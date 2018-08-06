Earth Changes Accelerate: Record Heatwaves, Massive Firenadoes, Giant Dust Storms, & Mega Quakes

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
Major changes are happening to our planet, and the experts are groping for answers.
In recent days some have suggested that what we are witnessing is the natural progression of “man-made climate change”, but that explanation has generally been received with a lot of skepticism. Something truly dramatic appears to be happening to the globe, and it isn’t just because the amount of carbon dioxide in the air suddenly reached some sort of magical “tipping point”. But without a doubt, temperatures are getting warmer.
In July, Death Valley experienced “the hottest month ever recorded on the planet”. Over in Europe, Saturday was being billed as Europe’s “hottest day ever”, and temperatures in Lisbon, Portugal were expected to top 107 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. On the other side of the planet, the crippling drought in Australia is devastating farms “like a cancer”, and things are so hot in North Korea that the government has declared “an unprecedented natural disaster”…
This week, the North Korean government called record-high temperatures in the country “an unprecedented natural disaster” and said that country was working together to fight the problem.
An editorial published Thursday in Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling party, highlighted the difficulties that the long stretch of high temperatures would cause for North Korea’s agricultural sector, specifically crops such as rice and maize. The newspaper called for North Koreans to act as one and “display their patriotic zeal in the ongoing campaign for preventing damage by high temperature.”
In California, extreme heat and bone dry conditions continue to fuel some of the worst wildfires in the history of the state…
Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires prepare for another day of hot and dry conditions that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.
According to Cal Fire, more than 15,000 personnel are on the lines of 18 large blazes across California on Saturday. So far, the fires since June have killed 8, burned more than 559,000 acres and damaged or destroyed over 1,800 structures. Roughly 17,000 homes continue to be threatened by these fires, and about 45,000 residents are under evacuation.
Ultimately, this may turn out to be the worst year for wildfires that California has ever seen.
Of course there have been bad years for wildfires before. But what we haven’t seen before are “firenadoes” that pack 143 mph winds…
On Thursday, NWS researcher combed through the wreckage left behind and determined a fire whirl — commonly known as a fire tornado — roared through the area between 7:30 p.m and 8 p.m. on July 26th.
It was packing 143 mph winds, turning heavy-duty high tension power line towers into twisted pieces of metal, uprooting trees and ripping the bark off other trees.
When I first heard about this fire tornado, I was absolutely stunned.
I had never heard of a fire tornado anywhere near that size in the United States, and apparently the experts hadn’t either…
“This is historic in the U.S.,” Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Research Laboratory, told BuzzFeed News. “This might be the strongest fire-induced tornado-like circulation ever recorded.”
Known as a pyrocumulus cloud, the ominous red weather formations usually occur over volcanic eruptions or forest fires when intensely heated air triggers an upward motion that pushes smoke and water vapor to rapidly rise. They can develop their own weather patters, including thunderstorms with severe winds which then further fan the flames.
Elsewhere in the Southwest, drought continues to intensify, and this is starting to produce absolutely enormous dust storms.
For example, check out what just happened to the city of Phoenix…
A huge wall of dust enveloped the Phoenix metro area on Thursday in the second monsoon storm in a four-day span.
Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport said flights were delayed or held until visibility improved.
National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists said blowing dust in the Phoenix area brought near-zero visibility for drivers Thursday evening.
Certainly a dust storm is less destructive than a “fire tornado” in the short-term, but as we saw in the 1930s, a consistent pattern of giant dust storms can absolutely cripple a nation.
And let us not forget all of the shaking that has been happening to the crust of our planet.
On Sunday, Indonesia was shaken by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake…
The death toll rose to 82 after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok and on nearby Bali on Sunday, damaging buildings, sending terrified residents and tourists running into the streets and triggering a brief tsunami warning.
Social media posts from the scene showed debris piled on streets and sidewalks. Hospital patients, many still in their beds, were rolled out onto streets as a safeguard against structural damage to the hospital buildings.
