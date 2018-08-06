German Spy Chief Warns, Islamist Children "Pose Real Threat" To Nation

In a shockingly frank and non-politically-correct report, Germany's domestic intelligence chief has warned that children growing up in Islamist families in Germany may pose a risk to society.
As Germany's Deutsche Welle reports, Hans-Georg Maassen - the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany's domestic intelligence service - said Monday that children from Islamist households in Germany represent a "not insignificant potential threat."
In a new report cited by the Funke media group, the BfV said there were signs the "radicalization of minors and young adults" was becoming more likely and happening faster and earlier.
Maassen warned that what he described as the ongoing jihadist socialization of children was "alarming" and would pose a significant challenge to authorities in the coming years.
The BfV document estimated that some 300 children in Germany were affected. Children in some of these families are "educated from birth with an extremist world view that legitimizes violence against others and degrades those who aren't part of their group," the report said.
The BfV findings have led to calls from politicians in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to drop the age limit for surveillance candidates to under 14.
"This is not about criminalizing people under the age of 14, but about warding off significant threats to our country, like Islamic terrorism, which also targets children," CDU politician Patrick Sensburg told the Funke media group.
The German civil rights organization Humanist Union (HU) told DW it was unreasonable to consider children a threat to the democratic constitutional order because "their ideas and opinions aren't yet fully developed and are subject to change."
"Putting children under surveillance is therefore a massive violation of their fundamental rights," HU board member Martin Kutscha said.
Herbert Reul, the CDU Interior Minister of the western state of North-Rhine Westphalia, said authorities needed appropriate "instruments to be able to deal with traumatized and violent returnees under the age of 14."
Comments
That has to win a gold medal for stating the bleedin' obvious.
Nah.
Look. Chopping up a few Germans on a train with an axe isn't a threat to a nation.
It's a bit annoying sure, but really Germans don't mind very much and it only inconveniences a few people.
In reply to That has to win a gold medal… by adonisdemilo
Ex STASI agent "Erika", currently NSA asset "Mutti", the wretch that opened the floodgates to the detritus of USSA'S serial judaic wars in "our" oil patch, understands precisely what she has been ordered to do by her Satanic shlomo overlords. It's all going perfectly according to plan as the German masses continue to vote for the Islamist CDU, their "sociali$t" sidekick the SPD and the pedovore Green freaks. The German masses are so damaged after 70 years of schlepping their beloved fake hollow cost albatross, that they will gladly offer the takfiri, wahhabi, salafist filth their scantily clad daughters to appease the rage of the invading hordes of allah mutants raping and pillaging their away across Urupp.
Remember democracy is the real enemy. Your ari$tocracy knows best!
"Count" Richard Coudenhove Kalergi’s Plan outlined by Gerd Honsik: “Kalergi proclaims the abolition of the right of self-determination, ... the elimination of nations by means of ethnic separatist movements or mass allogeneic (genetically dissimilar) immigration to create a multiethnic flock without quality, easily controllable by the ruling class. Kalergi characterized the multi-ethnic flock as cruel and unfaithful but maintained the elite must deliberately create them in order to achieve their own superiority: ‘Then the elite will first eliminate democracy – the rule of the people. Next, the elite will eliminate the people via miscegenation, thereby replacing the ruling white race with an easily controllable mestizo race. By abolishing the principle of equality of all before the law, avoiding and punishing any criticism of minorities, and protecting minorities with special laws, the masses will be suppressed.’'
http://www.mediafire.com/file/vcpu7j7hakukmde/Coudenhove-Kalergi-Practic...
The same khazar jews that slaughter Palestinians (with impunity) in their Gaza cage, after stealing their land, welcome ethnically cleansed muslims to Urupp.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5p2zt0ne_4
In reply to Nah. Look. Chopping up a few… by css1971
Suck it up, Buttercup. You let them in
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
====http://www.todaysfox.com
My girlfriend would like to join your honest business, but before she would like to know if she has to do it with men also or if she can just stick with girls. Ah yes I forgot to mention she's bisexual too.
Btw, maybe you could take mr. Fuckstick's virginity for a ride too; that would make a better manly man out of him.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• ssk81646 (above)
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch (above)
•• Free This (coming soon, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as new icon!)
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC LIDDLE SPAMMER!!!
In reply to My girlfriend would like to… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Hey fuckstick you can modify your text again because I am above and below you. I can do your both holes at once. Do you like it?
Actually it's my 14yo German Muslim cousin who's taking you from behind. Sort of cultural idiosyncrasies with these guys. They like to learn the useful stuff at an early age to stay on the edge.
Anyway he'll be quick because he has to burn some cars after that with his friends. Busy day for a gang banger. See you...
In reply to .x. by lock-stick
May I suggest you to go to porn sites, because you have a tendency to talk about, which fancy things may happen below the belt, while other commentators try to address the issue itself.
In reply to My girlfriend would like to… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Kick those bastards out.
Ya think?
Charge Merkel first for her unconstitutional invitation. It was not the entire EU for Muttis Muslim invasion. Germany´s problems are solely related to this, not to anything else. Would you vote for a kanzler, who does not give a damn for your rights, you deserve your sharia ghettos.
KICK THEM OUT IF IT'S AGAINST THE FUKING VALUES LOL JESUS CHRIST
In 1983, not long after the Beirut embassy bombing I sat in a Parisian cafe with 2 other Americans and watched a 7-8 year old North African child (with an adult) punching and cursing at graphic, glossy magazine photos of the Embassy bombing victims. No one said a word.
This did not happen in some ghetto, it was just outside the Jardin du Luxembourg. Probably a bit late now, but I am glad to see an official publicly acknowledging how this might become a problem.
I expect he will be fired shortly though.
Please, will you people just kill each other so the rest of us can live? Please stop breeding
Are you saying that children in Islamic households are being raised to obey... THE QURAN?????
And why is this a surprise?
The problem is how many Muslims secretly admire the suicide bombers, and no one really knows how to assess this.
Before 9/11 the most popular boys name was Mohammad, after 9/11 it became Osama!
That tells me all I need to know!!
The problem is how many Muslims secretly admire the suicide bombers, and no one really knows how to assess this.
Before 9/11 the most popular boys name was Mohammad, after 9/11 it became Osama!
That tells me all I need to know!!
Thanks for that update Herman.