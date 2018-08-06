Earth Changes Accelerate: Record Heatwaves, Massive Firenadoes, Giant Dust Storms, & Mega Quakes

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:02

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

Major changes are happening to our planet, and the experts are groping for answers. 

In recent days some have suggested that what we are witnessing is the natural progression of “man-made climate change”, but that explanation has generally been received with a lot of skepticism.  Something truly dramatic appears to be happening to the globe, and it isn’t just because the amount of carbon dioxide in the air suddenly reached some sort of magical “tipping point”.  But without a doubt, temperatures are getting warmer. 

In July, Death Valley experienced “the hottest month ever recorded on the planet”Over in Europe, Saturday was being billed as Europe’s “hottest day ever”, and temperatures in Lisbon, Portugal were expected to top 107 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.  On the other side of the planet, the crippling drought in Australia is devastating farms “like a cancer”, and things are so hot in North Korea that the government has declared “an unprecedented natural disaster”

This week, the North Korean government called record-high temperatures in the country “an unprecedented natural disaster” and said that country was working together to fight the problem.

An editorial published Thursday in Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling party, highlighted the difficulties that the long stretch of high temperatures would cause for North Korea’s agricultural sector, specifically crops such as rice and maize. The newspaper called for North Koreans to act as one and “display their patriotic zeal in the ongoing campaign for preventing damage by high temperature.”

In California, extreme heat and bone dry conditions continue to fuel some of the worst wildfires in the history of the state

Crews battling deadly Northern California wildfires prepare for another day of hot and dry conditions that could drive the flames into new areas and threaten more homes.

According to Cal Fire, more than 15,000 personnel are on the lines of 18 large blazes across California on Saturday. So far, the fires since June have killed 8, burned more than 559,000 acres and damaged or destroyed over 1,800 structures. Roughly 17,000 homes continue to be threatened by these fires, and about 45,000 residents are under evacuation.

Ultimately, this may turn out to be the worst year for wildfires that California has ever seen.

Of course there have been bad years for wildfires before.  But what we haven’t seen before are “firenadoes” that pack 143 mph winds

On Thursday, NWS researcher combed through the wreckage left behind and determined a fire whirl — commonly known as a fire tornado — roared through the area between 7:30 p.m and 8 p.m. on July 26th.

It was packing 143 mph winds, turning heavy-duty high tension power line towers into twisted pieces of metal, uprooting trees and ripping the bark off other trees.

When I first heard about this fire tornado, I was absolutely stunned.

I had never heard of a fire tornado anywhere near that size in the United States, and apparently the experts hadn’t either

“This is historic in the U.S.,” Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Research Laboratory, told BuzzFeed News. “This might be the strongest fire-induced tornado-like circulation ever recorded.”

Known as a pyrocumulus cloud, the ominous red weather formations usually occur over volcanic eruptions or forest fires when intensely heated air triggers an upward motion that pushes smoke and water vapor to rapidly rise. They can develop their own weather patters, including thunderstorms with severe winds which then further fan the flames.

Elsewhere in the Southwest, drought continues to intensify, and this is starting to produce absolutely enormous dust storms.

For example, check out what just happened to the city of Phoenix

A huge wall of dust enveloped the Phoenix metro area on Thursday in the second monsoon storm in a four-day span.

Officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport said flights were delayed or held until visibility improved.

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists said blowing dust in the Phoenix area brought near-zero visibility for drivers Thursday evening.

Certainly a dust storm is less destructive than a “fire tornado” in the short-term, but as we saw in the 1930s, a consistent pattern of giant dust storms can absolutely cripple a nation.

And let us not forget all of the shaking that has been happening to the crust of our planet.

On Sunday, Indonesia was shaken by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake

The death toll rose to 82 after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok and on nearby Bali on Sunday, damaging buildings, sending terrified residents and tourists running into the streets and triggering a brief tsunami warning.

Social media posts from the scene showed debris piled on streets and sidewalks. Hospital patients, many still in their beds, were rolled out onto streets as a safeguard against structural damage to the hospital buildings.

So why is all of this happening?

Yes, the amount of carbon dioxide in the air is increasing, and it has been increasing for a very long time.  Ultimately, the amount that humans contribute to the overall level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is marginal, and even if we took the most extreme measures possible there is very little that we could do to significantly affect the balance.

And scientists assure us that our planet once had much, much higher levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in the air then we do today, and our planet appeared to have thrived under those conditions.

