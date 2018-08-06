"Breadthless" Stock Gains Defy Economic, Bond Market Realities

Strong economic growth and low unemployment rates signal - as explained by President Trump at least - that you've never had it better America. Top that package of awesome off with an ever-increasing stock market bow and only a fool would argue that these are not the best of times and that we have reached a nirvana-like plateau of ongoing prosperity... right?
Of course the picture of a full employment economy is tarnished a little by the lack of participation...
And while hope-filled economic growth forecast for the year push on to cyclical highs, 'real' economic data is gravely disappointing...
But as fast as the economy is supposed to be growing, the stock market is outpacing it - sending Warren Buffett's favorite stock market indicator to pretty much its highest levels ever...
And as disappointing as the economic data becomes, high-flying tech stocks remain impervious...
Ignoring the bond market's long-term view that all is not well in the US economy...
And the short-dated rates market's view that recessionary pressures are building (as the eurodollar curve has now inverted) - but cyclical stocks continue to buck that trend relative to defensives, ignoring the growth fears increasingly priced into credit markets...
So to summarize - stocks know better than the bond and eurodollar market, have seldom been so expensive and refuse to fear anything in the 'real' economy, or price in the potential for anything negative to ever happen anytime ever again.
* * *
There's just one thing... as stocks continue higher, supportive breadth is utterly collapsing.
As Morgan Stanley notes, and is extremely evident in the chart above, the percentage of Nasdaq numbers making new 52-week highs versus the Nasdaq composite price level.
We know there are issues with comparing stationary to non-stationary series, but nevertheless we make two simple observations:
1) Since we started our defensive rotation call in June, the number of stocks making new highs has been in a clear downward channel with lower lows and lower highs and
2) the index price level has continued to press to near new highs.
In other words, fewer and fewer stocks are carrying the burden of lifting the market, a sign of exhaustion and, in our view, a bad signal for further price gains.
* * *
So the simple question is - who do you believe? Which market do you trust? The increasingly narrow 'basket of stocks' that are maintaining the illusion of prosperity for the masses - or the hard economic data and beliefs of the bond market?
Comments
Deep Snorkeler
Sadly, I must announce the passing of the famous Deep Snorkeler.
Affectionately known as "Deep" or "Snorkie," this brilliant Phi Beta Kappa graduate will no longer be posting.
He was well known for his deep wisdom and witty commentary. He was last seen surfing off Paukukalo, Maui, in July.
In lieu of flowers, make contributions to:
1. the Donald J. Trump Foundation
2. the Trump Family Legal Defense Fund
Aloha
In reply to Deep Snorkeler by Prehuman Insight
Stolen billions, "dark dollars" and the greatest collapse in recorded human history.
In reply to Skynet IS the virus!! by Clock Crasher
The only thing that can stop this is The People of America wake up and stop supporting this usury-debt-based system of mind control.
Good thing for us, we do not have The People of America anymore.
We have citizens of the United States Corporation.
So chances of a market crash are 0.00000000001%
They know it. You know it.
The collapse is the collapse of consciousness and Spirit.
The collapse already occurred. Don't look for a electronic equities market meltdown. Just look around you.
In reply to Stolen by Cryptopithicus Homme
Sucks to be that guy whose stock portfolio doesn't include Apple, Amazon, or Tesla.
In reply to The only thing that can stop… by Clock Crasher
It doesn't suck to be me, no it doesn't.
In reply to Sucks to be that guy whose… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Go Trump! America first, show the world what you can do! Even if we have to drag the whole world by the nutsack, we will lift ALL boats.
Debt jubilee would be fine with me and start over, might be painful for a bit, but in the long run to the moon!!!
In reply to It doesn't suck to be me, no… by ParkAveFlasher
Yeah it totally blows my mind when I think about it... this extremely slow-mo slight of hand trick over the last century. Taking banks that had something in them to banks that have nothing inside while maintaining the public trust? Full faith and credit or die!
In reply to The only thing that can stop… by Clock Crasher
money is not real. currency is an invention of man. Tally sticks, gold, silver, commodities, fiat currencies, crypto currencies -All illusions. All mind control.
There are only two true currencies, spiritual currencies.
Time & Attention
You Spend time
You PAY attention
Money = Mono Eye = The one eye, christ consciousness (or whatever other word you want to use).
