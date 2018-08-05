Massive "Fire Tornado" Blaze Started By A Flat Tire; White House Declares "Major Disaster" In California

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/05/2018 - 09:59

One the most destructive wildfires in California history, the Carr fire, is still raging with only about 40% of it contained while elsewhere in the state, especially in the north, fires continue to expand.

Overnight a seventh person was reported killed by the Carr fire as another in the north of the state expanded by 25% overnight, leading the White House to declare a "major disaster" in California in a statement on Sunday morning. President Donald Trump has ordered the release of federal funding for recovery efforts.

The deadly Carr fire has scorched more than 145,000 acres as of Sunday morning; and as CNN reports, the wildfire which began on July 23rd was actually caused by a flat tire

Photo taken Saturday morning. Via Antionio Paris/Twitter

The CNN report details the Carr fire's origins in late July — but one of the 17 currently burning across the state:

It happens countless times on roads across America: a vehicle gets a flat tire, usually just a temporary inconvenience.

But on one road near Redding, California, when a tire failed last month on a trailer and its rim scraped the asphalt, the result was catastrophic for an entire region.

The sparks that shot out July 23 from that minor incident, California fire officials said, ignited what is now the sixth-most destructive wildfire in state history.

The Carr Fire blazed a fiery path along Highway 299, lighting up mile after mile of dry brush as it crept up on residential areas.

One man, Ed Bledsoe, lost his wife and two great-grandchildren, ages 4 and 5, within only a 15 minute time frame. 

The man's family were victims of the previously reported "fire tornado," or what some are calling a "firenado" that ripped through Redding, which produced whirling winds of fire in excess of 143 mph.

"The tornado was hovering over the house," Bledsoe's granddaughter Amanda Woodley recounted to CNN. "It was just a tornado fire over the house."

Ed Bledsoe and other family members gave an account of the unbelievable and tragic moments the fire tornado struck :

He said his son drove toward the flames in the hope of rescuing his family members. "My son said the grass wasn't on fire, the trees were getting sucked up in the air and burning," Bledsoe told CNN. "He said when he opened his doors, the leaves hit him like somebody was slapping him. He said it was sucking his breath out, and he got back in his car and tried to get out."

Bledsoe was on the phone with his wife and great-grandchildren until the very end.

"It sucked the roof off the house and the walls fell out and the roof went right down on them," he said.

“This is historic in the U.S.,” Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Research Laboratory, told BuzzFeed News. “This might be the strongest fire-induced tornado-like circulation ever recorded.”

The blaze has even created its own weather system, according to multiple climatologist reports. 

Known as a pyrocumulus cloud, the ominous red weather formations usually occur over volcanic eruptions or forest fires when intensely heated air triggers an upward motion that pushes smoke and water vapor to rapidly rise. They can develop their own weather patters, including thunderstorms with severe winds which then further fan the flames. 

On Saturday morning an astrophysics professor and Chief Scientist at the Center for Planetary Science at St. Petersburg College, Antonio Paris, posted a surreal photograph he identified as "firenado" that occurred Friday:

Meanwhile, a number of areas of the state, including parts of Shasta County where the Carr fire is still burning, are still under evacuation orders while firefighting teams endure exhaustion and casualties.

Among the six dead from the Carr Fire include two firefighters: one has been identified as Jeremy Stoke who was in the middle of a rescue attempt and another unidentified bulldozer operator killed while battling the flames. Some 1,500 structures have been burned to the ground in the Carr Fire alone, and state fire officials estimate the wildfires will cost California billions of dollars over the next decade. 

"What we're seeing in California right now is more destructive, larger fires burning at rates that we have historically never seen," Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox told CNN.

In Northern California, the Mendocino Complex Fire surpassed the size of Carr fire by the weekend, and is now the state’s largest at more than two-thirds the size of sprawling Los Angeles, which has forced the evacuation of nearly 16,000 residents and destroyed more than 100 structures.

New reports indicate the Mendocino Complex Fire is threatening 9,000 structures.