But the narrative won’t change.  The mainstream media will continue to tell us that the Earth changes that we are witnessing are due to global warming and that if we reverse course that we can go back to how things were before.

No, we can’t go back, because the changes that are happening are way outside of our control.

Fundamental changes are happening to our planet, and this is just the beginning.  For now these Earth changes are a minor nuisance to a lot of people, but pretty soon nobody will be able to ignore them.

Tags
Disaster Accident
Environment
Life & Health Insurance - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 14
lock-stick youarelost Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

ONE SICK SPAMMER!

Free This = Adolfsteinbergovitch = "TodaysFox LandRover CockSucker" = Africoman = PrivetHedge = Cryptopithicus Homme = Biblicism = sanctificado = DailyWesterner = Mr Hankey = ravolla = alt-right-girl = Let-sit = lloll = pier = Aristotle of Greece =

it goes on forever

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Antifaschistische tmosley Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

prenote:  I am not a climatologist and claim no expertise on any subject at all.

Just 20 years ago we relied on TV camera crews to catch cool disaster footage.   Today, the number of high resolution devices capable of capturing 'heat of the moment' pictures and videos (via phones) is about 100,000x what it was 20 years ago.  So, we are seeing things that we have never seen.  I am fascinated by the pictures we get today that no human in history has ever captured.  But I'm also not stupid enough to think that JUST because we see a video for the first time....it's the first time in the history of mankind that this event has ever happened.  That's an incredibly arrogant and egocentric perspective. 

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 1
cbxer55 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:03 Permalink

Exactly. Bullshit! 

It's August in Oklahoma. That generally means upper 90's and low 100's. Back in 2011 we had 63 days over 100. This year, two. The Weather Channel forecast for the next ten days (15 actually) is all 80's. Low, mid and upper 80's the next 15 days. That's a record cold spell for this area. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Kefeer cbxer55 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease. - Genesis 8:22

Jesus will make the climatologist extremely envious!  Why/How?

But the day of the Lord will come like a thief, and then the heavens will pass away with a roar, and the heavenly bodies will be burned up and dissolved, and the earth and the works that are done on it will be exposed. - 2 Peter 3:10

according to his promise we are waiting for new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness dwells. - 2 Peter 3:13

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
koan Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

Still going to call BS on this, there are many factors leading to the issues we see no least the actions of environmentalist in California.

Here are the real factors that cause these fires, besides arson which IMO accounts for most of them, there are these:
1) 100 years of fire suppression making forests denser, for fires to burn with greater intensity;
2) fighting large fires less aggressively for safety reasons;
3) environmental demands to let fires burn naturally;
4) initially responding with less equipment and personnel to fires.

Turns out "environmentalist" are a major factor as well.

The biggest man-made change in fighting wildfires appears to have been the U.S. Forest Service slashing the average number of large air tankers on exclusive use contracts by over 70 percent — from 44 in 2002 to 13 in 2018, according to the Fire Aviation website.

The decline began in 2002, when wings on two 50-plus-year-old military surplus air tankers snapped off in mid-air maneuvers, killing five aviators. Over the next decade, older aircraft were eliminated for safety reasons, and environmentalists battled to stop new contracts for air tankers to drop retardant on wildfires.

https://www.breitbart.com/california/2018/08/04/how-federal-policies-no

I came away with the feeling the fires are allowed to continue because it fits an agenda, either that or the government is so hopelessly incompetent we are all in danger, and may be both of the above are true.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Francis Marx Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

 The sun is responsible for most of it. Why is now when summer comes along, a heat wave is global warming?  When it is winter there is massive cold waves. People don't remember more then 3 months past.This is just the norm for the earth. Read the study of geological and weather history

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Arne Saknussemm Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

Magnetic pole movement and field strength declining would be an interesting study.

http://magneticreversal.org/

Pesticide and fertilizer pollution would be an interesting study

Plate tectonics and the planet under our own feet would be an interesting study

The Mann made Global Warming scam and it's re-branding would be an interesting study

But no...lets demonize a molecule vital for life as a distraction from all the above

https://realclimatescience.com/2018/05/how-james-hansen-and-michael-man…

https://realclimatescience.com/2018/07/noaa-us-data-tampering-update-2/

http://skepticva.org/energy.skepticva.org/halkema/halkemas.html

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Nothing Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

People have been predicting the imminent collapse for at least two thousand years.  So far, it has not happened......but it does sell a lot of advertising and it even gets some churches built ....