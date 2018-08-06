China Launches Personal Attack At "Arrogant, Deceitful" Trump: "We Are Prepared To Fight To The End"

All hope abandon ye who think the trade war with China has any hope of ending soon.
One month ago, Beijing ordered China's state media "not to use aggressive language" for Trump. As of Sunday, that directive has clearly expired, and after a weekend of bluster by President Trump in which he proclaimed that he has the upper hand in the trade war with China, Beijing finally responded angrily through state media, saying the nation is ready to endure the economic fallout, and launched an "unusually personal attack" against Trump’s trade policies on Monday, saying Trump’s trade “extortion” would not work according to Reuters.
An editorial in the nationalist Global Times on Sunday evening declared that China is prepared for a "protracted war" and doesn’t fear sacrificing short-term economic interests, "considering the unreasonable U.S. demands, a trade war is an act that aims to crush China’s economic sovereignty, trying to force China to be a U.S. economic vassal."
Separately, in a front-page editorial on Monday, the overseas edition of People’s Daily said Trump was "starring in his own carefully orchestrated street fighter-style deceitful drama" in which diplomacy had been reduced to nothing but a “trading game in which everything should follow the rule of America first”.
"To realise the goal of reviving the American economy, Trump has chosen a simple but crude way. He has bypassed the multilateral trading system of the WTO and started trade conflicts, forcing countries, including its traditional allies, to cede their interests to those of the United States,” the People's Daily said.
It also claimed that the US was “turning international trade into a zero-sum game” in the hope of forcing China to make a tremendous compromise. “But China will never surrender to blackmail and will definitely rise to defend itself when it involves national interests and national dignity,” it said.
The onslaught continued with an editorial by the China Daily, the flagship state-run English newspaper, which said that "in the face of the bullying of the Donald Trump administration, Beijing must remain sober-minded and never let emotion override reason when deciding how to respond. Given China’s huge market, its systemic advantage of being able to concentrate resources on big projects, its people’s tenacity in enduring hardships and its steadiness in implementing reform and opening-up policies, the country can survive a trade war."
The latest volley in the trade row between the countries comes as Chinese leaders gather in the coastal resort of Beidaihe near Beijing for their informal, annual summit to discuss the domestic, economic and foreign policies of the coming year according to the SCMP. The trade war is expected to be high on the gathering’s agenda.
The heated war of words following Beijing's announcement on Friday that it would add duties ranging from 5 to 25% on an additional US$60 billion in US goods if the Trump administration went ahead with similar action, warning that further countermeasures were ready at any time.
Earlier in the weekend, Trump told an audience of supporters that playing hardball on trade is "my thing" and said that “we have really rebuilt China, and it’s time that we rebuild our own country now."
Then in Sunday Twitter posts Trump said the US’ punitive tariffs were “working big time” and that the US is winning the trade war, highlighting the drop in the Shanghai Composite offset by the resilience in the S&P500.
“Every country on Earth wants to take wealth out of the US, always to our detriment. I say, as they come, tax them. If they don’t want to be taxed, let them make or build the product in the US. In either event, it means jobs and great wealth."
“Because of tariffs we will be able to start paying down large amounts of the US$21 trillion in debt that has been accumulated, much by the Obama administration, while at the same time reducing taxes for our people,” he said, referring to his predecessor Barack Obama.
* * *
Following China's aggressive response, the yuan resumed its slide, following a rally triggered by a surprise China central bank move to make it more expensive to bet against the currency. As we reported before, China stepped in Friday to try to cushion the yuan after a record string of weekly losses saw the currency closing in on the key milestone of 7 per dollar.
Also on Monday morning, China reported that its current account returned to a surplus in the second quarter after a surprise deficit in the first three months of the year, although it was still the first H1 current account deficit on record.
“Policy makers will pay more attention on the changes in current account as it approaches a balance near zero, signaling less room for currency appreciation,” according to Ding Shuang, chief economist for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Bank Ltd. in Hong Kong.
