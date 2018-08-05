Two Drones Each Carrying 1Kg Of C-4 Explosive Used In Maduro Assassination Attempt, US Denies Involvement

Update: Speaking on state TV a day after the alleged assassination attempt on Maduro, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said that six people have been taken into custody and more arrests are possible in the coming hours. He also said that two drones carrying 1 kg each of C-4 explosive were "disoriented" by govt. signal blockers.
He added that the government has raided several Caracas hotels in search for evidence, and noted that one suspect linked to a 2017 attack on Carabobo military base, another to last year’s anti-government protests.
Meanwhile speculation that this was just another false flag attack to build popular support for Maduro's crumbling regime, continues to grow.
* * *
Was it a gas cylinder explosion? An assassination plot of US-allied groups? Or possibly the unheard of “National Movement of Soldiers in T-shirts” that are now claiming responsibility?
And where are the remnants or debris parts to any drones that may have been exploded, or possibly even live iPhone footage of drones overhead shot by any one of what appears to have been tens of thousands attending the event?
It seems the more details that come out surrounding the apparent drone assassination attempt of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday afternoon, the stranger and more ambiguous it gets in terms of exactly what happened and who is responsible.
For starters on Sunday morning US National Security Adviser John Bolton addressed charges of potential American involvement head on, telling Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, "I can say unequivocally there was no U.S. government involvement in this at all".
.@AmbJohnBolton on the apparent "assassination attempt" on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro: “There was no U.S. government involvement in this at all." pic.twitter.com/9yIZZt7Rog— FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) August 5, 2018
This followed a speech by Maduro in what was his first formal statement since the incident wherein the controversial left-wing Venezuelan president described, “They tried to assassinate me today," while blaming the attack on right-wing factions specifically connected to Columbia and Florida.
He claimed that "several of those intellectually responsible and the financiers of this attack live in the United States, in the state of Florida," and called on U.S. President Donald Trump to "fight these terrorist groups".
Maduro further related that one drone exploded in front him, with seconds later another blast detonating to his right. “That drone was coming for me but there was a shield of love,” Maduro said.
Indeed a live feed showing Maduro speaking at a large army commemoration event in the capital of Caracas was cut off mid-speech as explosions were heard, and body guards immediately shielded the president with bullet proof coverings, after which soldiers can be seen running in disarray before the transmission ends.
Neither President Maduro nor his wife or government ministers sharing the stage with them were reported injured, and they express what appears to be genuine shock and fear when the blasts went off.
Photographs depicted at least one possibly seriously wounded soldier with blood running down his face, and Venezuelan state sources reported that a total of seven National Guard soldiers were injured.
ÚLTIMA HORA | VIDEO - Situación irregular en la avenida Bolívar de Caracas durante Cadena Nacional de Maduro en acto con la GNB.— Alberto Rodríguez (@AlbertoRodNews) August 4, 2018
VTV cortó de emergencia la transmisión oficial. pic.twitter.com/SMZeFZlRv4
John Bolton's denial of US involvement came in response to Maduro's prior accusation, and unverifiable claims of suspects in Venezuelan state custody according to Reuters:
Maduro said “everything points” to a right-wing plot that initial investigation suggested was linked to Colombia and the U.S. state of Florida, where many Venezuelan exiles live. Several perpetrators were caught, he said, without elaborating.
In response to these accusations, Bolton elaborated during his Fox interview, saying, "If the government of Venezuela has hard information that they want to present to us that would show a potential violation of U.S. criminal law, we’ll take a serious look at it, but in the meantime I think what we really should focus on is the corruption and oppression in the Maduro regime in Venezuela."
President Donald Trump was promptly briefed on the incident Saturday evening prior to a rally in Ohio, according to White House statements.
And in what could constitute among the more bizarre twists in an already incredibly strange story, an obscure and relatively recently established "resistance" group calling itself the "National Movement of Soldiers in T-shirts" (Soldados de Franela) claimed responsibility for the targeted assassination attempt in a series of social media posts. The group claimed it flew two drones toward the president, which it says were shot down by snipers.
“We demonstrated that they are vulnerable. We didn’t have success today, but it’s just a question of time,” wrote the group.
Among the alternate narratives that quickly emerged moments after the attack was that a gas explosion occurred in a nearby residential building. Video footage and photographs showed a nearby apartment building on fire, which Venezuelan and other sources said was caused by one of the drones crashing into it.
#Venezuela Fire in a building in #Caracas, possibly after the drone that aimed to kill Maduro crashed pic.twitter.com/nDzNVnwJ78— Guy Elster (@guyelster) August 4, 2018
According to a local citizen interviewed by Reuters, there were two distinct blasts. Yet thus far there hasn't been any cell phone video or photographic evidence to emerge depicting what the Venezuelan information ministry described as "drones loaded with explosives" that targeted the downtown area.
During a Saturday emergency briefing on state television, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said “We have proof that this was an assassination attempt,” and underscored of the plotters, “They’ve failed.”
Meanwhile, responding official Venezuelan statements suggesting Columbian involvement, the Colombian Foreign Relations Ministry said the charge is “absurd” and without basis: “We’re used to the Venezuelan leader constantly accusing Colombia for any sort of situation,” the ministry said in a late Saturday night statement.
