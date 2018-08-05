Iran Protest Deaths Reported Ahead Of Monday's Renewed Sanctions

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/05/2018 - 22:30

As we predicted last week, protests have continued across multiple Iranian cities through the weekend fueled by general dissatisfaction over a collapsing economy, runaway inflation, and a sharp hike in prices on imported products, all of which has made life miserable for many Iranian citizens.

However, it is unclear the extent and frequency of the protests as multiple international reports have called the protests, now in their sixth day, "scattered" and sporadic.

With pressures continuing to mount ahead of renewed US sanctions set to snap back into place on Monday  the first wave of which will primarily target automobiles, currency, and gold — there are new unconfirmed reports of deaths after protesters clashed with police

A cleric speaks to a crowd of protesters demonstrating in Mashhad, in the Khorasan Razavi province, on August 3rd. Via Nasim News Agency

Demonstrations involving hundreds in each location were reported over the weekend in the nation's capital, Tehran, and in the cities of Karaj, Shiraz, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Qom — the latter city especially notable given it's considered by Shia Islam to be the holiest city in Iran. 

US state-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports that a man was shot and killed on Saturday during a protest in Karaj, west of Tehran, citing Iran's semi-official Fars. Details remain sparse, but the man was reportedly fired at by an unidentifiable assailant in a passing car. The same report included mention of about 20 protesters in Karaj detained by security forces. 

And on Sunday unverified reports on social media, mostly from opposition activist accounts, say heavy clashes continuing in the cities of Karaj and Qom have resulted in multiple deaths

 

However, there are conflicting accounts regarding the actual intensity and momentum of the protests, with activist along with a number of MEK-linked accounts (the controversial Iranian opposition group in exile, "Mujahideen e Khalq") claiming that deliberate power outages and state blockage of the internet have prevented more footage and images depicting oppression from riot police and security services from reaching the outside world. 

US funded and state-run broadcasters like VOA News and Radio Free Europe have also featured regular reporting of the protests over the past week, especially through Farsi language sources. 

On Monday, the following sanctions will be re-imposed according to a US Treasury Department official statement:

“Sanctions on the purchase or acquisition of US dollar bank notes by the Government of Iran; sanctions on Iran’s trade in gold or precious metals; sanctions on the direct or indirect sale, supply, or transfer to or from Iran of graphite, raw, or semi-finished metals such as aluminum and steel, coal, and software for integrating industrial processes; sanctions on significant transactions related to the purchase or sale of Iranian rials, or the maintenance of significant funds or accounts outside the territory of Iran denominated in the Iranian rial; sanctions on the purchase, subscription to, or facilitation of the issuance of Iranian sovereign debt; sanctions on Iran’s automotive sector.” 

Furthermore, according to the US Treasury, this includes a ban on Iranian-origin carpets and foodstuffs, and notably (and dangerous for civilian air safety) export or re-export commercial airplanes as well as services and parts.

Likely, with the economic noose about to tighten even further on Monday, we could be witnessing just the beginning of more sustained unrest to come as external pressures make the Iranian economy implode. 

And meanwhile at the White House...

Free This beemasters Sun, 08/05/2018 - 22:52 Permalink

LoL, back to back freebies for me, will you look at that!

Y'all were also all over me about me telling you the regular Persians HATE the mullah's. Ofaggot let them die, Trump won't.

Bunch of dumb pricks here is all, morons, know nothing, know-it-alls, is what you are.

Where the fuck is Winston and his band of bobble heads now LOL

I am laughing so hard at this board right now at some of you posters.  Y'all should just logoff and don't come back, tuck tail and run!

All this time I was lying, right? Dumbass, yes? Guess again!

The mullah's are gonna eat shit and die!

EDIT - What? Crickets? chirp chirp chirp? Got nothing for me now? just down arrows and more insults for me? Marvelous!

lock-stick Free This Sun, 08/05/2018 - 23:36 Permalink

Gentle ZH User:

Kindly consider a quick email to The Tylers requesting the "re-homing" of Free This. 

