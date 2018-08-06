Hours Before Trump Restores Iran Sanctions, Rouhani Says "Open To Negotiations"

Hours before renewed sanctions on Iran are set to snap back tonight at 12:01 a.m. US Eastern time, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced his country is "open to negotiations" while also calling on the European Union to urgently step up with practical action to save the 2015 nuclear deal.
His words, however, were generally couched in terms of a rebuke against "untrustworthy" Washington, saying Monday in an interview carried on state television: "Negotiations with sanctions doesn't make sense. They are imposing sanctions on Iranian children, patients and the nation."
Rouhani referred to items like medicines and other basic living necessities, while the first round of sanctions are also set to target primarily automobiles, currency, and gold.
Basic civilian safety related supplies will be impacted too as export or re-export commercial airplanes as well as services and parts will be banned. The second round of renewed sanctions are set to take effect on November 5, for which the US has pressured EU countries to cease receiving oil exports by this date.
Rouhani said Iran had "always welcomed negotiations" but that Washington would have to take clear steps to prove they can restore trust after reneging on the 2015 JCPOA.
"If you're an enemy and you stab the other person with a knife and then you say you want negotiations, then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife."
"How do they show they are trustworthy? By returning to the JCPOA."
And in an apparent reference to recent protests that initially arose in early summer primarily over a collapsing economy, he lashed out: "They want to launch psychological warfare against the Iranian nation and create divisions among the people," Rouhani said.
Rouhani's words, which could be taken as an ultimatum, are likely to leave the White House unmoved, which has ratcheted up the pressure in hopes that Iran will initiate renegotiations on Washington's terms.
In early August Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a Fox News interview, “They could take up the president’s offer to negotiate with them, to give up their ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs fully and really verifiably not under the onerous terms of the Iran nuclear deal, which really are not satisfactory.”
“If Iran were really serious they’d come to the table. We’ll find out whether they are or not," Bolton said.
If this is about nuclear weapons and missiles, I'll eat my hat.
This is about King Dollar. It's why the Europeans (and Obama) were so eager to sell us out. The Europeans have the Euro, and Obama and his cronies got their kickbacks. Why do you think the "Iranians demanded" billions of dollars in actual physical cash to do the deal? All that went directly to Switzerland, or the Cayman Islands, or Austria, or wherever it is that dirty banking is done these days, to get funneled back to the Obama gang as a nice little parting gift to themselves on their way out the door.
In reply to If this is about nuclear… by Buckaroo Banzai
A political aide to the Iranian president strongly rejected talks with the US, stressing that negotiating with Washington produces no result:
http://en.farsnews.com/newstext.aspx?nn=13970515000527
In reply to bwahahahhaahahahahahahahahaa… by Free This
That was always the position... "Stop being Joominati cockroaches and we'll talk." What's new here?
In reply to That was always the position… by WTFRLY
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
The only winners in this is the Joos.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
At this point only fools would deal with the US. We can't be trusted in any way shape or form and the big players(China, Russia) already know that. Made a deal in the past? Tough shit, go complain to some global organization that the US doesn't control, if you can find one.
In reply to Fuck neocon Bolton. Trumps… by carni
Fuck neocon Bolton. Trumps worst hire. Even worse than sessions
In reply to http://en.farsnews.com… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
"Negotiations with sanctions doesn't make sense. They are imposing sanctions on Iranian children, patients and the nation."
These guys are used to using their children and civilians as shields when shooting starts....
In reply to bwahahahhaahahahahahahahahaa… by Free This
In reply to .. by lock-stick
It sure is OBVIOUS to anyone except the average American White person, especially evangelicals.
The Scofield Bible—The Book That Made Zionists of America’s Evangelical Christians
Who Controls America?
Washington's Spinelessness Enables Israeli Brutality Philip Giraldi July 03, 2018
U.S. launches campaign to erode support for Iran's leaders July 21, 2018
In recording, Netanyahu boasts Israel convinced Trump to quit Iran nuclear deal TIMES OF ISRAEL 17 July 2018
(((THEY))) control, effectively our money system, our media, our politics, our government, our education system.
They've destroyed our morals, as Joe Biden congratulated (((THEM))) back in 2013
Biden: Jewish leaders helped gay marriage succeed
“Jewish leaders in the media are in large part responsible for American acceptance of gay marriage, Vice President Biden said Tuesday night. “I believe what affects the movements in America, what affects our attitudes in America are as much the culture and the arts as anything else…… I bet you 85 percent of those changes, whether it’s in Hollywood or social media are a consequence of Jewish leaders in the industry,” he said. “The influence is immense, the influence is immense. And, I might add, it is all to the good."
Joe Biden’s faux pas Kevin MacDonald May 24, 2013
Jenji Kohan and the Jewish Hyper-Sexualization of Western Culture
The Ayatollah KNOWS this and fights against it and THAT is why (((THEY))) want the religious element of Iran DESTROYED. So (((THEY))) can do to Iran what they did to US.
Ayatollah Khamenei Says Jews are Behind Feminism In Mother’s Day Speech March 19, 2017
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Jewish Ethnic Networking
2 insightful articles on Iran by Andrew Hamilton
Iranians and the West: Cloud on the Horizon February 23, 2010
Iranians and the West Iranians—A Threat to Whites? March 9, 2010
In reply to .. by lock-stick
That was Iran’s frozen money!
In reply to That was Iran's frozen money… by PeaceForWorld
Are we to take it from your comments, that you're totally in favor of the civil asset forfeiture program then?
You really need to wake up.
