Alex Jones And Infowars Banned From iTunes, "Unpublished" By FaceBook

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:05

Update: According to Bloomberg, the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the InfoWars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page “have been unpublished for repeated violations of community standards and accumulating too many strikes,” Facebook says in statement.

Facebook said it reviewed content “glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies”

* * *

Apple has completely removed five of Infowars' six podcasts from its iTunes and Podcast apps under their hate speech guidelines, reports BuzzFeed News - including the daily Alex Jones podcast and the show "War Room" - in "one of the largest enforcement actions intended to curb conspiratorial news content by a technology company to date." 

Apple did not host Jones's shows, but it offered an index that allowed anyone with an iPhone to find and subscribe to them. Though Apple is far from Jones and Infowars' only distribution platform, the decision to pull Jones' content will considerably limit the outlet's audio reach — as of 2018, Apple's Podcasts platform amassed 50 billion all-time downloads and streams. -BuzzFeed

"Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users," a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

"Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.

Apple's decision is the latest in a string of technology companies which have taken action against Jones and Infowars, which he founded 19 years ago in 1999. Last month, YouTube and Facebook each pulled down four videos by Jones and Infowars. Facebook suspended Jones for 30 days, while YouTube hit the news outlet with a "strike." Meanwhile, Spotify and the podcast app Stitcher followed suit, removing specific episodes of Jones' show they deemed to contain hateful content. 

Apple's decision comes on the heels of liberal outrage directed at Jones and his network, most recently spearheaded by online activists Sleeping Giants - which has lobbied for tech platforms in general to cut all ties with Jones; condemning Apple last week for their reluctance. 

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Sleeping Giants praised the removal on Sunday night. "While companies like Facebook, YouTube and Spotify have been twisting themselves into pretzels inventing ways to avoid having to enforce their own Terms Of Service on Alex Jones, it’s great to hear that Apple, whose reach is so broad, is willing to do it," a spokesperson for the company wrote. -BuzzFeed

So while they are not exactly free speech advocates, it is useful to observe how simple it is for today's online media giants and global distributors of discourse to incite a modern-date book burning simply by labeling speech as hateful.

As of Sunday night, the only remaining podcast linked to Infowars is a daily news recap show called "Real News With David Knight," however it's not clear why it was spared the "axe of cleansing."

Commenting on the action, Infowars' Paul Joseph Watson said that "according to Apple, if you don’t respect people with different views, you will be banned. Does this mean it is necessary to respect people who advocate child marriage and honor killings simply to have a platform?"

He also reported that Infowars has now also been permanently banned by Facebook.

brushhog Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:06 Permalink

Who the fuck listens to "apple Itunes"?? Lol give me a break. There is a sort of yin and yang principle working here. These people do not realize that by censoring and banning Jones' ideas, they actually make him more powerful.

If I tell my son 'you may eat all these cookies, but you may NOT have this one. It is absolutely forbidden for you to have THIS cookie' which cookie does he want to eat above all the others? Which one becomes the most coveted, the most valuable?

Censor me, and I'll become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.

Dickweed Wang Son of Loki Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

Internet gatekeepers like Fagbook are another symptom of the lazy sheep syndrome. Why anyone would use a site that has the ability to pick and choose what information you receive is beyond me. When it comes to news and information it makes much more sense to go directly to the source web site. Everyone needs to stop feeding the beast, even if that makes things a little inconvenient.

Karl Marxist JRobby Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:40 Permalink

Most brilliant comment and completely accurate. iTunes killed the working musician. But the last line says it all. It's been that way my entire life and the lives of my parents and grandparents. Welcome to the Matrix we are surely coming to see it for what it is and why it must be taken down completely.

ShrNfr Keyser Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:23 Permalink

I regard the guy as a nut case, but when there are forces so powerful that they can shut off one point of view and only allow points that they want to allow, those forces are too powerful and should be disbanded. FB, AAPL, GOOG, etc. are now almost to the point of being public utilities they are certainly places of public accomodation. Consider what the case would be if some state electrical utility decided to turn off your electricity because you were guilty of "hate speech" or a hotel that decided that they would not serve you because of your beliefs. If the speech is legal, a place of public accommodation should carry it.

acheron2016 ShrNfr Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

Exactly this.  Jones is a full blown tin foil hat wearing whack job.  An argument could be made that his should be involuntarily committed for psychiatric evaluation.  But that should be within the framework of well established Constitutional laws designed to protect the individual and others from PHYSICAL HARM.

