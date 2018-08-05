Iran Protest Deaths Reported Ahead Of Monday's Renewed Sanctions

As we predicted last week, protests have continued across multiple Iranian cities through the weekend fueled by general dissatisfaction over a collapsing economy, runaway inflation, and a sharp hike in prices on imported products, all of which has made life miserable for many Iranian citizens.
However, it is unclear the extent and frequency of the protests as multiple international reports have called the protests, now in their sixth day, "scattered" and sporadic.
With pressures continuing to mount ahead of renewed US sanctions set to snap back into place on Monday — the first wave of which will primarily target automobiles, currency, and gold — there are new unconfirmed reports of deaths after protesters clashed with police.
Demonstrations involving hundreds in each location were reported over the weekend in the nation's capital, Tehran, and in the cities of Karaj, Shiraz, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Qom — the latter city especially notable given it's considered by Shia Islam to be the holiest city in Iran.
US state-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports that a man was shot and killed on Saturday during a protest in Karaj, west of Tehran, citing Iran's semi-official Fars. Details remain sparse, but the man was reportedly fired at by an unidentifiable assailant in a passing car. The same report included mention of about 20 protesters in Karaj detained by security forces.
And on Sunday unverified reports on social media, mostly from opposition activist accounts, say heavy clashes continuing in the cities of Karaj and Qom have resulted in multiple deaths.
درگیری معترضان و نیروهای ضد شورش در "میدان توحید" شهر قم— Taghato (@taghato) August 4, 2018
پنجمین شب از دور تازه اعتراضات ضدحکومتی در ایران
شنبه ۱۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۷ (۴ آگوست ۲۰۱۸)https://t.co/A32kfqIhwT pic.twitter.com/MsMxgehNGc
There are now too many #IranProtests 2 post on each 1 of them. Readers should visit the Twitter feed and C by themselves that they aren't sporadic as #Reuters describe them. They are small but many and everywhere. Men & women are more and more courageous in expressing themselves— Walid Phares (@WalidPhares) August 4, 2018
However, there are conflicting accounts regarding the actual intensity and momentum of the protests, with activist along with a number of MEK-linked accounts (the controversial Iranian opposition group in exile, "Mujahideen e Khalq") claiming that deliberate power outages and state blockage of the internet have prevented more footage and images depicting oppression from riot police and security services from reaching the outside world.
#BREAKING: Security forces of #Iran's Islamic Regime have not only cut the telephone lines & blocked Internet in #Zanjan rather they have cut the electricity in the city at 22:00 local time in-order to prevent protests against the regime.#IranProtests #IranRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/GW5ufLJcQ8— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) August 5, 2018
US funded and state-run broadcasters like VOA News and Radio Free Europe have also featured regular reporting of the protests over the past week, especially through Farsi language sources.
The Iranian people want to change this regime— mahsti25 (@mahsti25metana1) August 4, 2018
Cities: #Tehran, #Karaj, #Ghadrijan, #Isfahan, #Shahinshahr, #Kermanshah, #Varamin, #Bojnourd and ... protest against #Iran's regime#Winning #IranRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/JyDPgWPTI3
تجمع اعتراضی مغازه داران بازار مبل یافت آباد تهرانhttps://t.co/4WBgSEXGIN— VOA Farsi (@VOAIran) August 4, 2018
On Monday, the following sanctions will be re-imposed according to a US Treasury Department official statement:
“Sanctions on the purchase or acquisition of US dollar bank notes by the Government of Iran; sanctions on Iran’s trade in gold or precious metals; sanctions on the direct or indirect sale, supply, or transfer to or from Iran of graphite, raw, or semi-finished metals such as aluminum and steel, coal, and software for integrating industrial processes; sanctions on significant transactions related to the purchase or sale of Iranian rials, or the maintenance of significant funds or accounts outside the territory of Iran denominated in the Iranian rial; sanctions on the purchase, subscription to, or facilitation of the issuance of Iranian sovereign debt; sanctions on Iran’s automotive sector.”
