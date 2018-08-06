Bigger Is Not Better: Comparing Nukes In 1945 & Today

Last weekend marked the day the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb named "Little Boy" on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
Three days later, Nagasaki was also the target of an atomic bomb named "Fat Man".
As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, these remain the only wartime nuclear attacks in history.
How do those two weapons compare to the most powerful warheads in the world today?
And yet the neocons push Trump to rumble with Putin in a never-ending grudge match and NATO nips at his heels across 1000s of miles of eastern European border...just spoiling for a fight that they know full well could be the last mankind undertakes.
Comments
How long does it take you to get to the closest fallout shelter?
I don't get it. If the purpose of a nuke is to blow up as much stuff as possible why is bigger not better? Terrible headline.
We have enough weapons to destroy the planet a dozen times over. Or MORE. Why do we need to keep spending money on these types of weapons??? This is all just 1984 propaganda to me. We have ALWAYS been at war with someone!! Like Eisenhower warned, beware the military industrial complex!!
Lets spend money on aircraft carriers, and jets and tanks and all kinds of other stuff that won't matter ONE IOTA, if the nukes get launched!!
Counter measures.
Is not about the bomb itself.
Is about delivery vectors, be they hypersonic, submarines etc.
let em rip. lets end this shit show now, get it over with
Most of the rest of us would rather this not happen, but if you're impatient you can always eat a bullet.
yeah! what i said!
'...Is about delivery vectors,...'
bull fucking shit....if russia exploded all their nukes in russia ...it would destory the world for decades. you can blast that mush dust into the atmosphere and have zero changes in weather/temp/etc
it's because nukes have been proven to be a strawman.
the reason Hiroshima & Nagosaki are inhabitable today is because the lies of the nuke bombs have been exposed and proven false.
if the nuke bombs were true in what was told to us - it would be thousands of years before anyone could live in the areas bombed.
as it is, however - it shows that the firebombing of Tokyo was the photographed evidence of the "nuclear" bombs in august of 1945.
it would be nice if a player outside of the fraud scammsters would admit to the obvious.
The title pretty much says it all:
https://foreignpolicy.com/2013/05/30/the-bomb-didnt-beat-japan-stalin-d…
Fuck OFF, you scumbag spammer!
It wasn't until 1980 that the Soviet Union had the capability to manufacture a round ball bearing. You know, they things that guidance systems require for accuracy. In order to take out the munitions arsenal in Joilet, IL they may aim for Springfield, IL with a higher yield device.
us-wont-let-company-build-plant-in-soviet
After world war 2 America took in the best and brightest Nazi scientists they and their successors have had unlimited funds to develop God only knows what in the last 70 years.Do I wish to live in a world run by Doctors Mengele,Moreau and Frankenstein after a nuclear confrontation,hell no but Im not afraid of that reality no-one not even a psycho wants to preside over a pile of rubble,in fact that reality might be the merciful one.
You live in a world ruled by the Jews. unFortunately it's so dysfunctional that it won't last forever.
Enjoy while it lasts.
Well! Bro in US they don't have that thing.
Dude! The sun is a nuclear bomb! Fuck off! Doom 2019!
But the sun isn't likely to explode over the nearest city, now, is it?
might want to check out the Electric Universe theory.
properties of the sun conflict with the fusion theory. if heat source is in the core, why is the surface cooler than the core and the corona much hotter than both? data indicates the sun is more like a plasma arc welder. much more info...
https://www.thunderbolts.info/wp/
https://www.electricuniverse.info/
check it out
even the thunderbolts are slowly admitting that the earth is NOT a spinning water ball.
the problem is the folks who paid big buckfiatskis for the paper certification don't want to admit they were fooled.
hello! you do not live on a big water ball that spinnns fast 1000mph and zoooooms over 30 million MPH - how preposterous a quack theory!
the sun is a little electric spotlight that we depend upon for our livelihoods. Thanks God! {god is love}
the big problem (for Thunderbolts) is that Tesla clearly explained that we don't live on a spinning water ball - our electro magnetic existence could not exist on such a model. hello!
Actually the sun is a capacitor.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ew4ZGO32x2Y
The Sun is a fusion reactor dumb ass.
GPS or terrain-following guidance allowing the missiles to hit with pinpoint accuracy these days.
Reading a few stories on ZH while in bed, I think I nuked the sheets, whoooeee, even the dogs jumped off the bed. Not even thinking of lifting the covers. Good thing the missus is out. The radiation and cloud should dissipate by morning I hope. That breakfast burrito with beans and 1/2 a bottle of sriracha snuck up on me.
when it comes to nukes these are the most important qualities for destroying cities: size.
when it comes to war, destroying cities doesn't really help you. in fact, much like many situations you dont' want to destroy you want to maime. this is more devastating to your enemy. unless your goal of war is total genocide which is rare, and usually only done as a tool of intimidation in warfare to bring war to a decisive end, and spread fear to anyone who might oppose you int he future.
when it comes to the likely realized useage of nukes in war will be tactical nuclear weapons smaller even than hiroshima and nagaski.
1) stealth of delivery &
2) precision placement ( underwater, underground, in space , above or under specified targets )
then there are 'unconventional' nukes that of course are theorized to be used : neutron bombs to shut the lights off & cobalt bombs which are dirty bombs on steroids
also, it is worth noting that if you go on youtube and watch all the underground tests that were video taped in the 50s. it is more than clear that if we can steer a nuclear weapon into an asteroid of 1 km in radius size, that the nuke can turn that asteroid into sponge of dirt with infinite surface area which would never touch the ground of earth. all the bullshit about nukes not being powerful enough to destroy asteroids let alone deflect them is easily dispelled by watching some of the most amazing tests from the 50s still available to watch on youtube.
there remains a wonderful and liekly foolish conspiracy about the 1992 gulf war that we used a tactical nuke in saddam husseins airport just as the war was getting started. that's one of my favorite conspiracies because it's just plausible enough to get you thinking .....:)
--
Does this article have a point, or did ZH just need a space filler?
That's not exactly correct. Improvements in guidance have translated to better accuracy/CEP (Circular Error Probable). Some of the real monsters were developed in the 1950s-60s and were in the 2-25 megaton range. The Titan II ICBM had a 9 Mt W-53 thermonuclear warhead, for example. They had to be that big to assure that they'd obliterate the target even if they strayed slightly off course. Thankfully, our arsenal (and Russia's) have been significantly reduced since the peak of the Cold War. Still, when you factor in that a 200-400 Kt "city killer" is accurate to 50 meters or less, you don't need so many missiles. China still has some of the Mt.-range warheads on the Dong Feng, if I'm not mistaken.
The sad truth is - barring divine intervention - that these weapons will be used eventually. Maybe then the few survivors will learn to ask "should we?" instead of "can we?" There are few things more despicable than a Neocon!
Yeah, reduced to just enough to obliterate the world only 20-30 times from the 100-200 times. I feel better now.
Asteroid strike:
5 x 107 megatons
That's more like it.
Not to worry Ebola will get everyone first.
Bwahahahahaha.
Who writes this stuff Bibi?
Unfortunately not a whole lot "we" can do about it. Hopefully when the debt comes due some asshole doesn't pull the trigger.
You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!
well sumbitch... a quick ctrl-F found no mention of Galen Winsor in the comments so far so I guess I have to be that guy...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S23VK1v9dB8
oops not it, wrong link....that link is a happy pretty girl singing awesome songs link.
here is Galen Winsor, for your refined amusement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMqHTbXm3rs