Jim Kunstler: The 'NYTimes-Jeong Affair' Represents "Peak SJW Bullshit"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
Welcome To Bad Faith
Surely last week this foundering nation finally reached Peak Social Justice Warrior Bullshit with The New York Times hiring of genocide-for-white-people advocate Sarah Leong, 30, as an op-ed writer on tech matters. Apparently, one angle of the tech world Sarah Leong overlooked was the mile-wide Twitter trail of messages she left over the past ten years declaring that white people should be “canceled out,” “made to live underground like groveling goblins,” or this pungent one from the Reinhard Heydrich playbook: “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men.”
When this big glob of shit hit the Internet fan, The Times’s HR department cranked out the pathetically lame explanation that Ms. Leong was merely “mirroring” or “counter-trolling” malicious tweets she had received over the years, “imitating the rhetoric of her harassers.”
That left the old newspaper and its readers gratified for a day or too... until a whole new bale of Sarah Leong tweets was discovered dissing The New York Times and virtually all of its other op-ed writers in the most opprobrious terms.
She wrote:
“After a bad day, some people come home and kick the furniture. I get on the Internet and make fun of The New York Times.”
“I don’t feel safe in a country that is led by someone who takes Thomas Friedman seriously.”
“Hannah Rosin shatters ceiling by proving women writers can be as hackish as Tom Friedman, too.”
“[David] Brooks is an absolute nitwit tho.”
“Notajoke: I’m being forced to read Nicholas Kristof. This is the worst.”
“if I had a bajillion dollars, I’d buy the New York Times, just for the pleasure of firing Tom Friedman….”
So far, The Times hasn’t even deigned to respond to this sticky discovery. Good luck with your new colleagues, Sarah! And enjoy your new desk next to the furnace in the second sub-basement of 620 Eighth Avenue! Also notajoke: my own assessment of The New York Times op-ed writers is probably more unfavorable than Ms. Leong’s, but I haven’t been applying for any jobs there.
This is what comes of sending a young person to Berkeley and Harvard these days, where they are given super-extra brownie points for dumping on white people, and men especially. The insane diktats of the faculty get funneled from the ivory tower straight into “Newspaper of Record,” and so it is on record now that nobody can trust The New York Times to analyze world and national affairs in good faith, in particular on matters of race and gender. The paper’s old epigraph, “All the News That’s Fit to Print,” has changed to “Anything Goes and Nothing Matters.”
President Trump was in error when he stated recently that “the media is [are] the enemy of the people.” Not quite so. They are the enemy of the truth, and their handling of the Sarah Jeong fiasco proves it. In the spirit of the day, the story will probably disappear from the American hive-mind after this week, because that’s how we roll now in a country where the Grand Inquisitors are not held responsible for their turpitudes.
But if the Jeong affair does represent Peak SJW BS, the hubris of The Times in this embarrassing decision may presage its extinction. It will be interesting to see what the company’s next move will be. For the moment, it looks like they have no next move, except to pretend that the Sarah Jeong episode doesn’t matter.
The news situation in the USA is pretty dire.
The Internet has killed off the old print media, sure enough, but it has also killed off the principles of institutional authority in reporting the events of our time - which is to say, the grounds to believe what you read and see. It’s especially bad at the local level where every small-town newspaper has been driven into the ground and we learn almost nothing about what is going on in the places where we live, where daily doings actually affect our lives most.
Comments
Toxic, manipulating, narcissistic liberals - born and bred to take over and rule your life for you.
Liberalism = Narcissism
Progressivism = Psychopathy
Marxism = Psychopathic Narcissism
Check out this Wiki description of the "dark triad" and tell me if this doesn't describe the type of person rising to power and control via social media, Hollywood and politics lately: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dark_triad
I'll put it out there that I think the above personality traits are sought out and groomed in our education systems. I have no idea why -- maybe because of "safety" at all costs, and the tendency to appease enemies, and people are generally afraid of psychopaths?
(P.S. My own belief is that this is 'natural' human nature coming to the top due to an objective moral standard/guide (e.g. God) being removed from the public sphere)
Appears it took Kunstler only about 20 months to overcome his strong personal Prog bias against the reality that he now sees. That is quite a feat for a self declared Life Long Democrat.