Despite China's heated rhetoric, as JPM explained over the weekend, China's options are shrinking and are all uniformly negative as follows:
- intervene in currency markets to offset market pressures risking a new wave of reserve depletion;
- raise interest rates to defend the currency causing monetary tightening and risking economic weakness; or
- let the currency depreciate beyond the above critical levels along with market pressures risking capital outflows and a more abrupt move
In other words, the longer trade war goes on, the worse it will be for China, even as the US remains largely isolated from immediate adverse consequences, if only judged by the stock market.
China disagrees however, as the People's Daily editorial makes clear:
China has to defend its right to development, and we don't fear sacrificing short-term interests. However, the US will bear losses as well. It's a mutual depletion where people in both countries have to pay the same price.
Throughout history, the US arrogantly initiated many wars that eventually ended up hurting itself. Washington's arrogance this time is up against a major power. When others believed that the US was just playing tricks with trade, the White House thought it could strike down China. But the US' ability doesn't match its ambition.
China has time to fight to the end. Time will prove that the US eventually makes a fool of itself.
And now the ball is in Trump's twitter corner.
Comments
Fair nuf!
Lets light this candle and see who wins.
"the US arrogantly initiated many wars that eventually ended up hurting itself."
China, of course, never did such a thing... *eyeroll*
In reply to Fair nuf! Lets light this… by Last of the Mi…
List the wars started by China and by US. Lets compare
In reply to "the US arrogantly initiated… by Killtruck
Moneypenny, $1.5 Trillion UST China hold 'em dossier.
Place your bets!
In reply to List the wars started by… by olibur
"I have not yet begun to fight.' - Some long dead white dude. ;-)
In reply to M by B-Bond
China... Sad!
In reply to "I have not yet begun to… by Cognitive Dissonance
First they ignore you, then laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.
MAGA Muthafuggas
In reply to China... Sad! by TRN
Boycott twitter. God Emperor too
In reply to d by strannick
Indeed.
We are all "TwitterSlimed" by having embedded twats in "news" stories daily anyhow.
Fuck Twitter.
Don't need the effluvium spewing thumb typing from mostly dopes and assholes.
In reply to Boycott twitter. God… by DingleBarryObummer
i have twitter matrix fatigue
In reply to Indeed. We are all … by BabaLooey
China it seems is deluded that it is not a vassal of US economic interest.
Accepting US dollars in investments, accepting US technologies, selling to US market and making more US dollars, all point to one simple fact. China is Uncle Sam's bitch. Pretending otherwise and screaming at Trump is not a good strategy. May that shows that China lack of any real strategy against the US.
In reply to i have twitter matrix fatigue by DingleBarryObummer
Bruce Lee against Chuck Norris?
Hmmm?
Beam me up!
In reply to China it seems is deluded… by Wild E Coyote
China well explained - by Steve Hilton:
https://youtu.be/PMdq7V8LAcs
https://youtu.be/cLMEbNgtiMM
In reply to Bruce Lee against Chuck… by James TraffiCan't
How dumb do you have to be to imagine that when you are prostrate, face down on skid row broke and addicted to war, junk and BS and still imagine you are winning.....sheeeeeeeeeet!
What part of living on credit and gubmint handouts at the People's Republic of China's Walfart feeding stations do you mutt$ not grasp?
https://www.statista.com/statistics/246420/major-foreign-holders-of-us-…
In reply to China it seems is deluded… by Wild E Coyote
"China has time to fight to the end. Time will prove that the US eventually makes a fool of itself"
I agree.
But I think some kind of compromise will happen soon and both declare victory.
In reply to Indeed. We are all … by BabaLooey
It is hard to fathom what China hopes to gain by such antics...
In reply to Indeed. We are all … by BabaLooey
Fight for what? Their right to flood our market with their products while excluding ours from their markets with protectionist tariffs and other obstacles?
Fuck those mother fuckers, what are we getting out of this deal?
In reply to d by strannick
Trump is playing the Chinese government like YoYo Ma plays the Cello.
