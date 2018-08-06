German Cartel Office Is Reportedly Reviewing Amazon's Business In Europe

While many have worried about the possibility of President Trump's administration bringing some negative actions against the Amazon empire, it appears the Germans may be a bigger problem for Bezos.

Bloomberg reports that Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ) newspaper reports that Germany's cartel office is said to be reviewing Amazon's business.

For now there is no reaction in the AMZn share price...

While we are sure that President Trump would respond aggressively if some anti-monopolist actions were brought against Amazon, we suspect deep down inside he may well be smiling.