Congratulations, Jim.
Just be sure to have everything you write approved by FB & Twitter and the other censors before you attempt to publish it.
In reply to Toxic, manipulating,… by Bryan
It's hard to believe the NY Times would hire a racist hater for the Editorial Board. A body that is said to represent the view of the paper's management. I think it's fair to say that a person filled with hatred and who wishes death upon people with different views isn't good for NY or America. Now we truly know what we're dealing with.
In reply to x by macholatte
BUT it may increase sales, right?!
pandering to a fanatical base only works for a short time...
the 'news' is dead...long live the NEWS!!
zerogenous_zone
In reply to It's hard to believe the NY… by Baron von Bud
Kunt, the enemy of truth is the enemy of people. And I get pretty tired of people acting like the press used to be honest, then something changed. Gaslighting citizens has always been their role.
In reply to BUT it may increase sales,… by Zerogenous_Zone
New Yawk Crimes!
It's days are numbered to be sure. Hiring nitwits like this is a symptom of their fall.
Maybe someday they will go out of business, but the liberal socialists will keep them afloat with their worthless donations to that rag-a-muffin piece of crap, lying shill paper!
Krugman is the king fool there!
They are self-loathing, white guilt, racists and scumbags!
In reply to Kunt by HippieHaulers
Well, she IS right about friedman and brooks, although she probably hates them for different reasons than me.
I wish this was ‘peak SJW bullshit’ but I have a feeling that’s just getting started. And I’d bet money this ‘peak’ isnsurpassed I’m pretty short order. They just can’t help themselves. Just wait until this ‘blue wave’ fails to materialize in the midterms.
In reply to New Yawk Crimes by Free This
It will end up being a Red Wave, you watch, all these worthless, slanted polls will be WRONG yet again!
In reply to Well, she IS right about… by greenskeeper carl
Surely last week this foundering nation finally reached Peak Social Justice Warrior Bullshit with The New York Times hiring of genocide-for-white-people advocate Sarah Leong, 30, as an op-ed writer on tech matters.
Surely you are not a student of history. In a few years we will look back on this time fondly.
In reply to It will end up being a Red… by Free This
"This is what comes of sending a young person to Berkeley and Harvard these days, where they are given super-extra brownie points for dumping on white people, and men especially."
I wonder if Kunstler understands that 30% of 2017's entering freshman class at Harvard was Jewish? And that it's been roughly that percentage for many years now?
Given that roughly 2% of the US population is Jewish, that doesn't exactly "look like America", does it?
The fact that Jeong is a white-hating Korean is a smokescreen. 99.9% of Koreans like white people just fine. Jews, on the other hand...well that's a different story isn't it? After all, the NYT is owned and operated by Jews, and they are the ones who hired Jeong in the first place, to help them shape opinions on their editorial board.
Nice little Jewish trick to make a dumb Korean THOT the front-woman for their white-hating agenda.
In reply to Surely last week this… by SWRichmond
the asians are coming to save your weak asses because you white people have no balls. the lawsuit initiated by asians the ivy league is fucking to maintain the unusually high jewish enrollment will finally allow smart white people into the ivy league schools while greatly reducing jewish enollment the ivy league hides behind "white" enrollment stats.
In reply to "This is what comes of… by Buckaroo Banzai
LOL, we kicked your yellow imperialist asses, get over yourself, you are deluded!
In reply to the asians are coming to… by besnook
Yeah somehow I don't think the asians stand a chance against the jewish lawyers. At best they will carve out some increased admissions at the further expense of whites--actual whites that is, not Jewish "whites". Jewish admissions will of course remain unchanged as they hide behind the smokescreen of "white" admissions--they'll just be behind a little less smoke, that's all. Because Jews are white when they need to be, and MOT when they need to be. That's why they're called "shapeshifters".
The idea that whites could actually challenge Harvard admissions policies is of course absurd. All whites are by definition racist, and therefore have no standing in the courtroom of racial "justice". Duh!
In reply to the asians are coming to… by besnook
Jeong is toxic human waste, but Kunstler can't even get her name right. Idiots, gather 'round.
