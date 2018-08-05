The Truth Is Always In The Middle, But America Has No Middle Left

Authored by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,
Incidents and Accidents, Hints and Allegations
Jeremy Corbyn is an anti-semite. Julian Assange is a rapist, a Russian agent and a terrorist. Donald Trump is an anti-semite, a rapist AND a Russian agent. Vladimir Putin wants to invade and enslave the entire western world and to that end employs Assange, Trump, maybe also Corbyn(?), as well as thousands upon thousands of hackers and murderers who make people vote for whoever Putin chooses, and poison former Russian agents on western soil.
These allegations, and there’s many more of them, have a number of things in common. Most importantly, they serve to change your mind. They serve to change your perception of reality. They seek to whip up your support for the very people and forces that launch them into the media.
Something else they have in common is that none of them has ever been proven, even though some of them are getting on in years. But they were never meant to be proven, simply because they don’t have to be. If your mind is a fertile breeding ground for such allegations, all that needs to be done is plant a seed, and plant another, and then water them day after day by repeating the allegations and make them ‘yummier’, until they sprout a plant or a tree ‘spontaneously’.
A third feature the allegations have in common is that as they change your perception of reality, you will be -more- inclined to support those who invented them for that exact purpose, so you will not oppose their -further- grab for power and wealth.
That Jeremy Corbyn would hate Jews goes against the man’s entire life history. But he’s been exceedingly weak in defending himself, and his Labour Party, against the accusations of anti-semitism, so the label sticks and has been very successful. Instead of explaining his position in the face of the unfolding and increasingly disastrous Brexit proceedings, all Corbyn gets to do is utter some feeble defence about his history with Jewish people. On Brexit, he’s been all but silenced. Even his own party merrily goes along with the smear.
The accusations concerning Assange in the Swedish rape ‘case’ are, if possible, even more preposterous, even if they have also ostensibly been even more successful. The Swedes, British and Americans involved in the narrative knew beforehand that all they needed was to plant a fragile seed. Julian had historically enjoyed a lot of support from women, and that was over in a heartbeat.
Sweden’s female(!) prosecutor, Marianne Ny, refused for 4 years to talk to Assange one on one and when she finally did, dropped the case right after. But that’s 4 years of allegations hanging over him, easily enough to serve the purpose of those allegations: plant a seed of doubt. By then, another -hollow- tree had sprouted: Assange was accused of working directly with the Kremlin.
He always denied this, but after negotiations with the US Justice Department in early 2017 were abruptly halted by then FBI-head James Comey and US Senator Mark Warner (D.-VA) as Assange offered to prove that it wasn’t Russians who provided him with files from the DNC server(s), Robert Mueller felt free to accuse him of working with Russia once again in his indictment of 12 Russians last month. Not only could Assange not defend himself by then, since he had been totally silenced, but Mueller didn’t even attempt to provide evidence.
And I’ve said this numerous times before, but I still think it bears repeating: WikiLeaks is based on one underlying principle above and beyond anything else: trust; which means uncompromising honesty. WIthout that, no-one would ever again offer them any files. WikiLeaks doesn’t reveal sources, and it doesn’t redact things out of files other than to protect people’s lives.
In that sense it’s interesting that even with the Vault7 CIA files, after Comey had betrayed Assange, the latter still held back from publishing certain pages, just so CIA operatives wouldn’t be exposed. If Assange is caught in just one lie, be it about rape or about Russia, WikiLeaks is done, and so is he and his life’s work. So what do you do about someone who doesn’t lie? You spread lies about him.
But, again, that’s not what people see, because that’s not what their media report. Papers like the New York Times and the Guardian, who were more than happy to share, and profit from, WikiLeaks files before, have turned on Assange with a vengeance. Journalists are more than willing to throw a fellow journalist under the bus and then turn around and accuse Donald Trump of endangering journalists when he says they spread fake news. Well, they do, that’s what Assange’s case proves without a doubt.
