America's About To Unleash Its NOPEC 'Superweapon' Against The Russians & Saudis

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,
The US Congress has revived the so-called “NOPEC” bill for countering OPEC and OPEC+.
Officially called the “No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act”, NOPEC is the definition of so-called “lawfare” because it enables the US to extra-territorially impose its domestic legislation on others by giving the government the right to sue OPEC and OPEC+ countries like Russia because of their coordinated efforts to control oil prices.
Lawsuits, however, are unenforceable, which is why the targeted states’ refusal to abide by the US courts’ likely predetermined judgement against them will probably be used to trigger sanctions under the worst-case scenario, with this chain of events being catalyzed in order to achieve several strategic objectives.
The first is that the US wants to break up the Russian-Saudi axis that forms the core of OPEC+, which leads to the second goal of then unravelling the entire OPEC structure and heralding in the free market liberalization of the global energy industry.
This is decisively to the US’ advantage as it seeks to become an energy-exporting superpower, but it must neutralize its competition as much as possible before this happens, ergo the declaration of economic-hybrid war through NOPEC. How it would work in practice is that the US could threaten primary sanctions against the state companies involved in implementing OPEC and OPEC+ agreements, after which these could then be selectively expanded to secondary sanctions against other parties who continue to do business with them.
The purpose behind this approach is to intimidate the US’ European vassals into complying with its demands so as to make as much of the continent as possible a captive market of America’s energy exporters, which explains why Trump also wants to scrap LNG export licenses to the EU.
If successful, this could further erode Europe’s shrinking strategic independence and also inflict long-term economic damage on the US’ energy rivals that could then be exploited for political purposes. At the same time, America’s recently unveiled “Power Africa” initiative to invest $175 billion in gas projects there could eventually see US companies in the emerging energy frontiers of Tanzania, Mozambique, and elsewhere become important suppliers to their country’s Chinese rival, which could make Beijing’s access to energy even more dependent on American goodwill than ever before.
If looked at as the opening salvo of a global energy war being waged in parallel with the trade one as opposed to being dismissed as the populist piece of legislation that it’s being portrayed as by the media, NOPEC can be seen as the strategic superweapon that it actually is, with its ultimate effectiveness being dependent of course on whether it’s properly wielded by American decision makers.
It’s too earlier to call it a game-changer because it hasn’t even been promulgated yet, but in the event that it ever is, then it might go down in history as the most impactful energy-related development since OPEC, LNG, and fracking.
Comments
GOPEC !!
ONE SICK SPAMMER!
Adolfsteinbergovitch = "LandRover COckSucker" = Free This = Africoman = PrivetHedge = Cryptopithicus Homme = Biblicism = DailyWesterner = Mr Hankey = ravolla = alt-right-girl = Let-sit = lloll = pier = Aristotle of Greece = it goes on forever
In reply to GOPEC by Jus7tme
OPEC and Russia should stop selling oil to the USA right now. Then we would see who would blink first.
PS: fuckstick you should put back your dick in your pants before your mother comes into the basement and sees it (if she still has good eyes).
In reply to .. by lock-stick
Close down the illegal cartel NOW!!!! They manipulate production to line their pockets with gold!
OPEC is a pox on the world stage, greedy little bastards!
In reply to OPEC and Russia should… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Shut up kike!
In reply to Close by Free This
Listen up nazi skin head, your axis of evil is dead and America helped to kill it.
your daddy Adolf offed himself, like the pussy he was, why don't you do us all a favor and do the same.
before I drop a warhead on your forehead, nazi scumbag!
jam the nearest kike up your ass. I am not a jew, just a regular Joe, who doesn't hate whole swaths of people like you do!
burn in hell
In reply to Shut up kike! by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Like you are terribly menacing. I'm so afraid. I hope you have a good breath...
In reply to Listen up nazi skin head,… by Free This
Wow, is that all you got? Did you run out of hateful words for me, sonny? You don't even have two brain cells to rub together, so start searching for some!
In reply to Like you are terribly… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Except that US fracking is a bankrupt uneconomical rapidly depleting fiasco
In reply to Wow, is that all you got?… by Free This
LOL, no it isn't, plus we have Alaska's huge reserves and more is being found every DAY! It is NOT a fossil fuel!
In reply to Except that US fracking is a… by strannick
Not Truth Sorry!
In reply to LOL, no it isn't, plus we… by Free This
Organization of
Fuel
Using
Countries and
Kingdoms
In reply to Wow, is that all you got?… by Free This
ONE SICK SPAMMER!
Free This = Adolfsteinbergovitch = "TodaysFox LandRover CockSucker" = Africoman = PrivetHedge = Cryptopithicus Homme = Biblicism = sanctificado = DailyWesterner = Mr Hankey = ravolla = alt-right-girl = Let-sit = lloll = pier = Aristotle of Greece =
it goes on forever
Gentle ZH User: You may wish to send an email to The Tylers asking that Free This and ILK be "re-homed" to, perhaps, their own chat room. That way, all the SPAMMER'S Imaginary Friends can duel it out with each other, interested ZHer's can drop in and make sarcastic comments, and the rest of us can engage in something approaching civilized conversation without wading through the monkey shit and attendant mental litter spewing from the orifices of this Flying-Mammal-Fæces-WHacko SPAMMER.
