Obama Gets New Peace Prize Despite Hundreds Of Civilian Casualties In Drone Strikes

Authored by Benny Johnson via The Daily Caller,
Former President Barack Obama has received another peace prize.
The former president was named a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope laureate Monday. The award honors those who “work toward a more just and peaceful world.” The RFK nonprofit tweeted that it is “honored to present Barack Obama” with the award.
We are honored to present @BarackObama with our 2018 Ripple of Hope Award. #RFK50 pic.twitter.com/7MEAZ5vwOs— RFK Human Rights (@RFKHumanRights) August 6, 2018
Obama responded that Kennedy was one of his heroes. “Bobby Kennedy was one of my heroes,” Obama said, “He was someone who showed us the power of acting on our ideals, the idea that any of us can be one of the “million different centers of energy and daring” that ultimately combine to change the world for the better.”
Bobby Kennedy was one of my heroes. He was someone who showed us the power of acting on our ideals, the idea that any of us can be one of the “million different centers of energy and daring” that ultimately combine to change the world for the better. https://t.co/nAiPiGercs— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2018
Obama will officially be presented with the award by Ethel Kennedy in December at the organization’s annual gala. Obama infamously was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize just months into his presidency. Obama faced criticism for multiple human rights abuses during his tenure as commander in chief.
Obama was criticized harshly for pulling U.S. troops out of Iraq and creating a vacuum that was filled by ISIS. He has also been harshly condemned for his embrace of drone warfare. According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Obama killed nearly 1,000 civilians in more than 500 drone strikes during his presidency.
“There were ten times more air strikes in the covert war on terror during President Barack Obama’s presidency than under his predecessor, George W. Bush,” the Bureau report states. “Obama embraced the US drone programme, overseeing more strikes in his first year than Bush carried out during his entire presidency. A total of 563 strikes, largely by drones, targeted Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen during Obama’s two terms, compared to 57 strikes under Bush. Between 384 and 807 civilians were killed in those countries, according to reports logged by the Bureau.”
Still, we suspect that any criticism of this award's lack of candor will be dismissed immediately as racist.
