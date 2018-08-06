Alex Jones And Infowars Banned From iTunes, "Unpublished" By FaceBook

Update: According to Bloomberg, the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the InfoWars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page “have been unpublished for repeated violations of community standards and accumulating too many strikes,” Facebook says in statement.
Facebook said it reviewed content “glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies”
* * *
Apple has completely removed five of Infowars' six podcasts from its iTunes and Podcast apps under their hate speech guidelines, reports BuzzFeed News - including the daily Alex Jones podcast and the show "War Room" - in "one of the largest enforcement actions intended to curb conspiratorial news content by a technology company to date."
Apple did not host Jones's shows, but it offered an index that allowed anyone with an iPhone to find and subscribe to them. Though Apple is far from Jones and Infowars' only distribution platform, the decision to pull Jones' content will considerably limit the outlet's audio reach — as of 2018, Apple's Podcasts platform amassed 50 billion all-time downloads and streams. -BuzzFeed
"Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users," a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed.
"Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”
Apple's decision is the latest in a string of technology companies which have taken action against Jones and Infowars, which he founded 19 years ago in 1999. Last month, YouTube and Facebook each pulled down four videos by Jones and Infowars. Facebook suspended Jones for 30 days, while YouTube hit the news outlet with a "strike." Meanwhile, Spotify and the podcast app Stitcher followed suit, removing specific episodes of Jones' show they deemed to contain hateful content.
Apple's decision comes on the heels of liberal outrage directed at Jones and his network, most recently spearheaded by online activists Sleeping Giants - which has lobbied for tech platforms in general to cut all ties with Jones; condemning Apple last week for their reluctance.
Okay...what is happening here?@iTunes @apple, are you really choosing to host Infowars on your platform after Alex Jones’ harassment of Sandy Hook parents and Vegas shooting victims and threats to the Special Counsel? How does this not break your Terms Of Service? https://t.co/Bfhwf6NXYN— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) July 30, 2018
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Sleeping Giants praised the removal on Sunday night. "While companies like Facebook, YouTube and Spotify have been twisting themselves into pretzels inventing ways to avoid having to enforce their own Terms Of Service on Alex Jones, it’s great to hear that Apple, whose reach is so broad, is willing to do it," a spokesperson for the company wrote. -BuzzFeed
So while they are not exactly free speech advocates, it is useful to observe how simple it is for today's online media giants and global distributors of discourse to incite a modern-date book burning simply by labeling speech as hateful.
As of Sunday night, the only remaining podcast linked to Infowars is a daily news recap show called "Real News With David Knight," however it's not clear why it was spared the "axe of cleansing."
Commenting on the action, Infowars' Paul Joseph Watson said that "according to Apple, if you don’t respect people with different views, you will be banned. Does this mean it is necessary to respect people who advocate child marriage and honor killings simply to have a platform?"
According to Apple, if you don’t respect people with different views, you will be banned.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018
Does this mean it is necessary to respect people who advocate child marriage and honor killings simply to have a platform? pic.twitter.com/O89PQ8mUPo
He also reported that Infowars has now also been permanently banned by Facebook.
Facebook bans Infowars. Permanently.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018
Infowars was widely credited with playing a key role in getting Trump elected.
This is a co-ordinated move ahead of the mid-terms to help Democrats.
This is political censorship.
This is culture war.https://t.co/HkGOdjxhhk
Comments
Who the fuck listens to "apple Itunes"?? Lol give me a break. There is a sort of yin and yang principle working here. These people do not realize that by censoring and banning Jones' ideas, they actually make him more powerful.
If I tell my son 'you may eat all these cookies, but you may NOT have this one. It is absolutely forbidden for you to have THIS cookie' which cookie does he want to eat above all the others? Which one becomes the most coveted, the most valuable?
Censor me, and I'll become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.
Just read the AJ has been perma-banned from FB too... Not a fan, but what about 1st amendment rights? Enough of this leftist bullshit...
In reply to Who the fuck listens to … by brushhog
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Just read the AJ has been… by Keyser
"Apple does not tolerate hate speech"
Apple has determined hate speech as any speech of a conservative, Christian or straight white male.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
Oh no! Not iTunes!
The entity that almost single handedly destroyed a living for musicians.
"We don't need culture, Corporations will provide culture."
In reply to "Apple does not tolerate… by Gardentoolnumber5
Remember when the internet was new and we all thought it was going to democratize discourse, giving voice to the voiceless? What fools we were. The internet is probably the greatest tool of censorship since book burning.
In reply to Oh no! Not iTunes! The… by JRobby
Has ISIS and Al Queda still got Carte Blanche? I guess it is too hard for CIA, DHS, NSA, Geospatial Agency to go after arms sames and terrorists. I know arms sales are a stimulus to EU & USA... we can't stop the flow of spice to Terrorists.
In reply to Remember when the internet… by NoDebt
"Free speech for me but not for you!"
DNC and Libtad motto.
