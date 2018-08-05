Ryan Cooper Rages "Ban Share Buybacks...Immediately"

Authored by Ryan Cooper via TheWeek.com,
American corporations are simply raking in profits. Some are so bloated and cash-rich they literally can't figure out what to do with it all. Apple, for instance, is sitting on nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars — and that's down a bit from earlier this year. Microsoft and Google, meanwhile, were sitting on "only" $132 billion and $63 billion respectively (as of March this year).
However, American corporations in general are taking those profits and kicking them out to shareholders, mainly in the form of share buybacks. These are when a corporation uses profits, cash, or borrowed money to buy its own stock, thus increasing its price and the wealth of its shareholders. (Big Tech is doing this as well, just not fast enough to draw down their dragon hoards.) As a new joint report from the Roosevelt Institute and the National Employment Law Project by Katy Milani and Irene Tung shows, from 2015 to 2017 corporations spent nearly 60 percent of their net profits on buybacks.
This practice should be banned immediately, as it was before the Reagan administration.
The most immediately objectionable consequence of share buybacks is they come at the expense of wages. Milani and Tung calculate that if buybacks spending had been funneled into wage increases, McDonald's employees could get a raise of $4,000; those at Starbucks could get $8,000; and those at Lowes, Home Depot, and CVS could get an eye-popping $18,000.
Some economists are skeptical of this reasoning, arguing that wages are set according to labor market conditions. But if you set aside free market dogmatism, it is beyond obvious that this sort of behavior is coming at workers' expense. Wall Street bloodsuckers are not at all subtle about it, screaming bloody murder and tanking stocks every time a public company proposes paying workers instead of shareholders. Indeed, it provides a highly convincing explanation for something that has been puzzling analysts for months: the situation of wages continuing to stagnate or decline while unemployment is at 4 percent. The answer is that wages are low in large part because the American corporate structure has been rigged in favor of shareholders and executives.
This raises an objection: What about dividends? (These are payments made directly to shareholders, as opposed to buying stock to increase their price.) Wouldn't banning buybacks just lead to increased dividends?
It might. But buybacks are worse, for three reasons. First, selling shares is generally counted as capital gains, which are usually (though not always) taxed at a much lower rate than dividend payments. Secondly, where dividends are regular occurrences, buybacks happen at erratic intervals, making it easier for huge payments to slip by unnoticed.
More importantly, share buybacks incentivize corporate short-termism and Wall Street predation. Making a quick buck at the expense of the underlying corporate enterprise is easy: simply pressure the company into spending all its money on buybacks — or more than all; Milani and Tung find the restaurant industry spent 136 percent of profits on buybacks from 2015-17, through cash and borrowing — then sell the stock once the price pops up. Money that might have gone into badly-needed investment or debt repayment is now in your pocket, and if the enterprise collapses later, who cares? Not your problem — you're already on to the next victim.
Dividends, by contrast, are a lot more amenable to the value investor who wants the company to succeed over the long term. In general, banning buybacks will make it somewhat harder for corporations to be turned into a wealth funnel for the top 1 percent.
That said, dividends payments are also out of control — enabled by low top marginal tax rates and special loopholes, plus a powerless working class — and should be wrenched down as well. Banning buybacks should be considered the first step in reining in the outrageous abuse of the American corporate form, not a panacea.
Before about 2005, postwar corporate profits had never reached 9 percent of GDP (save for a couple quarters in the early 1950s). Immediately after the financial crisis, they bounced back up to that level, where they remain to this day.
This is a social crisis for the United States. Having an economy rigged to suck the wealth out of society and place it in the pockets of a tiny, already ultra-wealthy minority is an extremely risky situation for a democratic state. We need big, aggressive moves to club down corporate profits, and start directing that money back into the country as a whole. Banning buybacks is a simple and straightforward way to get started.
Comments
Apple buys their own stock back, but they just paid a .73¢ dividend as well. I guess when you're a trillion dollar company, you can do both.
Who is going to stop them?
