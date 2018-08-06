US Coalition Cooperates With Al-Qaeda In Yemen, Associated Press Confirms

Perhaps we could simply shrug our shoulders and say it's better late than never for the mainstream media.
A new Associated Press report confirms what was long ago detailed by a number of independent investigative journalists, and even in some instances buried deep within sporadic mainstream reports of past years: the US-coalition in Yemen is actually cooperating with al-Qaeda terrorists in the campaign to dislodge Shia Houthi militants.
The AP report begins dramatically as follows:
Again and again over the past two years, a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and backed by the United States has claimed it won decisive victories that drove al-Qaida militants from their strongholds across Yemen and shattered their ability to attack the West.
Here’s what the victors did not disclose: many of their conquests came without firing a shot.
That’s because the coalition cut secret deals with al-Qaida fighters, paying some to leave key cities and towns and letting others retreat with weapons, equipment and wads of looted cash, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. Hundreds more were recruited to join the coalition itself.
And contrary to the normative response of US officials to such allegations, which as in the case of US support to jihadists in Syria typically runs something like "we didn't know" while hiding behind a system of 'plausible deniability' — in the case of Yemen officials involved have now admitted to the AP that coalition allies knowingly allowed al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) to survive and flourish.
Somewhat surprising for the AP, its report underscores this with zero ambiguity, even illustrating for the reader the terrorists' linkage to 9/11:
These compromises and alliances have allowed al-Qaida militants to survive to fight another day — and risk strengthening the most dangerous branch of the terror network that carried out the 9/11 attacks. Key participants in the pacts said the U.S. was aware of the arrangements and held off on any drone strikes.
Similar to the US role in Syria, American officials are now apparently quite comfortable admitting they are willing to utilize designated terrorist groups ultimately as a weapon against pro-Iran interests.
Whereas previously the Pentagon and White House (going all the way back through the Obama and Bush administrations) claimed its ongoing 'war on terror' operations in Yemen were solely to destroy AQAP, its double game has clearly consisted in creating a smokescreen of 'anti-terror' propaganda for public consumption (to justify the over decade long US presence in the Arabian peninsula) while secretly allowing AQ and Saudi and UAE partners to do Washington's dirty work.
The only Surprising thing about this report is that people find it Surprising https://t.co/NFI8cGKYfr— EHSANI2 (@EHSANI22) August 6, 2018
The AP report breaks down the reality of the US role in Yemen as follows:
In one conflict, the U.S. is working with its Arab allies — particularly the United Arab Emirates — with the aim of eliminating the branch of extremists known as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP. But the larger mission is to win the civil war against the Houthis, Iranian-backed Shiite rebels. And in that fight, al-Qaida militants are effectively on the same side as the Saudi-led coalition — and, by extension, the United States.
Counter-terror specialist and Middle East analyst Michael Horton points out further, “Elements of the U.S. military are clearly aware that much of what the U.S. is doing in Yemen is aiding AQAP and there is much angst about that.”
Horton is quoted by the AP as bluntly stating current US policy: “However, supporting the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against what the U.S. views as Iranian expansionism takes priority over battling AQAP and even stabilizing Yemen,” adding that the idea that the coalition fights AQAP "is a farce".
SOETORO MUST HANG.
I'm sure that your orange dotard will make that happen right after he jails hillary and drains the swamp ;)
hahahahahahahahahahahaha
In reply to SOETORO MUST HANG. by gigadeath
Meet the new boss...
In reply to I'm sure that your orange… by 07564111
That's OK people, keep paying your taxes and loving your constitution while the elite use it to wipe the filth from their arses.
Where is the real America?
In reply to Meet the new boss... by dirty fingernails
“US Coalition Cooperates With Al-Qaeda”
Oh, so they are going to send more weapons to the terrorists?
..and send McCain back to encourage them?
In reply to That's OK people, keep… by Arising
McCain, he's like Al-Qaeda's Bob Hope ..
In reply to "US Coalition Cooperates… by Manthong
It’s clear McCain gets a commission for every conflict, revolution or war he promotes, and ultimately a front row center seat in hell.
In reply to McCain, he's like Al-Qaeda's… by Giant Meteor
I figure he trotted out the 100 year war meme to keep himself in the game ..
In reply to It's clear McCain gets a… by ThirteenthFloor
McStain's Boy's
In reply to I figure he trotted out the… by Giant Meteor
"Where is the real America?"
Either reading Q, and whacking off vigorously, or watching grown men play kids games..
In reply to That's OK people, keep… by Arising
No, that's the new America.
I'm talking about those tolerant people who know something is wrong, those that voted for change and got another fool.
Those people who will accept being kicked, and bashed- UNTIL THEY DON'T!
In reply to "Where is the real America?"… by gatorengineer
We can't vote our way out of this mess
In reply to No, that's the new America… by Arising
+100. Takes an aware and awake populace with some backbone.
