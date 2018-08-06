Employee Sues UGA For Declining To Pay For 'Transition' Surgery

Authored by Erin Cooke via Campus Reform,
An employee of the University of Georgia (UGA), is suing the state’s university system over what he claims are “discriminatory health insurance policies for transgender employees.”
Plaintiff Skyler Jay enrolled at UGA in 2009 as a woman and was later hired by the university in 2013. During this time, Jay came out as a man and began the transition process to become a male, including a transition surgery in 2017, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Jay, who recently appeared in an episode of the Netflix series Queer Eye, says he was refused coverage for a surgery to treat gender dysphoria in May of 2017, and alleges that this amounts to discrimination by the university.
According to the publication, Skylar appealed the denial to the insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), which refused his appeal by noting that the plan is self-insured and provides no room to override the plan exclusion.
Jay’s attorneys, however, argue that this transformational surgery is necessary care and that non-trans employees get their necessary medical care covered.
Noah Lewis, Jay’s attorney, told the Journal-Constitution that some other institutions of higher education and major companies do not deny coverage for transition surgeries.
“The fact that transgender employees are not able to access medically necessary care while non-transgender employees have their medically necessary care covered evidences a disparate impact on a protected class,” Jay’s legal team asserts.
Likewise, the website LGBTQ Nation suggests that the language of the Board of Regents Equal Opportunity Clause should require coverage of gender reassignment surgery.
According to the language of the clause, “no person shall, on the grounds of race, color, sex, religion, creed, national origin, age, disability, or veteran status be excluded from employment or participation in, be denied the benefits of, or otherwise be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity conducted by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.”
After his insurance claim for roughly $8,300 was denied by BCBS, Jay sought to meet with USG leaders to discuss the situation, but claims that he was rebuffed.
Jay shared his story when he appeared on Queer Eye, and subsequently created a GoFundMe page in response to an outpouring of offers from people wanting to help him after seeing the show.
“This fundraiser will go directly toward my medical debt and some funds I will donate to couple of community organizations that could also use the help,” Jay explains, noting that the transgender community had previously come to his aid by donating $8,200 toward the cost of his surgeries.
He plans to repay that assistance by donating the same amount to five LGBTQ organizations, saying that once he has done so, all further donations will go directly toward his medical expenses.
Comments
I'll cut his balls off for nothing.
Issue solved.
Looks like young Alex Jones...doable
In reply to I'll cut his balls off for… by RubberJohnny
Yes, of course... this is what higher education gives us now....
In reply to Looks like young Alex Jones… by Shitonya Serfs
Gentle ZH User: You may wish to send an email to The Tylers asking that Free This/Adolfsteinberovitch and ILK be "re-homed" to, perhaps, their own chat room. That way, all the SPAMMER'S Imaginary Friends can duel it out with each other, interested ZHer's can drop in and make sarcastic comments, and the rest of us can engage in something approaching civilized conversation without wading through the monkey shit and attendant mental litter spewing from the orifices of this Flying-Mammal-Fæces-WHacko SPAMMER.
Please, Tylers.
abuse@zerohedge.com
SPAMMER: Do you sweat when you work to log-on / log-off / log-on / log-off real fast? WHY??
Do you get confused, what with all the "Action Figures" and log-ons?
In reply to Yes, of course... higher… by Stan522
Clearly this is a topic that we need BritBob to weigh in on.
BritBob, take it away...
In reply to .... by lock-stick
wahhhhh wahhhhhh, look, it's a little dry humper crying that nobody wants to pay for his sexxy change!
Can't even wear a hat straight!!!
GAWD I am sick of these apes, when do we send 'em all on a raft to China? Better yet to the muddle east.
They would be loving every minute of that move.
Cry me a river babies, you have been pampered and coddled your whole lives, daddy should kicked your teeth in! Oh that's right no daddies available, they all took a break from parenting!
@Rubber Johnny - best comment I've read in years! Brilliant!!! +10,000
In reply to Clearly this is a topic that… by NoDecaf
I have limb-dysphoria.
I think my employer should pay for me to have all my arms and legs amputated..... if you call me insane for wanting to cut off my arms and legs than you're obviously just arm-and-leg-aphobic
These people have psychological identity disorders. Surgical mutilation is not the answer.
In reply to wahhhhh by Free This
Ahem. A tranny is not a he or a she. A tranny is an it.
It wants someone else to pay for its operation.
In reply to I have limb-dysphoria. I… by Stackers
Why would any employer invest a lot of money in an employee who has a 40% chance of being dead from suicide?
Edit: Q: How do you blow a tranny?
A: Put it in 4-Hi, rev up the engine and pop the clutch.
In reply to x by macholatte
Well once you know who the string pullers are the "nonsense" makes sense...
Jenji Kohan and the Jewish Hyper-Sexualization of Western Culture
Biden: Jewish leaders helped gay marriage succeed
“Jewish leaders in the media are in large part responsible for American acceptance of gay marriage, Vice President Biden said Tuesday night. “I believe what affects the movements in America, what affects our attitudes in America are as much the culture and the arts as anything else…… I bet you 85 percent of those changes, whether it’s in Hollywood or social media are a consequence of Jewish leaders in the industry,” he said. “The influence is immense, the influence is immense. And, I might add, it is all to the good."
Joe Biden’s faux pas
Kevin MacDonald May 24, 2013
In reply to Why would any employer… by El Vaquero
Same in Wiemar Germany in the 1920's which is why Hitler hated commies and Jews and why the National Socialists burned all the porn books. films and magazines.
In reply to Well once you know who the… by Skip
Yes, that's quite right. This kind of garbage goes mainstream in societies before they implode.
Debase the money, debase the people.
