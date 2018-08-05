Twitter Suspends Black Conservative For Changing NYT Bigot's Tweets From "White" To "Jewish" And "Black"

In response to the New York Times' decision to stand by their most recent hire - open bigot Sarah Jeong, who really hates white people, men (especially white men), and cops - black conservative Candace Owens carried out her the thought experiment we mentioned last week in which we replaced the word "white" with "black" to illustrate Jeong's animus.
A sample of Jeong's controversial tweets:
Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants— sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 29, 2014
Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins— sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014
1) white men are bullshit— sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) January 1, 2015
2) no one cares about women
3) you can threaten anyone on the internet except cops
In response, Owens simply replaced "white" with Jewish and Black, then condensed Jeong's statements into several tweets, for which the Twitter police banned her for 12 hours:
Black people are only fit to live underground like groveling goblins. They have stopped breeding and will all go extinct soon. I enjoy being cruel to old black women.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 4, 2018
The above statements are from @nytimes editor @sarahjeong. I simply swapped out the word “white” for “black”.
By the way, she got banned by COPYING @sarahjeong tweets and replacing “white” with “black” and then @Twitter bans her for 12 hours— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 5, 2018
Double standard!! https://t.co/IVA2QmF2EM
Actually, Twitter only removed (or forced Owens to remove) her tweet about Jewish people, while the one in which she swapped the race from white to black remains as of this writing...
No Charlie, that tweet is still up.— Gab.ai (@getongab) August 5, 2018
She got banned for this one where she replaced “white” with “jews,” which is now gone. Make no mistake about it: https://t.co/PLOpqnxKEL https://t.co/Jp0ULXPB4C
Meanwhile, conservative pundit Ann Coulter responsded to Jeong's bigotry with a bit of a history lesson:
Luckily for Jeong, the way “white men” saw the world in the 50s was that South Korea should be free. https://t.co/QrAxph2pSj— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 5, 2018
Candace Owens copied Sarah Jeong's tweets, replacing the word "white" with "Jewish" and "black".— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 5, 2018
She was immediately given a 12 hour suspension.
Jeong's account remains unaffected.
The absolute state of this platform.#FreeCandace
Candace responded to her Twitter ban on Sunday:
Sarah Jeong, the @nytimes, and the truth about racism in America. https://t.co/adIqd4bc2n— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 5, 2018
Was Candace also suspended for her response to Hillary Clinton's recent defense of Lebron James, who President Trump recently dissed over Twitter after James criticized Trump for fueling racial divides in the U.S.?
Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018
To which Hillary, or her social media team, replied:
.@KingJames is a great family man, incredible ballplayer, gives back to his community, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He’s a world class athlete and a class act. We need more like him in this world.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 4, 2018
And Candace Owens replied "This is rich. Your husband locked up more black men than any President in the history of the United States. You view Margaret Sanger (who wanted to exterminate the black race) as your idol and Robert Byrd (former Klansmen) as your mentor and dear friend." :
This is rich.— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 4, 2018
Your husband locked up more black men than any President in the history of the United States.
You view Margaret Sanger (who wanted to exterminate the black race) as your idol and Robert Byrd (former Klansmen) as your mentor and dear friend.
Shut up, racist. https://t.co/qXAAtvP2kU
Meanwhile, The Times has chosen to stand by Jeong - claiming that she was simply imitating other racists. Perhaps someday Twitter will let us in on what consitutes racism and harassment - since the goal posts seem to be all over the place depending on who said what.
Comments
...
This is more bullshit from the socialist left, it is out of hand all over the place!
In reply to ... by lock-stick
Not sure why anyone would vote that down?
In reply to more bullshit from the left by Free This
Will you just shut the fuck up you slobbering sycophant.
In reply to Not sure why anyone would… by Cryptopithicus Homme
What the fuck is your problem you reject?
In reply to Will you just shut the fuck… by chumbawamba
Ah.... Brotherly love on ZH.
Almost like there is a divide and conquer game going on.
In reply to What the fuck is your… by Cryptopithicus Homme
They just love me here and love 'em right back, they can't handle me. Tough for them! This place seems to have a lot of socialists anymore, used to be Libertarian.
Now, it's filled with monkey spanks and queers
In reply to Ah.... Brotherly love on ZH… by MozartIII
Dig deep enough and she'll be funded by Soros... or some other jew
In reply to They just love me here and… by Free This
Its really time Twitter was shutdown (effectively done by ending their Section 230 Legal Protections).
