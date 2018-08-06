Employee Sues UGA For Declining To Pay For 'Transition' Surgery

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:15

Authored by Erin Cooke via Campus Reform,

An employee of the University of Georgia (UGA), is suing the state’s university system over what he claims are “discriminatory health insurance policies for transgender employees.”

Plaintiff Skyler Jay enrolled at UGA in 2009 as a woman and was later hired by the university in 2013. During this time, Jay came out as a man and began the transition process to become a male, including a transition surgery in 2017, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jay, who recently appeared in an episode of the Netflix series Queer Eye, says he was refused coverage for a surgery to treat gender dysphoria in May of 2017, and alleges that this amounts to discrimination by the university.

According to the publication, Skylar appealed the denial to the insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), which refused his appeal by noting that the plan is self-insured and provides no room to override the plan exclusion. 

Jay’s attorneys, however, argue that this transformational surgery is necessary care and that non-trans employees get their necessary medical care covered. 

Noah Lewis, Jay’s attorney, told the Journal-Constitution that some other institutions of higher education and major companies do not deny coverage for transition surgeries.

“The fact that transgender employees are not able to access medically necessary care while non-transgender employees have their medically necessary care covered evidences a disparate impact on a protected class,” Jay’s legal team asserts.

Likewise, the website LGBTQ Nation suggests that the language of the Board of Regents Equal Opportunity Clause should require coverage of gender reassignment surgery. 

According to the language of the clause, “no person shall, on the grounds of race, color, sex, religion, creed, national origin, age, disability, or veteran status be excluded from employment or participation in, be denied the benefits of, or otherwise be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity conducted by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.”

After his insurance claim for roughly $8,300 was denied by BCBS, Jay sought to meet with USG leaders to discuss the situation, but claims that he was rebuffed.

Jay shared his story when he appeared on Queer Eye, and subsequently created a GoFundMe page in response to an outpouring of offers from people wanting to help him after seeing the show.

“This fundraiser will go directly toward my medical debt and some funds I will donate to couple of community organizations that could also use the help,” Jay explains, noting that the transgender community had previously come to his aid by donating $8,200 toward the cost of his surgeries.

He plans to repay that assistance by donating the same amount to five LGBTQ organizations, saying that once he has done so, all further donations will go directly toward his medical expenses.

Comments

lock-stick Stan522 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

Free This NoDecaf Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

wahhhhh wahhhhhh, look, it's a little dry humper crying that nobody wants to pay for his sexxy change!

Can't even wear a hat straight!!!

GAWD I am sick of these apes, when do we send 'em all on a raft to China? Better yet to the muddle east.

They would be loving every minute of that move.

Cry me a river babies, you have been pampered and coddled your whole lives, daddy should kicked your teeth in! Oh that's right no daddies available, they all took a break from parenting!

 

@Rubber Johnny - best comment I've read in years! Brilliant!!! +10,000

Stackers Free This Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

I have limb-dysphoria.

I think my employer should pay for me to have all my arms and legs amputated..... if you call me insane for wanting to cut off my arms and legs than you're obviously just arm-and-leg-aphobic

These people have psychological identity disorders. Surgical mutilation is not the answer.

Skip El Vaquero Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:35 Permalink

Well once you know who the string pullers are the "nonsense" makes sense...

Jenji Kohan and the Jewish Hyper-Sexualization of Western Culture

Biden: Jewish leaders helped gay marriage succeed
“Jewish leaders in the media are in large part responsible for American acceptance of gay marriage, Vice President Biden said Tuesday night. “I believe what affects the movements in America, what affects our attitudes in America are as much the culture and the arts as anything else…… I bet you 85 percent of those changes, whether it’s in Hollywood or social media are a consequence of Jewish leaders in the industry,” he said. “The influence is immense, the influence is immense. And, I might add, it is all to the good."

Joe Biden’s faux pas
Kevin MacDonald May 24, 2013

TeethVillage88s Skip Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:47 Permalink

I got a big feeling that unlimited money creation in the USA as a Money Center and Globalist Hub since 1971 with new Economics and NEW Economic stats is a big part of it.  How is Clinton Foundation possible without unlimited money, unlimited lobbyist, unlimited foreign agents, unlimited nonprofit foundations and unlimited corporations which are really vehicles for individuals and/or families/networks.

- wow, I should write that down.

brushhog Free This Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:31 Permalink

Well, you know, he IS a white male so we cant blame him for wanting to escape the scorn heaped on him since birth by popular media and the public school system.

If you were a negro 90 years ago and you could just have a surgery to have your "black" removed, you'd probably want to.

glenlloyd Free This Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:32 Permalink

I see a tat on one arm, how did those get paid for? Maybe instead of spending money on frivolous crap one should save and pay for their 'surgery' with their own money?

It used to be that people saved for what they wanted and paid for it when they had what they needed, but clearly that isn't the way it's done anymore.

I can understand why an elective surgery would be declined...

Lore Free This Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:41 Permalink

Re: "when do we send 'em all on a raft to China?"

The Chinese are too grounded.  They have no patience for this kind of bullshit.  They reserve the medical system for sick people. 

This guy, I'd give him one shot -- a .22.

Ignatius ChefHedge Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:26 Permalink

She is not "transitioning" to anything, she is simply indulging at UGA expense her desire to carry out the highest level of costuming.  Think Halloween fueled with surgery, hormone therapy and bad advice.

Transgender is a flat-out lie... and yet promoted everywhere in the main stream.

People need to think about the implications of such bald faced BULLSHIT this whole issue is.

Note: no gender confused persons were harmed nor meant to be harmed in the expression of this opinion.