In reply to Surely last week this… by SWRichmond
She is a flamethrower, pure and simple! Pouring gas on a raging inferno!
In reply to Jeong is toxic human waste,… by Helena Bonham-Carter
Yellow trash for a yellow paper. I don't see a problem here.
In reply to Jeong is toxic human waste,… by Helena Bonham-Carter
Fondly? I am ready to roll on these socialist asshats!
In reply to Surely last week this… by SWRichmond
The message from the hippie / boomer generation: peace, love one another
The message from the millennial generation: fuck white people
Just a thought, I wonder how much popular music of the day influences the mindset of a generation?
Most popular music from the hippie / boomer generation: Rock-n-roll and folk singers that promoted peace, love and understanding.
Most popular music from the millennial generation: rap & hip-hop that promotes hate, violence & misogyny.
** Coincidence?? (I think not).
In reply to Fondly? I am ready to roll… by Free This
The situation is easily explained: Soros is buying NYT, and right after his $3M input Jeong was hired.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/33317/new-york-time-runs-profile-soros-n…
In reply to Surely last week this… by SWRichmond
Wish the author of this article had proofread. Using both “Leong” in the top half and “Jeong” bottom half of the article is pretty sloppy.
In reply to New Yawk Crimes by Free This
At least they are (d)evolving. It didn't take them long to go from the failing New York Times to the flailing New York Times...
In reply to Wish the author of this… by bfellow
Kommissar Sarah Jeong has really severe brain issues.
Maybe Sarah Pol Pot would be more culturally appropriate,
Khmer Sarah maybe?
The Bolsheviks were Caucasian serial killers so better to align her with an Asian serial killer lest we offend her delicate rayciss sensibilities.
As a matter of fact, she shares a lot of similarities with Pol Pot.
He actually came from a well to do family (I don't know if she did), and he was a spoiled brat ( like she probably was) and attended -- of all places -- the Sorbonne.
Needless to say he was a rich dunce and an academic loser who had the time, energy, money, and disgusting personality to hang around with slovenly Commies who wanted to change the world -- just like Kommissar Sarah!
Like Kommissar Sarah, he was insolent, over indulged by incompetent parents, non compliant, anti social, rude, harsh, willful, cruel, and had a severe superiority complex -- your basic violent psychopath in formation.
Unfortunately for the Cambodian people, Pol Pot did not choose to swim in the NYT Swamp of know-it-alls but instead became the darling of the NWO in their quest to overturn Cambodia for use during the Vietnam war.
That he had almost half the population sent to early and violent graves was of no concern to the DC Swamp dwellers.
Kommissar Sarah is cut from the same filthy cloth, which is why the NYT is so in love with her.
They are also filthy Bolsheviks but they are smart enough to keep it toned down, whereas Kommissar Sarah is lashing out at anyone and everyone white since her non-white chip-on-the-shoulder gets higher and heavier and deeper every day and she reckons it is whites that are doing it to her instead of her own rotting brain.
Kommissar Sarah is like a rabid, psychopathic, really angry pitbull that escaped from the Havad Yad too soon or without adequate sedatives and got adopted by the NYT Bolsheviks, only they did not know the full extent of the rabies and brain deterioration problem.
Now they will have to shorten her leash considerably lest she become a liability by biting the wrong one instead of just using standard NYT correspondence like spitting venom and snarling sweet nothings to the cadres of MSM, SJW's, college snowflakes, feminists, and Anifa, who listen rapt to all of her howling.
That crazy chick is on track for a major meltdown.
In reply to Kunt by HippieHaulers
Yep, murder anyone who wears glasses - that was Pol Pot's MO - too intelligent to brainwash!
In reply to Kommissar Sarah Jeong has… by fleur de lis
Khmerah Jeong?
In reply to Kommissar Sarah Jeong has… by fleur de lis
"The Jewish Bolsheviks were serial killers of Caucasians..." FIFY
In reply to Kommissar Sarah Jeong has… by fleur de lis
Nicely expressed, enjoyed the read. One thing that’s coming from all this, the facades are coming down & the deception can be clearly seen.
