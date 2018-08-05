Massive "Fire Tornado" Blaze Started By A Flat Tire; White House Declares "Major Disaster" In California

One the most destructive wildfires in California history, the Carr fire, is still raging with only about 40% of it contained while elsewhere in the state, especially in the north, fires continue to expand.
Overnight a seventh person was reported killed by the Carr fire as another in the north of the state expanded by 25% overnight, leading the White House to declare a "major disaster" in California in a statement on Sunday morning. President Donald Trump has ordered the release of federal funding for recovery efforts.
The deadly Carr fire has scorched more than 145,000 acres as of Sunday morning; and as CNN reports, the wildfire which began on July 23rd was actually caused by a flat tire.
The CNN report details the Carr fire's origins in late July — but one of the 17 currently burning across the state:
It happens countless times on roads across America: a vehicle gets a flat tire, usually just a temporary inconvenience.
But on one road near Redding, California, when a tire failed last month on a trailer and its rim scraped the asphalt, the result was catastrophic for an entire region.
The sparks that shot out July 23 from that minor incident, California fire officials said, ignited what is now the sixth-most destructive wildfire in state history.
The Carr Fire blazed a fiery path along Highway 299, lighting up mile after mile of dry brush as it crept up on residential areas.
One man, Ed Bledsoe, lost his wife and two great-grandchildren, ages 4 and 5, within only a 15 minute time frame.
The man's family were victims of the previously reported "fire tornado," or what some are calling a "firenado" that ripped through Redding, which produced whirling winds of fire in excess of 143 mph.
Fire Tornado as a fire devil over California https://t.co/uEZi5kUlQY pic.twitter.com/rBfZcJCQGb— Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) August 2, 2018
"The tornado was hovering over the house," Bledsoe's granddaughter Amanda Woodley recounted to CNN. "It was just a tornado fire over the house."
Ed Bledsoe and other family members gave an account of the unbelievable and tragic moments the fire tornado struck :
He said his son drove toward the flames in the hope of rescuing his family members. "My son said the grass wasn't on fire, the trees were getting sucked up in the air and burning," Bledsoe told CNN. "He said when he opened his doors, the leaves hit him like somebody was slapping him. He said it was sucking his breath out, and he got back in his car and tried to get out."
Bledsoe was on the phone with his wife and great-grandchildren until the very end.
"It sucked the roof off the house and the walls fell out and the roof went right down on them," he said.
“This is historic in the U.S.,” Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Research Laboratory, told BuzzFeed News. “This might be the strongest fire-induced tornado-like circulation ever recorded.”
The blaze has even created its own weather system, according to multiple climatologist reports.
Known as a pyrocumulus cloud, the ominous red weather formations usually occur over volcanic eruptions or forest fires when intensely heated air triggers an upward motion that pushes smoke and water vapor to rapidly rise. They can develop their own weather patters, including thunderstorms with severe winds which then further fan the flames.
On Saturday morning an astrophysics professor and Chief Scientist at the Center for Planetary Science at St. Petersburg College, Antonio Paris, posted a surreal photograph he identified as "firenado" that occurred Friday:
Firenado In California yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PBSxg57fwF— Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) August 4, 2018
Meanwhile, a number of areas of the state, including parts of Shasta County where the Carr fire is still burning, are still under evacuation orders while firefighting teams endure exhaustion and casualties.
The "Fire Tornado" That Ripped Through A California City May Have Been The Strongest Ever Recorded https://t.co/EZOMcxOVgQ pic.twitter.com/wlRJUGKiCe— BuzzFeed Storm (@BuzzFeedStorm) August 3, 2018
Among the six dead from the Carr Fire include two firefighters: one has been identified as Jeremy Stoke who was in the middle of a rescue attempt and another unidentified bulldozer operator killed while battling the flames. Some 1,500 structures have been burned to the ground in the Carr Fire alone, and state fire officials estimate the wildfires will cost California billions of dollars over the next decade.
"What we're seeing in California right now is more destructive, larger fires burning at rates that we have historically never seen," Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox told CNN.
How intense is the #CarrFire? It whipped a fire tornado, which happens when the air gets super heated pic.twitter.com/2FOi9abEvq— Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) July 27, 2018
In Northern California, the Mendocino Complex Fire surpassed the size of Carr fire by the weekend, and is now the state’s largest at more than two-thirds the size of sprawling Los Angeles, which has forced the evacuation of nearly 16,000 residents and destroyed more than 100 structures.
New reports indicate the Mendocino Complex Fire is threatening 9,000 structures.
Eyewitnesses have described entire swathes of charred land and streets that look "like a bomb hit" with cars and homes turned to ash.
In total there are 17 wildfires which have ravaged pars of the state, some of them now nearly 100% contained, as over 14,000 firefighters from California and more than a dozen other states continue to work on the front lines.
Comments
WH declares major disaster in Kalifornia?