So why is all of this happening?
Yes, the amount of carbon dioxide in the air is increasing, and it has been increasing for a very long time. Ultimately, the amount that humans contribute to the overall level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is marginal, and even if we took the most extreme measures possible there is very little that we could do to significantly affect the balance.
And scientists assure us that our planet once had much, much higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in the air then we do today, and our planet appeared to have thrived under those conditions.
But the narrative won’t change. The mainstream media will continue to tell us that the Earth changes that we are witnessing are due to global warming and that if we reverse course that we can go back to how things were before.
No, we can’t go back, because the changes that are happening are way outside of our control.
Fundamental changes are happening to our planet, and this is just the beginning. For now these Earth changes are a minor nuisance to a lot of people, but pretty soon nobody will be able to ignore them.
And loving it... just another day in the Universe and looking at other solar systems it could be a lot worse. Keep stacking.
So am I supposed to be upset if, say, Hollyweird goes up in flames?
Some bad news is good news, ya know!
Every time there is weather, it is the fault of you evil Republicans for denying the climate gods!
REPENT AND SACRIFICE YOUR CHILDREN TO THE BRAZEN BULL SO THE SUN WILL RISE TOMORROW!
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!
Snyder should get his fear porn facts right. Global temperatures were hotter in the 1800s and 1930s than they are today.
The Earth has been changing for 4.5 billion years.
Yeah funny how the most extreme changes happened long before the industrial revolution? CO2 levels are following, not leading data...
Drop Al Gore's fat ass into the middle of the Carr fire.
It will immediately start snowing.
At best we have 150 years of accurate climatological data in the 6.5 billion year history of the Earth.
Any Geology student knows the CO2 levels in the Permian-Jurrassic were 5x higher than present.
I aint buying it this doom porn.
Oh we're going to get at least as hot as the 1800's and 1930's dust bowl conditions, and all the unplantable ground won't be able to feed all the billions of people in the world. You're going to die....soon.
Repeal summer
Not my season
Vote your conscience
Or maybe we've had good weather for a couple centuries and things are going back to the normal 1000 year averages.
That's actually what IS happening in California. They just cannot accept the fact that their socialist paradise is normally a BONE DRY DESERT
prenote: I am not a climatologist and claim no expertise on any subject at all.
Just 20 years ago we relied on TV camera crews to catch cool disaster footage. Today, the number of high resolution devices capable of capturing 'heat of the moment' pictures and videos (via phones) is about 100,000x what it was 20 years ago. So, we are seeing things that we have never seen. I am fascinated by the pictures we get today that no human in history has ever captured. But I'm also not stupid enough to think that JUST because we see a video for the first time....it's the first time in the history of mankind that this event has ever happened. That's an incredibly arrogant and egocentric perspective.
Anthropocentric is the term you are looking for.
Some people (libs) feel they are the alpha and omega of Earth
Short answer... it's the sun.
Grand Solar Minimum or Fiat Spaghetti Monster? What takes us out first?
luciferians and rabbinical talmudists will get what they were waiting for...hell
You are a fucking idiot and you have no clue whether those accounts are related or not. Have you noticed nobody likes your presence?
fuck-stick
Just like all the other times he's been here under different names, this one will be short lived. He'll be banned in the not too distant future. Guaranteed.
It was hotter when the dinosaurs roamed the earth!!
Explain that? .. 🤔
Because the cars dinosaurs drove burned 50x the fossil fuels of modern cars. Duh!
Except for that Flintstone Fucker and his Greenie Foot-Mobile. Tree hugging prick.
The experts are not really experts at all - they have no real way of predicting when the volcanoes are going to erupt or when the tornadoes will stop for a few years.
The planet does what it does and man is along for the ride.
Triple bullshit. If the world would be heating up there would be more hurricanes. Reason for the heatwaves is as there is less heat in the atmosphere( because of the solar minimum) and the oceans and air currents and water cycles don't circulate as fast.
