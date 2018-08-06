Federal Deficits Are Worse Than You Think

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:50

Authored by Mark Brandly via The Mises Institute,

Voters tend to be rationally ignorant. Since a single vote does not matter, for most potential voters the cost of being politically well-informed is greater than the benefit of being knowledgeable about political affairs. Therefore it’s rational for most voters to be ignorant regarding political issues.

A main reason for the high cost of being well-informed is that government officials may not want the public to be well-informed. They purposefully conceal their schemes to reduce the opposition to their policies. A well-informed body politic would be a threat to the welfare and warfare state.

This obscurantism is on full display regarding the government budget.

Let’s start with the annual deficit. You may have noticed that the stated annual deficit is less than the increase in government debt. In order to explain this, consider a small scale example. Assume that you were $20,000 in debt at the beginning of 2017 and you earned $3,000 and spent $4,000 during the year. You borrowed $1,000 to cover this spending so your total debt increased to $21,000. A sensible reading of this situation would be that you had a $1,000 deficit in 2017 (multiply these numbers by a billion dollars to roughly approximate what is generally asserted to be the federal budget).

However, if you followed the federal government’s method, you would claim a deficit of, say, $600. According to the feds, the official deficit is less than the increase in total debt. How do they do this? Well, some of the borrowed money is simply not included in the deficit. For example, in fiscal year 2016, they claimed a deficit of $587 billion even though the total debt increased $1,422 billion and the debt held by the public (the total debt less the intragovernmental debt) increased $1,049 billion. They hide some of the deficit by simply declaring that some of the increased debt is not part of the deficit.

But this deception is of little consequence compared to the government’s claims about their spending habits.

According to the "Economic Report of the President," government spending (outlays) over the twenty year period from Fiscal Year 1998 to FY 2017 more than doubled from $1,652.5 billion to $3,981.6 billion. In real terms, using the implicit price deflator as our measure of inflation, this was a 67% increase in spending.

Let’s take into account the economic growth during this period. Again, according to the Economic Report of the President, real GDP increased 54% in this twenty year period. So spending as a percentage of GDP only increased from 18.9% of GDP to 20.5% of GDP. It’s important to note that this does not include the substantial amount of spending at the state and local levels of government.

But the "Economic Report of the President" does not give us the full story of the government’s budget.

Return to the previous example. Assume that you were $20,000 in debt at the beginning of the year. But in addition to your $4,000 of other spending you were required to make $8,000 of payments on this debt in 2017. Your income was only $3,000. So you borrowed $9,000 to cover your deficit plus principle payments (again multiply these numbers by a billion dollars to approximate actual federal spending).

This example is roughly the situation for the federal government.

The Treasury Department with their Daily Treasury Statements (DTS) gives us an accounting of all deposits into and withdrawals from federal government accounts. The DTS shows that withdrawals more than tripled from $4,036 billion in FY 1998 to $12,995 billion in FY 2017. This is all outlays of federal spending, including government purchases, transfer payments, interest payments, principal payments on their debt, and all other withdrawals.

Adjusting for inflation, again using the implicit price deflator, this is a 124% increase in spending over twenty years. And DTS withdrawals as a percentage of GDP increased from 46% to 67% of GDP in this time period.

Let me say this again. If we define spending as total withdrawals from government accounts, then FY 2017 spending was $12,995 billion and government spending is 67% of GDP.

So, is federal spending, in 2017, 20.5% of GDP or 67% of GDP? What is the discrepancy between these estimates? The main issue here is the government’s debt service payments. Federal debt held by the public increased from $3.8 trillion at the start of FY 1998 to $14.7 trillion at the end of FY 2017. That’s 287% in twenty years. This has led to an increase in debt payments (called Public Debt Cash Redemptions) from $2.18 trillion to $8.43 trillion over this same time period. That’s right. The federal government paid $8.43 trillion in debt redemption payments in FY 2017. That’s ten times the Social Security Benefits paid out ($842 billion). Not counting these payments when reporting government spending is the chief reason that federal spending is reported to be 20.5% of GDP.

In order to cover the 2017 payments servicing the debt, federal government borrowing (called Public Debt Cash Issues), again this information comes from the DTS, was $8.89 trillion. This was the borrowing necessary to cover the $8.43 trillion in debt payments and the deficit resulting from the remaining parts of the budget.

Should this be a concern? On one hand, borrowing to pay for previous borrowing does not substantially change the government’s balance sheet. $8.4 trillion of liabilities is still $8.4 trillion of liabilities. In that sense, we should not be concerned about this matter. We should instead focus on changes in the total debt (the true deficit) and interest payments on the debt of $240 billion in FY 2017.