It's been that way for a long time ;-)
I bet it was a Russian tire.
In reply to WH declares major disaster… by nmewn
Putin again?? Sheeeeesh..
In reply to I bet it was a Russian tire. by boattrash
California is a disaster alright.
......and then there is this fire.
What is a boat rash and how do you get it? Is that from boat whores?
And as for this being the "strongest fire tornado on record" ??? Please see the war crime of the firebombing of Germany as part of the bombing of civilian targets on the part of Britain and the USA. It was so bad it led to the starvation of 300,000 Jews in the work camps. This number was later inflated to 6 million for propaganda purposes.
In reply to Putin again?? Sheeeeesh.. by Truther
I believe Congenital Nobody Nerds because ...<<insert brain hear>>...
NB
Lets play 'Spot the typo'.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
-
In reply to " The deadly Carr fire has… by Byte Me
"...flat tire..."
What will Fake News think of next?!
In reply to I've seen a lot of bad fires… by DeadFred
... tossed cigarette ?
In reply to "...flat tire..." What… by 847328_3527
Geoengineering Watch
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
The NASA satellite image above reveals massive climate engineering operations being carried out over vast expanses the Pacific ocean off of the US west coast.
Geoengineering Is Fueling Firestorm Catastrophes
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-is-fueling-firestorm…
Edit:
Read the comments below that Antonio Paris photo on twitter. Looks like the guy has posted a phony photo and is a fraud being promoted here by ZH.
In reply to ... tossed cigarette ? by curbjob
ins co's are going to have a blast running around trying to find ways of denying all the claims.
In reply to Geoengineering Watch https… by macholatte
Mean reversion for 100 years of fire suppression is a bitch. One of the worst land mgt decisions.
In reply to ins co's are going to have a… by 1 Alabama
Dresden was worse, and it's not forgotten.
At least California was not napalm bombed several times in a row to kill and destroy the rescue teams.
In reply to Mean reversion for 100 years… by decon
Krugman must be so excited about all the economic prosperity this will provide. So many windows to replace
In reply to Geoengineering Watch https… by macholatte
"We need some sensible flat tire legislation."
~ Soweeto bin Bama
In reply to Krugman must be so excited… by carni
instaed of flat tax......tax flats, vote d(umb)
In reply to "We need some sensible flat… by Son of Loki
There will be a lot of work for illegal aliens. This is a horrific way for people to die. Where is the outpouring of support from kumbaya liberals around the globe for CA, which is full of multiculturalist liberals?
In reply to Krugman must be so excited… by carni
I've heard that it where plastic straws that started all of this!!!!
THAT'S WHY A BAN ON PLASTIC STRAWS IS SO IMPORTANT!!!
THAT'S WHY PLASTIC STRAWS ARE SO DANGEROUS!!!
now throw some mexicans on that fire so we can all enjoy some marshmallow time...
In reply to Geoengineering Watch https… by macholatte
When federal funding is available for every stubbed toe a state has you will get more stubbed toes. Socialize losses over the whole country and amongst generations not even born yet and no individual or state has any incentive not to play with matches.
In reply to ... tossed cigarette ? by curbjob
Sparks? From what???
Oh, dear, I guess you guys have never heard of a "controlled burn" then. Or maybe fire storms are just something you'll have to get used to in a big country. Oh, that's right. Your people get thrown in jail when they try to do a controlled burn. Sorry, I forgot.
In reply to "...flat tire..." What… by 847328_3527
This fire is rather symbolic they released federal funds like tinder for the financial dollar tornado disaster that is brewing in this country. I mean man they are printing this crap like there is no tomorrow, because soon there wont be.
In reply to Sparks? From what??? Oh,… by PT
I don't enjoy people losing property and getting killed, especially the kids who bear no fault for being born into Marxist globalism amidst all of this war and shit, but between the "Oh the sun has had the lowest spots in a hundred years and declining... Oh our magnetic fields are weakening, no biggie... cosmic rays activate volcanoes... Giant swarms at Yellowstone. This is nothing"...meteors and giant fire vortices sucking up liberals... this shit is moving towards biblical.
Its fucking fascinating. This age is turning into a cesspool. If it is getting flushed I think the aware deserve a show. It looks like we just might get it.
In reply to This fire is rather symbolic… by COSMOS
This'll teach them to make sure Rosie O'Donnell hasn't farted before lighting their joints.
In reply to Sparks? From what??? Oh,… by PT
Just wait till Muslims start setting fires all over the country.
In reply to "...flat tire..." What… by 847328_3527
How do you know they haven't already started?
Oh, hang on, you'd hear them.
In reply to Just wait till Muslims start… by TOMMYV
I've seen a lot of bad fires over the years. My home town has been evacuated three times. I've seen 200 ft high flames driven by 80 mph winds. But that photo of the wall of fire over the hills is far bigger than anything I've ever seen before. Those flames are 500 ft high
In reply to " The deadly Carr fire has… by Byte Me
It is a bad photoshop. It's really obviously fake. You should be ashamed for thinking that is real. Don't believe anything, especially ZeroHedge articles.