That brings us to Trump, a ‘case’ that has much in common with Assange -even if the men themselves don’t-, but is also very different. Trump doesn’t seem to shy away from the odd white lie or embellishment. And sure, that may be putting it mildly. But both journalists and their viewers and readers need to keep one thing in mind: their work does not consist of spouting allegations. They need to provide proof.
And in the 18 -or 24- months since Trump prominently rose upon the Washington scene, precious little has been proven. Robert Mueller has alleged plenty, but proven next to nothing. It’s fair to say after all that time that he’s fishing. Sure, Paul Manafort will likely go to jail, but his case has nothing to do with Russia collusion, at least not in any way that Mueller has evidence for (we would have known if he did).
And you know, if you spend so much time, and resources, trying to find something, trying to find proof, and you have failed to find it, you have to acknowledge just that. Maybe not halt the investigation entirely, but go public and state that you haven’t been able to find what you thought you would or could. The country deserves that, The American people deserve it, and yes, Donald Trump does, too.
But the whole country now lives on a narrative. Media left and right profit from it, each to feed their audience the ‘latest’ 24/7. And there’s nothing really, so they have to make it up in order to continue profiting from the whipped-up attention. One side tells you how evil Trump is, the other how great he’s doing. The truth is always in the middle, but America has no middle left.
I said before that Donald Trump is portrayed as an anti-semite, a rapist AND a Russian agent. As for the first bit, I covered that a few days ago in “Globalist”. Does Trump hate Jews? Even if he does, he hides it pretty well. He’s always done business with Jewish people (hey, this is New York!), there are plenty Jews in his government, and in his own family. Calling someone an anti-Semite is a very serious thing, not a detail to be thrown around at will. Prove it or hold your tongue.
Is Trump a rapist, like what Assange is accused of? You can certainly find no shortage of people willing to state that in both cases. But again, no evidence. And with the fame and glory awaiting anyone who does prove it in either case, you would think by now someone would have found something. Again, prove it or hold your tongue.
Thirdly: is Trump a Russian agent? Look, if Robert Mueller hasn’t been able to prove that he is after two years and tens of millions spent, at least get off your high horse and focus on something else for a bit, if you want to be taken serious as a journalist. Russia, and Putin, are America’s favorite bogeyman today, and about the only thing that still unites the country.
So find something instead that unites you that is not your enemy. Find common cause. Find what makes you proud to be America. Are you all going to be proud if Assange is dragged into some place like Gitmo? Then you have completely lost what it is that should make you proud citizens of the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Because no matter how you may twist it, Julian Assange is braver than any of you, and braver than all of you put together too. But no, he’s not free. He gave up his freedom so you would know what it means to be free. Free from manipulation, free from people making up your minds for you, free from indoctrination, free from the forces that take more of your freedom away every day.
You see, Julian Assange is not free. But neither are you. He’s a prisoner of the very people who are taking your freedom away, day by day, step by step. That’s why you should stand up for him. And of course, it’s not just your freedom that’s at stake, it’s your humanity, it’s the very essence of what makes you human, the difference between a life worth living and a life wasted by complacency and cowardice.
Anything else is just narrative. It’s not life.
Comments
No, the truth is where the truth is.
exactly what I was about to write...
In reply to No, the truth is where the… by TeamDepends
Fuck this centrist bullshit. Fuck horseshoe theory.
In reply to exactly what I was about to… by Hulk
TL;DR meaningless sp00k psyoprop.
In reply to Fuck this centrist bullshit… by Tallest Skil
Illinois Residents Celebrate First Annual ‘Barack Obama Day’
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/04/illinois-residents-…
In reply to TL;DR meaningless sp00k… by Tony 12-Letters
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Illinois Residents… by Son of Loki
Leftist: Let's import 1 million Africans a year.
Right-wing lunatic: Gee, I'd rather not.
Enlightened Centrist: Hey, the both of you should be reasonable. Import only 500,000 machete wielding savages from a low-IQ race each year. See? The truth is always in the middle!
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by ssk81646
I don't believe that is the truth ..
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by ssk81646
Yes, screw the do-nothing middling middle.
Jesus, we've had at least 30 years of that bullshit.
More pointless wars, less sound money, more debt, more corruption.
