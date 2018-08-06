Jim Kunstler: The 'NYTimes-Jeong Affair' Represents "Peak SJW Bullshit"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:15

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,

Welcome To Bad Faith

Surely last week this foundering nation finally reached Peak Social Justice Warrior Bullshit with The New York Times hiring of genocide-for-white-people advocate Sarah Leong, 30, as an op-ed writer on tech matters. Apparently, one angle of the tech world Sarah Leong overlooked was the mile-wide Twitter trail of messages she left over the past ten years declaring that white people should be “canceled out,” “made to live underground like groveling goblins,” or this pungent one from the Reinhard Heydrich playbook: “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”

Source: Ben Garrison

When this big glob of shit hit the Internet fan, The Times’s HR department cranked out the pathetically lame explanation that Ms. Leong was merely “mirroring” or “counter-trolling” malicious tweets she had received over the years, “imitating the rhetoric of her harassers.”

That left the old newspaper and its readers gratified for a day or too... until a whole new bale of Sarah Leong tweets was discovered dissing The New York Times and virtually all of its other op-ed writers in the most opprobrious terms.

She wrote:

“After a bad day, some people come home and kick the furniture. I get on the Internet and make fun of The New York Times.”

“I don’t feel safe in a country that is led by someone who takes Thomas Friedman seriously.”

“Hannah Rosin shatters ceiling by proving women writers can be as hackish as Tom Friedman, too.”

“[David] Brooks is an absolute nitwit tho.”

“Notajoke: I’m being forced to read Nicholas Kristof. This is the worst.”

“if I had a bajillion dollars, I’d buy the New York Times, just for the pleasure of firing Tom Friedman….”

So far, The Times hasn’t even deigned to respond to this sticky discovery. Good luck with your new colleagues, Sarah! And enjoy your new desk next to the furnace in the second sub-basement of 620 Eighth Avenue! Also notajoke: my own assessment of The New York Times op-ed writers is probably more unfavorable than Ms. Leong’s, but I haven’t been applying for any jobs there.

This is what comes of sending a young person to Berkeley and Harvard these days, where they are given super-extra brownie points for dumping on white people, and men especially. The insane diktats of the faculty get funneled from the ivory tower straight into “Newspaper of Record,” and so it is on record now that nobody can trust The New York Times to analyze world and national affairs in good faith, in particular on matters of race and gender. The paper’s old epigraph, “All the News That’s Fit to Print,” has changed to “Anything Goes and Nothing Matters.”

President Trump was in error when he stated recently that “the media is [are] the enemy of the people.” Not quite so. They are the enemy of the truth, and their handling of the Sarah Jeong fiasco proves it. In the spirit of the day, the story will probably disappear from the American hive-mind after this week, because that’s how we roll now in a country where the Grand Inquisitors are not held responsible for their turpitudes.

But if the Jeong affair does represent Peak SJW BS, the hubris of The Times in this embarrassing decision may presage its extinction. It will be interesting to see what the company’s next move will be. For the moment, it looks like they have no next move, except to pretend that the Sarah Jeong episode doesn’t matter.

The news situation in the USA is pretty dire.

The Internet has killed off the old print media, sure enough, but it has also killed off the principles of institutional authority in reporting the events of our time - which is to say, the grounds to believe what you read and see. It’s especially bad at the local level where every small-town newspaper has been driven into the ground and we learn almost nothing about what is going on in the places where we live, where daily doings actually affect our lives most.

Comments

Bryan Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Toxic, manipulating, narcissistic liberals - born and bred to take over and rule your life for you.

Liberalism = Narcissism

Progressivism = Psychopathy

Marxism = Psychopathic Narcissism

Check out this Wiki description of the "dark triad" and tell me if this doesn't describe the type of person rising to power and control via social media, Hollywood and politics lately:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dark_triad

I'll put it out there that I think the above personality traits are sought out and groomed in our education systems.  I have no idea why -- maybe because of "safety" at all costs, and the tendency to appease enemies, and people are generally afraid of psychopaths?

(P.S. My own belief is that this is 'natural' human nature coming to the top due to an objective moral standard/guide (e.g. God) being removed from the public sphere)

macholatte Bryan Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

 

Appears it took Kunstler only about 20 months to overcome his strong personal Prog bias against the reality that he now sees. That is quite a feat for a self declared Life Long Democrat.
Congratulations, Jim.
Just be sure to have everything you write approved by FB & Twitter and the other censors before you attempt to publish it.

 

 

Baron von Bud macholatte Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

It's hard to believe the NY Times would hire a racist hater for the Editorial Board. A body that is said to represent the view of the paper's management. I think it's fair to say that a person filled with hatred and who wishes death upon people with different views isn't good for NY or America. Now we truly know what we're dealing with.

Free This HippieHaulers Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

New Yawk Crimes!

It's days are numbered to be sure. Hiring nitwits like this is a symptom of their fall.

Maybe someday they will go out of business, but the liberal socialists will keep them afloat with their worthless donations to that rag-a-muffin piece of crap, lying shill paper!

Krugman is the king fool there!

They are self-loathing, white guilt, racists and scumbags!

greenskeeper carl Free This Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

Well, she IS right about friedman and brooks, although she probably hates them for different reasons than me. 

