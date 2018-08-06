America's '1%' Hasn't Controlled This Much Wealth Since Before The Great Depression

Authored by Kari Paul via MarketWatch.com,
The gap between the rich and the poor in America has ballooned over the last several decades.
In 2015, the top 1% of Americans made 26.3 times as much income as the bottom 99 percent - an increase from 2013, when they earned 25.3 times as much, according to a recent study released by the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning Washington, D.C. think tank.
A family needed an annual income of $421,926 to be part of the 1% nationally, the study said, but in some states the threshold was higher. The top 1% of Americans took home more than 22% of all income in 2015, the study found. That’s the highest share since a peak of 23.9% just before the Great Depression in 1928.
On Wednesday, Amazon AMZN, -0.60% founder Jeff Bezos became the richest person of the modern era as his wealth surpassed $150 billion.
The fortunes of people like Bezos and those made on Wall Street, in Hollywood and Silicon Valley fuel much of wealth inequality in the U.S., but the issue affects most of the country, the report showed. The incomes of the top 1% grew faster than the bottom 99% in 43 states between 2009 and 2015. In nine states in the U.S., the top 1% represents more than half of all income growth.
Meanwhile, the median net worth of Americans currently hovers at $68,828 per household. One in five Americans say they have more credit-card debt than they do in emergency savings and less than 40% of Americans say they have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency room visit or car repair.
“Rising inequality affects virtually every part of the country, not just large urban areas or financial centers,” said Estelle Sommeiller, a socio-economist at the Institute for Research in Economic and Social Sciences in France and author on the study. “It’s a persistent problem throughout the country - in big cities and small towns, in all 50 states. While the economy continues to recover, policy makers should make it a top priority to grow the incomes of working people while reining in corporate profits.”
And the solution is simple according to The EPI - a liberal nonprofit associated with the labor movement - return bargaining power to U.S. workers, increasing political participation by all citizens, and boosting public investments in child care, education, housing and health care.
“Such policies will help prevent the wealthiest few from appropriating more than their fair share of the nation’s expanding economic pie,” Sommeiller said.
Such ideas have gained popularity as the 2018 midterm elections approach, with New York’s Alexa Ocasio-Cortez winning an upset victory in June’s Democratic primary in New York’s 14th congressional district running on a platform of Medicare for all and reining in Wall Street. She also supports the idea of a government program guaranteeing paid jobs for anybody who wants one.
Critics say such policies are ill-conceived and will “bury us in debt.”
Awesome! This means they will be able to provide a low-paying casual job to someone!
How many 99% ers had flat screen TV's, dick drugs, cars, and 75+ years life expectancies in 1929?
Tank is empty! Wake me when the bullets start flying. Out.
Deep state will crash the market to get rid of trump. It's plan b
I wanna play. I want to believe. Give me one shred of evidence to clearly show Trump isnt Deepstate....
None ... and how many 1%'ers had flat screen TV's, dick drugs, private jets, and 85 + life expectancy in 1929 ?
Well, if it's any comfort to you, unlike the British "healthcare apparatus" we/I...STILL...have to sign off on being an organ donor instead of being "opted-in" and as an aside, I am doing everything in my power while I still can to make it so that NO ONE would ever want any of my organs...mostly because they're mine.
It's really not being "greedy"...call it...an act of charity on my part, it's really all in how one looks at it ;-)
Sky diving at 85, ticker will give out in free fall, Kersplatsky
The new royalty.
All that work to tell the Monarchies to shove it and here we are again.
Wouldn't have anything to do with the death of the individual and Central Banking, would it? Nah!
We love everybody! If you won't pay for Wimpy's hamburger you're a fascist! Get back to work serfs!
The Great Destruction is what they will call the next one.
How does this play into the "The US Is Socialist" meme that is so popular with ZHers? The US is actually the exact definition of "Crony Capitalist Oligarchy"
Either way all roads lead to the State. I'm pretty sure your ism is run by the state as well unless you are a anarcho capitalist.
They got theirs!
We are all just unsuccessful shlubs.
If we just worked harder, and saved more, and delayed gratification until you are old and dying...
Yeah , love that one , if we just worked harder ,,,nice joke huh? There was a time when time invested wisely yielded compensation. This is most definitely not the case today although not totally obliterated but severely suppressed while bullshit trinkets pull capital towards it like flies to shit and rotting corpses
There needs to be an integration of both left and right , both sides have solutions to bring to the table, as it stands now we see the extremes from both sides are bullshit. total left will bring ruin as total right brings ruin..
Hows everyone doing in this economy that's so smoking hot? employment at all time high! yeah right..
New acronym . These people are so corrupt.. So why are we paying interest for money lent to our government? Who were the asses that agreed to this ? What does our congress do for the people?? Even the crickets have given up
E vil
L icentious
I mmoral
T yrannical
E gomanic
They say we need labor bargaining power but don't mention getting rid of illegal aliens ?
Borders need to be honored until we figure this mess out .. Our own citizens are kicked to the curb..
The left have the solution backwards. We don't need to provide more support for the "poor", we need to confiscate more of their income and invest it for them out of the hands of government. They are incapable of managing themselves so they need to be forced to grow up. No more tats and nails and drugs and booze and spinning hubs, just more forced investment. There is no other solution.
I totally agree so why did they switch pension over to 401k? Did they really believe the general public would become wall street wizards???? Did they really believe that wall street cronies give a shit about joe public??? Most investment managers only give a shit about their cut in fees and other bullshit charges.. Used to be a time when funds such as Dodge and Cox were the real deal.. Find me this now in large numbers , I won't hold my breath
how much shit can you buy tho
Very true
What Americans fail to acknowledge is the the United States really is a socialist country. I mean right now, not tomorrow or next year. Goods and services are rationed according to political power not price. 100% of bills on which government votes are to rig one market or another, capture customers or just transfer wealth. That is why wealth goes to the top. It is top down socialism.
http://quillian.net/blog/young-socialists/
it is more like Gosplan- the Soviet Central Planning Committee
With company pensions there were people who understood the market like breathing.
It takes an enormous amount of time to understand markets when you have a true environment that allows for this to take place.
Today I don't know what the F**k this environment is but it's not natural and hangs on every word of central bank input! or tweets how ridiculous is this????
Price discovery went toilet bound.. Totally ridiculous..
We need moar corporate tax cuts. That will help.
So they can do more buy backs? Wow this hasn't been shown in right wing media either has it ?
Then again, the bottom 99% has enough to get so fat they get type 2 diabetes in their teens, has theater grade lcd tvs, gets another car every 3 years, has the latest cell phone, and so forth. Personally, I think they have exactly what they have earned If they want to earn more, get a real job as a plumber or something.
That's Oboma's legacy.