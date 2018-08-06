Hours Before Trump Restores Iran Sanctions, Rouhani Says "Open To Negotiations"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:55

Hours before renewed sanctions on Iran are set to snap back tonight at 12:01 a.m. US Eastern time, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has announced his country is "open to negotiations" while also calling on the European Union to urgently step up with practical action to save the 2015 nuclear deal. 

His words, however, were generally couched in terms of a rebuke against "untrustworthy" Washington, saying Monday in an interview carried on state television: "Negotiations with sanctions doesn't make sense. They are imposing sanctions on Iranian children, patients and the nation."

Rouhani referred to items like medicines and other basic living necessities, while the first round of sanctions are also set to target primarily automobiles, currency, and gold.

Basic civilian safety related supplies will be impacted too as export or re-export commercial airplanes as well as services and parts will be banned. The second round of renewed sanctions are set to take effect on November 5, for which the US has pressured EU countries to cease receiving oil exports by this date. 

Rouhani said Iran had "always welcomed negotiations" but that Washington would have to take clear steps to prove they can restore trust after reneging on the 2015 JCPOA.

"If you're an enemy and you stab the other person with a knife and then you say you want negotiations, then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife."

"How do they show they are trustworthy? By returning to the JCPOA."

And in an apparent reference to recent protests that initially arose in early summer primarily over a collapsing economy, he lashed out: "They want to launch psychological warfare against the Iranian nation and create divisions among the people," Rouhani said.

Rouhani's words, which could be taken as an ultimatum, are likely to leave the White House unmoved, which has ratcheted up the pressure in hopes that Iran will initiate renegotiations on Washington's terms. 

In early August Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a Fox News interview, “They could take up the president’s offer to negotiate with them, to give up their ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs fully and really verifiably not under the onerous terms of the Iran nuclear deal, which really are not satisfactory.”

“If Iran were really serious they’d come to the table. We’ll find out whether they are or not," Bolton said. 

Politics

Buckaroo Banzai Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:58

If this is about nuclear weapons and missiles, I'll eat my hat.

This is about King Dollar. It's why the Europeans (and Obama) were so eager to sell us out. The Europeans have the Euro, and Obama and his cronies got their kickbacks. Why do you think the "Iranians demanded" billions of dollars in actual physical cash to do the deal? All that went directly to Switzerland, or the Cayman Islands, or Austria, or wherever it is that dirty banking is done these days, to get funneled back to the Obama gang as a nice little parting gift to themselves on their way out the door.

Free This lock-stick Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:04

bwahahahhaahahahahahahahahaahahahhahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhha

The mullah's are eating their towels now! And tomorrow they will close down the straights.

The regular Persian on the street wants the mullah's heads on pikes!

Skip lock-stick Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:21 Permalink

It sure is OBVIOUS to anyone except the average American White person, especially evangelicals.

The Scofield Bible—The Book That Made Zionists of America’s Evangelical Christians

“For a nation to commit the sin of anti-Semitism brings inevitable judgement.”

The New Scofield Study Bible

Who Controls America?

Washington's Spinelessness Enables Israeli Brutality Philip Giraldi July 03, 2018

One paragraph in particular in the article I read was highly suggestive, the claim that Ocasio-Cortez had been strongly opposed to the Israelis’ routine slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza, which has by now become of such little import that it is not even reported any more in the U.S. media. She is also allegedly a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction movement (BDS), which pressures Israel to end its theft and occupation of Palestinian land. The article expressed some surprise that anyone in New York City would dare to say anything unpleasant about Israel and still expect to get elected.

Five hours later, when I arrived home in Virginia I went to pull up the article I had read in the morning to possibly use it in a piece of my own and was somewhat surprised to discover that the bit about Israel had been excised from the text. It was clearly yet another example of how the media self-censors when there is anything negative to say about Israel

U.S. launches campaign to erode support for Iran's leaders July 21, 2018

In recording, Netanyahu boasts Israel convinced Trump to quit Iran nuclear deal TIMES OF ISRAEL 17 July 2018

(((THEY))) control, effectively our money system, our media, our politics, our government, our education system.

They've destroyed our morals, as Joe Biden congratulated (((THEM))) back in 2013
Biden: Jewish leaders helped gay marriage succeed
“Jewish leaders in the media are in large part responsible for American acceptance of gay marriage, Vice President Biden said Tuesday night. “I believe what affects the movements in America, what affects our attitudes in America are as much the culture and the arts as anything else…… I bet you 85 percent of those changes, whether it’s in Hollywood or social media are a consequence of Jewish leaders in the industry,” he said. “The influence is immense, the influence is immense. And, I might add, it is all to the good."

