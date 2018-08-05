Twitter Suspends Black Conservative For Changing NYT Bigot's Tweets From "White" To "Jewish" And "Black"

In response to the New York Times' decision to stand by their most recent hire - open bigot Sarah Jeong, who really hates white people, men (especially white men), and cops - black conservative Candace Owens carried out her the thought experiment we mentioned last week in which we replaced the word "white" with "black" to illustrate Jeong's animus.

A sample of Jeong's controversial tweets:

Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 29, 2014

Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

1) white men are bullshit

2) no one cares about women

3) you can threaten anyone on the internet except cops — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) January 1, 2015

In response, Owens simply replaced "white" with Jewish and Black, then condensed Jeong's statements into several tweets, for which the Twitter police banned her for 12 hours:

Black people are only fit to live underground like groveling goblins. They have stopped breeding and will all go extinct soon. I enjoy being cruel to old black women.



The above statements are from @nytimes editor @sarahjeong. I simply swapped out the word “white” for “black”. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 4, 2018

By the way, she got banned by COPYING @sarahjeong tweets and replacing “white” with “black” and then @Twitter bans her for 12 hours



Double standard!! https://t.co/IVA2QmF2EM — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 5, 2018

Actually, Twitter only removed (or forced Owens to remove) her tweet about Jewish people, while the one in which she swapped the race from white to black remains as of this writing...

No Charlie, that tweet is still up.



She got banned for this one where she replaced “white” with “jews,” which is now gone. Make no mistake about it: https://t.co/PLOpqnxKEL https://t.co/Jp0ULXPB4C — Gab.ai (@getongab) August 5, 2018

Meanwhile, conservative pundit Ann Coulter responsded to Jeong's bigotry with a bit of a history lesson:

Luckily for Jeong, the way “white men” saw the world in the 50s was that South Korea should be free. https://t.co/QrAxph2pSj — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 5, 2018

Candace Owens copied Sarah Jeong's tweets, replacing the word "white" with "Jewish" and "black".



She was immediately given a 12 hour suspension.



Jeong's account remains unaffected.



The absolute state of this platform.#FreeCandace — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 5, 2018

Candace responded to her Twitter ban on Sunday:

Sarah Jeong, the @nytimes, and the truth about racism in America. https://t.co/adIqd4bc2n — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 5, 2018

Was Candace also suspended for her response to Hillary Clinton's recent defense of Lebron James, who President Trump recently dissed over Twitter after James criticized Trump for fueling racial divides in the U.S.?

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

To which Hillary, or her social media team, replied:

.@KingJames is a great family man, incredible ballplayer, gives back to his community, and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He’s a world class athlete and a class act. We need more like him in this world. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 4, 2018

And Candace Owens replied "This is rich. Your husband locked up more black men than any President in the history of the United States. You view Margaret Sanger (who wanted to exterminate the black race) as your idol and Robert Byrd (former Klansmen) as your mentor and dear friend." :

This is rich.

Your husband locked up more black men than any President in the history of the United States.

You view Margaret Sanger (who wanted to exterminate the black race) as your idol and Robert Byrd (former Klansmen) as your mentor and dear friend.



Shut up, racist. https://t.co/qXAAtvP2kU — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 4, 2018

Meanwhile, The Times has chosen to stand by Jeong - claiming that she was simply imitating other racists. Perhaps someday Twitter will let us in on what consitutes racism and harassment - since the goal posts seem to be all over the place depending on who said what.