In reply to Apple buys their own stock… by J S Bach
I agree. Its ridiculous
In reply to Who is going to stop them? by NidStyles
I disagree with the whole premise of this article. BS. A corporation exists for the purpose of earning money and increasing its value for its investors. Whether that is through reinvestment for future gains, or through dividends and buybacks is of little consequence. A corporation is certainly NOT in business for the purpose of making its employees rich or making taxable income for the state. Any corporation so stated would not see any investment from me.
In reply to I agree. Its ridiculous by max2205
Fuck you asshole.
"Any corporation so stated would not see any investment from me."
That is an asshole comment if I've ever heard one. These companies do NOT need your puny 'investment'.
In reply to I disagree with the whole… by warsev
A CEO has got to eventually retire, who is going to buy back the CEO's stock upon retiring or death if buy backs are not allowed?
In reply to Fuck you asshole. "Any… by Pollygotacracker
Let him leave his stock options in his will to his wife and kids. Maybe he could donate them to charity?
Straw man argument.
In reply to A CEO has got to eventually… by 1 Alabama
Why ban the most unproductive form of lending ever imagined ???
In reply to Let him leave his stock… by Pollygotacracker
Hmmm? Because investing in Capex might grow your company instead of stupid bull shit that will ruin it for the sake of executive bonuses?
In reply to Why ban the most… by JRobby
what if apple put all their cash into gold?
In reply to Hmmm? Because investing in… by Oldguy05
the old corporate wet dream option, the guy w/the most stock donates it to the co. So he's now an official "corporate man" as the wife and kids are thrown onto the street. Brick man argument.
In reply to Let him leave his stock… by Pollygotacracker
So what happens when the one trick ponies in the executive suites run out of stock to buy back?
In reply to the old corporate wet dream… by 1 Alabama
depends how badly you need buyers, price of stock drops until buyer(s) is/are found, or hold on to the stock long enough for it to go up.
In reply to So what happens when the one… by Whoa Dammit
You missed the point. There is only a finite amount of stock. Eventually the corporations would be private again if the corporation keep buying their own stock. Then what are the highly paid CEO's going to do to "prove" their worth?
In reply to depends how badly you need… by 1 Alabama
Given the negative publicity it might make sense to take a company private or companies may sell shares if the price is right or transfer shares by sale to existing shareholders.
Value of management is then shown through growing profits NOT the share price. Seriously, forget about trying to overturn modern industry when the average person is so well fed weight is a health threat.
People may be unhappy but that is there psychology and crooked educators. NO ONE owes you or anyone else wealth and happiness or even a job.
In reply to You missed the point. There… by Whoa Dammit
There is only a finite amount of stock.
For one thing they keep issuing stock in the form of options to senior management. Then borrow or use profits to buy it back so the price rises and the options go into the money. Rinse Repeat. There was a time I would have said that having the government prohibit something like this would be an outrage. But with Central Banks contriving to arrange it so that corps can borrow for nearly nothing to keep this gravy train going things have gotten out of control. However, in addition to banning buybacks in most situations, we also need to banish central banks (nothing but 1930s style price control boards which we have eliminated in almost every other context).
In reply to You missed the point. There… by Whoa Dammit
they have been selling (part of their pay package) to their low level employees, who act as a private entity b/c they can(in theory) leave the co. and still keep the stock, all the while keeping the corporate protections in place.
In reply to You missed the point. There… by Whoa Dammit
Unless they split, then they would own twice as much all of it...
no, wait a minute...
In reply to You missed the point. There… by Whoa Dammit
Why did they issue the stock in the first place? Business prospects looked better in the past then they do now? Duh.
In reply to So what happens when the one… by Whoa Dammit
Suicide with 2 bullets to the back of the head.
In reply to So what happens when the one… by Whoa Dammit
The CEO and all employees that own stock in a company sell their stock to a buyer using the stock exchange, just like everyone else.
In reply to A CEO has got to eventually… by 1 Alabama
With the added benefit of insider trading, just like everyo....I mean.....CONgress.
In reply to The CEO and all employees… by ThunderStruck
You mean like to a hedge fund...... trader(s)?