Joe Biden’s faux pas Kevin MacDonald May 24, 2013

Jenji Kohan and the Jewish Hyper-Sexualization of Western Culture

The Ayatollah KNOWS this and fights against it and THAT is why (((THEY))) want the religious element of Iran DESTROYED. So (((THEY))) can do to Iran what they did to US.

Ayatollah Khamenei Says Jews are Behind Feminism In Mother’s Day Speech March 19, 2017

As we speak, Jews are looking to incite young middle class women who watch American TV and movies in Iran to slowly chip away at their country’s norms. Right now international Jews like Facebook’s Cheryl Sandberg are encouraging Iranian women to use the social media platform to break the law, in stark contrast to Facebook’s rush to oblige the German state to censor free political speech.

While cuckservatives would applaud women taking off their hijabs in Iran, the goal is to open up a slippery slope. The head scarf in Iranian Islam is not mandated as a constricting beekeeper suit like in Sunni countries, but instead a tasteful and even fashionable outward show of modesty.

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Jewish Ethnic Networking

2 insightful articles on Iran by Andrew Hamilton

Iranians and the West: Cloud on the Horizon February 23, 2010

Iranians and the West Iranians—A Threat to Whites? March 9, 2010

Free This PeaceForWorld Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:07

So what! The mullah's are dangerous animals! Ofaggot didn't sign the deal, nobody did, then he gave the pallets of cash to buy them off to build more missiles and run more centrifuges!

None of it went to the Persian on the street, who hate them with a passion!

Why do you think they are ready to talk now? Cause crowds are gathering outside their lofty gates of hell, they want their heads!

bowie28 PeaceForWorld Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

There it is again.  The most ridiculous explanation possible for secretly flying pallets of cash into Iran after JCPOA was agreed.

How does this go again?  They had to use cash because of sanctions? 

So the banks were unable to process an electronic transaction because US sanctions which Obama was somehow unable to provide them a waiver for?  BUT they were ok with withdrawing BILLIONS in cash from those same accounts and sending it to Iran on planes because that did not violate those same sanctions? 

Is that your explanation? Really?

 

bowie28 Jlasoon Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:04 Permalink

yep, no surprise here. 

3 months from now they will have a new agreement and Trump will be complimenting the Iranian regime on "doing what was best for the Iranians and the rest of the world."  Just like the Little Rocket Man, or now known as His Excellency, Chairman Kim.

How many times are people going to get all emotional over the stupid MSM hype about Trump's foreign policy before they figure out the game?

MoreFreedom Jlasoon Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

Note the towel head didn't actually try to contact Trump and negotiate to head off the sanctions.  His weaseling "open to negotiations" was merely a failed stalling tactic.

Yes Trump is "pretty damn good at this game" unlike Obama who only knew how to give away the house to a close ally of Putin. 

Frankly, I think Putin did get Hillary's emails (including the 20 with Obama using an alias) and used them to blackmail Obama into the Iranian deal (that's some of the flexibility he promised the Russians).   Obama was asking Russia to be friends and being friendly (like approving the sale of US uranium to Russians), until Hillary lost and those emails weren't so useful anymore to Putin, before Obama blamed the Russians for hacking (without any evidence they were behind the DNC/Podesta hacks) and placed sanctions on them.   Of course he and Hillary probably assumed Trump was doing deals with Putin and that Putin may have had some dirt on Trump, because they assumed he was like them.  

 

Joe Mama 3 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

Da japs was beggin to surrender before da big ones were dropped .................nope,these masonic/talmuddy devils got big plans fo yo country !!!!!

hotrod Mon, 08/06/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

Rouhani referred to items like medicines and other basic living necessities, while the first round of sanctions are also set to target primarily automobiles, currency, and gold."

Remember Iran......    Gold used as a currency is a No NO.  Just ask Sadam and Gaddafi.

bowie28 westcott1 Mon, 08/06/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

Or worse.  They knew if they made a large donation to the right "charity" the State Dept and POTUS would sell out the Americans every single time. 

Trump is being polite when he says our negotiators were stupid.  He knows damn well the truth is it was all corruption and our negotiators were getting big $$ in their offshore accounts to sell out the US - laundered thru donations to the Clinton Foundation or pallets of cash sent to Iran and a thousand other schemes. 

For whatever reason Trump decided it was better to label it as stupidity - for now.

 

 