In reply to So what! The mullah's are… by Free This
There it is again. The most ridiculous explanation possible for secretly flying pallets of cash into Iran after JCPOA was agreed.
How does this go again? They had to use cash because of sanctions?
So the banks were unable to process an electronic transaction because US sanctions which Obama was somehow unable to provide them a waiver for? BUT they were ok with withdrawing BILLIONS in cash from those same accounts and sending it to Iran on planes because that did not violate those same sanctions?
Is that your explanation? Really?
In reply to There it is again. The most… by bowie28
Leave Iran alone. Whatever problems Iran has, US doesn’t have to worry about it.
Worry about Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia just threatened Canada like 9/11 attack. https://on.rt.com/9btx
In reply to If this is about nuclear… by Buckaroo Banzai
dirty banking is done in the US
In reply to If this is about nuclear… by Buckaroo Banzai
wherever it is that dirty banking is done these days
South Dakota
In reply to If this is about nuclear… by Buckaroo Banzai
Someone around here seems to have his wits about him.
In reply to If this is about nuclear… by Buckaroo Banzai
wherever it is that dirty banking is done these days,
There’s another sort of banking to “dirty banking” is there?
In reply to If this is about nuclear… by Buckaroo Banzai
They better want to talk. With their currency shitting the bed and inflation poised to cripple them; they are 6 to 9 months away from their millenial generation sacking up to topple Khamenei so they can join the 21st century. In power since 1989....it was a good run for you but the clock is on. Tick tock
In reply to If this is about nuclear… by Buckaroo Banzai
If gold is such a relic, why does the Orange Puppet place sanctions on it?
Why no sanctions on Bitcoin?
In reply to If gold is such a relic, why… by Uchtdorf
Did Trump say gold was a relic? Get your facts straight, it was John Austin Stevens. Only people who want to print unlimited money, call gold a relic.
In reply to If gold is such a relic, why… by Uchtdorf
Trump really is pretty damn good at this game.
yep, no surprise here.
3 months from now they will have a new agreement and Trump will be complimenting the Iranian regime on "doing what was best for the Iranians and the rest of the world." Just like the Little Rocket Man, or now known as His Excellency, Chairman Kim.
How many times are people going to get all emotional over the stupid MSM hype about Trump's foreign policy before they figure out the game?
In reply to Funny sh*t! Trump really is… by Jlasoon
Maybe you cannot read, I suggest you try again.There are no concessions, but Iran will allow a return
to the JCPOA.
Its not news,its not even new.
In reply to yep, no surprise here. 3… by bowie28
Note the towel head didn't actually try to contact Trump and negotiate to head off the sanctions. His weaseling "open to negotiations" was merely a failed stalling tactic.
Yes Trump is "pretty damn good at this game" unlike Obama who only knew how to give away the house to a close ally of Putin.
Frankly, I think Putin did get Hillary's emails (including the 20 with Obama using an alias) and used them to blackmail Obama into the Iranian deal (that's some of the flexibility he promised the Russians). Obama was asking Russia to be friends and being friendly (like approving the sale of US uranium to Russians), until Hillary lost and those emails weren't so useful anymore to Putin, before Obama blamed the Russians for hacking (without any evidence they were behind the DNC/Podesta hacks) and placed sanctions on them. Of course he and Hillary probably assumed Trump was doing deals with Putin and that Putin may have had some dirt on Trump, because they assumed he was like them.
In reply to Funny sh*t! Trump really is… by Jlasoon
Art of the deal !!!
Take notes liberals.
Rouhani referred to items like medicines and other basic living necessities, while the first round of sanctions are also set to target primarily automobiles, currency, and gold."
Remember Iran...... Gold used as a currency is a No NO. Just ask Sadam and Gaddafi.
Trump is pure genius. Miles ahead of everyone, especially the satanic zionists. Will go down in history as one of the greatest president EVER!
Meanwhile, the Orange Puppet's son-in-law is a Zionist. What else you got?
In reply to Trump is pure genius. Miles… by European American
You are sooo brainwashed, it's beautiful. Thank you!!!
In reply to Meanwhile, the Orange Puppet… by Uchtdorf
The article quotes John Bolton. If you support Trump's hiring of that baby-killer then I'm happy to be downvoted by you.
In reply to The article quotes John… by Uchtdorf
Trump KNOWS how to get the most out of Bolton "the baby killer" (and MANY other "questionables") to further his agenda (MAGA). When the time comes, before he's able to do any extensive collateral damage, Bolton will quickly be shown the exit. That's why Trump is a genius! MAGA!
In reply to Trump is pure genius. Miles… by European American
Against the zionists right?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p1ZKJHx-xI
Would you prefer a chainsaw, Ayatollah?
President Trump is a BOSS.
Hindsight 20/20.... shoulda left Saddam in place to fuck these assholes.
In reply to Hindsight 20/20.... shoulda… by NoPension
I like telling powerless people I'm willing to negotiate because it makes their head harder.
Trump plays hardball in negotiating. Everyone was use to softballs and a bowing Barack.
Or worse. They knew if they made a large donation to the right "charity" the State Dept and POTUS would sell out the Americans every single time.
Trump is being polite when he says our negotiators were stupid. He knows damn well the truth is it was all corruption and our negotiators were getting big $$ in their offshore accounts to sell out the US - laundered thru donations to the Clinton Foundation or pallets of cash sent to Iran and a thousand other schemes.
For whatever reason Trump decided it was better to label it as stupidity - for now.
In reply to Trump plays hardball in… by westcott1