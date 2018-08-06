Bigger Is Not Better: Comparing Nukes In 1945 & Today

Last weekend marked the day the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb named "Little Boy" on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Three days later, Nagasaki was also the target of an atomic bomb named "Fat Man".

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, these remain the only wartime nuclear attacks in history.

How do those two weapons compare to the most powerful warheads in the world today?

And yet the neocons push Trump to rumble with Putin in a never-ending grudge match and NATO nips at his heels across 1000s of miles of eastern European border...just spoiling for a fight that they know full well could be the last mankind undertakes.