In reply to I've seen a lot of bad fires… by DeadFred
The ZHombies thin ... the Zhombies don't believe you.
Believe nothing that you see or hear ... and only half of what you can touch, taste or smell. Fuck Poe. He had no idea what the future looked like.
In reply to It is a bad photoshop. It's… by Forneins
Fire like that does some crazy shit. I've seen a tree explode into fibers the size of toothpicks, prior to being consumed.
Not to mention the winds that are created by the fire, feeding itself, high winds going the opposite direction of the prevailing winds, carrying embers that burn into your skin from the opposite side of the fire.
In reply to I've seen a lot of bad fires… by DeadFred
"My home town has been evacuated three times".................
And you still live there? Idiot......
Stop all fedgov aid now. Send all the Illegals in to fight the blaze.
In reply to I've seen a lot of bad fires… by DeadFred
All those assholes aching for a war with Russia, imagine something like that over every major city in America (including yours...). That's just for fires, there will be some other "side effects" too. And, for those saying that something like that is not possible (Photoshop and all that) ask some German survivors of the big Dresden bombing and fire from Feb 1945.
https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2015/02/remembering-dresden-70-years-…
In reply to I've seen a lot of bad fires… by DeadFred
we could also play spot the image with the lens filter
In reply to " The deadly Carr fire has… by Byte Me
Left wing kooks in California started it.
In reply to " The deadly Carr fire has… by Byte Me
I have had 2 fires get away from me in my life(now that i think about it make that 3 times, twice as a kid playing with matches once as an adult burning off my 15 acres) and I can attest to the fact that all it takes is 1 spark, thick dry tinder and a little bit of wind (you don't even really need the wind, the fire will create it's on wind) and you will have something on your hands that will scare the hell out of you! It happens fast too, almost instantaneously
In reply to " The deadly Carr fire has… by Byte Me
Two "Ts" dipshit. Boat trash, comes from Shell Oil calling it a "successful" crew change if it happens within 72 hrs of the scheduled time.
I told that Executive, that was flying across the pond to get home to his wife on Friday, to go home dragging in on Monday morning, then call and tell me how successful his wife thinks it is.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
lol, was German bombing of London a war crime?
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
and all the other cities the Krauts turned into flames - war is hell. Some of these asshats only think one way.
In reply to lol, was German… by jmack
London wasn't anywhere near as bad as Coventry. German propaganda was so proud of it at the time. It was only after Gomorrah that the Krauts and their apologists to this day whine about firebombing cities. They can go fuck themselves.
In reply to lol, was German… by jmack
Your pants are on too tight-- cutting off circulation to your so-called brain.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
It's an abrasion in the paint on your boat from scraping off marine invertebrates such as yourself.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
I would have thought Hiroshima and Nagasaki would had caused more deaths than Dresden.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
It was determined to be a Saudi Sidewall.....
Allahoo SnackBar.
In reply to Putin again?? Sheeeeesh.. by Truther
Are they sure it wasn't a Tesla Model Flamethrower? Just askin'???
This is some serious stuff, I hope they get it under control soon - Firegeddon!
In reply to I bet it was a Russian tire. by boattrash
Moare tax for sure. That's what California good at.
In reply to Sure by Free This
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Moare tax for sure. That's… by Panic Mode
@FreeThis
Since you're such an enthusiast - and so full of PISS - why don't you get up there and highhandedly quench it?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by kr86096
lol, I am full of piss and vinegar, but I'm afraid my napalm would only inflame the situation! Thanks for your concern tho...
In reply to @FreeThis "This is some… by Byte Me
Where was my "concern?"
I merely made a clever suggestion.
In reply to lol, I am full of piss and… by Free This
It's all good man, I took no offense at all.
In reply to Where was my "concern?" I… by Byte Me
Free This modality.
Ok mfers. Vote me up or down, I will leave if you vote me down. Down voted to leave. Shows up next day.
Narcissistic borderline NON epic rants of 200 words or so.
Narcissistic borderline NON epic APOLOGY of 200 words or so begging forgiveness.
Take away clinical diagnostic evaluation and terminology.
What u have is a douchebag.
From his bio: "I eat concertina wire, piss napalm and can shoot a flea off a deer's ass at 1,000 yards!"
Sorry asshole, they do not allow d bags in special forces. Or even in the hills of Kentucky
In reply to It's all good man, I took no… by Free This
Everyone has an opinion, just like they have an asshole! Yours is just puckered! I could care less what you think about me.
What you have is foot in mouth disease, I highly recommend antibiotics. I am free to post whatever I want, just like you do, get over yourself.
In reply to Free This modality. Ok… by lookslikecraptome