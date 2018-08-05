Tsunami Early Warning Issued For Indonesia After 7.0 Earthquake

Moments ago the the Indonesian geological agency issued a tsunami warning immediately following a powerful magnitude 7 earthquake which hit along the coast of Indonesia’s Lombok Island and the popular tourist hotspot of Bali.
According to Reuters:
A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the north coast of Indonesia’s island of Lombok on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.
Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said the earthquake, which struck at a depth of 15km, prompted a tsunami warning.
The earthquake was recorded to the north of the tropical island destination of Lombok Island, next to Bali, and occurred close to 7:00pm local time.
The Indonesian government’s official geological agency, BMKG, confirms a tsunami warning has been issued, according to their latest statement on Twitter.
#Gempa Mag:5.0, 05-Aug-18 20:07:38 WIB, Lok:8.09 LS,116.46 BT (37 km TimurLaut LOMBOKUTARA-NTB), Kedlmn:51 Km, tdk berpotensi tsunami #BMKG pic.twitter.com/j5DGwqxbV5— BMKG (@infoBMKG) August 5, 2018
People in the region are reportedly bracing for the impact of potential tsunamis while scanning the water for unusual activity, according to breaking reports.
Friends in #Lombok, #Bali, #EastJava, and East Madura, stay safe, stay away from the water for the next few hours... #Tsunami #Tsunami warning! pic.twitter.com/RuDbA1P0hX— Gerry Soejatman (@GerryS) August 5, 2018
The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics announced further on Twitter that a "tsunami aftermath" was detected in Carik and Badas.
#Pemutakhiran,Tsunami akibat Gmp Mag:7.0SR, telah terdeteksi di Carik(18:48WIB)0.135m, Badas(18:54WIB)0.100m, Lembar(19:27WIB)0.090m #BMKG pic.twitter.com/2gBcvMUJ96— BMKG (@infoBMKG) August 5, 2018
A local television advisory issued the following emergency message: "Please go to a place with higher ground, while remaining calm and not panicking," Dwikorita Karnawati, an Indonesian expert meteorology, climatology and geophysics, announced in the quake's aftermath.
7.0-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's Lombok Island, tsunami alert issued— Bali Promotion Center💅 (@translatorbali) August 5, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: @gungmp: it could be felt in Bali, footage at Hardys Mall Tabanan 2nd floor . guests got Panic! #ElshintaEdisiSore pic.twitter.com/wrLztFnptk
The earthquake follows a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the region only a week ago, which left over 15 people dead, and with some estimates placing the death toll close to 20.
Video shows the moment a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Lombok pic.twitter.com/fvUGUzsx6h— BNO News (@BNONews) August 5, 2018
Model Chrissy Teigen, who is currently vacationing in Bali with husband John Legend and their two children, said on Twitter it was a "massive" earthquake with "so many aftershocks".
Comments
Hope this wave is small and dwarfed by the Red Wave in the midterms...
Wouldn’t it be weird if all stars in space were only a reflection of 10 planets in our solar system. Religion has confounded our ways of thinking. Much like the earthquakes we have and have always had
Too many As and Ks when translated to English. Invitation to disaster
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Too many As and Ks when… by cossack55
I wonder if they bothered to alert the 1000s of tourists in Bali/Lombok
No calls to hide in the sewers?
Someone forgot to throw a fair maiden into the volcano lately, to appease the gods.
OH NOs!!! Quick, everybody face Mecca and plead with Alla to spare Obama's homeland.
USGS just downgraded to 6.9.
Suspicious 0bserver on youtube made an interesting case just yesterday for markedly increased quake activity in the latter half of 2018.
Gosh I hope Obama's bunker collapsed with him inside it!!
In reply to USGS just downgraded to 6.9… by Withdrawn Sanction