In reply to Kommissar Sarah Jeong has… by fleur de lis
I read that Pol Pot wanted to return to Cambodia to create a perfect democracy. Darned if I can find that fun fact anywhere, however.
In reply to Kommissar Sarah Jeong has… by fleur de lis
I'm trying to apply the "Follow the money" principle here.
What percentage of the NYTimes income comes from actual sales of paper, and how much comes from advertising?
Since their policies don't make sense as far as profit margins in either of these two categories, I wonder where their funding is actually coming from?
In reply to BUT it may increase sales,… by Zerogenous_Zone
Maybe they hired her because she fits right in with their views.
In reply to It's hard to believe the NY… by Baron von Bud
You are missing something:
This the Sulzbergers Leader, Mentor and killer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_vOtZgOOUHA
In reply to It's hard to believe the NY… by Baron von Bud
the Dem party is a lost cause......Voters with half a brain are turning away.
Trump to the rescue!
In reply to x by macholatte
Good ol' Kuntsler complaining about bad faith,
but a few paragraphs later declares Trump to be wrong on a technicality, so he needn't agree with him:
Enemy of the truth != enemy of the people (according to JK)
In reply to Trump to the rescue! by y3maxx
Kunstler is an old school Dem, not a modern far left idiot.
In reply to x by macholatte
How long before NY Times declares bankruptcy?
In reply to Toxic, manipulating,… by Bryan
Dem's and Deep State must assassinate Trump for any hope of survival.
In reply to It's hard to believe the NY… by Baron von Bud
The shit would hit the fan and they know it. They'd be lucky to live through it.
In reply to the Dem party is a lost… by y3maxx
They would most certainly not live through it, there would be an epic culling of the herd, if that happened!
In reply to The shit would hit the fan… by GunnyG
I'm ready to roll out. Thinning that herd would be the best thing for the USA since July 4, 1776.
In reply to They would most certainly… by Free This
Loaded and locked my friend, right there with ya!
In reply to I'm ready to roll out… by GunnyG
"The shit would hit the fan and they know it. They'd be lucky to live through it."
Yep. It ain't 1963...
In reply to The shit would hit the fan… by GunnyG
Not soon enough!
In reply to It's hard to believe the NY… by Baron von Bud
How long until Soros quits investing in their company...
https://freebeacon.com/issues/george-soros-invested-3-million-new-york-…
In reply to It's hard to believe the NY… by Baron von Bud
The NYT and outfits like Lockheed Martin, Facebook, and Twitter are weapons of war, physical and/or intellectual, and will be subsidized no matter how much money is required. Being the main provider of deep state propaganda is a good gig.
In reply to It's hard to believe the NY… by Baron von Bud
Represents "Peak SJW Bullshit"
Uh, No!
I have underestimated peoples penchant for stupidity for many years. Every time I think we achieved Peak Stupidity I have been wrong. I suspect I will be wrong every time I think we have peaked in "SJK Bullshit".
In reply to Toxic, manipulating,… by Bryan
I'm still waiting for Trump to break up the media companies because they are a danger to national security.
FUCK THEM
In reply to Represents "Peak SJW… by Ghost of PartysOver
Tells you all you need to know if they hire a racist. Will never read it again.
In reply to Toxic, manipulating,… by Bryan
Jeong must be a bundle of joy to go out on a date with. She's the tip of the hateful left iceberg I'm afraid esp since all those dumbass crackers at the NYT seem to be ready to live with this hate and bigotry in their own office.
Harvard cranks out some real quality hatefulness these days.
I'm till waiting for someone to interview her parents about their daughter. They ran away from their homeland to USA where all these "dumbass white f*ckers" are.
Why?
Why'd they run away from their own Asian people and come to live in the midst of all these old white people?
In reply to Toxic, manipulating,… by Bryan
Most guys won't a Femi-nut or a gook (unless she is smoking hot).
In reply to Jeong must be a bundle of… by CheapBastard
I guess that's why we designed two way access and pillows.
Some women become instantly more desirable face down and smothered in a pillow.
The trick is to sneak them in and out the back door unnoticed.
In reply to Most guys won't a Femi-nut… by GunnyG
Its all good until someone you know sees you fucking them!
In reply to I guess that's why we… by shovelhead