 

This is the other end of the spectrum.  This is a naked attack on the US Constitution by corporations that believe they have purchased enough US Legislators to get away with it.  The federal courts have already ruled that any site which regulates content does NOT qualify for DMCA safe harbor exemptions.  It would be trivial for Congress to apply Free Speech rules to these platforms.

 

And Bullies like these are WHY both labor unions and the Sherman Anti-Trust act came into existence in the first place.  DOJ should begin IMMEDIATE criminal prosecution against HUMANS (not the companies) for Civil Rights violations while the forced breakup of the companies begins working its way through the courts.

I Am Jack's Ma… brushhog Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:11 Permalink

I thought Alex Jones was a Zionist shill.

And he is.

But then I learned about Paul Joseph Watson.

Watson makes Alex Jones look like David Duke.

Even so, I think Watson is right about their being a political pro-Dem motive at work.

 

But after Sarah Jeong, the Korean immigrant cunt, or more particularly the Left’s defense of her (there was even a ‘her critics are Nazis’ thread to their attacks) I don’t take the Left seriously AT ALL with their whines about hate.

The constant anti-white hate that comes from the Left isn’t cute anymore.

Its too bad that Jones and Watson will never point to the leading role of Jews in the Frankfurt School/Cultural Marxism that got the SJW ball rolling.

Its also the case that Jews have ginned up making ‘whiteness’ studies a thing.

 

Jews, Communists and Genocidal Hate in “Whiteness Studies”

The Jewish Origins of the Open Borders Movement

But AH and PJW will surely not only never mention Israeli warcrimes or spying or undue meddling... they wont point out that organized, international Jewry promotes mass Muslim immigration and the academic attacks on ‘whiteness.’

In that sense, their shilling is no longer cute either.

AJ clings to every ‘conspiracy theory’ in the world but has never mentioned the Dancing Israelis, Zim Shipping, Urban Moving Systems, the ‘art students?’

 

Not citing the Zionist/Israeli role in 9/11 PROVES he is a disinfo agent.  I don’t care what other ‘good’ you think he does because he scrambled to get on the Trump train.

A Christian who never mentions the name of Jesus?

He’s a Zionist shill. He does more harm than good.  And PJW is even worse.

truthalwayswinsout Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:11 Permalink

Jones is a bloviating douche bag. He could have solved the free speech problem because he was approached by the largest software group in the world to create competing platforms for google, apple, twitter, and facebook.

It was a no win proposition as it would have cost him nothing. All he had to do was to contact fellow conservatives to help promote the site.

He pissed off the head of the software group by giving him the shoe shimmy shuffle.

He is a true idiot.

 

 

Obamanism666 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:12 Permalink

Great now people will go direct to Infowars to download their podcasts hence driving traffic and potential selling the Infowar products. Alex will be pleased in the increase in revenue

Pollygotacracker Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:13 Permalink

Some of these wonderful 'services' are turning out to not be so wonderful after all. The concept of free speech is quickly being eroded. Some of these platforms should probably be regulated as a public utility. But, corporations are more important than constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Vote up!
TeethVillage88s Nightjar Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

Antifa gets Carte Blanche? CIA, DHS, NSA, FEMA can't catch Anti-Fa?

What the hell are we paying $1 Trillion a year for MICC for if borders are open to suppress labor and compensation rates, outsource jobs, ship USD Capital Offshore, stash profits in overseas bank accounts? Of I get it ... like Barry Gold water said... it is CFR agenda.

Liabilities for International Investments = $35.5 Trillion, see table B of IIT
https://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/international/intinv/intinvnewsrelease…
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/05/25/business/ceo-pay-2017.ht…
http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/New_World_Order/Goldwater_NoApologies… "With No Apologies" By Barry Goldwater http://www.globalistagenda.org/quotes.htm https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2012/02/the-real-defense-b… https://www.kauffman.org/-/media/kauffman_org/research-reports-and-cove…

JoeTurner Mon, 08/06/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

Listen goyim, (((we))) will tell you what is appropriate for you to know...just take more opioids, watch sports ball and remember to vote Democrat !