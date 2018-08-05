South African Ruling Party Calls All White People "Murderers"

Update: The party has subsequently deleted the tweet and said it was quoting someone else, though lawyers say they can still be held accountable.
A tweet on the ANC’s parliamentary Twitter account shocked many on Thursday when it appeared to call all white people murderers.
The tweet, which has subsequently been deleted, read: “The biggest mistake we are making is to consult murderers. White people are 9% of the population, they own 79% of land. They never came and consulted us for the land. If they want us to forgive them now, then let us share the land, the mineral resources.”
Thanks again for confirming everybodies suspicion. Please see below, and please explain to me how this does not look like your views. pic.twitter.com/LGRj5MBCBe— Geoffness (@TheGeoffness) August 2, 2018
It was not in quotation marks, so when it was read out of context it came as a bombshell to many, who assumed that this was the view of the ANC itself.
The party then told its critics that it had merely been quoting the remarks of one of the members of the public who had come to parliament’s constitutional review committee’s public hearing on the review of section 25 of the constitution that was being held in the town of Beaufort West in the Western Cape.
The tweet is a contribution/remark made by a member of the public. All tweets are a thread from the contributions made by the public, they are not the views of the ANC.— ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) August 2, 2018
However, this didn’t sit well with critics, who pointed out that the party should have made that clearer, by at the very least putting the statement in quotation marks.
Subsequent to the criticism, that was what the account began to do, in an attempt to make it clearer that it was not necessarily expressing the views of the ANC itself.
Nevertheless, this still didn’t well with some. A legal expert, Helene Eloff, also weighed in to make it clear that the ANC had blundered and could be held liable for the view expressed, since a disclaimer can’t be applied retrospectively.
Racist bigoted scum you are.
— Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) August 2, 2018
A sly cop-out @JodiSAnne
— gumede783 (@gumede783) August 2, 2018
Even if it was genuinely someone else’s tweet which was not the way it tweeted at all! Why on earth would the ANC be so blatantly irresponsible by sharing such racially divisive hatred on a public domain in their @ANCParliament name?
— JodiAnne (@JodiSAnne) August 2, 2018
Tweeting 101: if it's not a retweet, or in quotes, or directly attributed to a third party, it's YOUR tweet.
— Peter Terry (@PeterTerry3) August 2, 2018
Under South African law, the sharer of the Tweet is considered as liable as the creator. So that disclaimer does not help much…
— Helene Eloff (@HeleneEloff) August 3, 2018
ALso, the disclaimer cannot be valid retroactively. If the ANC did not agree with it, they should have stated accordingly from the get go.
— Helene Eloff (@HeleneEloff) August 3, 2018
Unacceptable. You can't backtrack now and pretend you didn't didn't say it. According to SA law if you tweet it you said it. Too late buddy.
— collyblom (@collyblom) August 2, 2018
How can anyone be this bad at social media? pic.twitter.com/wsylACQNlF
— Rob AF. (@RobForbesDJ) August 2, 2018
So would you also uncritically tweet someone calling black people the "k" word without quotation signs or attribution? This was either a really bad slip-up, or you are revealing more of your biases than you intended. Deeply worrying either way.
— John Endres (@senderman) August 2, 2018
You tweeted racial hatred. Own your actions. Tsk!
— A Leonard (@AnneLeonardPta) August 3, 2018
The ANC in the Western Cape on Saturday congratulated the joint constitutional review committee for successfully conducting public hearings into whether the constitution should be amended to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.
The committee had held public meetings across the Western Cape in the past week, and on Saturday finished the public consultation process with a public meeting in Goodwood in Cape Town.
In a statement, the party said:
“The people of the Western Cape have spoken. From Oudtshoorn to Beaufort West, Citrusdal to Swellendam, and finally, the Cape Metro, our people have unequivocally and overwhelmingly said section 25 of the constitution must be amended in order to fulfil the broad and fair land ownership across the province.
“The ANC is proud of its members who came out in numbers and made solid contributions in the public hearings. Our members and supporters are saying land reform through the amendment of section 25 will open the province’s productive forces and, contrary to popular belief, will actually increase agricultural productivity and be the catalyst for the broad industrialisation of our country as millions get absorbed into mainstream economy.
“Our people are saying land is the basis for all economic activity and exclusion of the majority of citizens from land ownership prevents them from full participation in the economy. There is a clear message that land expropriation will have a positive impact also on social challenges as people are freed from burden of landlessness and lack of assets.”
