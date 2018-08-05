Schiff: "The Next Crisis Is Not Going To Look At All Like 2008"

Peter Schiff is an economist who served as an advisor to Ron Paul in 2008 and even made a run for Senate on his own at one point. He’s well-known in the "Austrian" as well as the libertarian economic community, but is perhaps best known for his belief that our next coming crisis is going to be "an order of magnitude larger than the crisis in 2008", only this one, the Federal Reserve is not going to be able to print their way out of, Schiff predicts in his most recent interview.
"What the Fed is worried about is a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. What they don't realize is the next crisis is not going to look like the 2008 crisis," Schiff said.
He makes the why the dollar going up in 2008 helped the Fed bail everyone out, and why it's going to be impossible for the Fed to do the same thing when the dollar collapses during the next recession. Schiff also explains that a loss of confidence in the dollar as the world's reserve currency could see interest rates move much higher, resulting in the U.S. defaulting on its debt.
Despite getting the 2008 housing crisis right, Schiff's appearances in the mainstream financial media have declined precipitously due to his bearish outlook. As an alternative, he has created a substantial voice for himself on his YouTube channel, which boasts hundreds of thousands of subscribers.
On Saturday, August 4, Peter Schiff appeared on the Quoth the Raven podcast to talk about a multitude of topics, including:
- Why the mainstream media doesn’t have him on anymore, despite predicting the 2008 financial crisis production dead-on
- Why the government should have let more banks fail in 2008
- Why he believes that a socialist will be elected in 2020 and why a libertarian may actually have a chance in 2024
- Why he believes the price of gold will be appreciating drastically in the years to come
- Why people are going to want to own commodities and emerging markets and get out of dollar denominated assets in the United States
- Why the Fed "stress tests" are rigged
- Why macroeconomic data shouldn't be relied upon
- How inflation will hit when newly printed money finally exits the capital markets
On the podcast, Schiff also notes how wrong the media and economists were in 2008, an accusation he himself has been the target of in recent years:
"It's a total double standard because it shows you their way of thinking. If you look at all of these experts that were completely wrong now that we're 10 years from the financial crisis...by 2007, the bubble had burst...even after it was so completely obvious. I was predicting it. They didn't figure it out until everything imploded..."
"I was going on television in mid 2008 saying 'we're in recession' and they were saying 'you're crazy, there's no recession in sight...'"
You can listen to the full podcast here:
In the podcast, Schiff also talks how Keynesian and Austrian economic theory differ, how inflation has an effect on the middle class, the politics of Trump's economic policy, and the recent volatility in tech stocks and tons more.
Peter's YouTube channel can be found here, meanwhile for those looking for some of the best alternative podcasts around, check out QTR's work at the following link.
Comments
WRONG. What loss of confidence in the dollar? Who is going to lose confidence exactly and why? If you're going to say debt I'm going to laugh my ass off. It's certainly not china, nor russia, so who is it going to be? If rates rose to 4-5%, even retail investors would buy it then so there's no shortage of demand and never will be.
Duh, what now? What two crises are the same? Schiff, another broken record, consult Jacob fool.
We all know what is coming down the pike, but no one knows what it is going to look like or what ultimately causes it! And it won't just be America falling, the whole world falls! It is a GIANT SQUID!!!!
Tired of these false prophetic fools!
In reply to WRONG. by boostedhorse
He has been saying the same thing for 20 years or so. He even said it about the last one and he was wrong.
In reply to Duh, what now? by Free This
Peter Schiff has been wrong for almost 10 years now predicting doom.
Fortunately, not everybody is following his advice.
In reply to He has been saying the same… by StackShinyStuff
In reply to Peter Schiff has been wrong… by Dutti
Bot grabbed a space but has nothing to say? What sort of AI is that?
Artificial Imbecile
In reply to .... by lock-stick
Hey Shiff?
Do you have a time frame of when you guys are going to crash the market before the 2020 election?
Asking for a friend.
In reply to Bot grabbed a space but has… by JRobby
The easiest way for China and Russia to deal with the USD is to impose tariffs on the use- at rates that would offset the currency power imbalances.
Trump would approve since he is all about playing fair. /s
In reply to Hey Shiff? Do you have a… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Schiff has been right, and he will be right again. A lot of people think he’s bearish on stocks, but he is not. He recognizes that stocks offer protection from inflation, at least until the bubble bursts. As long as the Japs and the Europeans keep their printing presses going, that money will flow into US markets to keep the bubble growing. It may not crash before 2020. Regardless, they better have sufficient gold and silver stored in Fort Knox to stop hyperinflation.
In reply to The easiest way for China… by beemasters
Common, be happy that the long waited weekend doom porn arrived! I was getting worried...