 

I wish this was ‘peak SJW bullshit’ but I have a feeling that’s just getting started. And I’d bet money this ‘peak’ isnsurpassed I’m pretty short order. They just can’t help themselves. Just wait until this ‘blue wave’ fails to materialize in the midterms. 

Buckaroo Banzai SWRichmond Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

"This is what comes of sending a young person to Berkeley and Harvard these days, where they are given super-extra brownie points for dumping on white people, and men especially."

I wonder if Kunstler understands that 30% of 2017's entering freshman class at Harvard was Jewish? And that it's been roughly that percentage for many years now?

Given that roughly 2% of the US population is Jewish, that doesn't exactly "look like America", does it?

The fact that Jeong is a white-hating Korean is a smokescreen. 99.9% of Koreans like white people just fine. Jews, on the other hand...well that's a different story isn't it? After all, the NYT is owned and operated by Jews, and they are the ones who hired Jeong in the first place, to help them shape opinions on their editorial board.

Nice little Jewish trick to make a dumb Korean THOT the front-woman for their white-hating agenda.

besnook Buckaroo Banzai Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:11 Permalink

the asians are coming to save your weak asses because you white people have no balls. the lawsuit initiated by asians the ivy league is fucking to maintain the unusually high jewish enrollment will finally allow smart white people into the ivy league schools while greatly reducing jewish enollment the ivy league hides behind "white" enrollment stats.

Buckaroo Banzai besnook Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

Yeah somehow I don't think the asians stand a chance against the jewish lawyers. At best they will carve out some increased admissions at the further expense of whites--actual whites that is, not Jewish "whites". Jewish admissions will of course remain unchanged as they hide behind the smokescreen of "white" admissions--they'll just be behind a little less smoke, that's all. Because Jews are white when they need to be, and MOT when they need to be. That's why they're called "shapeshifters".

The idea that whites could actually challenge Harvard admissions policies is of course absurd. All whites are by definition racist, and therefore have no standing in the courtroom of racial "justice". Duh!

Beatscape Free This Mon, 08/06/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

The message from the hippie / boomer generation: peace, love one another

The message from the millennial generation: fuck white people

Just a thought, I wonder how much popular music of the day influences the mindset of a generation?

Most popular music from the hippie / boomer generation: Rock-n-roll and folk singers that promoted peace, love and understanding.

Most popular music from the millennial generation: rap & hip-hop that promotes hate, violence & misogyny.

** Coincidence?? (I think not). 

 

fleur de lis HippieHaulers Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

Kommissar Sarah Jeong has really severe brain issues.

Maybe Sarah Pol Pot would be more culturally appropriate,

Khmer Sarah maybe?

The Bolsheviks were Caucasian serial killers so better to align her with an Asian serial killer lest we offend her delicate rayciss sensibilities.

As a matter of fact, she shares a lot of similarities with Pol Pot.

He actually came from a well to do family (I don't know if she did), and he was a spoiled brat ( like she probably was) and attended -- of all places -- the Sorbonne.

Needless to say he was a rich dunce and an academic loser who had the time, energy, money, and disgusting personality to hang around with slovenly Commies who wanted to change the world -- just like Kommissar Sarah!

Like Kommissar Sarah, he was insolent, over indulged by incompetent parents, non compliant, anti social, rude, harsh, willful, cruel, and had a severe superiority complex -- your basic violent psychopath in formation.

Unfortunately for the Cambodian people, Pol Pot did not choose to swim in the NYT Swamp of know-it-alls but instead became the darling of the NWO in their quest to overturn Cambodia for use during the Vietnam war.

That he had almost half the population sent to early and violent graves was of no concern to the DC Swamp dwellers.

Kommissar Sarah is cut from the same filthy cloth, which is why the NYT is so in love with her.

They are also filthy Bolsheviks but they are smart enough to keep it toned down, whereas Kommissar Sarah is lashing out at anyone and everyone white since her non-white chip-on-the-shoulder gets higher and heavier and deeper every day and she reckons it is whites that are doing it to her instead of her own rotting brain.

Kommissar Sarah is like a rabid, psychopathic, really angry pitbull that escaped from the Havad Yad too soon or without adequate sedatives and got adopted by the NYT Bolsheviks, only they did not know the full extent of the rabies and brain deterioration problem.

Now they will have to shorten her leash considerably lest she become a liability by biting the wrong one instead of just using standard NYT correspondence like spitting venom and snarling sweet nothings to the cadres of MSM, SJW's, college snowflakes, feminists, and Anifa, who listen rapt to all of her howling.

That crazy chick is on track for a major meltdown.

 

CheapBastard Bryan Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

Jeong must be a bundle of joy to go out on a date with. She's the tip of the hateful left iceberg I'm afraid esp since all those dumbass crackers at the NYT seem to be ready to live with this hate and bigotry in their own office.

Harvard cranks out some real quality hatefulness these days.

I'm till waiting for someone to interview her parents about their daughter. They ran away from their homeland to USA where all these "dumbass white f*ckers" are.

Why?

Why'd they run away from their own Asian people and come to live in the midst of all these old white people?