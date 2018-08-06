Goldman Is Considering Offering Cryptocurrency Custody Services

One of the most frequent complaints about institutional adoption of crypto-currencies is that holding the virtual currency in some server (or exchange) half way around the world tends to be a very risky proposition, following almost weekly reports of some exchange being hacked with funds getting syphoned out by skillful hackers.
That may change soon because as Bloomberg reports, Goldman Sachs - which last year emerged as one of the staunchest backer of bitcoin - could start offering custody services for crypto funds, providing a boost for the growing universe of funds betting on cryptocurrencies. Goldman vouching for crypto custody - the equivalent of insurance on the underlying asset - would mean that the bank would hold the securities on behalf of the funds, effectively eliminating the risk for clients worried about the threat of losing their investments to hackers of rogue attacks.
Should Goldman - which was among the first Wall Street firms to clear Bitcoin futures - officially launch such as service it would provide "a credible backing for crypto funds and could pave the way for more investors to bet on the asset class." More interesting is Bloomberg's observation that having a custody operation in place could also lead to other ventures, including prime-brokerage services, which suggests that hedge funds would not only be able to bypass the USD as a currency of exchange, but that Goldman would also accept cryptos as collateral, which could then be subsequently levered.
"In response to client interest in various digital products we are exploring how best to serve them in this space," a spokesman for Goldman Sachs said. "At this point we have not reached a conclusion on the scope of our digital asset offering."
Goldman won't be the first to enter the space of cryptocustody: in May, Nomura joined other bank to create a custody consortium called Komainu. Meanwhile, Bloomberg notes that at least three giant Wall Street custodians - Bank of New York Mellon Corp., JPMorgan Chase, yes even Jamie Dimon's bank, and Northern Trust - are concurrently "working on cryptocustody services or exploring it."
Still thinking about #Bitcoin. No conclusion - not endorsing/rejecting. Know that folks also were skeptical when paper money displaced gold.— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) October 3, 2017
While Goldman may be first in this venture on US soil, the bank has been cautious around cryptocurrencies and despite reports it was in the process of expanding its in house trading capabilities, it has yet to finalize setting up a full-fledged desk to trade the currencies since hiring Justin Schmidt, 38, earlier this year as head of its digital-asset markets.
Curiously, yesterday we noted that even as Goldman remains optimistic on the financial services that can be provided in the context of crypto, it is turning more bearish on crypto's upside potential. In its 2018 Market Outlook, the bank highlighted "cryptocurrency mania" as one of several factors that could affect the bank's initial market outlook for this year.
"Our view that cryptocurrencies would not retain value in their current incarnation remains intact and, in fact, has been borne out much sooner than we expected," the team lead by chief investment officer Sharmin Mossavar-Rahamani said.
"We expect further declines in the future given our view that these cryptocurrencies do not fulfill any of the three traditional roles of a currency: they are neither a medium of exchange, nor a unit of measurement, nor a store of value."
Of course, it is by now common knowledge that when Goldman tells its clients to do one thing, its own prop desk is usually doing the opposite, which begs the question if the recent sharp drop in crypto prices is just an opportunity for Goldman's traders to accumulate ahead of the bank launching a highly profitable suite of services targeting crypto funds just as the next leg higher in the various cryptos kicks in amid growing institutional adoption, and draws even more buyers in.
Finally, recall what one of the big bullish catalysts for crypto was in late 2017: the lack of volatility in other asset classes. Well, in the aftermath of February's VIXplosion, bitcoin lost its crown as the world's most volatile asset. However, with VIX now normalizing and once again approaching single digits, traders may soon have no choice but to dip their toes in the crypto water if they hope to make any profits by daytrading.
Comments
They want control. Always.
aaaand it's gone
In reply to They want control. Always. by silverer
They just needed to pick it up at the low.
In reply to aaaand it's gone by ted41776
HAHAHAHA... what's pathetic is that some people probably will allow Goldman to have "custody" of their decentralized crypto!
In reply to They just needed to pick it… by Bud Dry
they will stack your USB drive containing your crypto right next to your tungsten bars.
In reply to HAHAHAHA by Cryptopithicus Homme
or UNDER your tungsten bars
In reply to they will stack your USB… by vaporland
So retarded. The protection of crypto is the cipher. Not some physical walls.
But they want to take advantage using the same old formula of "oooh it's so much safer if you let us keep it for you"
........see what that has gotten us???
In reply to or UNDER your tungsten bars by Urban Roman
LMFAO.... "in response to client interest" is a total LIE.
GS needs to die, just like BofA, WF, JPM, and the Fed.
Lying is a bankers' way.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
If GS/JPM/etc.. all want it, sell and run.