In reply to Has ISIS and Al Queda still… by TeethVillage88s
Internet gatekeepers like Fagbook are another symptom of the lazy sheep syndrome. Why anyone would use a site that has the ability to pick and choose what information you receive is beyond me. When it comes to news and information it makes much more sense to go directly to the source web site. Everyone needs to stop feeding the beast, even if that makes things a little inconvenient.
In reply to "Free speech for me but not… by Son of Loki
Well ladies and gents.
Tit for tat is the successful strategy. Turn about is fair play.
I'm sure there plenty of things on iTunes, and FaceBook that you don't like.
In reply to Internet gatekeepers like… by Dickweed Wang
Yup, I do remember that, NoDebt. It certainly had potential, but the fallen nature of humans had already predestined the Internet to become a propaganda platform to be co-opted by whoever had the most money and influence.
In reply to Remember when the internet… by NoDebt
Most brilliant comment and completely accurate. iTunes killed the working musician. But the last line says it all. It's been that way my entire life and the lives of my parents and grandparents. Welcome to the Matrix we are surely coming to see it for what it is and why it must be taken down completely.
In reply to Oh no! Not iTunes! The… by JRobby
Alex Jones is controlled opposition and this ban is done only to give him credibility. He will probably be reinstated after a while like he was on Youtube.
In reply to "Apple does not tolerate… by Gardentoolnumber5
Triggered! Apple, thank you for the safe space!
That thinking for myself thing was so hard!
In reply to Just read the AJ has been… by Keyser
There is nothing more illiberal than a liberal
In reply to Just read the AJ has been… by Keyser
I regard the guy as a nut case, but when there are forces so powerful that they can shut off one point of view and only allow points that they want to allow, those forces are too powerful and should be disbanded. FB, AAPL, GOOG, etc. are now almost to the point of being public utilities they are certainly places of public accomodation. Consider what the case would be if some state electrical utility decided to turn off your electricity because you were guilty of "hate speech" or a hotel that decided that they would not serve you because of your beliefs. If the speech is legal, a place of public accommodation should carry it.
In reply to Just read the AJ has been… by Keyser
I can hardly wait for the New York Slimes editorial on this one from yours truly, their new Bigot in Residence, Harvard graduate, Ms Jeong.
In reply to I regard the guy as a nut… by ShrNfr
We're already there. How many people have been refused to be fed at a restaurant or have been verbally/physically attacked for supporting Trump? Refusing to serve one because of their beliefs is happening now to Trump supporters and staff.
In reply to I regard the guy as a nut… by ShrNfr
Exactly this. Jones is a full blown tin foil hat wearing whack job. An argument could be made that his should be involuntarily committed for psychiatric evaluation. But that should be within the framework of well established Constitutional laws designed to protect the individual and others from PHYSICAL HARM.
This is the other end of the spectrum. This is a naked attack on the US Constitution by corporations that believe they have purchased enough US Legislators to get away with it. The federal courts have already ruled that any site which regulates content does NOT qualify for DMCA safe harbor exemptions. It would be trivial for Congress to apply Free Speech rules to these platforms.
And Bullies like these are WHY both labor unions and the Sherman Anti-Trust act came into existence in the first place. DOJ should begin IMMEDIATE criminal prosecution against HUMANS (not the companies) for Civil Rights violations while the forced breakup of the companies begins working its way through the courts.
In reply to I regard the guy as a nut… by ShrNfr
I thought Alex Jones was a Zionist shill.
And he is.
But then I learned about Paul Joseph Watson.
Watson makes Alex Jones look like David Duke.
Even so, I think Watson is right about their being a political pro-Dem motive at work.
But after Sarah Jeong, the Korean immigrant cunt, or more particularly the Left’s defense of her (there was even a ‘her critics are Nazis’ thread to their attacks) I don’t take the Left seriously AT ALL with their whines about hate.
The constant anti-white hate that comes from the Left isn’t cute anymore.
Its too bad that Jones and Watson will never point to the leading role of Jews in the Frankfurt School/Cultural Marxism that got the SJW ball rolling.
Its also the case that Jews have ginned up making ‘whiteness’ studies a thing.
Jews, Communists and Genocidal Hate in “Whiteness Studies”
The Jewish Origins of the Open Borders Movement
But AH and PJW will surely not only never mention Israeli warcrimes or spying or undue meddling... they wont point out that organized, international Jewry promotes mass Muslim immigration and the academic attacks on ‘whiteness.’
In that sense, their shilling is no longer cute either.
AJ clings to every ‘conspiracy theory’ in the world but has never mentioned the Dancing Israelis, Zim Shipping, Urban Moving Systems, the ‘art students?’
Not citing the Zionist/Israeli role in 9/11 PROVES he is a disinfo agent. I don’t care what other ‘good’ you think he does because he scrambled to get on the Trump train.
A Christian who never mentions the name of Jesus?
He’s a Zionist shill. He does more harm than good. And PJW is even worse.
