Gartman: "We Were Clearly Wrong In Being Short Of The US Market"

Just late last week, in his latest flip-flop on the market, Dennis Gartman once again turned bearish, warning that despite 2018 earnings rising at above 20% Y/Y, the trade war with China took precedence, and as a result "we fear that the great game of investment “musical chairs” may be ending; we fear that the “music” has stopped and we fear that everyone shall be dashing for that last available seat with injuries along the way."
Gartman also pointed out the sharp reversals in tech names as a reason for his latest bearish call:
The “reversals” to the downside we had noted last week are still extant; the “gaps” to the downside in the US markets former leaders such as Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, Tesla et al are open and ominous. Protection of capital is now the first order of the day.
As a result, Gartman forgot all about his Dow 30,000 call from mid-July, and predicted that unless the "virtual collapse in China can be isolated", a movement "below 2,775 in the S&P futures shall be a serious breach of technical support; a movement below 25,000 in the Dow futures would be the same and so too a movement below 7200 in the NASDAQ futures."
Fast forward just 2 trading days later when, drumroll, Gartman is once again bullish, writing in his latest letter that "any
antipathy we might have toward the US market has been, is now and shall apparently remain wholly ill-advised. We might be
dismayed and err bearishly of stocks in broad global terms, but it is ill-advised to effect that dismay or bearish erring by selling short the market here in the US for the economy here is strong and may well be the strongest of the industrialized world."
It also means that it is "better it is to adopt a bearish perspective by selling Europe or selling Asia but selling the US is and has been wrong. It is that simple, or at least it should be."
The punchline, as usual, is Gartman's update of his "retirement account" where all his shorts have now been covered:
"As for our retirement account, we made some material changes on Friday given that we were clearly wrong in being short of the US market as our “stops” are clearly going to be hit in our dual position short of US and European shares."
Coincidentally, the S&P is in the red to start the week.
Comments
Look out below.
The teller at the betting window hands him his tickets already ripped up.
In reply to Look out below. by Unreliable Narrator
Buying shorts as we speak.
Love the Gartman anti-call
In reply to The teller at the betting… by Hopeless for Change
A wise move...lol...he's a great contrarian indicator.
In reply to Buying shorts as we speak… by Boing_Snap
I know I’ve seen this headline before.
In reply to A wise move...lol...he's a… by nmewn
Gartmann is Warren buffet's nemesis.
I propose to setup a cagefight between them.
Who wants to bet on the outcome?
In reply to I know I’ve seen this… by MANvsMACHINE
So Gartman getting right for once... went down the drain
In reply to Gartmann is Warren buffet's… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
where can i track all of gartmans trades?
In reply to So Gartman getting right for… by Yellow_Snow
Oh, come on!
How does this guy have any money left to trade?
Does his wife bet 2x the opposite of whatever Gartman bets on?
{{{{{
LOL...the wife and I do that from time to time at the roulette wheel...give me a 50/50 (Red/Black) shot at winning and I lose every time(well nearly:)
In reply to where can i track all of… by james diamond squid
I'm actually tired of being "Gartmaned". Can we cut it off?
However, come on, give me a break. This guy CANNOT possibly make money. His trading costs in following his strategy of changing positions AFTER every market move must be enormous. Of course, he never actually publishes any details on his "portfolio" other than stating occasionally that "we made money". Yeah right...
Does anyone have money invested with this guy? If so they must be crazy, unless they think a Madoff is the way to go?
But can we now just quit this crap?
In reply to kkk by FireBrander
Juicer sticks out all over his puss like leprosy. He is clearly not drinking with "the right people".
I understand it is a ZH tradition to mock him, but the man is gone, shot to shit, brain rotted.
In reply to I'm actually tired of being … by philipat
I wonder if this clown can even trade baseball cards properly?
In reply to A wise move...lol...he's a… by nmewn
Fartman you MOFO!!
In reply to Look out below. by Unreliable Narrator
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Fartman you MOFO!! by TheSilentMajority
What is Gartman's investment horizon? 10 minutes?
It never gets old.
In reply to What is Gartman's investment… by dwboston
It's called being "timeless". He is timeless.
And clueless, too.
In reply to It never gets old. by Anarchyteez
Two years ago Mr. Gartman was asked to predict how old he would be on his next birthday. He missed it by 7 years.
Gartman - "Somehow I keep getting press time"
oh god there went my calls.
No you weren't wrong Dennis, you were right, you're normally always right...
I really wouldn't be surprised at all if some ZH reader(s) is driving a $100k car thanks to coppering all of Dennis's calls. He really is that hot.
how does this guy make any money?
Only way I see he's making any money is by collecting a fee for all those TV appearances his daughter helps him book
In reply to how does this guy make any… by headfake
NOBODY WANTS TO LISTEN YOU MORON!!!!! THE WAY YOU PREDICT SHIT I'D HAVE WHIPLASH!!!
It is not that Dennis is always wrong --
He is just never right for more than 10 minutes.
What's the difference between Gartman and broken clock? A broken clock is right at least twice a day...
What's the difference between a blind squirrel and Gartman? The squirrel finds a nut now and then....
Thanks folks, you've been a great crowd. I'll be here all week
In reply to It is not that Dennis is… by all-priced-in
By any chance, are you related to Looney?
In reply to What's the difference… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Gartman is AI, he cannot be real. He´s just used as a parody to the likes of CNN money and CNBC or always smart talking, instantly reversing Kudlow, Cramer & accomplices.
"Gartman is AI, he cannot be real."
Yeah, because few people ever admit when they're wrong. That's Gartman's strongest point, actually.
In reply to Gartman is AI, he cannot be… by Pindown
Nooooope. The I in AI stands for intelligence. Rules that out
In reply to Gartman is AI, he cannot be… by Pindown
He's AI alright ... Artificial Idiocy!
In reply to Gartman is AI, he cannot be… by Wild Bill Steamcock
east is west... up is down... in is out... gartman is smart... etc, etc
Our daily Gartman Garbage article. I never read them but I do like to ridicule the Tylers for posting his garbage as if we're interested in what he says. He's an oaf, not a financial oracle.
He's still alive?
This guy has to be some bum from the alley that they clean up and then trot on. After his bit, he goes back to the bottle until the next time.
I will not click. I will not click.
oh, damn....
Thank God. I was literally on the edge of getting out of my short QQQ.
As LONG THE FRS has the MARKET connected to the LIFE LINE there is no chance for short!
Translation: if you're in the club you will be able to easily move your money, but if you're not in the club you'll be stonewalled while trying to move money, like you'll get an internet server denial notice. Like case in point: when there is a bank run those in the club get their money, but the door gets slammed on those not in the club. That even played out in the movie "It's a Wonderful Life" the people in the club got their money from the bank, but George Bailey talked the nobodies into accepting little to no money.