Twitter isn't necessary anymore anyway, with GAB now out there.
In reply to Dig deep enough and she'll… by Scar Bro
boycott twitter
you too, Mr. Trump. It's not like you have some backroom deal with them. Wait a second...
In reply to Its really time Twitter was… by The First Rule
Sad but true. Zion jews vs commie jews with tho goy and muzzies for cannon fodder. Unless of course....
In reply to Dig deep enough and she'll… by Scar Bro
Here's a partial explanation why she's a hateful left-wing bigot:
"Jeong ... attended the University of California, Berkeley and Harvard Law School...."
In reply to Sad but true. Zion jews vs… by apocalypticbrother
If you want to know who owns you, see who you cannot criticize.
Hmmmm.
In reply to They just love me here and… by Free This
The real story here is that desperate publishers (like the failing NYT) will do anything to delay bankruptcy. Ignore the NYT. Let them fail!
In reply to If you want to know who owns… by Bigly
Let’s see. The NY Times has had 17 years to write a story about the controlled demolition of the WTC buildings on nine eleven but they have not done so. They lie about the greatest mass murder in USA history — well actually they mislead everyone to cover the whole damn thing up. And to think that there still are people who read their shit?? And then they vote for HRC, who as a Senator from NY is also part of the cover up. New Yorkers are about as dumb as they fucking come.
In reply to The real story here is that… by Mr. Ed
Trump saw on 9/11/2001: bombs were used in WTC - YouTube
In reply to Let’s see. The NY Times has… by BigCumulusClouds
I can almost drum up pity for the NYT that they are reduced to hiring racist, sexist trash like Jeong. What we haven't heard is how many applicants there were for the job. I'll reserve said pity until I hear the number.
In reply to The real story here is that… by Mr. Ed
I am owned by no one. What are you referring to?
In reply to If you want to know who owns… by Bigly
Deep state turning up the volume. Nothing ever makes sense with the left till you look a little closer then everything makes sense.
HOLD FAST
In reply to I am owned by no one. What… by Free This
What else do you expect ? The left have serious mental issues , comrade.
In reply to What the fuck is your… by Cryptopithicus Homme
We should defend Sarah Jeong's right to be a bigot.
In addition, who is to say she isn't just 'pulling your dick' like Candace Owens and Melania Trump?
Either way, defend her right to free speech.
Attack the media, Twitter and NYT, who attempt to suppress free speech.
The media is the weapon that the Deep State is using to divide and conquer.
I'm not sure if it isn't already too late to fight back.
I'm not sure if there is the will to fight back.
I'm not sure if there is a way to fight back.
I'm fairly certain that the 'fat lady' sang her song shortly after 9/11.
In reply to Not sure why anyone would… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Kill cops and whitey huh, sorry chum, I can't defend that kind of speech.
In reply to One by SACRED-COW
I do not reply to schizophrenics.
Get some help.
In reply to Kill cops and whitey huh,… by Free This
God help you then, got nothing for ya!
I said I can't defend it, not that she couldn't say it.
WHo are you to call me anything, you don't know me fella.
Ride off into the sunset, I won't post to your crap anymore, sunshine!
Smug little prick!
You write like a girl...I'm not sure...I'm fairly certain...whishy washy bullshit anyway.
In reply to I do not reply to… by SACRED-COW
I do not reply to schizophrenics.
Get some help.
(the mentally ill monkey is busy loading up multiple accounts it a fatal attempt to burnish his already tarnished reputation)
In reply to God help you then, got… by Free This
LOL, you just did TWICE, you fool. You must be a woman, got your panties all in a bunch I see.
In reply to I do not reply to… by SACRED-COW
Yes, It's not about Sarah Jeong. It's so much bigger than that.
Sarah Jeong--The gift that keeps on giving.
In reply to One by SACRED-COW
So true. Although I doubt it, maybe all of the backlash created by this Kabuki Theater will wake up a few of the zombies.
You know what they say....don't look a gift horse in the mouth.
In reply to Yes, It's not about Sarah… by Future Jim
Like a scorching case of Korean herpes......
In reply to Yes, It's not about Sarah… by Future Jim
But Candace Owens was also simply imitating another racist! We just want the hypocrisy and double standard out of the equation! Yes, we are all for free speech, not so much the double standard!
In reply to One by SACRED-COW
Exactly. And, the double standard is a tool used by the Deep State's media to divide and conquer.
