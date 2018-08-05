Safe-Havens Are For Suckers: Specs Have Never Been More Short Bonds & Gold

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/05/2018 - 17:00

With stocks at record high (price and valuations), and US macro data rolling over hard, it seems - based on speculators' positioning - that only a sucker would worry about downside risks right now...

Markets shrugged off a weaker than expected employment report (and constantly weaker than expected macro data) this week..

With VIX Futures and options speculative positioning is now at its most net short since Dec 2017...

As it seems investors have throw in the towel on worry.

Speculators have added to their aggregate Treasury short positions for 4 of the last 5 weeks, with this week showing the biggest addition to shorts since Nov 2017...

 

And hedge funds have never been so short gold... having added to shorts for seven weeks running...

 

But no matter how much speculators pile into USD longs, the greenback refuses to rise any further...

What could go wrong?

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Mr_Potatohead Mungo9000 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

" What happens when those short positions are closed all at once? "

Party time for the shorts because that's probably the plan for making a huge amount of money while ending the game in their favor.  How?  Paper promises related to the spec market are at least 2 orders of magnitude greater than the underlying physical.  There's no way this game ends with a crazy short covering.  The more likely scenario is continued hammering by the shorts followed by one last waterfall to a conveniently low number, such as $800. Low enough to make a financial killing, yet high enough to be credible.  Probably will occur when the next financial crisis happens.  Maybe a cyber attack on US financial markets.  Seems like something the Russians might be blamed for.  Whatever the case, PM markets closed indefinitely.  All positions settled with freshly printed cash at the closing price (i.e., $800).  If you have doubts about this being legal, check your prospectus and the laws rolled out since the last financial crisis.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
currency Sun, 08/05/2018 - 17:23 Permalink

Gold and Silver along with PGM's are oversold and we shall see a Counter Trend Rally but all have not see their lows and after the counter trend rally they all sink.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
In.Sip.ient Sun, 08/05/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

Guys are missing the point.

 

Gold and treasuries could go down

during the initial stages of a market bear.

 

People SELL for CASH   ...you know?

 

Where the fun starts is the gov'ts position

in said bear market.  When gov'ts  intervene

( IF they can intervene ) ...that's when gold starts to shine!

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
valerie24 In.Sip.ient Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:31 Permalink

Obviously you've done a little bit of homework, gold went down initially in the 08-09' selloff but it had been strong prior to.

Treasuries will not go down in a selloff. Watch the rush into treasuries if there's anything serious.

Gold this time is already in the tank, no clue how much selling could be left but in the paper markets they can manufacture an infinite amount of selling.

Seems like even though you've done some homework, you might be new to gold's performance during crisis.

It hasn't been insurance nor has it been safe.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 Sun, 08/05/2018 - 17:36 Permalink

what could go wrong?  i believe we have a heaping helping of usa treasury auctions on for next week.  really hoping for an interesting week for a change.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
mastersnark Sun, 08/05/2018 - 17:55 Permalink

As long as infinity paper gold can be sold on Comex, and deliveries be ignored, I think the price of gold is going to remain as soft as...well..gold :)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Silver Savior Sun, 08/05/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

I worry about the downside all the time. The dollar has lost so much purchasing power that I don't care that stocks have risen because it takes a lot more dollars to buy the same items and services. 

The stock market is in a melt up causing nominal confusion. I will stick to safe Haven's. Fuck to losing my ass in the great depression that's on its way.

I will be one rich MF instead.