I am actually very surprised at how dumb the Chinese are being. They could have settled this matter for a cost of about $60 billion a year in lost trade surpluses, which would be only about 15% of their high water revenue trade surplus. Instead, their intransigent egos are sacrificing a huge amount of those revenues, probably 50-75%. Trump set a very easy trap to see, and these knuckleheads took the bait hook, line and sinker.
Now they sink.
In reply to Fight for what? Their right… by divingengineer
Is the Sino foreign policy still emanating from some supercompAI?
Good luck there. You can't even get >>>similar entities<<< to cuntroll your currency.
/tyop
In reply to "I have not yet begun to… by Cognitive Dissonance
Meanwhile, Emperor Xi destroys Tibet, bulldozes Catholic churches, imprisons and tortures Falun Gong disciples and sends his Storm Troopers to Syria to fight the peace loving Muslims of Uyghur.
On deck ... Spratleys, then Taiwan.
One Belt, One Road ... One Sick dude
In reply to Is the Sino foreign policy… by Byte Me
He thinks he's still dealing with Bath House Barry Obama who sold Americans workers out for cheap labor.
In reply to Meanwhile, they destroy… by pc_babe
And the Left cheers....
In reply to Meanwhile, they destroy… by pc_babe
The Dims SHOULD be working to force the Chinese into compliance with OSHA and EPA regulation, you know, for the environment and human rights. That would be internally consistent with the benefits a global .gov could bring forth. It would also help American workers who compete with their Chinese counterparts. But no. . .
In reply to And the Left cheers.... by divingengineer
That means Trump is winning. The Chinese are communists, that means they are far leftists. Leftists always resort to personal attacks and name calling when they cannot win a logical argument [ which is most of the time ]. I expect they'll be caving soon.
In reply to M by B-Bond
The US Federal Reserve will buy them all. Not much of a threat.
In reply to M by B-Bond
"Hedge funds" in the "Cayman islands", wink wink
In reply to The US Federal Reserve will… by Harry Lightning
Moneypenny, rabies vaccine, plastic rice/seaweed, gutter oil dossier.
Place your bets!
In reply to "Hedge funds" in the "Cayman… by PodissNM
Exactly.
In reply to "Hedge funds" in the "Cayman… by PodissNM
I don't work for you. Go fuck yourself.
In reply to List the wars started by… by olibur
In reply to I don't work for you. Go… by Killtruck
In reply to I don't work for you. Go… by Killtruck
obviously omit the Korean War and Vietnam War as China had no part of them. 🐂💩
In reply to List the wars started by… by olibur
America did NOT start many of the main wars of modern times, nor even many of the older wars. America came to the assistance of other countries or was attacked for no reason.
How does this trade-war talk from China make you feel about the ubiquitous array of products on American shelves—Made in China—due to American-owned companies shipping 6 million breadwinner jobs to China from 2000 — 2010 (alone), depriving its own underemployed citizens of breadwinner jobs and the SS-retirement fund contributions from employees & employers?
https://www.consumerreports.org/cro/magazine/2013/02/made-in-america/in…
Citizens of the USA—with rent that consumes more than half of their paychecks and millions upon millions of welfare-aided legal & illegal immigrants driving down wages for 40 years—certainly have endured suffering.
The USA has 101 million working-age citizens currently out of the labor force, 78 million gig pieceworkers with unstable employment and 42 million citizens & noncitizens pumping out US-born instant-citizen kids that qualify them for everything from subsidized rent & free groceries to up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash.
That is the ONLY group of American citizens that is being economically coddled in the USA, and a sizable portion of them are not American citizens. America is a land where it is morally acceptable to let non-womb-productive citizens sleep under bridges in dangerous areas of cities. That is pretty brutal. Don’t need lectures from the country that American companies helped bigly to build up by sending a HUGE number of jobs there to avail themselves of a much, much m, much cheaper and racially homogenous labor force.
In reply to "the US arrogantly initiated… by Killtruck
US regulation and social welfare has whored out its middle class whilst helping other nations people become middle class.