The anti christ consciousness is currency. So it is a MegaPsyop attack on humanity to call fiat currency money. You spend your life in the pursuit of the love of money stepping over your fellow man to get a cut of that sweet sweet pie to arrive at the One-Eye.
When the whole time the "money" was inside you.
(using the word "you" loosely)
I may not have done a good job explaining that BTW
In reply to Yeah it totally blows my… by Cryptopithicus Homme
What do you mean? The stock market always goes up regardless of population growth, energy availability, or political regime? It's a law of nature! /sarc
Maybe people will wake up and realize that their dollars are being inflated away instead of "compounding and growing".
It's going to be interesting as the stock market can't always go up.
In reply to The only thing that can stop… by Clock Crasher
Stock markets are mutually exclusive from the 3 dimensional newtonian world, Earth. Earth is finite because it exists in reality. Stock markets exist in the collective imagination of computer processors, they can compute mathematics that involve infinite variables. So things like Nasdaq 8,000 and S&P 3,000 and Dow 30,000 are not unlikely they are unavoidable.
Commodities exist in the physical world. So they will be crushed in parallel with the crushing of purchasing power.
Look at a chart of equities and commodities from 2013-today.
One is hyperinflating
The other is being crushed
In reply to What do you mean? The stock… by AlwaysLearning24
All-in coinbits!
In reply to Deep Snorkeler by Prehuman Insight
Bullish!
In reply to Deep Snorkeler by Prehuman Insight
Good riddance, he was a parasite!
In reply to Deep Snorkeler by Prehuman Insight
"balanced on the biggest wave, you race toward an early grave . . . "
In reply to Deep Snorkeler by Prehuman Insight
Tommy Thornton:”SPX 52 week highs only 4% today vs 33% in January. Other divergences like this led to periods of weakness,”
The rig artists aren't being paid enough, they're supposed to have every last detail rigged.
In reply to Tommy Thornton:”SPX 52 week… by davatankool
Get your Nasdaq 8,000 hats ready boys!
So what else ya got ? .... Dow30k !!
By midterms. All I have to do is say Tax Cuts redux.
Dance mother fuckers dance!
In reply to So what else ya got ? … by Rainman
First by inflation
Then by hyperinflation
GS has set their banker bonuses at ES 3000+ so theree's your tractor beam number..............
The retail investor is long gone. Eighty-five percent of the stock market is institutional investors, but hey, if the other 15% want to keep giving them money they will keep taking it.
From what I've seen everyone has been long gone since 2011. The only thing holding up the market is share buybacks, corporate bullshit accounting and bond market rigging every business day morning starting at 9:30am to keep the 10 year treasury yield below the 3 percent mark.
In reply to The retail investor is long… by Sonny Brakes
Fundamentals = ?
1/∞
One divided by infinity.
In reply to Fundamentals = ? by VWAndy
When you're just stealing from everybody market realities don't matter.
I don't care if rich people hoard all the wealth, they don't have a soul thus they have to acquire wealth now, today. Eh, if I have to wait a 1000 years it's no big deal. They have to acquire millions of years of stuff all in one life time, because they won't be around in a 1000 years to get some.They'll probably be inside the mouse I squash in my field. Lol, people have no clue that what I just said is more true than you could possibly imagine. It's the notion of there being no tomorrow that fuels greed. They're just stoning themselves, but apparently that's what they want to do.
When the hell are the arrests going to begin? I could see a dead cat bounce in 2009 then a continuation of the bear market but even the noose isn't enough for these stock market rigging and manipulating criminals.
Arrests are not coming. The idea is floated to the opposition (anyone who opposes authority and evil) to put your defense instincts in check.
In reply to When the hell are the… by The Real Tony
who gives a shat...its a foooooking bull market yo
'Realities' are in the rearview mirror. There's a signpost up ahead , next stop...........
This fraud "market" has been ignoring reality since 2009.
Ah big deal, they're just slowly getting stoned by their own greed. And they walk around like they really have something, but they do not, and nobody who is somebody wants to be them. It's like Billy Joel's song Piano Man. "And the waitress is practicing politics, while the businessmen slowly get stoned. They're sharing a drink they call loneliness, but it's better than drinking alone."
In reply to This fraud "market" has been… by Fiat Burner
What is it now, some 2000 billionaires in the world, and some 15 million millionaires? Well you know how that saying goes, "Misery loves company."