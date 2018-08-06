The Deep State's Long Enmity Towards Iranians

Authored by Jacob Hornberger via The Future of Freedom Foundation,
The U.S. deep state’s hatred of the Iranian people goes back a long way, at least as far back as 1953. That was the year that the CIA, which was called into existence in 1947 when the U.S. government was being converted to a national-security state, targeted Iran with its first regime-change operation. And guess who paid the price for that operation. Yes, the people of Iran.
The Iranian Parliament had elected a man named Mohammad Mossadegh to be their prime minister. Mosaddegh would later be named Time magazine’s “Man of the Year.” As many government officials around the world have done, Mosaddegh nationalized the country’s oil industry, arguing that natural resources belonged to the nation.
The oil companies that bore the brunt of the nationalization were British-owned. Not surprisingly, they, along with British public officials, were livid over having the oil wells nationalized. British officials turned to the CIA for help.
The CIA asked President Truman for permission to initiate a coup to help the British oil companies, which the CIA knew would destroy the Iranian people’s experiment with democracy. To his everlasting credit, Truman said no. That didn’t stop the CIA however. As soon as President Eisenhower became president in 1952, the CIA renewed its request for a coup, arguing that Mossadegh was a “communist.”
Why did that make a difference? Because by this time, the U.S. deep state had launched its Cold War against America’s World War II partner and ally, the Soviet Union, which was run by a communist regime. Americans were inculcated with the fear that the communists were coming to get us, take over the federal government, and turn America Red. Thus, anyone labeled a “communist” automatically became a threat to U.S. “national security.”
Ike gave the go-ahead to the Iranian coup. In a brilliantly cunning plan, the CIA successfully toppled Mosaddegh but, surprisingly, left him alive. The CIA then vested the unelected Shah of Iran with total dictatorial power over the Iranian people. The Shah restored oil rights to the British petroleum countries.
The Shah’s regime was brutally oppressive, enforced by a national police-military-intelligence force called the SAVAK that was a combination of the Pentagon, CIA, NSA, and FBI. Trained and supported by the CIA, the SAVAK proceeded to subject the Iranian people to one of the most brutal and oppressive totalitarian regimes in the world. The U.S. government reinforced the oppression with money, armaments, and training.
For 25 years, the Iranian people suffered under the brutal dictatorship of the U.S.-installed and U.S.-supported Shah. That came to a screeching halt in 1979, when the Iranian people finally had had enough and decided to violently revolt against their U.S.-installed dictator.
While the Iranian people succeeded in their revolution, the problem is that they were unable to restore the democratic system that the CIA destroyed 25 years before. They ended up with another brutal dictatorial regime, this time a theocratic one.
The U.S. deep state has never forgiven the Iranian people for ousting its dictator, the Shah. As far as the deep staters are concerned, no one has the right to oust a U.S.-installed and U.S.-supported dictator from power, no matter how oppressive his tyranny is.
That’s what motivated U.S. officials to partner with Saddam Hussein - yes, that Saddam - the Iraqi dictator who they would later turn on and call the “new Hitler.” But this was back in the 1980s, when they were partnering with the “new Hitler” in his war against Iran. Still angry over what the Iranian people had done in 1979, all that U.S. officials wanted was for Saddam to kill as many Iranians as he could and, in the process, even defeat Iran and install another pro-U.S. dictator to run the Iranian government.
I sometimes wonder how many Americans realize that that’s when the United States furnished Saddam with those infamous weapons of mass destruction - the ones that would later be used as an excuse for turning on Iraq and launching a U.S. regime-change operation there. Back then, U.S. officials hoped that Saddam would use those WMDs to kill Iranians. (See “Where Did Iraq Get Its Weapons of Mass Destruction?” by Jacob G. Hornberger: Part 1 and Part 2.)
That’s what the economic sanctions on Iran are all about. For years, U.S. officials have targeted the Iranian people by using sanctions to inflict massive economic harm, even death, on them. The aim has been and is: Oust your dictatorship in another revolution and restore a pro-U.S. dictatorship in its stead or we will continue to squeeze the economic lifeblood out of you until you die.
