Safe-Havens Are For Suckers: Specs Have Never Been More Short Bonds & Gold

With stocks at record high (price and valuations), and US macro data rolling over hard, it seems - based on speculators' positioning - that only a sucker would worry about downside risks right now...
Markets shrugged off a weaker than expected employment report (and constantly weaker than expected macro data) this week..
With VIX Futures and options speculative positioning is now at its most net short since Dec 2017...
As it seems investors have throw in the towel on worry.
Speculators have added to their aggregate Treasury short positions for 4 of the last 5 weeks, with this week showing the biggest addition to shorts since Nov 2017...
And hedge funds have never been so short gold... having added to shorts for seven weeks running...
But no matter how much speculators pile into USD longs, the greenback refuses to rise any further...
What could go wrong?
MMmmm gold izbad mmmkay
Kids, gold izbad mmmkay
mmmkay. - SOUTH PARK
NOT.
STACK IT.
While I believe gold and bonds are headed up, gold more so than bonds, I am not too sure that small speculators carry that much weight in the market!
You call?
The trend is your friend
What happens when those short positions are closed all at once?
The shorted stuff returns to its true owners.
Nothing.
They close it up the ladder a bit.
And then start the process again ... there are only a few outsiders in on the ride.
jmo.
" What happens when those short positions are closed all at once? "
Party time for the shorts because that's probably the plan for making a huge amount of money while ending the game in their favor. How? Paper promises related to the spec market are at least 2 orders of magnitude greater than the underlying physical. There's no way this game ends with a crazy short covering. The more likely scenario is continued hammering by the shorts followed by one last waterfall to a conveniently low number, such as $800. Low enough to make a financial killing, yet high enough to be credible. Probably will occur when the next financial crisis happens. Maybe a cyber attack on US financial markets. Seems like something the Russians might be blamed for. Whatever the case, PM markets closed indefinitely. All positions settled with freshly printed cash at the closing price (i.e., $800). If you have doubts about this being legal, check your prospectus and the laws rolled out since the last financial crisis.
Gold is a one way trade, so those shorts will probably work out just fine.
No clue about treasuries.
Gold and Silver along with PGM's are oversold and we shall see a Counter Trend Rally but all have not see their lows and after the counter trend rally they all sink.
JP Morgan is not piling out of silver!!!! They know what's coming!!!
JP Morgan is not piling out of silver!!!! They know what's coming!!!
Guys are missing the point.
Gold and treasuries could go down
during the initial stages of a market bear.
People SELL for CASH ...you know?
Where the fun starts is the gov'ts position
in said bear market. When gov'ts intervene
( IF they can intervene ) ...that's when gold starts to shine!
Obviously you've done a little bit of homework, gold went down initially in the 08-09' selloff but it had been strong prior to.
Treasuries will not go down in a selloff. Watch the rush into treasuries if there's anything serious.
Gold this time is already in the tank, no clue how much selling could be left but in the paper markets they can manufacture an infinite amount of selling.
Seems like even though you've done some homework, you might be new to gold's performance during crisis.
It hasn't been insurance nor has it been safe.
what could go wrong? i believe we have a heaping helping of usa treasury auctions on for next week. really hoping for an interesting week for a change.
Gold is a goner.
Going to.....DUST....
Thanks for the clown joke.
There's always a lot of stupidity and ephoria before common sense reverts the market to reality and proper valuations. Keeping your hard earned cash and patiently waiting is a position of the smart money.
It always works it's no different this time. Only fools think this time is different.
BULLISHHH!!!
For Gee-Oh-eL-Dee that is...
As long as infinity paper gold can be sold on Comex, and deliveries be ignored, I think the price of gold is going to remain as soft as...well..gold :)
This only means GET OUT OF THE MARKET and PILE INTO GOLD/SILVER!!!
"...and PILE INTO PHYSICAL GOLD/SILVER!!!"
Fixed it for ya.
I would add Platinum to that, but it's doing would silver did many years ago - dirt cheap, but none to be found for less than $120 premium. Just like a Soviet government meat store.
Yep. I can't touch platinum for anything near spot. Already tried. Prices are stuck to when platinum was over $1000 especially when buying in small quantities.
Still not sure to make a case for stacking platinum or not.
I worry about the downside all the time. The dollar has lost so much purchasing power that I don't care that stocks have risen because it takes a lot more dollars to buy the same items and services.
The stock market is in a melt up causing nominal confusion. I will stick to safe Haven's. Fuck to losing my ass in the great depression that's on its way.
I will be one rich MF instead.
That's what I thought when I bought a whole lot of (physical) silver and gold in 2010-2011. Ended up selling all the silver and nearly all the gold at yard sale prices 2013-2017.
Somebody's always saying, "It's all about buying at the right time and selling at the right time." Yeah. Without some kind of psychic powers how am I supposed to know when that is?
Ask Blow Pony. Or Clif High. Just stay away from Shepwave.
On second thought ... never mind. Ignore all of them.