In reply to Peter Schiff has been wrong… by Dutti
Peter Schiff is my economics hero.
If you’re not a huge fan of Schiff there’s something wrong with you.
In reply to Common, be happy that the… by TRN
Schiff is always spot on he doesn't make timing predictions only government reaction predictions so calling him a stopped clock is fuqin ignorant. He's one of the good guys in investment banking
In reply to Common, be happy that the… by TRN
You're living in the MSM world if you don't believe that the next crises will have a compounded effect than that of 2008. Firstly govt learned nothing and allow the same players to do the same damage to society, middle class is eroding, homelessness is increasing and states around the world are the only ones buying stock with stolen money from the taxpayer. Remember every financial collapse is planned, and the purpose is evident
In reply to He has been saying the same… by StackShinyStuff
I agree. There are no alternatives that will be in a position to handle trillions upon trillions of investments, let alone, few or none have the assets, or legal system to support this tidal wave of "value".
Just for instance, envision that you had to sell $500mln or $2bln dollars (an odd lot for some pension funds/ hedge funds/mutual funds) and buy any xyz currency. What would you invest in?
Japanese companies or bonds? European companies or bonds? Russian companies or bonds? Gold? Chinese buildings, companies or bonds? Your going to plough all that into Swissy? Aussie? Sterling? NorKrona?
Folks, please, the alternatives are far and few between. As much as i think the fiat situation is abysmal, what are the alternatives. And before anyone pipes up cryptos, understand the amounts of value that needs to be transferred.
It will happen someday, and fiats will die (watch Venezuela, Argentina, Rand, and Tur Lira for examples) but right now, i just cant see it happening to USA, and it will happen to the other G7's before USA.
In reply to WRONG. by boostedhorse
Print!
In reply to $1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING… by BANKERS-WE ARE…
I think he may have bought a lorry load of bitcoins @$20,000 each, and is now desperate to stop the price from dropping any more. The idea that convincing Zerohedge readers not to sell will fix the price smacks of desperation.
In reply to Print! by max2205
Nobody has any idea of the REAL financial health of the Zio/US !
The FED refuses to be audited - so it will stumble on - until it causes mass hyperinflation in the food supply industry and mass deflation in the property sector !
All by design of course - (( They )) are not going to get their WAR - so economic collapse is a certainty !
In reply to Print! by max2205
About as likely as McAfee eating his own penis on live TV, never gonna happen!
In reply to $1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING… by BANKERS-WE ARE…
Peter Schiff is THE MAN!!!! We love you Peter, keep up the great work!!
He said the Fed couldn’t really raise rates and they have. His investment advice is bat guano. No thanks.
The Fed funds rate is a massive 2%! Whoa. Imagine if it went to something like 5-6%. There would be blood in the streets.
In reply to He said the Fed couldn’t… by Logic Plague
The US govt would not be able to service its debt @5-6%
In reply to The Fed funds rate is a… by Mini-Me
Despite not being able to be a fortune teller and see that Trump would win and the subsequent increase of rates to follow him as Obongo goes out the door, if you look into his theoretical logic, it all really makes sense. It just seems that macroeconomic wheels turn much slower than most people think.
In reply to He said the Fed couldn’t… by Logic Plague
The Fed is a private entity that cares not a whit who is currently the President of the US. Monetary policy would not have been different at all if McCain had won
In reply to Despite not being able to be… by CADastrophic
The world has been hijacked by transhumanist globalists intent on bending the rules you have traditionally lived by. That is why so many hedge funds run by the smartest guys in the room have been forced to shut down. Peter must still be milking gold bugs who are gluttons for getting reamed by the central banks and money center banks, which may be why his liquidy hasn’t dried up yet.
In reply to Despite not being able to be… by CADastrophic
I'm not sure, on his last podcast he was trying to sell six books written by his father that he found in a box, so maybe now he is as broke as his followers, lol.
In reply to The world has been hijacked… by Logic Plague
If the Fed had been acting in isolation he was correct. But where the Fed has raised rates and withdrawn money from the system (albeit only tens of billions on a 4.3 trillion book), the BoJ, ECB and BoE (to a lesser extent) have doubled down and injected even more money into the system (ECB buying junk bonds and BoJ ETFs) so the overall result has been an INCREASE in CB 'assets'. Nomi Prins has spoken about this in her latest speeches on her tour promoting 'Collusion'.
Peter was right considering only the Fed and the US.
DavidC
In reply to He said the Fed couldn’t… by Logic Plague
Not that there is any law to forbid the practice, but I think we figured out at the start of your post that it comes from
'DavidC'
Adding a signature? in my book lame. What's the point of that? Stylistic flair? Supposed to make your post more meaningful and important?
