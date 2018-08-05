Twitter Suspends Black Conservative For Changing NYT Bigot's Tweets From "White" To "Jewish" And "Black"

Sun, 08/05/2018 - 15:31

In response to the New York Times' decision to stand by their most recent hire - open bigot Sarah Jeong, who really hates white people, men (especially white men), and cops - black conservative Candace Owens carried out her the thought experiment we mentioned last week in which we replaced the word "white" with "black" to illustrate Jeong's animus. 

A sample of Jeong's controversial tweets:

In response, Owens simply replaced "white" with Jewish and Black, then condensed Jeong's statements into several tweets, for which the Twitter police banned her for 12 hours

Actually, Twitter only removed (or forced Owens to remove) her tweet about Jewish people, while the one in which she swapped the race from white to black remains as of this writing...  

Meanwhile, conservative pundit Ann Coulter responsded to Jeong's bigotry with a bit of a history lesson:

Candace responded to her Twitter ban on Sunday: 

Was Candace also suspended for her response to Hillary Clinton's recent defense of Lebron James, who President Trump recently dissed over Twitter after James criticized Trump for fueling racial divides in the U.S.? 

To which Hillary, or her social media team, replied:  

And Candace Owens replied "This is rich. Your husband locked up more black men than any President in the history of the United States. You view Margaret Sanger (who wanted to exterminate the black race) as your idol and Robert Byrd (former Klansmen) as your mentor and dear friend." : 

Meanwhile, The Times has chosen to stand by Jeong - claiming that she was simply imitating other racists. Perhaps someday Twitter will let us in on what consitutes racism and harassment - since the goal posts seem to be all over the place depending on who said what. 

BigCumulusClouds Mr. Ed Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:28

Let’s see. The NY Times has had 17 years to write a story about the controlled demolition of the WTC buildings on nine eleven but they have not done so. They lie about the greatest mass murder in USA history — well actually they mislead everyone to cover the whole damn thing up. And to think that there still are people who read their shit?? And then they vote for HRC, who as a Senator from NY is also part of the cover up. New Yorkers are about as dumb as they fucking come. 

SACRED-COW Cryptopithicus Homme Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:00

We should defend Sarah Jeong's right to be a bigot.

In addition, who is to say she isn't just 'pulling your dick' like Candace Owens and Melania Trump?

Either way, defend her right to free speech.

Attack the media, Twitter and NYT, who attempt to suppress free speech.

The media is the weapon that the Deep State is using to divide and conquer. 

I'm not sure if it isn't already too late to fight back.

I'm not sure if there is the will to fight back.

I'm not sure if there is a way to fight back.

I'm fairly certain that the 'fat lady' sang her song shortly after 9/11.

 

Free This SACRED-COW Sun, 08/05/2018 - 16:28

God help you then, got nothing for ya!

I said I can't defend it, not that she couldn't say it.

WHo are you to call me anything, you don't know me fella.

Ride off into the sunset, I won't post to your crap anymore, sunshine!

Smug little prick!

You write like a girl...I'm not sure...I'm fairly certain...whishy washy bullshit anyway.

I got a "12 hour" ban for calling David Hogg a faggot and fake news. Because I refuse to delete my own tweet (Twitter uses the old "rub the dog's nose in his shit" method of discipline) the ban has remained in place, for weeks now. I continue to argue with them that their policy and rules are vague and thus their ban is unwarranted and a breach of agreement but I only get robotic replies.

I'm building up a lawsuit. It might be BS and thrown out of court, but if I'm able to get any sort of press over it, I guarantee you will hear about it on ZH.

-chumblez.

Fuck, things are deteriorating quickly. And it was such a pleasant Sunday. I believe he was telling the other a nime to shut up. Now I think you're running multiple personalities ..

God dammitt man, I had hopes for you! Not high hopes mind you ..

Oh shit, I can't take it anymore, someone please anyone just , just ....

Arggghhhhhhh, gaggle, spit, cough ..

This, is, this is it, the end my friends ..

Farewell cruel world .., farewell !!

