NATO To Set Up Its First Air Base In Western Balkans

Authored by Peter Korzun via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
NATO believes that the Western Balkans is a region of strategic importance. The summit that was held July 11-12 specifically expressed support for the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Balkan countries. Macedonia was officially invited to join the alliance.
On the eve of the summit, Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller stressed that NATO supported the process of reform in Kosovo, including the creation of its own regular armed forces. That idea has strong support in Washington, although by establishing its own military, Kosovo would be in gross violation of the existing international agreements. UN Security Council Resolution 1244 states explicitly that no other military presence, with the exception of KFOR and the Serbian army, shall be permitted without the mandate of the UN Security Council. The Florence Agreement (Article IV of the 1996 Dayton Peace Accords) affirms that regional stability should be maintained with the assistance of the OSCE, not NATO. The creation of a Kosovo military would mean that a regular force was being established within the territory of Serbia, which is a party to the Florence agreement.
NATO has already allowed Kosovo to set up a professional security force, which is to join the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program and then develop into a regular armed forces that is able to meet NATO standards. This idea is being floated at a time in which the concept of the creation of Greater Albania is gradually taking shape, which would include Kosovo, parts of Macedonia such as Tetovo, the Presevo Valley in Serbia, and parts of Montenegro such as Malesija.
The EU has also gone on the offensive. Croatia joined it in 2013. Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia are EU candidate states. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are signatories to Stabilization and Association Agreements with the bloc. In 2016, Bosnia and Herzegovina formally submitted an EU membership application.
Efforts to reduce the region’s energy “dependence” on Russia are underway, as an element of the policy of “squeezing Moscow out.” The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project is in the construction phase and will eventually stretch from the Caspian Sea to Albania and northward to other Western Balkan countries, as well as Italy. The next step is the building of a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Krk, a Croatian island, thus making the countries of the region pay much more for American sea-transported energy than Russia’s natural gas that is supplied by pipeline. The Krk project is to include Slovenia, Hungary, Bosnia, and Serbia.
The NATO-EU Statement on the Implementation of the Joint Declaration envisages close cooperation between the two groups, which will increase Western influence in the region. That’s what Russia opposes. It rejects the wisdom of an approach in which the region is viewed as a battlefield between the West and Russia (which is supposedly vying for influence), forcing the nations of the region to take sides. The truth is, they don’t have to. For instance, Serbia can derive significant benefits by promoting complementary relationships with the EU and the Russian-led EAEU.
The Atlantic Council’s report, titled “Balkans Forward: A New US Strategy for the Region,” which was released in late 2017, attracted a lot of attention. It calls on the West to double down on countering Russia’s influence in the region, including by means of a permanent American military presence in the Balkans that would "anchor the United States’ ability to influence developments." Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo, which was built on Serbian soil without consulting that country’s own government, is not enough. The Heritage Foundation echoes this view, offering guidelines to spur US diplomatic, economic, and military efforts to drive Russia out while bringing the US in. The think tanks from the National Committee on American Foreign Policy and the East-West Institute chimed in with their joint report, titled “Time for Action in the Western Balkans,” which was published in May.
The think tanks’ recommendations are followed by suggestions from governments. Here is the latest example. On Aug. 4, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced that NATO plans to build its first air base in the Western Balkans near the municipality of Kucove in south-central Albania. Construction is to start this year. The new facility will be used for air supply, logistic support, air patrolling, and training. The base will also be used by the Albanian air forces. The US Army’s Bondsteel base in Kosovo is used by KFOR but it lacks an airstrip for planes.
On Aug. 2, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci said in an interview with VOA's Albanian Service, "Kosovo's border with Serbia needs to be redefined, or corrected." Whatever he meant, no mention was made of any need for Serbia’s consent or United Nations-approved procedures. Mr. Thaci feels free to make such statements because he senses the West’s support behind him.
Meanwhile, tensions in northern Kosovo are rising after the Aug. 4 deadline to establish Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo with limited autonomous powers was missed. The Kosovo provincial government has not kept its promises. Such a move is necessary in order meet the provisions of the EU-brokered 2013 Brussels Agreement, which is intended to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo.
The Kosovo Serbs say they would declare autonomy if Kosovo’s rulers’ fail to produce a draft statute of the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO). That agreement provides for the merger of the four Serb municipalities in the north (North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic), which are subject to Kosovo law. This urban district would have powers over economic development, education, healthcare, and town planning.
On Aug. 4, Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj warned Serbs in the northern section of the province that their potential "attempt to proclaim autonomy" would be met with a response, obviously meaning the use of force. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic vowed action to protect his compatriots residing in Kosovo. KFOR is in a state of combat readiness, because NATO has failed to prevent a conflict between Kosovo and Serbia.
KFOR entered Kosovo in 1999. The Albanian government of the Serbian province fully depends on the West. As recent events convincingly illustrate, after all these years, nothing has been done to solve the problems of the Serb minority or even to get closer to a solution. The ethnic divisions in Macedonia and Montenegro remain. Bosnia Herzegovina is still a divided country on the brink of armed conflict. The Western Balkans has not become a second Hong Kong or Singapore, even after some of the regional countries joined the EU. Neither the ethnic nor the religious divisions were successfully addressed after several Balkan nations joined NATO. If there is any outside security threat, it comes from the North Atlantic Alliance, which has proven its readiness to use force to reach its goals in the region. A NATO air force base in Albania will hardly make the life of ordinary people living in the Western Balkans better or more secure, but it will certainly bring the concept of Greater Albania closer to reality.