Image via Reuters

Eyewitnesses have described entire swathes of charred land and streets that look "like a bomb hit" with cars and homes turned to ash. 

In total there are 17 wildfires which have ravaged pars of the state, some of them now nearly 100% contained, as over 14,000 firefighters from California and more than a dozen other states continue to work on the front lines.

DownWithYogaPants Truther Sun, 08/05/2018 - 10:14

California is a disaster alright.  

......and then there is this fire.

What is a boat rash and how do you get it? Is that from boat whores?

And as for this being the "strongest fire tornado on record" ??? Please see the war crime of the firebombing of Germany as part of the bombing of civilian targets on the part of Britain and the USA.  It was so bad it led to the starvation of 300,000 Jews in the work camps.  This number was later inflated to 6 million for propaganda purposes.

macholatte curbjob Sun, 08/05/2018 - 11:05

 

Geoengineering Watch

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/

 

 

The NASA satellite image above reveals massive climate engineering operations being carried out over vast expanses the Pacific ocean off of the US west coast.

Geoengineering Is Fueling Firestorm Catastrophes

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-is-fueling-firestorm…

 

Edit:

Read the comments below that Antonio Paris photo on twitter.  Looks like the guy has posted a phony photo and is a fraud being promoted here by ZH.

 

 

Ms No COSMOS Sun, 08/05/2018 - 13:34

I don't enjoy people losing property and getting killed, especially the kids who bear no fault for being born into Marxist globalism amidst all of this war and shit, but between the "Oh the sun has had the lowest spots in a hundred years and declining... Oh our magnetic fields are weakening, no biggie... cosmic rays activate volcanoes... Giant swarms at Yellowstone.  This is nothing"...meteors and giant fire vortices sucking up liberals... this shit is moving towards biblical.

Its fucking fascinating.  This age is turning into a cesspool.  If it is getting flushed I think the aware deserve a show.  It looks like we just might get it.

boattrash DeadFred Sun, 08/05/2018 - 10:48

Fire like that does some crazy shit. I've seen a tree explode into fibers the size of toothpicks, prior to being consumed.

Not to mention the winds that are created by the fire, feeding itself, high winds going the opposite direction of the prevailing winds, carrying embers that burn into your skin from the opposite side of the fire.

monk27 DeadFred Sun, 08/05/2018 - 12:30

All those assholes aching for a war with Russia, imagine something like that over every major city in America (including yours...). That's just for fires, there will be some other "side effects" too. And, for those saying that something like that is not possible (Photoshop and all that) ask some German survivors of the big Dresden bombing and fire from Feb 1945.

https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2015/02/remembering-dresden-70-years-…

cosmyccowboy Byte Me Sun, 08/05/2018 - 13:31

I have had 2 fires get away from me in my life(now that i think about it make that 3 times, twice as a kid playing with matches once as an adult burning off my 15 acres) and I can attest to the fact that all it takes is 1 spark, thick dry tinder and a little bit of wind (you don't even really need the wind, the fire will create it's on wind) and you will have something on your hands that will scare the hell out of you! It happens fast too, almost instantaneously﻿

boattrash DownWithYogaPants Sun, 08/05/2018 - 10:33

Two "Ts" dipshit. Boat trash, comes from Shell Oil calling it a "successful" crew change if it happens within 72 hrs of the scheduled time.

I told that Executive, that was flying across the pond to get home to his wife on Friday, to go home dragging in on Monday morning, then call and tell me how successful his wife thinks it is.

lookslikecraptome Free This Sun, 08/05/2018 - 11:36

Free This modality. 

Ok mfers. Vote me up or down, I will leave if you vote me down. Down voted to leave. Shows up next day. 

Narcissistic borderline NON epic rants of 200 words or so. 

Narcissistic borderline NON epic APOLOGY of 200 words or so begging forgiveness.

Take away clinical diagnostic evaluation and terminology.

What u have is a douchebag.

From his bio: "I eat concertina wire, piss napalm and can shoot a flea off a deer's ass at 1,000 yards!"

Sorry asshole, they do not allow d bags in special forces. Or even in the hills of Kentucky