The last thing this nation needs is "the middle" of nowhere and more crocks of shit.
In reply to Fuck this centrist bullshit… by Tallest Skil
Yes exactly. Ridiculous statement and a self negating statement too. If X then Y. If the truth is always in the middle, then this absolutist self-referencing dogmatic statement is itself not the truth, but the truth must lie somewhere between the middle of it and some other statement (further right? Further left ? Up? Down? Inside out?).
The truth is where it is. The only thing we can state is that "The truth is always in the middle" is a deductively false self negating claim (vacuous at best). Foolish statement.
In reply to exactly what I was about to… by Hulk
Thanks for that. Truth is truth, and truth never changes.
Now perception on the other hand ....
In reply to Yes exactly. Ridiculous… by RationalLuddite
Right. But the total bias on both the left and the right means the actual truth of the matter is neither what the right believes nor the left. It is somewhere in the middle. Generally speaking.
In reply to No, the truth is where the… by TeamDepends
The "right" under Trump believes 45,000 immigrants a year is best. The left under Obama thought 110,000 was the best.
But the truth is not in the middle. The truth is that any people who do not want to be dissolved must keep immigration near zero. Like Japan and China both.
In reply to Right. But the total bias on… by jimbos world
I don't believe this is so, although you just gave a good working definition of ambiguity. Let's be real here for just a moment. We're talking politics, political spectrum .. Truth in this example, if existing at all, is only a means towards exploitation, as it has been since time immemorial ..
I have often heard well there is your truth, there is my truth, things of that nature, which to me seems laughable on it's face. My interpetation of such is, "let's just make it up as we go along." Once again it is the perversion of language, logic, in service of an agenda, which serves nothing but the self .. ie; self delusion. All politicians bank on this being so ..
In reply to Right. But the total bias on… by jimbos world
The media kind of doubles like the stock market machines. Money will only be made if there is volatility.
The truth is almost never in the middle. The truth is usually completely outside the box.
In reply to The media kind of doubles… by Francis Marx
And the real truth about modern human society is......wait for it..... The Golden Rule.
He who has the gold makes the rules. All of that other bullshit is simply bullshit.
In reply to The truth is almost never in… by el buitre
"Behind every argument is somebody's ignorance. Rediscover the foundation of truth and the purpose and causes of dispute immediately disappear."
~Louis D. Brandeis
“In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act”.
~George Orwell
Trump is a Russian spy. And Obama is a Muslim from Kenya and Hillary runs a child sex ring.
Sound familiar?
Divide and conquer, bitchez.
When you put it that way .. it sounds kinda bad ..
In reply to Trump is a Russian spy. And… by LetThemEatRand
What a stupid statement.
The left has been running left as fast as they can to keep the "compromises" moving to the left.
Go listen to a JFK speech. He sounds like an ultra right wing conspiracist.
Yes- if JFK was around today he would be conconsidered fringe far-right- that is how leftist the US has become in 55 years.
In reply to The truth is in the middle … by snblitz
The truth is that humans haven't mentally evolved very far from apes. The majority of the masses are a bunch of insouciant, apathetic fucktards. Most people know the entire thing is fucked, even though the reasons they will provide you are often completely incorrect. I find most people are eager to change the subject to anything else other than how fucked things are. They're easily distracted, apathetic, and willfully ignorant, which is how the evil scumbags were able to gain control in the first place.
The people running the show are irrational sociopaths with zero empathy for anyone. They own the vast majority of the governments of the world and they use their governments to fuck us all over. (The government employees tell themselves "I'm just doing my job!" as they fuck over the citizens.) The elites own the media and they use their media to ram their agenda down our throats. The sad thing is that I have seen some very otherwise smart individuals buy into the horseshit.
One theory I have is that they will crash the economy while Trump is in office, so they can blame it on Trump. Most people will probably believe it, too. The bought-and-paid-for left-leaning media will be repeating it 24/7, and the communist social media websites will continue to censor and marginalize all dissenting points of view.
The truth is we're fucked in the ass with pants on.
Shit, can't argue with any of that. I wouldn't change a word ..
