Tsunami Early Warning Issued For Indonesia After 7.0 Earthquake

Moments ago the the Indonesian geological agency issued a tsunami warning immediately following a powerful magnitude 7 earthquake which hit along the coast of Indonesia’s Lombok Island and the popular tourist hotspot of Bali.

According to Reuters:

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the north coast of Indonesia’s island of Lombok on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said. Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said the earthquake, which struck at a depth of 15km, prompted a tsunami warning.

The earthquake was recorded to the north of the tropical island destination of Lombok Island, next to Bali, and occurred close to 7:00pm local time.

The Indonesian government’s official geological agency, BMKG, confirms a tsunami warning has been issued, according to their latest statement on Twitter.

People in the region are reportedly bracing for the impact of potential tsunamis while scanning the water for unusual activity, according to breaking reports.

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics announced further on Twitter that a "tsunami aftermath" was detected in Carik and Badas.

A local television advisory issued the following emergency message: "Please go to a place with higher ground, while remaining calm and not panicking," Dwikorita Karnawati, an Indonesian expert meteorology, climatology and geophysics, announced in the quake's aftermath.

BREAKING NEWS: @gungmp: it could be felt in Bali, footage at Hardys Mall Tabanan 2nd floor . guests got Panic! #ElshintaEdisiSore pic.twitter.com/wrLztFnptk — Bali Promotion Center💅 (@translatorbali) August 5, 2018

The earthquake follows a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the region only a week ago, which left over 15 people dead, and with some estimates placing the death toll close to 20.

Video shows the moment a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Lombok pic.twitter.com/fvUGUzsx6h — BNO News (@BNONews) August 5, 2018

Model Chrissy Teigen, who is currently vacationing in Bali with husband John Legend and their two children, said on Twitter it was a "massive" earthquake with "so many aftershocks".