Comments
NATO, North Amerikan Terror Organ, that limp appendage dangling from the Pedophile Politburo in Natostan capital of USSA's flaccid vassal Brussels, seat of the infamous albeit collapsing EUSSR wants to be the global gangster sidekick of the Pentacon thugs but just doesn't want to pay to play. Will the Germans get suckered for a third time into a global war for their anglozionazi bankster masters and the Washing town thugocracy?

Meanwhile the summer of financial collapse is upon US, on both sides of the Atlanticist swamp. Syria is where the anglozionazi beast and Pentacon Murder Inc. finally bit off more than they could chew in their serial judaic wars of terror and the rest of humanity sees it for what it is.
Bismarck was right more than a century ago, the only future Germany has and Urupp by default is in the warm embrace of Mr. Bear and his vast supply of energy and resources as USSA vainly squeezes gas from the "shale miracle" BS and hubris bloated turds in the stinking Washing town swamp.
Onward on the great One Belt One Road trip of a lifetime sans everything USSAN
Beggar$ are NEVER choosers!
How many planes on this base?
Kosovars are going to steal the parts and sell them to Turkey because greater Albania is going to be integrated into greater Turkey along with Bosnia and Kurdistan which will revive the ottoman empire. Poor Greeks and Serbs are going to be in the middle and left to do the cleansing. This is where Russia may step in the game, Syrian style.
You've been warned smart people...
In the meantime, Lenin betrays julian:
https://theintercept.com/2018/07/21/ecuador-will-imminently-withdraw-as…
In reply to NATO, North Amerikan Terror… by Fireman
Not long to go...
https://www.rt.com/politics/435221-georgia-nato-russia-conflict/
In reply to How many planes on this base… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
xxx
In reply to Not long to go... https:/… by 07564111
Yeah, no. Don’t come back. Now they are both entrapped, multiple felonies.
You don’t get to simply invite yourself to the party.
In reply to xxx by lock-stick
Not sure we need to be there. Nothing good happens.
In reply to Not sure we need to be there… by Manipuflation
Is it comfortable to lay down in your bed taking some hard ends all day? Don't you have rashes?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ssk81646
This brings us closer to war.
They want to give McCain a going away present.
In reply to This brings us closer to war. by bunkers
Coloring in the last few countries on the map !!
They have lost the FUCKING plot !!
Trying to start a war that they cannot win !!
Poverty, corruption, religious conflict, ethnic strife, illogical borders, tough terrain.... Maybe better to leave the Balkans to the russkies.....?
Correction: the Atlantic Council is a stink tank.
Full of rabid neo-colonialist scum that only want to walk in the Soviet Union's footsteps.
Western European elites have always had a fear of the east. They are too ideologically rigid to coexist in peace with Russia.
At some point ordinary people are going to have to take their democracies back from the socio/psychopath class that have taken over...otherwise there will be a slaughter the likes of which the world has n̶e̶v̶e̶r̶ seen over and over again
In reply to At some point ordinary… by Arne Saknussemm
ZOG ZATO Agenda--> OBLITERATE WHITEY! (In a European War)
Area served as the primer for WWI a century ago.
Now a Muslim Balkan state...with real weapons of mass destruction hopefully no one is thinking too much of an Islamophobia. Trump won't be in office by the time the base is completed and Putin will be no where in sight when or if WWIII kicks off would be on trip to South America.
Which muslime county has weapons of mass destructions in the Balkans? There are around 6 million Albanians and 2 million Bosnians in the Balkans. They are muslimes. 8 million is a meager number. They are parastical, but not as parasitical as euros from the north. Eurotrash are worse scum than muslimes, or at least as bad as muslimes. They indeed deserve each other, don't you think? ehehehehehe
In reply to Area served as the primer… by Cockoo
Bad news imho, the western evil power is trying to secure is ugly lair as America is divided (and so is its military will, we are clearly seeing opposing actions and factions).
It is a way to encase Italy that is shifting and what could be a land mass from Russia to Italy.
I wonder if nukes are unescapable at this point... they are crazy, plagued with corruped minds and religious thinking deep into the pit of hatred...
Muslim immigrants from neighboring countries outbred and displaced Serbs in Kosovo, over several hundred years. Now, the center of Serbia's religious and cultural heritage (Orthodox Christian but moderate, i.e. not zealots, especially due to the history of communism) is controlled by a people who hate both (muslims from Albania and Macedonia). It actually reminds me of what is going on in the US, where some vocal minorities have managed to have undue influence on things like affirmative action, illegal immigration, and promoting an anti-white anti-male culture.
Muslimes breed very fast. In 1960s Serbs made 24%, but in 1999 Serbs only made 1% of population of Kosovo, the rest 99% Albanian muslimes; and if Albanians can do that with only one woman, imagine what they could "achieve" with multiple women. You can made entire nation just out of a hundred individuals. I doubt Albanians numbered more than few thousands when they came as vanguard of the Turks. But they breed fast and there are now 3 millions of them in Albania and 2 in Kosovo, plus 500k or 1/4 in Macedonia. And they want to spread, just like eurotrash from the north did.
In reply to Muslim immigrants from… by evokanivo
Balkan is the most beautiful land on the Earth. It just happens to be infested with invasive species from Europe and Caucasus region: Celtic scum from Europa in service to their Germanic overlords and Albanian trash from western shores of Caspian sea. We had invasions from north and from south in the last 1.500 years. Eurotrash from north and muslime filth from south ravaged our lands.
But truly, don't you western simpletons know that there is no land as beautiful as Balkan in the entire world. Look at out shores, our mountains, our plains. Sure plains and mountains similar you can find elsewhere, but not the shoreline. our shoreline is unique only to Balkan.