In reply to We can't vote our way out of… by dirty fingernails
The system has been gamed, that if you have above an 80 IQ you know you cant stick your neck out if you have a family, or a career. If you do you will be branded a racist, find kiddy porn on your hardrive, etc..... Everything I type here goes in my file. They remind me in not so subtle ways, that I am on the list.....
In reply to +100. Takes an aware and… by ThirteenthFloor
That's what I'm saying, they thought they could vote in a saviour and got another deep state marionette.
The political system doesn't work. People taking back their lives will work. But they need to make it happen.
The worse thing you could ever do to a Politician is ....IGNORE THEM!!
In reply to We can't vote our way out of… by dirty fingernails
I believe the even worse thing you can do to a politician, is laugh at them. They hate that shit .. I figure my reservation into camp FEMA is already made ..
Gonna really suck when they start pullin out my fingernails ..
Or like that William Wallace scene when they're rippin his innards out ..
That hot French lady slips me some milk of the poppy I'm takin it ..
In reply to That's what I'm saying, they… by Arising
As long as there's "bread and circus" (EBT card and the NFL) nothing will change. Politicians are acutely aware of this. One day though it will run out. I hope I'm still around to see what happens to the scum in DC and NYC.
In reply to That's what I'm saying, they… by Arising
How about the United Satans try supporting no one in Yemen, for a change.
Let Allah sort out who should win this civil war.
In reply to Meet the new boss... by dirty fingernails
Yep, it sure isn't our fight.
In reply to How about the United Satans… by bismillah
Nope, our fight is coming soon.
In reply to Yep, it sure isn't our fight. by dirty fingernails
"US Coalition Cooperates With Al-Qaeda In Yemen, Associated Press Confirms"
Anyone else notice a pattern here?
Remember, these are the guys that according to official lore killed nearly 3,000 Americans on 9/11.
At what point does America's collective head go tilt?
In reply to Meet the new boss... by dirty fingernails
I have been asking when their heads tilt most of my aware life. In not sure heads do tilt anymore. The ones who can seem to be too preoccupied with their own daily struggles and really dont care.
In reply to "US Coalition Cooperates… by Ignatius
Well WE care dammit ..
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be rememberèd—
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne'er so vile,
Excerpt; The St. Crispin's Day speech, William Shakespeare, Henry V, in Act IV Scene iii 18–67.
I shortened it up some sis ..
Fear not, for I am with thee, so that no one can be against you ..
In reply to I have been asking when… by Ms No
I think they are fairly confident at this point that everyone has lost their place in this sordid, ... heh look squirrel!
In reply to "US Coalition Cooperates… by Ignatius
Alongside both Bushes and both Clintons.
In reply to SOETORO MUST HANG. by gigadeath
I'll pay you 98 bucks an hour to get out of here. No I won't. Fuck you.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
Bloody hell ...
Ahh, I see, new game ..
same game, same players...only the words have been rearranged :D
In reply to Bloody hell ... by Giant Meteor
Good point. Like re-arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic (or Olympic before all you buffs start chiming in). Things must be gettin serious ..
In reply to same game, same players… by 07564111
Supporting the CIA creation,yet the sheep still believe the 9/11 fable.Bahhhhh.
In reply to Bloody hell ... by Giant Meteor
Just think if we had an educated populace the swamp would suffocate and die.
The swamp thrives and is supported by the moron millions.
The stupidity or the short term memory loss of our populace is simply astonishing.
In reply to Supporting the CIA creation… by Winston Churchill
The swamp works very hard at deception, and they're professionals.
In reply to Just think if we had an… by ThirteenthFloor
White Helmets getting some unwanted attention , too . No wonder they got out of Dodge . https://youtu.be/9MIzlIvIbeM
In reply to I took ssk81646's advice and… by R19
In reply to Doesn't anal sex hurt? by MsCreant
In reply to Someone can't take a joke… by R19
In reply to Who can't take a joke? I was… by MsCreant
Game of Risk, all of the world's so called elite aren't up to anything better than that.
Dance with the devil and guess what happens?
You give birth to Hanoi John McCain and Linda Graham?
In reply to Dance with the devil and… by Lie_Detector
Yee Daaaa! CIA created Al-Qaeda! US envoy who enabled Yemen war suddenly horrified by Saudi crimes
"cooperates?"
shouldnt the word be "created?"
arms, trains, finances, coordinates, betrays....these would also work
So, the moderate jihadis have been sent to Yemen to help out the Saudis. Tell me again how honorable Trump is.
You can thank John McBraintumor and his globalist ilk.
In reply to So, the moderate jihadis… by dirty fingernails
Actually, that would be Reagan's baby, the Mujahideen in Afghanistan, but this incarnation would be Obama, McCain, Clinton, and lots of other vile creatures. Trump is merely carrying on the tradition.
In reply to You can thank John… by runswithscissors
The guy who prints the team rosters for this shit must be really pissed at this point.
Contestant: I'll take lost instruments for $200, Alex.
Alex: It is missing from US Foreign Policy.
Contestant: What is a moral compass?
We have military operations in so many countries, we should just take Canada.
In reply to Contestant: I'll take lost… by MsCreant