In reply to If the Fed had been acting… by DavidC
They cant. They have only raised them a measly 2% so they can drop them again soon.
In reply to He said the Fed couldn’t… by Logic Plague
He didn’t expect all the yen and euros being printed and converted to dollars to invest in US markets.
In reply to He said the Fed couldn’t… by Logic Plague
They might not be able to print their way out of it. But they will try! And at least the top 2% might be saved, at the expense of the 98% who will vote for more of it.
Poor Peter, he should move to another planet, common sense was made illegal worldwide in 2008.
Lol, so true. Money Manager with common sense? No AUM for you!
In reply to Any time of analysis of… by 666D Chess
Schiff will be proven right, but timing the market is very difficult.
People are very broke, I am getting calls from people I haven't spoken to in 10 years asking me for small loans.
If housing does not pick up again soon, it will be a major cause for the next bubble bust.
If the bust happens before 2020, the next US president will be a socialist / communist, that's usually how it works especially with most younger people refusing to work.
Well yeah, when our Government continues to weaponize the Dollar to achieve the political goals of the Deep State, how can they not expect other countries to look for alternatives. This is not how a reserve currency is supposed to work. Ironically, the collapse of the old Soviet Union was probably worse for the United States in the long run. Since then we have shown zero global leadership. Sorry, but blowing up a bunch of shit in the middle east, creating mass poverty and waves of immigration into Europe, they don't know what to do with, doesn't really qualify as leadership.
But Schiff's recommendation to buy EM? Now? Is he kidding? Any scenario I can think of that crashes assets in the United States is going crash EM even harder.
And if Schiff is expecting the Dollar to crash, why does he say avoid "USD denominated assets". If we go long a US denominated asset, doesn't that mean we are effectively short USD? Weak Dollar is the best time to buy USD-denominated ADRs on foreign assets.
In reply to Schiff will be proven right,… by HorseBuggy
Housing will be dropping for 4 or five years, if you have any get out ASAP!
In reply to Schiff will be proven right,… by HorseBuggy
Peter Schiff was a major persona when I first came to zerohedge. We are now on a ho otha leva.
I mean whole other level for the non mad TV crowed
In reply to Peter Schiff was a major… by indaknow
Peter is leaving out a lot of important facts in order to make his case for hyper inflation and an explosion in the gold price. He's a gold salesman first and foremost. He was right in predicting the R.E. crash in 2008 but is wrong in his inflation predictions on a consistent basis.
The day that Peter rings up his customers to tell them that he was right and that they made a fortune all of them will be dead, hanging in their basements, lol
Lol, and he will offer to sell their heirs gold buffalos.
In reply to The day that Peter rings up… by 666D Chess
hahahaha. Let me tell you, now it's funny, a year ago I wasn't laughing, I was following his financial advice and I was choosing ropes on Amazon...
In reply to Lol, and he will offer to… by Logic Plague
I followed him about 5 years ago before I learned about transhumanism taking over humanity via the big tech companies. Now I own Amazon stock instead of buying rope on there to hang myself due to precious metals position losses. The only hard assets I own are AR-15s and ammo.
In reply to hahahaha. Let me tell you,… by 666D Chess
Hahaha, good one, and no cryptos?
In reply to I followed him about 5 years… by Logic Plague
I think I may have some BTC and ETH jingling around the inter webs but haven’t checked since the market crashed in January or whatever.
In reply to Hahaha, good one. by 666D Chess
Tariffs are a vaccine for the coming crash by raising prices incrementally so that when it all finally does implode people will have already been made a little tougher by the effects of tariffs. So even Trump knows it is going to implode. Someone trying to govern a country is not going to go around saying it is all going to implode, but instead they will display with their actions it is going to implode. Harley Davidson is fleeing because they know it is going to implode, in that they wouldn't bother to flee if they knew they just had to wait a few years for a new president. Peter Schiff is merely verbalizing that which other entities are also displaying in their own actions.
Peter, will be right again...Be prepared to eat crow, suckers.
Peter is right but he seems not to know what is really going on. Russia has converted all their T-bonds into gold and China has been selling for the same reason. Germany had to threaten the Fed (gold market rigging) to get their gold reserves repatriated (reason for DB being targeted btw). The question everyone should ask is - who is buying? I would like to listen to a dialogue between Peter Schiff and Rob Kirby or Bill Holter. Kirby's notion that the ESF is sucking up all the bonds is the only one that makes sense and in essence what we have is a gigantic swinging door operation providing pure window dressing until rates can no longer be slammed down anymore. Another question is what would happen if BOJ, BOE or ECB decides to stop playing the game.