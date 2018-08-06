EU Blocks Trump’s Iran Sanctions To Protect Companies Hours Ahead Of Snapback

The European Union issued a statement Monday ahead of when renewed US sanctions are set to snap back against Iran after midnight US Eastern time, saying it "deeply regrets" the sanctions and will take immediate action to protect European companies still doing business with Iran.
The statement by EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini and the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany pledged to also work to keep "effective financial channels" open with Iran. "We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the US, due to the latter's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the statement issued from Brussels begins.
The US has ordered all other countries to halt imports of Iranian oil by early November or face punitive measures. In a statement on Sunday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the White House will detail implementation of the measures sometime Monday morning.
As expected after the Trump administration was unmoved by European leaders' calls for an exemption, the EU will seek legal protection for firms in the 28-nation bloc to work with Iran by invoking its so-called blocking statute, considered the most powerful tool at its immediate disposal. When invoked, it bans any EU company from complying with US sanctions and does not recognize any foreign court rulings seeking to enforce American penalties.
According to the statement:
We are determined to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran, in accordance with EU law and with UN Security Council resolution 2231. This is why the European Union’s updated Blocking Statute enters into force on 7 August to protect EU companies doing legitimate business with Iran from the impact of US extra-territorial sanctions.
The EU also restated its commitment to upholding the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), calling the 2015 brokered agreement "a matter of international security":
The remaining parties to the JCPOA have committed to work on, inter alia, the preservation and maintenance of effective financial channels with Iran, and the continuation of Iran's export of oil and gas.
At the end of the day Monday, the following sanctions will be re-imposed according to a US Treasury Department official statement:
“Sanctions on the purchase or acquisition of US dollar bank notes by the Government of Iran; sanctions on Iran’s trade in gold or precious metals; sanctions on the direct or indirect sale, supply, or transfer to or from Iran of graphite, raw, or semi-finished metals such as aluminum and steel, coal, and software for integrating industrial processes; sanctions on significant transactions related to the purchase or sale of Iranian rials, or the maintenance of significant funds or accounts outside the territory of Iran denominated in the Iranian rial; sanctions on the purchase, subscription to, or facilitation of the issuance of Iranian sovereign debt; sanctions on Iran’s automotive sector.”
Furthermore, according to the US Treasury, this includes a ban on Iranian-origin carpets and foodstuffs, and notably export or re-export commercial airplanes as well as services and parts.
Iran, and it’s economy, is going very bad, and fast! I will meet, or not meet, it doesn’t matter - it is up to them!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018
It is unclear if the EU blocking statute will have any significant impact beyond being used as sending a strong political message.
First adopted in 1996, the blocking statute bans EU companies from complying with the extraterritorial effects of US sanctions, allowing them to recover damages arising from such sanctions, and declares null any foreign court proceedings seeking to impose penalties among EU countries.
Reuters explained in May after President Trump formally pulled the United States from the JCPOA that "it has never been used and is seen by European governments more as a political weapon than a regulation because its rules are vague and difficult to enforce, serving mainly as a warning to the United States."
And further that, "The international reach of the U.S. financial system and the U.S. presence of many European companies also raise questions about its effectiveness."
But perhaps the real question remains whether or not Iran's economy will weather the storm, which could ultimately become to catalyst for European companies severing relations.
Comments
Rogue nation. US.
Oligarchs gotta Oligarch. Individual Interests of the Powerful.
The US doesn't need the rest of the world for survival.
We can be a rogue nation. Let's bring the boys home while we're at it. They can build the wall.
as long as the FED and USD exists that will never happen. Just a jackoff fantasy.
Those sanctions seem a bit harsh to me...
Why not also ban the use of salt while cooking.., that'll show em.
"The US has ordered all other countries..."
That says it all.
Sanctions and embargos have been and always will be acts of war.
A inconvenient fact quietly ignored by all.
Rogue Nation will be isolated :D
Moneypenny, ATR vital U.S. components dossier.
Place your bets!
M is ready for you - in you go James....
This is really the main event. Europe is cutting loose. Uh oh.
I RAN HOT AIR?
Place your bets!
I will bet one gold tooth and a handful of golden nails, what your contribution?