In reply to But Candace Owens was also… by Gatto
I dont think anybody is complaining about her bigotry, they are complaining about the incredible hypocrisy of the libtards in this case the NYT. See the difference.
In reply to One by SACRED-COW
I most certainly get it.
I see it as an opportunity to "get some paybacks" on the Deep State.
How many more subscribers will the NYT and Twitter lose because of their tactical error?
Will other criminal media complexes make adjustments?
In reply to I dont think anybody is… by chippers
Free This has apparently made some enemies here.
In reply to Not sure why anyone would… by Cryptopithicus Homme
in case u did not know the dude is a retard.
In reply to Not sure why anyone would… by Cryptopithicus Homme
C'mon people, everyone knows that it's the (((JEW))) Dork Times.
http://gold-silver.us/forum/showthread.php?96470-Jewish-Control-Over-Media-Series
just like all the rest.
In reply to more bullshit from the left by Free This
They own just about everything, although I've yet to meet a Jewish farmer.
Who Controls America?
And (((THEY))) sure as hell don't want us sharing information about (((THEM)))
The photo at top of article really tells a story. This is the third time this elderly woman has been sent to prison, for asking questions about the HOLOHOAX. She said, under her present incarceration, her crime was that she said that Auschwitz was a labor camp.
German Court Rejects Appeal of 89-Year-Old “Holocaust Denier” Ursula Haverbeck August 5, 2018
The Hoax of the Twentieth Century: The Case Against the Presumed Extermination of European Jewry
by Professor Arthur Butz, Northwestern University. First published in 1976
Butz invented the algorithm which bears his name and was published in 1969. It provided a means for computing Hilbert's space-filling curve. This algorithm advanced certain computer search techniques and has certain other applications.
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D.
In reply to C'mon people, everyone knows… by WarPony
I got a 12 hour suspension for tweeting to Chelsea handler was a whore....I guess the truth hurts
In reply to more bullshit from the left by Free This
I got a "12 hour" ban for calling David Hogg a faggot and fake news. Because I refuse to delete my own tweet (Twitter uses the old "rub the dog's nose in his shit" method of discipline) the ban has remained in place, for weeks now. I continue to argue with them that their policy and rules are vague and thus their ban is unwarranted and a breach of agreement but I only get robotic replies.
I'm building up a lawsuit. It might be BS and thrown out of court, but if I'm able to get any sort of press over it, I guarantee you will hear about it on ZH.
-chumblez.
In reply to I got a 12 hour suspension… by max2205
Hypocrite, crier, and you just told me to shut up, what a load of crap you spew!
In reply to I got a "12 hour" ban for… by chumbawamba
Fuck, things are deteriorating quickly. And it was such a pleasant Sunday. I believe he was telling the other a nime to shut up. Now I think you're running multiple personalities ..
God dammitt man, I had hopes for you! Not high hopes mind you ..
Oh shit, I can't take it anymore, someone please anyone just , just ....
Arggghhhhhhh, gaggle, spit, cough ..
This, is, this is it, the end my friends ..
Farewell cruel world .., farewell !!
In reply to Hypocrite, crier, and you… by Free This
Go check his comments to me on another thread before you skewer me again man.
You think I am going to let these asshats insult me for no reason and I sit there and take it? Maybe you do, I don't.
Just so you know, mkay
chumbawamba Free This Sun, 08/05/2018 - 13:16 Permalink
Shut the fuck up, chimp.
Yeah, Snowden is "relevant" for "leaking" information to the world that anyone paying attention already knew.
Fools.
-chumblez.
In reply to Fuck, things are… by Giant Meteor
ur beyond fucked up
In reply to Go check his comments to me… by Free This
They flat out perma-banned me for schooling a racist nigger.
Fuck 'em.
In reply to I got a 12 hour suspension… by max2205
When I was banging her with those 7 other midgets, the donkey, and that snake, I didn't think she was a whore until I left.
In reply to I got a 12 hour suspension… by max2205
dem's
Do as we say, not as we do
In reply to more bullshit from the left by Free This
Meanwhile, The Times has chosen to stand by Jeong - claiming that she was simply imitating other racists.
And that children, is precisely what Candace Owens was doing, imitating another racist. So if you want to imitate racists and implement their totalitarian policies, just vote dimmocrat.
I love this woman.
In reply to more bullshit from the left by Free This
We owe the Japanese an apology for using her relatives as whores.
In reply to more bullshit from the left by Free This
Somebody please ban lock-stick copy/paste retard!
In reply to ... by lock-stick
algo collision
In reply to ... by lock-stick