Addressing doubts and contrary claims about the assassination attempt that are currently rampant, a director at the polling firm Delphos, Felix Seijas, told Bloomberg: “It’s a shame that at this hour, public opinion is doubting the official version, be it true or not.” And he concluded, “It’s the outcome of years of control over the free media, censorship and multiple false government alerts on assassination attempts.”
Whatever, however. Someone needs to up their game.
Maduro is such a jackass. He whines "some twied to kill meee" awwww, really? Gee, I wonder WHY?
Imagine this guy holding a big 'venezuelan pride day', a military review, all dressed up with his sash and emblems, while the entire country has collapsed into hell.
But I don't see anywhere in the article Maduro mentioned that small little detail
In reply to Whatever, however. Someone… by PacOps
The ONLY way to get rid of a communist is to kill them.
In reply to . by inosent
Can someone train a sniper team in Venezuela? It is much needed.
In reply to The ONLY way to get rid of a… by Fiat Pirate
Maduro staged this.
In reply to Can someone train a sniper… by Fiat Pirate
I believe USA had no involvement.
If USA were involved, Maduro would not be alive to talk about it.
In reply to Maduro staged this. by Pernicious Gol…
"They"
In reply to I believe USA had no… by Son of Loki
At least we were not involved in usurping anyone in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan , Syria, Yugoslavia , Ukraine, Chile, or any other government.
In reply to "They" by toady
Venezuela could sure use their own Pinochet.
In reply to At least we were not… by Manthong
In reply to Venezuela could sure use… by Overfed
Too bad they missed! Brown boy bleed a lot! Fucking socialists! They will blame America 3....2....1
oh, didn't have to read far lol
Was it a gas cylinder explosion? An assassination plot of US-allied groups? Or possibly the unheard of “National Movement of Soldiers in T-shirts” that are now claiming responsibility?
Maduro said “everything points” to a right-wing plot that initial investigation suggested was linked to Colombia and the U.S. state of Florida, where many Venezuelan exiles live. Several perpetrators were caught, he said, without elaborating.
How bout their own serfs wanna kill the idiost socialist bus driver? What? not tired of eating dogs and cats yet???
LOL...State of Florida is a terrorist state ya know????? bwhahahahahahahahahawndo!
In reply to •• Free This (same WHACK… by lock-stick
What about the CIA?
In reply to Too bad they missed! by Free This
"I can say unequivocally there was no U.S. government involvement in this at all"
What? And break the US sterling record of global dirty involvements? No F'ing way.
In reply to Too bad they missed! by Free This
And 'america' could sure use their own Stalin.
In reply to Venezuela could sure use… by Overfed
We only usurp governments that don't want or need usurping. Venezuela is doing a bang up job of Uslurping (sic) all of the wealth of that country off to the oligarchs.
In reply to At least we were not… by Manthong
The US needs a war and what better then to kill a communist :)
GO TRUMP!!! INVADE THE BAY OF OBAMA!!
In reply to I believe USA had no… by Son of Loki
remember the bay of pigs
In reply to I believe USA had no… by Son of Loki
The same US Assassination Squad that failed 60 assassinations attempts are at it again. Maduro is number 1 on the US KILL LIST.
In reply to remember the bay of pigs by 1 Alabama
Close, but no Sadat...
In reply to I believe USA had no… by Son of Loki
Definitely staged. Look at the picture as all the officers are just standing there doing nothing as if there was nothing to worry about. If there was real danager they all would have scrambled for cover.
In reply to Maduro staged this. by Pernicious Gol…
Another american 'zero', who willingly lies and bullshits for his country, because, he is, fundamentally, a coward and a thief.
In reply to Maduro staged this. by Pernicious Gol…
You can easily get rid of a communist by giving them a bit more than the people around them...very quickly they don't want so much equality
In reply to The ONLY way to get rid of a… by Fiat Pirate
the real Maduro was never in any danger - he was not there. ;-)
If you watch the speech video carefully, you'll see that a robot was giving a speech - check out the arm movement of the robot.
A robot leading Venezuela - a bit embarrassing.
In reply to You can easily get rid of a… by Arne Saknussemm
The ONLY way to get rid of Americans is to nuke them to dust.
In reply to The ONLY way to get rid of a… by Fiat Pirate
People in Canada need to hear this. Trudope will have to leave in a body bag then.
In reply to The ONLY way to get rid of a… by Fiat Pirate
We know what to believe now it has been officially denied.
In reply to Whatever, however. Someone… by PacOps
there was no political involvement into the political landscape of another country... WHOEHAHAHAHAHAHAHA BOEM!!!
but when somebody post something on facebook during US elections and uses 10 dollar Russian bots to promote it... WAR!!!!
In reply to We know what to believe now… by PT
Were it a US or Israeli sponsored drone, nicky maduro would be pushing up daisies today.
In reply to Whatever, however. Someone… by PacOps
Someone needs to take this POS out !!!
In reply to Whatever, however. Someone… by PacOps
If you need to shoot.....
Always shoot to kill......
If you believe anything that John Bolton says especially when he uses the term "unequivocally" then you Sir or Madam are a fucking moron.
In reply to If you need to shoot… by ZENDOG
