Gartman: "We Were Clearly Wrong In Being Short Of The US Market"

Mon, 08/06/2018 - 09:55

Just late last week, in his latest flip-flop on the market, Dennis Gartman once again turned bearish, warning that despite 2018 earnings rising at above 20% Y/Y, the trade war with China took precedence, and as a result "we fear that the great game of investment “musical chairs” may be ending; we fear that the “music” has stopped and we fear that everyone shall be dashing for that last available seat with injuries along the way."

Gartman also pointed out the sharp reversals in tech names as a reason for his latest bearish call:

The “reversals” to the downside we had noted last week are still extant; the “gaps” to the downside in the US markets former leaders such as Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, Tesla et al are open and ominous. Protection of capital is now the first order of the day.

As a result, Gartman forgot all about his Dow 30,000 call from mid-July, and predicted that unless the "virtual collapse in China can be isolated", a movement "below 2,775 in the S&P futures shall be a serious breach of technical support; a movement below 25,000 in the Dow futures would be the same and so too a movement below 7200 in the NASDAQ futures."

Fast forward just 2 trading days later when, drumroll, Gartman is once again bullish, writing in his latest letter that "any
antipathy we might have toward the US market has been, is now and shall apparently remain wholly ill-advised. We might be
dismayed and err bearishly of stocks in broad global terms, but it is ill-advised to effect that dismay or bearish erring by selling short the market here in the US for the economy here is strong and may well be the strongest of the industrialized world."

It also means that it is "better it is to adopt a bearish perspective by selling Europe or selling Asia but selling the US is and has been wrong. It is that simple, or at least it should be."

The punchline, as usual, is Gartman's update of his "retirement account" where all his shorts have now been covered:

"As for our retirement account, we made some material changes on Friday given that we were clearly wrong in being short of the US market as our “stops” are clearly going to be hit in our dual position short of US and European shares."

Coincidentally, the S&P is in the red to start the week.

philipat FireBrander Mon, 08/06/2018 - 10:28

I'm actually tired of being "Gartmaned". Can we cut it off?

However, come on, give me a break. This guy CANNOT possibly make money. His trading costs in following his strategy of changing positions AFTER every market move must be enormous. Of course, he never actually publishes any details on his "portfolio" other than stating occasionally that "we made money". Yeah right...

Does anyone have money invested with this guy? If so they must be crazy, unless they think a Madoff is the way to go?

But can we now just quit this crap?

Calculus99 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 10:02

I really wouldn't be surprised at all if some ZH reader(s) is driving a $100k car thanks to coppering all of Dennis's calls. He really is that hot. 

Pindown Mon, 08/06/2018 - 10:08

Gartman is AI, he cannot be real. He´s just used as a parody to the likes of CNN money and CNBC or always smart talking, instantly reversing Kudlow, Cramer & accomplices.

1033eruth Mon, 08/06/2018 - 10:08

Our daily Gartman Garbage article.  I never read them but I do like to ridicule the Tylers for posting his garbage as if we're interested in what he says.  He's an oaf, not a financial oracle.

gmak Mon, 08/06/2018 - 10:08

He's still alive?

 

This guy has to be some bum from the alley that they clean up and then trot on. After his bit, he goes back to the bottle until the next time.

MusicIsYou Mon, 08/06/2018 - 10:35

Translation: if you're in the club you will be able to easily move your money, but if you're not in the club you'll be stonewalled while trying to move money, like you'll get an internet server denial notice.  Like case in point: when there is a bank run those in the club get their money, but the door gets slammed on those not in the club. That even played out in the movie "It's a Wonderful Life" the people in the club got their money from the bank, but George Bailey talked the nobodies into accepting little to no money.