In reply to Who the fuck listens to … by brushhog
Watch infowars 9/11 live broadcast. Alex blames the twin tower attacks on "Saddam and his super weapons".
AJ was the first person to use the Iraq narrative. He is 100% controlled opposition.
In reply to I thought Alex Jones was a… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Jonestein is running into some bad luck these days.
In reply to I thought Alex Jones was a… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Not a big Alex Jones fan but you have to admit that Big Tech is rapidly becoming extremely Orwellian. And even more concerning is that they are in cahoots with Big Government/Deep State.
In reply to Who the fuck listens to … by brushhog
AJ woke a lot of people up back in the day about how both Bush II and Obama were neocons, the Fed was a private bank, the false left/right paradigm, etc etc etc (a lot of stuff that ZH'ers take for granted).
Since he went 100% team Trump he's slipped a bit (IMHO)
In reply to Not a big Alex Jones fan but… by Ghost of PartysOver
They do understand it makes him more powerful. Theyve put him on Megan Kelly and Colbert, they are funneling decenters of MSM to controlled opposition. Read below. AJ blamed Saddam for 9/11 live on air on that day.
In reply to Who the fuck listens to … by brushhog
What if the conspiracies are true but opposition to the lie is unpopular with the media giants? For example, 9/11, JFK, RFK, MLK and many more. Why is Jones prevented from challenging govt propaganda?
In reply to Who the fuck listens to … by brushhog
You mean Sandy Hook was done by a geeky kid the neighbors never saw and the police were allowed to declare every kid dead and not medivac any to the local hospital let along block the road up to the firehouse from ambulance travel.
In reply to What if the conspiracies are… by Baron von Bud
Time for a conservative platform aggregator.
In reply to Who the fuck listens to … by brushhog
apple should give their chinese slave labor a raise.
Yeah, but think of the shareholders FFS...
In reply to apple should give their… by buzzsaw99
Many factories are moving out of China to Vietnam where labor is half the cost or less. Lots of textile factories already moved. Not sure how China will handle this. Costs have soared in China across the board for everything from clothes to dental care, from rents to food.
In reply to apple should give their… by buzzsaw99
Who cares, they are disinformation. Apple is doing you a favor by banning them.
You are a plague on logic. Good moniker there dumbass.
In reply to Who cares, they are… by Logic Plague
Apple? You bet.
In reply to Who cares, they are… by Logic Plague
Shutting down the speech of a humble water filter salesman
Ask yourself: Would you rather buy a water filter from Alex, or one made by Chinks sold through Amazon?
In reply to Shutting down the speech of… by BigWillyStyle887
Just more of the synergy generated by the mating of communist culture with faggot culture.
Fuck Apple. Fuck iTunes.
$1,000,000,000,000 baby! They can do what the fuck they want!
In reply to Fuck Apple. Fuck iTunes. by homiegot
Midterms have started then
Jones is a bloviating douche bag. He could have solved the free speech problem because he was approached by the largest software group in the world to create competing platforms for google, apple, twitter, and facebook.
It was a no win proposition as it would have cost him nothing. All he had to do was to contact fellow conservatives to help promote the site.
He pissed off the head of the software group by giving him the shoe shimmy shuffle.
He is a true idiot.
This is fake news. Total bullshit.
In reply to Jones is a bloviating douche… by truthalwayswinsout
Great now people will go direct to Infowars to download their podcasts hence driving traffic and potential selling the Infowar products. Alex will be pleased in the increase in revenue
Some of these wonderful 'services' are turning out to not be so wonderful after all. The concept of free speech is quickly being eroded. Some of these platforms should probably be regulated as a public utility. But, corporations are more important than constitutionally guaranteed rights.
if you think these infowars cucks are hatespeech, you have no idea what's going to hit you turtle necked apple faggots.
Antifa gets Carte Blanche? CIA, DHS, NSA, FEMA can't catch Anti-Fa?
What the hell are we paying $1 Trillion a year for MICC for if borders are open to suppress labor and compensation rates, outsource jobs, ship USD Capital Offshore, stash profits in overseas bank accounts? Of I get it ... like Barry Gold water said... it is CFR agenda.
Liabilities for International Investments = $35.5 Trillion, see table B of IIT
https://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/international/intinv/intinvnewsrelease…
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/05/25/business/ceo-pay-2017.ht…
http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/New_World_Order/Goldwater_NoApologies… "With No Apologies" By Barry Goldwater http://www.globalistagenda.org/quotes.htm https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2012/02/the-real-defense-b… https://www.kauffman.org/-/media/kauffman_org/research-reports-and-cove…
In reply to if you think these infowars… by Nightjar
What more can they do? Are they gonna snuff the fat guy?
Jones is super tame by many standards.
What happened? Did he start critiquing Israel or something?
No even worse - big pharma.... and AJ's got a petition up to amnesty Julian Assange...
In reply to What happened? Did he start… by TalkToLind
Listen goyim, (((we))) will tell you what is appropriate for you to know...just take more opioids, watch sports ball and remember to vote Democrat !