However we must recognize that debt payments are a form of government spending and the fact that the feds must finance this spending. Due to the principal payments on the debt, 77% of federal spending is financed by borrowing. As the overall debt rises, the risk of default grows and lenders will demand higher interest rates on government securities to account for this risk. Borrowing to make the interest payments will compound the size of the debt. This exponential growth of the debt increases the risk associated with lending to our government and intensifies the problem.

Federal government spending is much higher and their budget position is more precarious than is typically reported. Including the federal debt payments as reported by the Daily Treasury Statements provides us with a more accurate picture of the federal budget and a better understanding of a possible upcoming budget crisis.

Tags
Business Finance
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Shemp 4 Victory lock-stick Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:54 Permalink

shit-stick said:

.x.x

One of your better comments.

As for federal deficits being bad, this is Austrian hogwash and simply unpossible. Dick Cheney told that deficits are not a mattering thing for US citizens. Running deficits is the keystone of any expansion schemes which are backed up by armed action.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Free This skbull44 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 21:04 Permalink

There really is no end to it all! I guess until we are lighting camp fires with king dollah and wiping our arses with it. Same goes for the rest of the world pretty much!

CB's are the cause and problem - what you gonna do rise up and become cannon fodder?

Gawd, my piss and vinegar seems to be waning in the moonlight. Ugh

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Cognitive Dissonance Free This Mon, 08/06/2018 - 21:10 Permalink

Voters tend to be rationally ignorant. Since a single vote does not matter, for most potential voters the cost of being politically well-informed is greater than the benefit of being knowledgeable about political affairs. Therefore it’s rational for most voters to be ignorant regarding political issues.

Bullshit. Tell me exactly what is the cost of being politically well-informed? You mean blissful ignorance is rational, therefore healthy? That to be aware, but I presume powerless, is debilitating? What a crock of shit.

This is the passive conditioning we are all indoctrinated into from cradle to grave. You can't fight city hall so just roll over and grit your teeth.

Wake up people. They need us far more than we need them.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
BlindMonkey Cognitive Dissonance Mon, 08/06/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

"Tell me exactly what is the cost of being politically well-informed?"

 

Time, my man.  Time and lots of it.  Most commenters here are news junkies and spend all of our shitter time, TV/outdoor/whatever time on the device de jour reading away at everything we can get our hands on. 

In the end though, to what effect?  How many of us feel liken Cassandras with a clear vision of what is coming but our warnings are falling on deaf ears?  I'm not going to change but I know damn well I'm pissing up a rope in my personal and professional social circles trying to bring the light to people that have no interest in seeing it.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
1 Alabama skbull44 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 21:08 Permalink

  that is the definition of tyranny, with holding relevant (educational) information for personal/and or political gain, you have recognize the politicians themselves as the creators of society ills, if you dont, you are just as much of the problem as they are, tip of the day, do not vote for a politican, b/c you then agree on everything they do, and they dont do much good for society.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
TeamDepends Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:54 Permalink

The debt, at this point, can ever be repaid.  So that train has left the station.  Fortunately, a new system is being readied to save the day.  President Trump is about to restructure, or "kill", the Federal Reserve.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
cougar_w Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:56 Permalink

The deficit can be bad and still not be a problem. The problem is the corporate take-over of representative government and the concurrent roll-back of all kinds of corporate taxes and regulations that used to be there to shield the middle-class from abuse and serfdom.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
GunnerySgtHartman Mon, 08/06/2018 - 20:57 Permalink

A main reason for the high cost of being well-informed is that government officials may not want the public to be well-informed.

Even if they were informed, they wouldn't care as long as they got their check, free phone, benefit, library, road paved, whatever.  The majority of people will start caring enough to fix things only when they start losing "what they're owed."

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Able Ape Mon, 08/06/2018 - 21:21 Permalink

The state of the world is utterly preposterous - it's a swaying crystal chandilier hanging by a thread over a solid marble floor during the beginning of an enormous earthquake...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
7towers Mon, 08/06/2018 - 21:26 Permalink

New acronym for the word Elite. I despise this term due to it used to mean something with integrity and now whom ever it is applied to is anything but..

 

vil

L icentious

I mmoral

T yrannical

E gomanic

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
7towers Mon, 08/06/2018 - 21:50 Permalink

They only publicize the marketable bonds widely , and yet we have unmarketable bonds ie social security , and a host of other hidden debt. Uncle sam cooks the books, how do you think Billy boy clinton paid down the deficit ? Must of been from good ol Alan greenspans urging to good old ronnie reagan   to increase the social security during his term , which happened and then was confiscated by billy boy. Shazam  deficit reduced. This isn't all the billy boy did. What a guy...

New acronym for the word Elite

E vil

L icentious

I mmoral

T yrannical

E gomanic