The statement added:
“Our people believe that instead of affecting food security, land expropriation will actually expand it. Instead of causing social and economic upheaval, new economic players will emerge, and our economy may experience a leap forward.”
The party said that contrary to the fears of some, including right-wing organisations, the ANC had made it clear throughout the process, and in its National and Provincial Land Summits, that “not only are we concerned about food productivity, we seek maximisation of all agricultural land, so instead of removing some productive forces from the system, more will be added”.
Parliament’s joint constitutional review committee on Saturday concluded the provincial public hearings into section 25 of the Constitution in the Cape Metropolitan Area with one of the biggest gatherings to date.
The committee, which held a total 34 hearings in all nine provinces of South Africa, was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of this section and other clauses were necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation. It was also asked to propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.
Hundreds of members of the public attended Saturday’s hearings at the Friend of God Church in Goodwood. The church has a capacity of 1,500. Long queues were still seen outside during the hearing and, as people finished submissions, they made space for others to come into the venue.
Co-chairperson of the committee Vincent Smith said that following the hearings, the committee would assess the hundreds of thousands of written submissions it received after which it will invite those submitters, who indicated that they wanted to make oral presentations, to hearings at parliament.
Once the process had been concluded, the multiparty committee would deliberate extensively on this matter before it reported to both houses of Parliament.
The ruling ANC this week announced that it was going ahead with its intention to review the contentious section.
In a late address on Tuesday, ANC leader and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa said his party will, through the “parliamentary process, finalise a proposed amendment to the Constitution that outlines more clearly the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be effected”.
Paging Dr Freud.
Moneypenny, Diamonds Are Forever & Goldfinger dossier.
In reply to Paging Dr Freud. by Zero Point
In reply to M by B-Bond
If I were a white farmer in South Africa, I'd be packing my bags and salting the hell out of my fields.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
South Africans of all stripes and colors are totally fucked. The whites will be murdered first, then the rest will starve.
Who was it that thought that communist Nelson Mandela was going to have a good effect on anything?
In reply to If I were a white farmer in… by The_Juggernaut
Not hate , just don’t wanna play car games
In reply to South Africans of all… by A Sentinel
Starve? Not a chance.
They will invade Europa and declare it a black land which is totally normal with their inherent cognitive abilities. Let them do their usual raping and killing until people finally wake up and smell the coffee. In the meantime let Russia save these hard working farmers and drastically improve their agricultural productivity.
I'm totally elated to see the big bad werewolf coming out of the woods.
Less hypocrisy means more action. Freedom never comes for a cheap price but that's what we'll get in the end.
In reply to Not hate , just don’t wanna… by NidStyles
Anyone who is white and still living in South Africa is an idiot.
In reply to Paging Dr Freud. by Zero Point
Well, there is one problem with leaving at this point. Say you own some land, and you wanna leave. So obviously, you want to sell the land, so you have something to start up your new life with, but who's gonna buy it? The blacks are broke, and there isn't a white guy on earth that would even pay pennies on the dollar for SA land right now. So you're pretty much stuck there, short of filling a hobo sack and running, or getting an asylum offer like the one the Russians and Aussies are giving.
In reply to Anyone who is white and… by css1971
Genocide is coming. Standing around waiting for it, is stupid.
Thinking you can hunker down and fight off a mob. Is stupid.
In reply to Well, there is one problem… by jin187
The Chinese will buy it- They are inherent gamblers and their goal is to take ownership of Africa's natural resources anyway they can. After the inevitable turmoil and strife coming soon to SA (cue Zimbabwe-style violence and hyper inflation) they will swoop in and pick up the pieces. For SA white farmers, unless they have a central bank and massive military machine behind them, it is now game over. Good luck.
In reply to Well, there is one problem… by jin187
I guess you could stay on your land and just wait until the blacks take it because you're an evil white cunt. Or maybe get brutally murdered.
In reply to Well, there is one problem… by jin187
Jin187..
The problem is worse than you know. To this point recently, the South African government has been buying farms off of legitimate white settlers and giving them to low IQ interloping blacks.
What normally has happened until recently, is that the white farmers who sold their land to the government which was then given to random unskilled foreign blacks, ended up buying their land back as the blacks who were given the land were idiots and were interested in money, not land.
This has become too expensive hence the situation we have now.
These white farmers who settled the land are now helpless..