Furthermore, according to the US Treasury, this includes a ban on Iranian-origin carpets and foodstuffs, and notably (and dangerous for civilian air safety) export or re-export commercial airplanes as well as services and parts.
Likely, with the economic noose about to tighten even further on Monday, we could be witnessing just the beginning of more sustained unrest to come as external pressures make the Iranian economy implode.
And meanwhile at the White House...
Iran, and it’s economy, is going very bad, and fast! I will meet, or not meet, it doesn’t matter - it is up to them!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018
Comments
What a fuck do you expect from religious and semi-illiterate fanatics running the country? Runaway inflation, stagnation, and economic collapse.
Like their religious "brothers" in Afghanistan, they can very successfully fight even a superpower like the USA but successfully run any country and an economy is not their business.
Thanks to Jimmy Carter who helped to overthrow the Shah, Iran has been thrown at least 50 years back. Now, regardless who will come to power in Iran, it was a government who will hate America even much more than the present corrupt ayatollahs.
I can predict that whoever will come to power in Iran will align themselves with China. America has lost Iran for a foreseeable future. Th same goes for Prostitutin's Russia.
In reply to How many posts to you have… by Free This
https://mobile.twitter.com/fresh_sadegh/status/1024655461742792704
Anti-governement groups *cough cough* MEK. Moderate liver eating, head chopping, slavery practicing rebels needing support coming soon to a WH press briefing.
Hat tip to B @ MOA
In reply to "Problem is ...pull the… by beemasters
all else aside
MEK is not popular in Iran, it took Iraq’s side in the Iraq-Iran war, it has a long history of acts of terrorism, and its removal from the terrorism list at State was spear-headed by neocons.
There is no good reason to regime change Iran from outside given the cost in blood. But the UK and US want to control its oil/gas, and International Zionism wants to control its banking and remove its support for the Lebanese resistance.
In reply to "Problem is ...pull the… by beemasters
Plus, the west is frantic to stop the BRI
In reply to all else aside MEK is not… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Do you not think there are controlling forces in Iran who are in co-operation with the Ziobankers? Same as in Russia. Do you think this is good guys against bad guys, really?
It is not like that at all. Man's economic world is owned lock stock and barrell. Be thankful you have food at this point cause when they get sick of hearing the bitching, the faucet will be turned off.
In reply to all else aside MEK is not… by I Am Jack's Ma…
In reply to "Problem is ...pull the… by beemasters
I wonder how the CIA pulled this one off?
It's apparent & obvious that the USA War machine is actively interfering in yet another country - - Truth is that the USA interferes in every country on the Planet. Justice is coming - - -
Dont Iranian mulluhs have a direct line to God?......
Just let the holy men dial the boss, and have him straighten everything out....
Unless of course, they are false prophets....
Then I guess Iran is screwed, and will suffer the punishment of those who follow false prophets......
Jury..
is still out on what happens to child-killing “Israel.”
May Justice find it soon.
In reply to Dont Iranian mulluhs have a… by surf@jm
Nobody should ever sign agreements with the US again. We will just reneg on them.
nothing will come of this until folks start starving. that's how it works. hangry bitches will bring you down.
One thing you have to understand about Iran, it's mostly Middle Easterners (natives) and not Arabs but it is the Arabs that maintain control. There is little love loss between the two.
Good for you, you are awake. The Persian on the street hates these infidels!
In reply to One thing you have to… by Dirtnapper
No further intervention required...
the good people of Iran will escort the false leadership out to pasture.
I do not think Iran is going to roll over so easy. Sanctions are hurting but they have other trading partners. I have supported Trump all the way. Not supporting an attack on Iran at all.
??? it is up to them! ???
CIA finally admits it masterminded Iran’s 1953 coup
https://www.rt.com/usa/iran-coup-cia-operation-647/
Aug 19, 2013
Smash Iranians into submission?
They've had their obedient years from 1953 to 1979 but it didn't do much for them.