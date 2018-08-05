In Angry Tweetstorm Trump Escalates Attack On Media: "They Can Also Cause War", Claims US Winning Trade War With China

Trump started off his Sunday early with a tweetstorm that continued his spirited defense of trade war with China from the previous day, claiming his rising tariffs on other nations are "working big time," vowing to tax any nation that doesn't manufacture its products in the US: "as they come,Tax them. If they don’t want to be taxed, let them make or build the product in the U..S" the president said, and claimed that the US is winning the trade war with China based on stock market returns.

"In either event, it means jobs and great wealth," Trump claimed.

The president also argued that tariffs will allow the US to pay down the rapidly rising debt, while also cutting taxes: "Because of Tariffs we will be able to start paying down large amounts of the $21 Trillion in debt that has been accumulated, much by the Obama Administration, while at the same time reducing taxes for our people."

"At minimum, we will make much better Trade Deals for our country!" he concluded.

The tariff defense tweetstorm was a continuation of his Saturday rally in Ohio where he told an audience of diehard supporters on Saturday that playing hardball on trade is “my thing.”

“We have really rebuilt China, and it’s time that we rebuild our own country now,” Trump said Saturday during about an hour of stream of consciousness remarks at a rally outside Columbus, Ohio.

Hours before Saturday night's rally, Trump also posted a string of tweets on the issue, saying the U.S. market is “stronger than ever,” while the Chinese market “has dropped 27% in last 4 months, and they are talking to us.” To confirm that the US is winning the trade war with China, Trump highlighted that Chinese stocks are down, weakening that nation’s bargaining power in the escalating trade war, even as US stocks have increased:

"Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated. China market has dropped 27% in last 4months, and they are talking to us. Our market is stronger than ever, and will go up dramatically when these horrible Trade Deals are successfully renegotiated."

Trump's tweet merely confirms that the higher the stock market goes as trade war with China escalate, the more aggressive Trump's response will be to any future retaliation out of Beijing.

“Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated” and would make the U.S. “much richer than it is today,” the president tweeted.

At the rally, Trump added that the Europeans are “dying to make a deal.”

Aside from tariffs, Trump also lashed out at his favorite antagonis, the "Fake News" saying it was "a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!"

Earlier, Trump reflamed one of last week's key discussion points, saying "The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!"

In light of the NYT's instrumental "reporting" to boost public opinion ahead of the Iraq war, one may say he has a point.

Finally, Trump took on his other favorite nemesis, Robert Mueller, asking "why aren’t Mueller and the 17 Angry Democrats looking at the meetings concerning the Fake Dossier and all of the lying that went on in the FBI and DOJ? This is the most one sided Witch Hunt in the history of our country. Fortunately, the facts are all coming out, and fast!"

Finally, Trump brought it all full circle: "Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt - but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS!"

And cue the media outrage as the weekly news cycle repeats from square one.