That’s also why U.S. officials are now beating the war drums against Iran - to get the same type of regime change they got in in Iran in 1953 and in Iraq in 2003. They know that there is no way that the Iranian regime could stand up to the U.S. Air Force in a war. The entire country would be bombed, just as Iraq was. They would be killing not only Iranians who serve their government as soldiers but also wedding parties and other “collateral damage.” Killing tens of thousands of Iranians in the process of destroying their country would be considered no bigger deal than killing Iraqis and destroying their country.
Here is the thing that everyone should keep in mind: Neither Iran nor Iraq has ever attacked the United States. Iran is not over here. It is the U.S. deep state that is over there. The decades-long U.S. war against the Iranian people is just another reflection of what the conversion of the U.S. government to a national-security state has done to the morals and values of the American people.
Well I looked and indeed it is correct both GB and US were invovled, as a payback.
Mossadegh had sought to audit the documents of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC), a British corporation (now part of BP) and to limit the company's control over Iranian oil reserves. Upon the refusal of the AIOC to co-operate with the Iranian government, the parliament (Majlis) voted to nationalize Iran's oil industry and to expel foreign corporate representatives from the country.[10][11][12] After this vote, Britain instigated a worldwide boycott of Iranian oil to pressure Iran economically.[13] Initially, Britain mobilized its military to seize control of the British-built Abadan oil refinery, then the world's largest, but Prime Minister Clement Attlee opted instead to tighten the economic boycott[14] while using Iranian agents to undermine Mosaddegh's government.[15] Judging Mosaddegh to be unreliable and fearing a Communist takeover in Iran, UK prime minister Winston Churchill and the Eisenhower administration decided to overthrow Iran's government, though the predecessor Truman administration had opposed a coup, fearing the precedent that Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) involvement would set.[16] British intelligence officials′ conclusions and the UK government′s solicitations were instrumental in initiating and planning the coup, despite the fact that the U.S. government in 1952 had been considering unilateral action (without UK support) to assist the Mosaddegh government.[17][18][19] In August 2013, sixty years afterward, the U.S. government formally acknowledged the U.S. role in the coup by releasing a bulk of previously classified government documents that show it was in charge of both the planning and the execution of the coup, including the bribing of Iranian politicians, security and army high-ranking officials, as well as pro-coup propaganda.[20][21] The CIA is quoted acknowledging the coup was carried out "under CIA direction" and "as an act of U.S. foreign policy, conceived and approved at the highest levels of government".[22]
So I learned something new, imagine that! I sit corrected and will admit my error! But one has to admit also, the Iranians nationalized the wells, and a lot of money went down the tubes for GB. I think it is a two way street, but the people of Iran suffered as a result, didn't make it right!
The mullahs seizure of the oil wells has been terrible for the Iranian people. The state terror organization and security apparatus have been maintained by this lock hold on oil and gas revenues, as well as on revenues from all major business in Iran, directly controlled by mullah families, cronies, and even the IRGC directly.
Apparently Israeli enmity towards Iran is so indignant that they are willing to share nuclear secrets with KSA, perhaps to use the Saudis as proxies to threaten Iran with nuclear annihilation.
Israel Aiding Saudi Arabia In Developing Nuclear Weapons :
https://www.mintpressnews.com/israel-saudi-arabia-nuclear-weapons/24325…
https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/06/20/64-years-later-cia-finally-release…
"That is the cable which Kermit Roosevelt, top CIA officer in Iran, purportedly and famously ignored, according to Malcolm Byrne, who directs the U.S.-Iran Relations Project at the National Security Archive at George Washington University.
At least “one guy was in the room with Kermit Roosevelt when he got this cable,” Byrne told Foreign Policy. “[Roosevelt] said no — we’re not done here.” It was already known that Roosevelt had not carried out an order from Langley to cease and desist. But the cable itself and its contents were not previously published."
It was a Jew who disobeyed CIA orders. This was known for years before the release of confirmation by the CIA.
After the fall of the Shah of Iran, the Iranian Jews left Iran, they had a strangle hold on the Iranian people. They controlled the government like in the US today. It caused a rebellion.
The Iranian Jews came to America with tonnes and tonnes of gold. Today the own most of Beverly Hills in California. During the Bush II administration they paid people to wave the Imperial Iranian flag in front of the White House. We'll never no how much money was contributed to Bush II. But after this, Bush II ordered the CIA to start kill operations of Iranians in Iran. There were many killed in key positions. The Iranian Jews are demanding to return to power in Iran and using the fools called Americans to do it.