In reply to Same in Wiemar Germany in… by rejected
I got a big feeling that unlimited money creation in the USA as a Money Center and Globalist Hub since 1971 with new Economics and NEW Economic stats is a big part of it. How is Clinton Foundation possible without unlimited money, unlimited lobbyist, unlimited foreign agents, unlimited nonprofit foundations and unlimited corporations which are really vehicles for individuals and/or families/networks.
- wow, I should write that down.
In reply to Well once you know who the… by Skip
With their primary aim of legalizing child sex, pedophilia.
In reply to Well once you know who the… by Skip
How is that not the same as other elective surgeries like plastic surgery or liposuction?
In reply to Why would any employer… by El Vaquero
ROFLMAO...gear aversion!!!!
In reply to Why would any employer… by El Vaquero
He or she? UGA-ly either way!
In reply to x by macholatte
When I was growing up a tranny was what you called that thing on the end of your stick shift
In reply to x by macholatte
In reply to I have limb-dysphoria. I… by Stackers
Well, you know, he IS a white male so we cant blame him for wanting to escape the scorn heaped on him since birth by popular media and the public school system.
If you were a negro 90 years ago and you could just have a surgery to have your "black" removed, you'd probably want to.
In reply to wahhhhh by Free This
I would support that this Man get the mental help he needs. That should be covered. I do not support any course of action that reinforces his mental delusion.
In reply to Well, you know, he IS a… by brushhog
ONLY if involves lobotomy and electric shocks.
In reply to I would support that this… by JimmyJones
Wasn't there a novel written about that? I think it was called "Black No More" by George Schuyler (?)
In reply to Well, you know, he IS a… by brushhog
They want us to accept mental derangement as normal behavior.
In reply to wahhhhh by Free This
I see a tat on one arm, how did those get paid for? Maybe instead of spending money on frivolous crap one should save and pay for their 'surgery' with their own money?
It used to be that people saved for what they wanted and paid for it when they had what they needed, but clearly that isn't the way it's done anymore.
I can understand why an elective surgery would be declined...
In reply to wahhhhh by Free This
Re: "when do we send 'em all on a raft to China?"
The Chinese are too grounded. They have no patience for this kind of bullshit. They reserve the medical system for sick people.
This guy, I'd give him one shot -- a .22.
In reply to wahhhhh by Free This
Indeed, that was my point, or be thrown off tall buildings in the muddle east.
In reply to Re: "when do we send 'em all… by Lore
You're a white male now. You got to assume that and enjoy the racism.
PS: fuckstick, did you transition to black Muslim womyn already?
In reply to .... by lock-stick
Sheer and utter madness.
In reply to .... by lock-stick
It seems to me the health care system needs an overhaul to encourage surgical removal of these people's heads from their asses.
I consider that a critical health care need among people that think they are entitled to change their gender as if it's a hair style.
In reply to Sheer and utter madness. by Tippoo Sultan
There is a cure for this mental disorder but considering that trans have a suicide rate astronomically higher than hetro's I venture he will self medicate with a 12 Guage inhaler within several years of getting his wish. Normally one dose of bird shot will do. For your lost loved ones sake please double bag your head prior to the dose.
In reply to Looks like young Alex Jones… by Shitonya Serfs
he was probably an ugly girl so she thought WTH.
wait.
lemme re-read that sentence..................
In reply to Looks like young Alex Jones… by Shitonya Serfs
Hint Fairies wear boots by Black Sabbath: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ab-ZNU76UDE
In reply to Looks like young Alex Jones… by Shitonya Serfs
I am very pro reassignment surgery. I would say it should be free unless they have kids. Need to keep clean the shallow end of the gene pool.
In reply to I'll cut his balls off for… by RubberJohnny
And you are just as cross-eyed as the waste of flesh in the article! No wonder we have this problem, dolts like you!
Tighten the bolts on your neck, they are loose!
In reply to I am very pro reassignment… by Herp and Derp
She is a woman transitioning to a man so she has a vagina.
In reply to I'll cut his balls off for… by RubberJohnny
Getting the 1st comment is worth not reading the article.
In reply to She is a woman transitioning… by ChefHedge
Rubber is pure genius!
In reply to Getting the 1st comment is… by serotonindumptruck
But now does he need to donate his balls?
In reply to Getting the 1st comment is… by serotonindumptruck
She is not "transitioning" to anything, she is simply indulging at UGA expense her desire to carry out the highest level of costuming. Think Halloween fueled with surgery, hormone therapy and bad advice.
Transgender is a flat-out lie... and yet promoted everywhere in the main stream.
People need to think about the implications of such bald faced BULLSHIT this whole issue is.
Note: no gender confused persons were harmed nor meant to be harmed in the expression of this opinion.
In reply to She is a woman transitioning… by ChefHedge
In reply to "She" is not transitioning… by Ignatius
Oh. Uhho. I didn't know.
In reply to She is a woman transitioning… by ChefHedge
Seriously right? What a spoiled entitlement minded piece of shit. You want to cut your manhood off, save some money and cut away.
In reply to I'll cut his balls off for… by RubberJohnny
addadicktome is the medical term
In reply to Seriously right? What a… by ChargingHandle
Ah, the lies we tell ourselves.
In reply to addadicktome is the medical… by booboo
language is corrupted, and as the Bible says: "all Hell follows after."
In reply to "gender affirmation"… by hedgeless_horseman
In reply to I'll cut his balls off for… by RubberJohnny
I'd do it with my 300 win mag......from 1000 yards....oops!
In reply to I'll cut his balls off for… by RubberJohnny
No she is looking for balls and one would assume a penis as well...
In reply to I'll cut his balls off for… by RubberJohnny
In reply to No she is looking for balls… by JamcaicanMeAfraid