German Cartel Office Is Reportedly Reviewing Amazon's Business In Europe

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:43

While many have worried about the possibility of President Trump's administration bringing some negative actions against the Amazon empire, it appears the Germans may be a bigger problem for Bezos.

Bloomberg reports that Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ) newspaper reports that Germany's cartel office is said to be reviewing Amazon's business.

For now there is no reaction in the AMZn share price...

While we are sure that President Trump would respond aggressively if some anti-monopolist actions were brought against Amazon, we suspect deep down inside he may well be smiling.

JohninMK Free This Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

The real problem is taxation, or the lack of it. Amazon is seen as a gouger in European markets, destroying local retail without puting anything back into society.

Most of Amazon's turnover is routed by cunning tax evading systems through very low Corporation Tax Luxembourg, where EU head Junker comes from. If fairer amounts of tax were paid proportionately to the turnover/profits in the countries they did business in then there wouldn't be much of a problem.

Only the shareholders would get hit with lower dividends.

Balance-Sheet COSMOS Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

Europe DIED 1914-1945, briefly rallied 1950-1970, now centuries of decline lie ahead. Socialism whether of the international Marxist/Leninist which DIED about 1924 or the National Socialist variant 1923 to 1991 (DIED) are failed economic theories and what would have happened in Europe *what if* the US had avoided the big 1914-1945 group suicide orgy is something it would be very interesting to know.

If the EU DIES from the latest neo- Marxism/Leninism efforts may be pathetic but Good Luck and Adios!

TalkToLind Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

Is it just me or has Amazon stopped purposely delaying their non-Prime orders?  I instituted my own 2 year boycott of Amazon because as a non-prime customer, Amazon's system would automatically postpone my orders for up to 8 business days before processing it.  However I ordered something hard to find recently, and Amazon shipped it the same business day.  If Amazon continues with such good service, I might consider ending my boycott.