 

abuse@zerohedge.com

 

All it takes is a small wave of requests, and Free This will be "free" to Be Best, elsewhere. 

 

[He surely will continue to SPAM with his numerous other identities, "sanctificado" "Adolfsteinbergovitch"  "PrivetHedge"  "bobcatz"  "Leakanthrophy"  or any of the parade of young lassies driving LandRovers they got sucking dick on the Internet.  "Free This" as a "personality" needs to go.]

caconhma Free This Sun, 08/05/2018 - 23:48 Permalink

What a fuck do you expect from religious and semi-illiterate fanatics running the country? Runaway inflation, stagnation, and economic collapse.

Like their religious "brothers" in Afghanistan, they can very successfully fight even a superpower like the USA but successfully run any country and an economy is not their business. 

Thanks to Jimmy Carter who helped to overthrow the Shah, Iran has been thrown at least 50 years back. Now, regardless who will come to power in Iran, it was a government who will hate America even much more than the present corrupt ayatollahs.

I can predict that whoever will come to power in Iran will align themselves with China. America has lost Iran for a foreseeable future. Th same goes for Prostitutin's Russia.

dirty fingernails beemasters Sun, 08/05/2018 - 22:52 Permalink

https://mobile.twitter.com/fresh_sadegh/status/1024655461742792704

TRANSLATION:
A large shipment of weapons incl anti-aircraft guns, 7000 cannon projectiles, 73mm antitank cannons, other ammo found in east of #Iran. Kerman prosecutor gen. says they belonged to anti-government groups.

Anti-governement groups *cough cough* MEK. Moderate liver eating, head chopping, slavery practicing rebels needing support coming soon to a WH press briefing.

Hat tip to B @ MOA

dirty fingernails Free This Sun, 08/05/2018 - 23:04 Permalink

Drunk and running your mouth again, I see. Nah, no alcoholism here.

I suscribe to the belief that a countryxs people should self determine. If you think Trump's CIA and Israeli working group established last year to create regime change doesn't have a hand in this, you are shockingly stupid. How many yimes does this same scenario need to play out before you morons get the picture and realize it isn't organic.

 

 

I Am Jack's Ma… beemasters Sun, 08/05/2018 - 23:32 Permalink

all else aside

MEK is not popular in Iran, it took Iraq’s side in the Iraq-Iran war, it has a long history of acts of terrorism, and its removal from the terrorism list at State was spear-headed by neocons.

There is no good reason to regime change Iran from outside given the cost in blood.  But the UK and US want to control its oil/gas, and International Zionism wants to control its banking and remove its support for the Lebanese resistance.

 

Algo Rhythm I Am Jack's Ma… Mon, 08/06/2018 - 00:18 Permalink

Do you not think there are controlling forces in Iran who are in co-operation with the Ziobankers? Same as in Russia. Do you think this is good guys against bad guys, really?

It is not like that at all. Man's economic world is owned lock stock and barrell. Be thankful you have food at this point cause when they get sick of hearing the bitching, the faucet will be turned off.

OZZIDOWNUNDER Sun, 08/05/2018 - 22:40 Permalink

It's apparent & obvious that the USA War machine is actively interfering in yet another country  - - Truth is that the USA interferes in every country on the Planet. Justice is coming  - - -

surf@jm Sun, 08/05/2018 - 22:41 Permalink

Dont Iranian mulluhs have a direct line to God?......

Just let the holy men dial the boss, and have him straighten everything out....

Unless of course, they are false prophets....

Then I guess Iran is screwed, and will suffer the punishment of those who follow false prophets......

Dirtnapper Sun, 08/05/2018 - 22:55 Permalink

One thing you have to understand about Iran, it's mostly Middle Easterners (natives) and not Arabs but it is the Arabs that maintain control. There is little love loss between the two.

apocalypticbrother Sun, 08/05/2018 - 22:58 Permalink

I do not think Iran is going to roll over so easy. Sanctions are hurting but they have other trading partners. I have supported Trump all the way. Not supporting an attack on Iran at all.