Martin Armstrong: Why Has The Magnitsky Film Been Banned In USA & Europe?

Authored by Martin Armstrong via ArmstrongEconomics.com,

The Magnitsky Act Behind the Scenes has been pulled from everywhere. You do not ban a film in Europe and the United States if it is wrong. This is perhaps a huge cover-up that goes really beyond comprehension. The film was funded by ZDF TV in Europe and they have the power to prevent it from being shown despite the fact that they are taking a huge loss. They would not do that unless there was political pressure behind it.

Trump canceled his meeting with Putin he said until this “Russian witchhunt is over.” The Magnitsky Act is being expanded throughout the West. Canada in 2017 passed its version of the Magnitsky Act. Denmark and Sweden moved for versions of the Magnitsky Acts. Estonia voted to ban entry to foreigners deemed guilty of human rights abuses in a law targeting Russia and inspired by the Magnitsky case. We also have versions of the Magnitsky Act adopted in Britain, Lithuania, and Latvia. This is clearly not to help Browder get his money back. This is the start of a narrative that is trying to convince everyone in the West that Russia is the dark enemy and then we MUST go to war to annihilate them once and for all. This is the script that is being sold to justify war.

There is NO WAY that Russia or Putin killed Magnitsky. He would have been a witness against Hermitage Capital and everyone behind the entire case. The way prosecutions are carried out is always to get a witness from inside the case to testify against everyone else. I do not believe the story being spun that Magnitsky was a whistleblower on government.

He would have been the PERFECT witness to build a case against those in the shadows that may have gone back to the theft of money from the IMF and the Bank of New York ordeal. Putin even said that this goes to the SOVEREIGNTY of Russia – the attempted takeover.

The Magnitsky film never investigated who started Hermitage Capital with the seed capital. It is absurd that Putin would have wanted to kill Magnitsky when he would have exposed how and why the corruption, which preceded Putin, was engaged in taking over Russia.

It also makes no sense WHY would Congress enact the Magnitsky Act to try to get money back for Browder who resigned his American citizenship. They have also used the Magnitsky Act to keep adding people who have absolutely no connection to Magnitsky. The case is far more than just Browder. That is what Putin is seeking access to in the USA.

Is this to protect the justification for war with Russia? Even Merkel in Germany said she feared that Putin would interfere in the German elections, which never took place. The entire socialist agenda is collapsing. Those in power have NO way to prevent it. The only way that they see to reset the world economy is another war? So pay attention. The peak is probably around 2027.

The national average of deaths of prisoners in the United States attributed to suicide is 7%. They are attributed to really mental torture and abuse. I saw way too many suicides myself and attempted suicides. They were not due to guilt, they were typically the innocent who just see that death is better than daily torment and depression. Nobody gives a damn about prisoners in the United States and there are NO human rights groups that EVER visit or pay attention – I NEVER saw even one ever visit. They chant and yell about everyone else around the world but NEVER the United States. I personally would NEVER donate a dime to any of them including the American Civil Liberties Union – its all just BS.

The ONLY reason the Magnitsky Act has any traction is that it demonizes Russia and sets the stage for war. That is why this film was shut down in Europe and the USA/Canada. It exposes the lie behind the whole affair. They have used Magnitsky’s death to justify war. The film shows that if he was a whistleblower, it was on Hermitage Capital.