In reply to LMFAO.... "in response to… by nope-1004
The race for custody services is on...
Coinbase offering their own for $10,000,000 minimum accounts
The reason institutions need custody services are for security features - like sophisticated multi-signature access.
In reply to If GS/JPM/etc.. all want it,… by johngaltfla
"If you can't trust your Banker, who can you trust?"
This is a quote from what might be the best episode of TV ever broad casted.
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5qyj0a
Recently heard quote near the Oval Office
In reply to The race for custody… by Yellow_Snow
"Know that folks also were skeptical when paper money displaced gold."
now thats hilarious...
truly Golden...
Die Khazar die...
In reply to LMFAO.... "in response to… by nope-1004
BTCLN won't be decentralized one whit anyways, so it doesn't really matter.
In reply to HAHAHAHA by Cryptopithicus Homme
The entry barrier to run an LN node is very low, even by order of magnitudes lower than mining. Nothing prevents tens of thousands of node operators to run such a node on their computer. If that is concerning mining pools are much more concerning.
In reply to BTCLN won't be decentralized… by tmosley
"...as a way for more investors to bet on the asset class"- you know- like betting on roulette or craps or Stawks!
In reply to aaaand it's gone by ted41776
If you can’t beat them join (steal) them!
In reply to aaaand it's gone by ted41776
Come into my Parlor the spider said to the fly.
In reply to aaaand it's gone by ted41776
.l.
In reply to They want control. Always. by silverer
Goldman's gonna check each byte for 8 bits.
In reply to They want control. Always. by silverer
Store the bitcoins in the flux capacitor.
I guess a shovel and a coffee can won't work.
In reply to They want control. Always. by silverer
How do you take custody of a ponzi scheme? 🤔
In reply to They want control. Always. by silverer
Isn't that Goldman's specialty?
In reply to How do you take custody of a… by lester1
I'm interested in Goldman holding my Bitcoin - said no one ever
In reply to They want control. Always. by silverer
.m.
bwahahahhahaha "federal" "reserve"
if you ever have the urge to get stimulated, watch this guy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HJ54RRB7OU
$1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING SOON.
657 DAYS.
Bitcoin Block Reward Halving Countdown.
Just a friendly reminder for the NEWBS.
When you sell you bitcoin, you are selling it to a whale or even worse, A BANKSTER.
HODL
JC
Too late, Bakkt will eat Goldman's lunch.
MGTI $8 > .75 cents in 7 months.
Look like Dick for lunch.
In reply to Too late, Bakkt will eat… by Bunga Bunga
They gotta get their piece.
And the Fox will be glad to guard your hen house. for a small fee of course
Here, let me hodl that for you!
Sheeeet!!! Ya might as well hand your thumb drive to Satan.
Ha ha! You dumbasses.
Get Corzine on it!! He'll gladly do another round of stealing from unsuspecting clients!!!
that is a phenomenal idea! if I worked for Goldman Sachs and I wanted to steal all of a persons bitcoin money why would I want to do it one at a time when I could get a bunch of people to give me their bitcoin addresses and take from all of them in once single theft.
This reminds me of JP Morgan charging clients a monthly storage fee for numbered Gold bars that JP never had possession of. Their punishment was a tiny fine.
Akin to letting Ted Bundy take your daughter on a date. Those bankers sure are a swell bunch!
The beauty of Bitcoin is they will try and use paper to crush the price like gold and silver. Instead of 21 million BTC they will try to get that up to 21 billion. Print hundreds of paper ounces for each physical ounce. The core devs are on to the shenanigans they can fork to another coin and do a 1 for 1 and bankrupt the major players if they try that trick
Great interview with Caitlin Long (ran pensions solutions biz for 22 years at Morgan Stanley) and Trace Mayer on the financialization of Bitcoin. Gets good at min 16
http://www.bitcoin.kn/
These fucking cocksucker criminals are certainly not doing anybody a favor with this, eventually the clients are going to get fucked , only question is how fast it happens.
What a convenient service, it's like that homeless guy that offered to store my silver for me, he said no one would ever find it. I see him every so often down town, always has a huge smile for me.
"When paper money displaced gold"
We deserve all we get when pricks like this are allowed to do "Gods Work"
Lol... how much to hold a bag of air? Fucking hilarious..
when paper money displaced gold you bastards stole the world
If you don't hold it.....you don't own it!!!!!
whats that saying, the fox guarding?
If Goldman Sachs was the last Company on Earth I would certainly NOT trust them to Guard my Piggy Bank.
The Second one would be JP Morgan. Your Piggy Bank would be safer in a shoe box kept under your bed.
But the super wealthy love to lick their boots. Billions are incoming.
In reply to If Goldman Sachs was the… by JailBanksters