Cut all US funding IMMEDIATELY pull our troops out...
Agree, GTFO of here and watch your economy implode when there's noone to buy your guns.
Would it bother the EU if USA stopped the hundreds of Billions it pours into EU nations each year?
maybe they are not worried about that, because they know the FED needs to keep printing for bullshits so they can put the US further in debt. The more the debt, the more the interest. The debt can never get paid back so it's about collecting as much interest as possible till this goes tits up.
Unless of course, Trump is trying to bring down the global economy on his terms. Trump is getting control of the Fed with all those positions he gets to name, wouldn't be too hard to recreate the Fed as the dust settles.
I mean, I don't think that's how it works. The FED is controlled by it's secret investors and the BIS.
Even if I get choose the cops in my town, they are still going to give me a ticket if I speed.
Somebody better tell Donny actions speak louder than tweets.
And they are still going to be prosecuted for aiding and abetting criminals, they are called lawmakers
man, it it happenes in reverse. EU must pay US guns. We do not want you we do not need you, get lostfrom EU.
Wow last time google was paying 90 an hour, wake me up when its 1000 a hour I want to be paid like a corporate cocksucker
I think it is time to close down all US bases in Germany and Italy. We all know the real reason they are there and stating that it is for defense is nonsense.
that will never happen. Ponzi schemes cannot be tapered, the debt has to grow in perpetuity.
Ponzi schemes must end eventually. EU's will end first.
what goes up must come down, even if the results are just a pile of rubble
True, it's a dilemma. One way would be to replace the Federal Reserve Notes with United States Notes for domestic US use and then hyperinflate all Fed paper to oblivion. Nice part about this is that ordinary folks outside the US would not get crushed while their central banks and other cabalist entities would implode quickly. I'm sure there are huge risks, but hey what's the alternative?
Yes they are there to make sure the Germans and Italians dont genocide anybody ....oh wait .....it,s the the Germans ,Italians , Brits and Swedes who are being genocided ?
The bases are there to protect their right to be genocides and not saved by the Russians. The countries that just told trump to f off are all NATO members
What fucking funding? I'm sick and tired of reading you fucking morons bleat on about funding. The US is bankrupt! The currency they use to "fund" stuff is worthless. The US in order to preserve its semblance of superiority must keep its armies, and weapons of mass destruction all over the place.
Other than threats and intimidation your country offers absolutely nothing productive to the world. Every where you go you just fuck things up and kill everyone just for the fun of it. What the fuck do you think is going to happen the minute the Corporation pulls the troops out and brings the gear home? You will lose any semblance of authority you think you have.
The world cannot possibly wait to see you ignorant fucks crash and burn. Go back to your country, the world will survive without your "funding".
Sacrificing the good of America for the good of Israel.
Well... That's also RUSSIA fault!
Oligarchy, Monopoly, Gaming the Political-Legal System/Regulatory System.
"When I say “shrinking,” I’m using a specific definition: the reduction in the number of publicly traded companies on exchanges in the United States. In the mid-1990s, there were more than 8,000 of them. By 2016, there were only 3,627, according to data from the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business."
trump bankrupted how many times?? this time it should be a charm as the country goes bankrupt
Gold will save you just ask Venezuela ha ha ha
I think you would be pretty happy if you were a Venezuelan who had his savings in Gold .
And who wins a pissing contest?
The skunk.
The USofTerrorism using weapons of financial terrorism...
Not quite a novelty but at least it shows that the USofT are afraid of going into conventional war with Iran & Allies!
PUSSIES!
Eu owned by the muzzies
You forgot the other "Cut" cult .
the world economic model is based on crime..to keep the concentration of wealth and power in elite hands..
Trump is destroying that model (by bringing wealth back to the main street folks of USA)..so it will be messy and confusing to most ..who blindly follow their education on economics and international trade..having never been informed it is a fixed game.
eyes wide shut is not the way to go thru life.
" Trump is destroying that model " dream on dumb slave!
coco..U R Nuts..or have you missed the last year of G7 meetings and such..why one yours even lost an eyebrow over the angst Trump brought to the trade talks,,Merkel is down to 5 meals a day off her feed poor thing..wake up