In reply to The CEO and all employees… by ThunderStruck
I disagree with the whole premise of this article. BS. A corporation exists for the purpose of earning money and increasing its value for its investors.
That is the cool-aid they want you to drink. Are sub c-suite employee's investors in the company? What about customers, are they investors? There are many many people who invest in the success of a company, not just passive equity investors and c-suite bonus structures. You need to expand your definition of what an 'investor' is, and so do these corporations.
In reply to I disagree with the whole… by warsev
Corporations are not there just to make money. They use and exist in a complex web of taxpayer subsidised services in a country owned by the people. Corporations have a moral, social and economic responsibility to the community.
Apple does not exhibit any of these responsibilities.
I think that a living wage is the main responsibility of all corporations in any decent society.
The US is rapidly turning into a rich and poor society and with full spectrum spying the elite fascists will rule for 1000 years. Enjoy the jackboot grining into your face forever.
In reply to I disagree with the whole… by warsev
I am glad that I won't be around to witness it. Money rules everything now. Grace, beauty, man's quest to better himself and the world. Gone.
In reply to Corporations are not there… by louie1
Problem is the buybacks indirectly increase upper management bonuses at the expense of the shareholders.
In reply to I disagree with the whole… by warsev
Corporations are not there just to make money. They use and exist in a complex web of taxpayer subsidised services in a country owned by the people. Corporations have a moral, social and economic responsibility to the community.
Apple does not exhibit any of these responsibilities.
I think that a living wage is the main responsibility of all corporations in any decent society.
The US is rapidly turning into a rich and poor society and with full spectrum spying the elite fascists will rule for 1000 years. Enjoy the jackboot grinding into your face forever.
In reply to I disagree with the whole… by warsev
Reading the Wikipedia definition of corporation again? Or is it University of Phoenix - B103 Introduction to Business (non credit) ?
In reply to I disagree with the whole… by warsev
Corporations are people! ... yah..right.
In reply to Reading the Wikipedia… by JRobby
Corporations exist for the sole purpose of providing employment. If that were not the reason for their existence the people working for these corporations would not have the means to buy what it makes or what services it provides.
This is not a chicken or egg argument. People must have money to buy something and to have money they need employment.
In reply to I disagree with the whole… by warsev
How can Apple be a trillion dollar company if their yield is 1.4%?
They behave more like a fly by night operation instead of the company with the biggest market cap in the world...that pays less yield than treasuries.
In reply to Apple buys their own stock… by J S Bach
Expect most of their cash is in Treasuries as it was when it was held offshore through some intermediary arrangement. Tim Cook is a supply chain guy/offshore manufacturing not going to take any risks beyond US Treasury issue. What would be the point of that, srsly?
In reply to How can Apple be a trillion… by TradingTroll
Pop goes the weasel...
Share buybacks are how mature businesses can still call themselves growth companies.
Bring on the revolution...!
Ryan Cooper is right, however, it will never happen. As of 2015, just 30 firms accounted for half the profits of all publicly-listed U.S. companies, down from 109 in 1979. Only by accumulating debt have many laggards been able to afford the buybacks necessary to keep stock appreciation stable.
The IMF warned last year that 22% of U.S. corporations are at risk of default if interest rates rise.
Reuters reported recently that “Share buybacks proliferate when the market is rising but evaporate when the market collapses.” In many ways, the decision way back in 1982 to again allow stock buybacks may highlight the true meaning of the phrase. "Been there, done that, learned nothing."
The social contract is broken, and the sheep have no recourse. Its better to sit home on the Dole (SSI Disability), than work for $14/hr... Anyway out of this is ugly, and using traditional morality untenable. The banning of buybacks is a start, but at some point it either goes beyond that (compensation caps for executives is another (cake CEO makes 750x his minimum wage employees)), or it will come to torches and pitchforks in a few years. Usuary laws are also needed once again....
But all most likely way to little way too late....
$14/hr would be a noticeable improvement over the $10-12/hr that most jobs now pay
In reply to The social contract is… by gatorengineer