Please, Tylers.
abuse@zerohedge.com
In reply to Wow, is that all you got?… by Free This
Oh GAWD, I give up! I really, really do. You win dickhead. I am out! Happy now. Problem is you will still be left with all the other asshats you list.
You will develop another list to hate soon enough!
Later asshole!
In reply to ONE SICK SPAMMER! Free This … by lock-stick
please STFU. your handle is one week old.
In reply to ONE SICK SPAMMER! Free This … by lock-stick
oncemore1, adolfsteinbergovitch, and hitlerytrumpkin are camel fucking, scuzlim, drek.
And they have all the charm of street shitters.
Scum of a feather flock together.
In reply to Like you are terribly… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Says you, let me ask you this. Do you see me humping one person all day like that asshat! I post a lot sure. To agree, disagree or add to a post. That is all.
In reply to oncemore1,… by Dickguzinya
Wrong again Monkey Boy!
In reply to Says you, let me ask you… by Free This
Now I see why everyone downvotes your stupid fucking idiotic ass. seriously, shut the fuck up and get off this board. You're too fucking stupid to be on here and no one wants to read your spam BS, which makes you dumber than any American alive. Get lost loser.
In reply to Listen up nazi skin head,… by Free This
So, another idiot who just crawls up my ass for the fun of it!! What have I written that pisses you off sister? The truth hurt that much?
I can post wherever and whenever I want, why don't you dry hump the other posters who do the same here? Or is it my cold hard facts you hate so much - I feel it is the latter! Suck it!
Bugger off you bombastic bitch!
In reply to Now I see why everyone… by USofAzzDownWeGo
Your Truth and the Truth are not equal. Whatever bullshit cums out of your mouth is the truth in your warped world.
In reply to So, another idiot who just… by Free This
Look at your downvotes, look at mine and everyone else. YOU are the fucking idiot on here, not us. You're too fucking stupid to comprehend anything you jackass. Now get lost loser, you big FAT UGLY FUCKING LOSER.
In reply to So, another idiot who just… by Free This
Gentle ZH User: You may wish to send an email to The Tylers asking that Free This and ILK be "re-homed" to, perhaps, their own chat room. That way, all the SPAMMER'S Imaginary Friends can duel it out with each other, interested ZHer's can drop in and make sarcastic comments, and the rest of us can engage in something approaching civilized conversation without wading through the monkey shit and attendant mental litter spewing from the orifices of this Flying-Mammal-Fæces-WHacko SPAMMER.
Please, Tylers.
abuse@zerohedge.com
In reply to Look at your downvotes, look… by USofAzzDownWeGo
I have a following of haters, the ass lickers like you cause you attack me, that is all. But you are brainless twit and cannot see the forest for the trees.
Enjoy your ignorance.
In reply to Look at your downvotes, look… by USofAzzDownWeGo
Oh well, another string of brain dead utterances from forum's face-palm monkey. Whatever...
In reply to Listen up nazi skin head,… by Free This
Take a look who crawled up my ass first!
Then do tell me what my posting quota is, I cannot seem to find it in the site rules?
You seem butt hurt, that is all, you don't like my inconvenient truths, just admit it and move one!
In reply to Oh well, another string of… by monk27
You first, sand nigger! ( or lover of 'em, anyway. Your posts reveal your fondness for the BDS and antifa types, so I know which team you root for. )
Take my opinion for what it is. Just another asshole's.
In reply to Shut up kike! by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Ha, ha, ha............you're a Landrover Cocksuckah!!!!!!!!!!!
Wipe off your mouth camel fucker.
In reply to Shut up kike! by Adolfsteinbergovitch
They just price their products the way they want in the limit of their possibility.
Just like Apple who charges super high margins.
Period.
In reply to Close by Free This
No they don't, they manipulate production to screw over the other producers, and price to line their pockets. Then they even have cheaters withing their own mix.
Nigeria, Iran and Russia always cheat and produce more or less than they illegally agree to, like clockwork, where have you been? Under a rock?
End of Sentence!
In reply to They just price their… by Matteo S.
Keep up the good work Monkey Boy one day you will actually make a difference in the world but it doesn't look like today is the day.
See you in the Funny paper Shit for Brains.
In reply to No they don't, they… by Free This
ugh, it's back, my favorite leg humper! how you doing little girl?
In reply to Keep up the good work Monkey… by HilteryTrumpkin
Stay away from little girls you sick fuck!
In reply to ugh, it's back, my favorite… by Free This
Then you should heed your own advice, now bugger off and hump someone else's leg for a while!
In reply to Stay away from little girls… by HilteryTrumpkin
Calm down Shit for Brains. Take your medication. Nobody wants to listen to your bullshit here.
In reply to Then you should heed your… by Free This
It's called reading, not listening, where did you learn to write? Skip over it, down arrow, anything, just stop humping my leg like a chihuahua and causing the board to be filled with our crap!