It's shakin' and bakin'!
Exactly. Bullshit!
It's August in Oklahoma. That generally means upper 90's and low 100's. Back in 2011 we had 63 days over 100. This year, two. The Weather Channel forecast for the next ten days (15 actually) is all 80's. Low, mid and upper 80's the next 15 days. That's a record cold spell for this area.
nothing new. only peoples sense of doom is higher.
While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease. - Genesis 8:22
Jesus will make the climatologist extremely envious! Why/How?
But the day of the Lord will come like a thief, and then the heavens will pass away with a roar, and the heavenly bodies will be burned up and dissolved, and the earth and the works that are done on it will be exposed. - 2 Peter 3:10
according to his promise we are waiting for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells. - 2 Peter 3:13
At least quote the KJV. Newbie versions of the bible are a farce.
WTF is the point of this article? Oh noes, it's the apocalypse, and we don't know why! Except that it isn't global warming.
I know what it is, a population manipulated by the MSM, that's the real catastrophe here.
Snyder just wants to share his doom chub.
Of course it is; it's GoreBull Warming, don't ya know?
Doom Porn!
Doom PORN!!
DOOM Porn!!!
I'm surprised the Tylers reached out to Michael Snyder's Economic Collapse Blog.
Nothing good at MacSalvo's SHTF.everything.everyday.crap?
Still going to call BS on this, there are many factors leading to the issues we see no least the actions of environmentalist in California.
Here are the real factors that cause these fires, besides arson which IMO accounts for most of them, there are these:
1) 100 years of fire suppression making forests denser, for fires to burn with greater intensity;
2) fighting large fires less aggressively for safety reasons;
3) environmental demands to let fires burn naturally;
4) initially responding with less equipment and personnel to fires.
Turns out "environmentalist" are a major factor as well.
The biggest man-made change in fighting wildfires appears to have been the U.S. Forest Service slashing the average number of large air tankers on exclusive use contracts by over 70 percent — from 44 in 2002 to 13 in 2018, according to the Fire Aviation website.
The decline began in 2002, when wings on two 50-plus-year-old military surplus air tankers snapped off in mid-air maneuvers, killing five aviators. Over the next decade, older aircraft were eliminated for safety reasons, and environmentalists battled to stop new contracts for air tankers to drop retardant on wildfires.
https://www.breitbart.com/california/2018/08/04/how-federal-policies-no…
I came away with the feeling the fires are allowed to continue because it fits an agenda, either that or the government is so hopelessly incompetent we are all in danger, and may be both of the above are true.
I'll wait to form my opinion on this once I've heard from Chrissy Teigen, a retired Green Beret and Twitter.
Must be Trump behind this.
Russia Russia Russia...FISA FISA FISA
The sun is responsible for most of it. Why is now when summer comes along, a heat wave is global warming? When it is winter there is massive cold waves. People don't remember more then 3 months past.This is just the norm for the earth. Read the study of geological and weather history
100 GW brownie points for the Hedge!
I agree something is happening and soon it will get worse
Click up if you would like to see the end of the world while your alive.
Click down if you would rather have your decendants see it.
Here is some free advice for California, the State with the heaviest and wildest environmental laws.
"Don't Fuck With Mother Nature."
Magnetic pole movement and field strength declining would be an interesting study.
http://magneticreversal.org/
Pesticide and fertilizer pollution would be an interesting study
Plate tectonics and the planet under our own feet would be an interesting study
The Mann made Global Warming scam and it's re-branding would be an interesting study
But no...lets demonize a molecule vital for life as a distraction from all the above
https://realclimatescience.com/2018/05/how-james-hansen-and-michael-man…
https://realclimatescience.com/2018/07/noaa-us-data-tampering-update-2/
http://skepticva.org/energy.skepticva.org/halkema/halkemas.html
People have been predicting the imminent collapse for at least two thousand years. So far, it has not happened......but it does sell a lot of advertising and it even gets some churches built ....