These people calling themselves Jews are the original gypsies from India which came out of India at the end of the last ice age.
They're the richest of all Jews on the planet. Does IRS go after them? no they can buy any government in the world. The gypsy tribe came out starting around 10,000 years ago, in what was white Aryan, Iran, Aryan. I've reviewed Iranian history and ancient stories for this report. I am not pro-Iranian, just trying to tell it like it is. Kermit Rosenfelt worked for the CIA in name only, he worked for the richest people on the planet. Tonnes and tonnes all the way back to before the Persian take over of Iran.
I can't tell you who taught me this or where because I don't know what would happen to him. I have research what he said and it is true. These people later became the Khazars. They moved into a strategic position between the Black Sea and the Caspian. They controlled the mountain pass between Asia and Europe. They controlled the main mountain pass for the Silk road.
The Jew part started around 700 AD when Hebrew traders operated from Greek Empire colonies on the Black Sea later to evolve in to the Byzantine Empire(Eastern Rome).
The Hebrews weren't called Jews at that time. The Hebrews were shocked at what they saw, they were cannibals. The Turkic tribe on the other side of a large lake or water formation which is dried up today, but the Turkic tribe which were as Steppe, a flat plain with a grass, which had been created by glacier like the US great plains.
The Turkic tribes were the army who would capture Slavs, then the Khazars ate them. It is like we live in America, it's a nation within a nation.
Again, before 700 AD there was no such thing as a Jew. Now whine to me about the Greek Bible, there were many Bibles and Romans had to meet to choose which one around 325 AD.
You people who are Zionist controlled minds, it's too much that this kind of mind isn't strong enough to break the control of a life time of mind control.
The Khazars are the most sophisticated killing species in the history of man.
Quite true.
Huge US Weapons Cache Found in al-Qaeda Base in “Rebel”-Held Syria July 7, 2018
In recording, Netanyahu boasts Israel convinced Trump to quit Iran nuclear deal TIMES OF ISRAEL 17 July 2018
Why would Israel be devoting massive amounts of resources to assisting ISIS terrorists?
Israeli commandos save Islamic-militants Syrian warzone risking their lives for sworn enemies London Daily Mail
ISIS and their enablers the Israelis
Have Iran and Israël declared a new war?
Thierry Meyssan Damascus (Syria) 12 May 2018
General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Al-Qods Force, is the most respected combatant in the Greater Middle East. He has been seen on all the regional theatres of operation. His victories have made him a myth. Washington has apparently authorised Tel-Aviv to eliminate him.
U.S. launches campaign to erode support for Iran's leaders July 21, 2018
And after all IRAN is SO BAD, SO EVIL, Thank Hashem for our brave ally, the ONLY Democracy in the Middle East, GOD'S CHOSEN PEOPLE!
You can buy ASSAULT ON THE LIBERTY by James Ennes here: https://ostarapublications.com/
He was the officer on the bridge at the time of the attack.
"Author and former crew member James M. Ennes theorized, in the epilogue of his book Assault on the Liberty, that the motive was to prevent the ship's crew from monitoring radio traffic that might reveal Israel being the aggressor in its impending invasion of Syria, which the White House opposed."
When Israel Attacked America: Remembering the USS Liberty, June 8, 1967 (article date: June 8, 2018)
The new book is also available at: https://ostarapublications.com/product/erasing-the-liberty/
The website is run and owned by former State Department employees:
The cost of Israel to the American taxpayer in 2003 $3 TRILLION!
Why do Muslims Hate the West?
Thank you… We have to refresh the memory of Americans that are brainwashed and have a very short memory! Since Deep State is trying to blame Iran for 9/11 and Al-Qeda/Taliban/DAESH!
Ayatollah was a plant and Carter + CIA allowed Ayatollah to come to power. Furthermore CIA told all the important Embassy employees to leave the country, with tickets to nice vacation places. They only let the un-important office workers of the Embassy to stay there! It was all a game as usual! They kept the hostages because Reagan wanted to! https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jun/10/ayatollah-khomeini-jimmy-…
In reply to Here's a contradiction for… by Snout the First