If I were them I would take whatever immigration option I had ( Russia or Australia), and let their country fail ( rather than be executed by roaming savages).
In reply to Well, there is one problem… by jin187
Do you have a spare room, I could use then?
In reply to Anyone who is white and… by css1971
What skills you got?
In reply to Do you have a spare room, I… by ChristmasCactus
Protip: Sell everything you own, borrow any money you can and buy a plane ticket to Australia on a tourist visa. Peter Dutton, the minister for immigration, has already stated that Australia is willing to assist South Africans being persecuted for their race. This will help you get all kinds of free government assistance here when you then claim asylum. Invent whatever persecution you like, Muslim fuckhead cunts do this in our courts every day. A white person doing it will at least break up the boredom of it all. You'll get free housing, healthcare and legal assistance, as well as a pension. I'd FAR rather all those resources are spent on you mate, rather than the scum of the earth we currently get.
In reply to Do you have a spare room, I… by ChristmasCactus
Dear heaven, leave!
In reply to Do you have a spare room, I… by ChristmasCactus
ChristmasCactus, if you are a Boer farmer then my community has you covered.
In reply to Do you have a spare room, I… by ChristmasCactus
re "Anyone who is white and still living in South Africa is an idiot."
The same will soon enough be said about 'ZOG West'
Sweden is already lost... with Paris, Berlin, Londonistan etc. on the verge.
Whites in ZOG USSA? Take that NY Times Jeong diatribe as a warning - and realise that Jeong was hired by the Blaring Bullhorn Of The 'ZOG Agenda' not IN SPITE of her anti-White hate-speech vitriol but BECAUSE of it!
The "stage is being set". Realise that Jeong's "philossophy" is going to increasingly be the OFFICIAL NARRATIVE going forward. And realise that one day - in the not too distant future - it'll be OFFICIAL POLICY to "do something" about it... a la South Africa.
In reply to Anyone who is white and… by css1971
This country is gonna be eating each other about 15 minutes after all their white people become Russians.
In reply to Paging Dr Freud. by Zero Point
SA had to deal with the fallout (refugees) from the time Zimbabwe pulled this stunt. Why will it be different this time.
It is never different this time
In reply to This country is gonna be… by jin187
Somebody managed to kill a whole lot of Zulu savages.
It’s not impossible to fix this.
In reply to SA had to deal with the… by Normalisation …
Yes it will be different. Mugabe begged for $1.5 billion in food aid. SA will beg for $10 billion in aid. Both should get ZERO.
In reply to SA had to deal with the… by Normalisation …
Yes it will be different. Mugabe begged for $1.5 billion in food aid. SA will beg for $10 billion in aid. Both should get ZERO.
In reply to SA had to deal with the… by Normalisation …
Zero point,
It would be more accurate to say paging Dr. VanWyk. This judging by the many professional South Africans who have come to rural Alberta.
Let's clarify the issue. The Boers largely settled South Africa, and hundreds of thousands of black Africans came after in order to find a better life.
In an ideal world I would tell white South Africans to stay and fight but considering the communist government backed by western support there's a tide not worth fighting.
Again to clarify, let us all realize that until recently, the South African government was buying farms off of legitimate white settlers and giving the land to blacks with no historical claim to the land.
What normally happened after that involved the black land recipients merely selling the farms they were given back to the white farmers who actually settled the land. In other words the illegitimate low IQ unskilled idiots who were given the land only cared about money but the white farmers were interested in buying back the farms that they had tended for decades.
This obviously is expensive for the government, which benefits braindead blacks but ultimately resulted in boers reclaiming their ancestral land thus ensuring the food supply for south Africa.
The new communist government direction is now interested in stealing this land from white farmers. This in addition to the violence being thrust on these white farmers.
I see Russia talking about taking these white farmers, and I know many white South Africans are fleeing to end up in Canada.
It's heartbreaking for the Boers who spent generations settling South Africa, but I say it is best for them to leave. We saw what happened in Zimbabwe where the land is easily farmed. South Africa is a different ballgame.
If you are overrun by savages, then the logical move is to leave to a country that welcomes you.
Let South Africa collapse if the best you can expect from these interlopers is to kill you and your family after you have fed them for generations.
My son and daughter were delivered by a south African doctor. My doctor graduated from the university of Pretoria.
We will always welcome and love you as will the folks in Russia I would expect. I can't be more sorry for what you have gone through, but take the chance for survival.