In reply to The truth is that humans… by smallblockchevy350
The thing you have to understand is that Trump is nothing to the elite European banking families that really run the show- his 4 or 8 years is a blip in time to the 250 years that they have controlled the money system- 2 World Wars were fought (and throw the US Civil War in there, too) to maintain the status quo of the Anglo-US banking cabal
In reply to The truth is that humans… by smallblockchevy350
<Tyranny----------|----------Anarchy>
Sure it’s a neat little statement that Jefferson made long ago, but these times really do make that thing about blood and a tree seem rather prescient
"[A despotic] government always [keeps] a kind of standing army of newswriters who, without any regard to truth or to what should be like truth, [invent] and put into the papers whatever might serve the ministers. This suffices with the mass of the people who have no means of distinguishing the false from the true paragraphs of a newspaper."
--Thomas Jefferson to G. K. van Hogendorp, Oct. 13, 1785. (*) ME 5:181, Papers 8:632
"[I have seen] repeated instances of the publication of what has not been intended for the public eye, and the malignity with which political enemies torture every sentence from me into meanings imagined by their own wickedness only... Not fearing these political bull4-dogs, I yet avoid putting myself in the way of being baited by them, and do not wish to volunteer away that portion of tranquillity, which a firm execution of my duties will permit me to enjoy." --
Thomas Jefferson to John Norvell, 1807. ME 11:226
"Conscious that there was not a truth on earth which I feared should be known, I have lent myself willingly as the subject of a great experiment, which was to prove that an administration, conducting itself with integrity and common understanding, cannot be battered down even by the falsehoods of a licentious press, and consequently still less by the press as restrained within the legal and wholesome limits of truth. This experiment was wanting for the world to demonstrate the falsehood of the pretext that freedom of the press is incompatible with orderly government. I have never, therefore, even contradicted the thousands of calumnies so industriously propagated against myself. But the fact being once established, that the press is impotent when it abandons itself to falsehood, I leave to others to restore it to its strength by recalling it within the pale of truth. Within that, it is a noble institution, equally the friend of science and of civil liberty." --
Thomas Jefferson to Thomas Seymour, 1807. ME 11:155
I feel like creating a word ^^
Plasticious
adj. having plasticity
Plasticity is defined by Miriam-Webster as
1: the quality or state of being plastic; especially : capacity for being molded or altered
2: the ability to retain a shape attained by pressure deformation
3: the capacity of organisms with the same genotype to vary in developmental pattern, in phenotype, or in behavior according to varying environmental conditions
4: the capacity for continuous alteration of the neural pathways and synapses of the living brain and nervous system in response to experience or injury
Your brain/mind/consciousness is plasticious. The propaganda and toxic culture are used to Weaponize the plasticity of our own minds against ourselves, both as individuals and as a whole. Definition 2 is interesting when you consider the effects the pressure of PC culture, and the expectation to submit to it in order to not be ‘un-personed’, has on many people. Even without the propaganda masters we often hurt ourselves by deepening and sometimes getting trapped in negative emotion pathways in our own minds.
Fortunately we can use the plasticity of our minds to our own advantage! Curiosity and Gratitude are excellent tools for this. Do you know the Power of Gratitude? [Life Hacking Secret] Used early and often it is a very potent tool for rewiring those negative pathways and helping you get out of a ‘rut’.
The collective conscious is also plasticious [Matrix Hacking Secret]. In a world of lies and negative manipulation, I would like to identify as a Rogue Neuron ^^
awoo
'Truth' went down the memory hole a long, long time ago. I could've used many more longs but the phone battery wouldn't last that long.
Normally I would agree that the truth is somewhere near the middle of a discussion.
But what is called the left or liberal these days has become a bunch of screaming idiots attacking any thought that is not in complete agreement with theirs.
No, the truth is not always in the middle. During the Cold War, the liberals were totally wrong and the McCarthyists were right: The Soviet Union was a tyrannical, expansionist empire spreading poverty and terror everywhere it went, and the US government was infested with pro-Soviet traitors. The Rosenbergs were guilty of all charges, and they were just the tip of the iceberg.