In reply to America did NOT start many… by Endgame Napoleon
Chuck Norris vs Bruce Lee.
Place your bets.
In reply to Fair nuf! Lets light this… by Last of the Mi…
I, for one, will not buy anything with the Made in China label on it from now on. Chinese parts in items from other countries is harder to discern, but I will do everything I can...
In reply to Chuck Norris vs Bruce Lee… by 1982xls
well I guess you won't be buying much of anything
In reply to I, for one, will not buy… by bluecollartrader
I tore apart a Harley TC-103 and believe me there is a significant number of parts to replace to get the Chinese-made junk out of there, and none of it is cheap.
In reply to well I guess you won't be… by Omega_Man
which moron would buy HD? The worst bike on the planet. Dear US MAGA team, live with it, MADE IN USA is the last choice here in DACH.
In reply to I tore apart a Harley TC-103… by Ecclesia Militans
There is no way to do it. The labels on our products are deceptive, telling us where the distribution center is located (only) in most cases. Many of the Made-in-the-USA labels are fake advertising ploys. As an FDA requirement, we need to know the percentage of ingredients made in each country, and we need for above-firing crony-parent FDA workers to skip their 10th, yearly, two-week babyvacation to get this done. The dual-earner parents—keeping two of the few good-paying jobs with benefits under one roof and helping to halve the size of the college-educated US middle class—need to actually work hard to ensure that accurate labeling exists, rather than just making a show of product labels and boasting about it in papers presented to peers in fancy convention hotels.
In reply to I, for one, will not buy… by bluecollartrader
Good that’s the way, and then you won’t be paying trumps tax errr.. tarriff.
In reply to I, for one, will not buy… by bluecollartrader
Chuck Norris is a lovely jew who has often praised and contributed to the IDF.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/chuck-norris-meets-netanyahu-renders-body…
Shame about the unarmed Palestinians who are being taken apart by hollow point rounds and snipers. Chuck's not going to ever defend them is he? Bruce wasn't a chosenite and liked the underdog better.
In reply to Chuck Norris vs Bruce Lee… by 1982xls
While this will not end well for either side, China stands no chance. No one else in the world will buy their cheap, slave labor products at the premiums that American consumers pay, thus they will lose a lot of their profits. Couple that with their house-of-cards economy and the picture begins to show how China isn’t in any position of power here. But thanks to years of globalist integration of the world economies, this will be felt by Americans as well. In my opinion this needs to be done, if for no other reason, to make countries more independent of each other and open avenues to less restrictive trade in the future.
In reply to Fair nuf! Lets light this… by Last of the Mi…
all trade should be free trade ...zero tarriffs on all products everywhere.
In reply to While this will not end well… by Never_Guess
Free trade is globailsm, the cheapest labour wins and the middle class of the more developed countries dies.
Is that what you really want?
In reply to all trade should be free… by headfake
no not all , just dont like taxes in any form
In reply to Free trade is globailsm, the… by PrivetHedge
Import tariffs are a form of protectionism: it protects local jobs by making foreign stuff more expensive, which tends to annoy corporations as it limits the goods the well paid middle class to those who can afford them.
It does make a society work well though, there were no oligarchs like Bezos and Zucker back in the 1970s.
In reply to no not all , just dont like… by headfake
Your brainwashing is complete... congratulations!
In reply to all trade should be free… by headfake
Free Trade is an ideal. Tariffs in many cases are the result of governments subsidizing an industry, like aircraft that is tied to defense, or dumping products below domestic price, or tied to government aide, or an effort to start an infant industry. These are all covered by WTO rules and allow for tariffs as remedies.
Once again Trump is simplistic which appeals to the simple minded. In the process he is stumbling into Trade Wars that can destroy our economy and that of other nations. Our problem is we are hooked on deficits to maintain a lifestyle which China is also doing. We need international finance reform , not a Trade War
In reply to all trade should be free… by headfake
There are many countries that do and will buy Chinese goods. Not to mention their own massive and growing middle class.
In reply to While this will not end well… by Never_Guess