Damn, you are annoying has hell!
In reply to Calm down Shit for Brains… by HilteryTrumpkin
You wish somebody would hump your leg but your not my type shit for brains.
In reply to It's called reading, not… by Free This
Perhaps it's your professed fondness for The Lord ( in your BIO- I just read ) that has you getting down all those down votes that don't seem to correlate with your message? Or perhaps I missed something and you typed something that REALLY riled up a gang of folks. :-)
But hey, what do I know. I know there's only one name, under Heaven, by which men can be saved. :) JESUS CHRIST!
In reply to It's called reading, not… by Free This
Amen Brother! It is a combination of that, and the hard truth I post. I also don't take crap from anyone, I punch back, and these panty waists can't seem to get it, or are afraid of me, and want me banned.
In reply to Perhaps it's your professed… by NukeChinaNow
Monkey boy doesn't take Crap he is the crap!
In reply to Amen Brother! It is a… by Free This
The original thesis of Capitalism was based on the concept of freedom. a serf for the first time had the right to hold a gold and silver coin.
It meant everyone had the right of capital formation.
The advent of Communism vs Capitalism redefined capitalism through the lens of Karl Marx. Since Karl Marx redefined capitalism as a war between communism and capitalism every professor from Milton Friedman's greed capitalism to a total reinterpretation of Adam Smith has been used to distort the origin of Capitalism as a direct result of the wave of freedom sweeping Europe, a serf was allowed capital formation.
Now the poster who is a low life who said he was an engineer who is always attacking everyone with his BS proves to me to be a television mind, who from his posts is not college educated but television educated and doesn't realize the US government and the banking system has been bankrupt many times in US history.
What we see today has been repeated many times in US history. All systems failed during the Hoover administration. The US government spent hard to try to recover, and according to many economist went bankrupt. It was because of spending on WWI which first caused the government bankruptcy.
The Great Depression was about over when Rosenfelt came to power, NYC Jews shut down liquidity and destroyed the nations banking system. It was now the Great Robbery.
The government and the banking system went bankrupt before, it happened in the 1890's after the civil war. It was called the Panic of 1890, again the Jews were at the center causing it, Lord Rothschild aka Red Shield caused it. And anyone can look it up today instantly with the push of a few buttons.
So the belief capitalism means bailouts, well this is a person who is pumping communist thought. He uses the alias Physics something. Attacked me for an oil sector post and said he was an engineer, I studied Petroleum engineers UT Austin for over three years, he even came back to make to sling some more BS, from my analyst of his first attack on his post. I came to ask what kind of engineer and what school. He wouldn't answer. So I ask this person again, what school are you saying you graduated as an engineer, because everything you write has no depth, no understanding.
In reply to Then you should heed your… by Free This
Good Post, more hard truth. Free Markets we have not! Crony Capitalism headed up by Oligarchs! Same as Europe and China!
You get up arrows and I get down arrows for espousing the same concepts - I am bit more crude at times, and will admit that kind sir!
Screw socialism and all of it's hairy details.
In reply to The original thesis of… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Truth is not a religion or a cult Monkey Boy!
In reply to Good Post. Free Markets we… by Free This
If it were not for all your friends here Monkey Boy nobody would ever talk to you.
In reply to Good Post. Free Markets we… by Free This
How did you arrive at the conclusion, that OPEC is illegal?
Did you use your circumcised brain?
Everybody on this planet is free to do, what he wants, regardless, what the 330m yewish bitches in US say.
In reply to Close by Free This
It is a cartel of countries that manipulate production to effect a price point to enrich themselves! Get an education.
Same thing as a monopoly! Problem is American is going to smash it, in more ways than ONE!
Cartels exist primarily in Europe, being illegal in the United States under antitrust laws. ... Although illegal in the United States, foreign cartels influence prices within the United States on imported and smuggled goods that they control.
So you could say we are both right, but they are NOT free market, I can assure you of that!
In reply to How did you arrive at the… by oncemore1
An Education has not done anything for your brain, if you actual got one or even have a brain. The dumbest fuck here telling folks to get educated...Ironical.
In reply to It is a cartel of countries… by Free This
How the fuck can a cartel of countries that manipulate production to effect a price point to enrich themselves be a monopoly?
Shouldn’t that be an oligopoly since there’s more than one of them? Get an education.
In reply to It is a cartel of countries… by Free This
They fall under our anti-trust laws or did you not read my post above. They congregate and form a monopoly and manipulate price by production means. c'mon
In reply to How the fuck can a cartel of… by BuboTB48
One of the primary reasons that Japan attacked the US in the run-up to WWII was the US dictating and restricting Japan's energy imports. This whole NOPEC bullshit really smacks of the same kind of thing . . . the US trying to dictate or influence energy policy of other powerful countries like Russia and China. The end result in the 1940's was a direct military attack on the US and eventually tens of millions of people dead from war world wide. History doesn't repeat but it sure does rhyme.
In reply to GOPEC by Jus7tme