the MSM it represents in ruins.  Their credibility is trashed, Corporate journalism is dead, and the MSM in a ratings free fall.

If you need proof of their utter and complete irrelevancy in today’s world you need only look at Trump’s approval ratings, which are 5 points higher than Obama’s at this point in his presidency.  And they covered Obama with the adulation of hysterical tween boy band groupies.

If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and over again expecting a different result then the definition of insanely stupid is doing the same thing over and over and over again and getting the exact OPPOSITE result that you wanted.  And then triple down.

I rest my case.

Quivering Lip Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

Buybacks from corporate tax cuts and repatriated dollars making your bubble of a stock market look great. So much for art of the deal. If his investment idea is to make this bubble bigger he's a fool. If he thinks the stock market is an indication of the real eCONomy, he's a fool, unless he only cares about the owners of America.

He might not understand that if the eCONomy is the greatest ever rates will have to rise. 

Tariffs would have been a good idea if American corporations actually had to produce things in this country. They don't. The consumer will just face more inflation. The already way behind the curve FED will have to tighten more, which will cause the dollar to become stronger which will hurt exports.

Tariffs on the overstated trade deficit with China will at best bring in $75-125 billion dollars. The deficits will still be $800 billion plus going forward. 

Lucky for him the US GDP just jumped a Trillion dollars out of nowhere because they revised the inflation numbers from 2008-2012.

Unfortunately he should be concentrating on rise healthcare and drug costs. Instead he just gives lip service. In another 4 years when American healthcare costs are up another 50% non of this shit will matter anyways.