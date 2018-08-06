German Cartel Office Is Reportedly Reviewing Amazon's Business In Europe

While many have worried about the possibility of President Trump's administration bringing some negative actions against the Amazon empire, it appears the Germans may be a bigger problem for Bezos.
Bloomberg reports that Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ) newspaper reports that Germany's cartel office is said to be reviewing Amazon's business.
For now there is no reaction in the AMZn share price...
While we are sure that President Trump would respond aggressively if some anti-monopolist actions were brought against Amazon, we suspect deep down inside he may well be smiling.
Evil Empire FANG, may all of your stock go to ZERO! You are pox on the face of the earth!
The real problem is taxation, or the lack of it. Amazon is seen as a gouger in European markets, destroying local retail without puting anything back into society.
Most of Amazon's turnover is routed by cunning tax evading systems through very low Corporation Tax Luxembourg, where EU head Junker comes from. If fairer amounts of tax were paid proportionately to the turnover/profits in the countries they did business in then there wouldn't be much of a problem.
Only the shareholders would get hit with lower dividends.
The real problem is all these countries have yet to realize the their "Gravy Train" has stopped running. The days of sucking the wealth out of Murica are over.
Europe didn't suck the wealth out of the US, any wealth that was transferred was willingly donated by your leaders at the time. Don't blame the Europeans.
Not only did they (Europe) suck our wealth...they still owe the US billions bailing them out from Adolf the Arch-Angel of death!
Not to mention the treasure in blood we spilled doing it - and all you guys can do is slag us off! Ingrates!
Those American bombs sure destroyed a lot of infrastructure in Europe. Maybe the USA paid its share. Also had Europe gone communist or become the fourth Reich the USA would of been a lonely duck in a very big pond.
Someone lining up for a payday.
Final outcome: "Devastating" fine, no admission of wrongdoing, game rolls on.
Europe is the playpen of Tyrants sister! You would rather be a subject than free, I get it. Carry on with your bad self!
Europe DIED 1914-1945, briefly rallied 1950-1970, now centuries of decline lie ahead. Socialism whether of the international Marxist/Leninist which DIED about 1924 or the National Socialist variant 1923 to 1991 (DIED) are failed economic theories and what would have happened in Europe *what if* the US had avoided the big 1914-1945 group suicide orgy is something it would be very interesting to know.
If the EU DIES from the latest neo- Marxism/Leninism efforts may be pathetic but Good Luck and Adios!
Moneypenny, Amazon business is not anyone's business dossier.
our leaders had no wealth. china was funded by european wealth taken out of the US via the free flow of capital. had the US leaders said you can't do that another war in europe would have been the result. and the bank accounts of US leaders still don't match those of european leaders.
LOL, don't I know it - The Vatican owns Europe fella, get used to worshiping false IDOLS!
Jesus Christ is our Savior, not the feet of the virgin Mary.
LOL, get a life Adolf, your third reich is DEAD, but somehow you seem to want respawn that evil shit back onto the world stage? Not enough bloodshed for you son? Not enough millions die for the faderland? or was is fodderland?
You stupid fool, jump in your panzer and roll! I'll drop a warhead on your forehead!
Does amizion also plunder deutche post for below cost delivery?
Finally!
Trump needs to review Merkel's business practices with Islam. She clearly considers Islam her chosen master race for conquering Europe.
Kick amazon out of europe.
We don't want them here in the US either, they're like a case of herpes.
No no. Just tax'm fully, fairly. The latter should include 'damages' in the form of a special tariff ofcourse. And all that after a conviction and the biggest FINE in history.
Thats fine too. Pun intended :D
"While many have worried about the possibility of President Trump's administration bringing some negative actions against the Amazon empire"... Yeah right, the orange swine would never hurt an Illuminati buddy like Bezos. Everything is staged people, don't be fooled, the orange swine is the king of the swamp. That's why Hillary is walking the streets. Wake up!!
The Don will be so disappointed in the Krauts. Naughty Muti.
Is it just me or has Amazon stopped purposely delaying their non-Prime orders? I instituted my own 2 year boycott of Amazon because as a non-prime customer, Amazon's system would automatically postpone my orders for up to 8 business days before processing it. However I ordered something hard to find recently, and Amazon shipped it the same business day. If Amazon continues with such good service, I might consider ending my boycott.