I wont bother mentioning what a bastard Mandela was and the damage the communist assholes with specific dietary requirements and consistent lineages did.
In reply to Paging Dr Freud. by Zero Point
Whenever I hear the words "leap forward" I feel it's not gonna end well.
The next UN war / rebellion - South Africa
It will be done entirely outside the UN in order to "protect" some local minority from the government - Sufi Holy Sisters Hot Gymnast Glee Club of Limpopo or domething, to ensure the ICC looks the other way while the usual 3 or 4 countries attack.
This means some kind of Boko Haram clone headchopper-led massacre also needs to be arranged, or the Pres of ZA will not be to resist "gassing his own people" soon, even if he doesn't normally dig that kind of scene.
Then they will have to give up.control of their resources, local companies and public servces to a new military division of McDonalds, "for their own good". Surprise!!
In reply to The next UN war / rebellion … by Thom Paine
I’d have expected them to change the country’s name to South Zimbabwe by now.
Or South South Sudan.
In reply to I’d have expected them to… by Banana Republican
Sounds like South Africa is ruled by the Democratic Party. Giggity..
Maybe all those skilled white people should move to a country where they won't face racism. Not America, but maybe Russia, or some other white country where self-hating liberals don't rule.
Maybe we should send some of our elites to South Africa for re-education.
In reply to Sounds like South Africa is… by Kopfs
And other than Russia, Poland, and Hungary where is that place that is not infected with SJW thinking and white self hatred?
In reply to Sounds like South Africa is… by Kopfs
Tikrit? Ulan Bator? Ouagadougou? :P
In reply to And other than Russia,… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Surely whites can't be racist in SA since they are the minority...and the ANC are abusing their black privilege
They never came and consulted us for the land
I'm sure that's not true. I'm sure most of it was bought and paid for with beads and marbles and trinkets of all kinds, which you in your culture esteemed highly valuable...and after all who are we to say your culture was wrong in that...that would have been really disrespectful!
It seems to me that the whites are the ones getting murdered down there.
Note how "racism" is weaponized.
Anyway, if a "tweet" is so incendiary, then leave the "twittering" to local ornithologists.
In reply to Surely whites can't be… by Arne Saknussemm
What black privileged, when they own fuck all, and have hardly any wealth, although this is slowly increasing?
In reply to Surely whites can't be… by Arne Saknussemm
How do we make restitution for a generation of Whites discriminated against by government run "Affirmative Action" programs?
This ANC is using last century's National Socialist playbook for confiscating the property of Jews.
How is this different from the time we
confiscated the property of the Japanese
Americans after Pearl Harbor?
GOT HYPOCRISY?
In reply to This ANC is using last… by PiratePiggy
Who is this "we" of which you speak? There is no me, mine or ours with regards to my clan when it comes to federal thefts.
In reply to How is this different from… by francis scott …
That too was a socialist party and remains a socialist party - at the time it was run by Democrat Franklin Roosevelt. Its that same party that ran a socialist bus service and required blacks to sit in the back of the bus and that spied on Republican Martin Luther King, Jr.
Socialists follow the same pattern worldwide - it is a worldwide movement.
In reply to How is this different from… by francis scott …
You’re a fucking pussy and an idiot.
Nationalism is real. Just because you don’t have a brain doesn’t mean that people aren’t loyal to their faction & race. The japs are extremely nationalistic. Ask anyone who has anything to do with them.
You are an indoctrinated fool. Figure out what team you’re on.
In reply to How is this different from… by francis scott …
so say the psycho's screaming " BLOODSHED "
Apartheid - literally live apart. Smart, whites get less than zero benefit from living in proximity to blacks. Lets separate again, everywhere.
All Africans leave Europe, all Europeans leave Africa. Give African-Americans their own States.
..all Europeans leave America.
In reply to Apartheid - literally live… by jcbudmo
If the NYTimes / editor Sarah Joeng can get away with it, why not the ANC / RSA?
Sure sounds an awful lot like how the left in the USA calls law-abiding gun owners, or white males, or Trump supporters, or conservatives, or anybody to the right of Stalin.
Same tactics: dehumanize them, cast blame for murder (or rape) on them, pre-emptively murder them (while stealing all their stuff).
this is not about creating economic opportunity, food security, or equality - this is an asset grab by the ANC and it's controllers.
It will result in people fleeing the country and a South African civil war - followed by a return to tribal chaos.