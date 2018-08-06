Retired Green Beret Explains How The Coming 'Global State' Is Being Reached

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces ) via SHTFplan.com,
It is important to review concepts I detailed in previous articles in order to present the topic in this one. A Global State will be almost identical to Orwell’s “1984” when it is realized (“metastasized” is a more appropriate term for the cancer of globalism), in these details:
The entire surface of the globe cannot be conquered by a single entity/nation, but spheres of influence can be established that will “offset” one another: “Super-states”
The Super-states will be almost identical to “1984’s” of Oceania (America, England, and the English-speaking nations), Eurasia (Russia and Europe), and Eastasia (the Orient).
The impossibility of global conquest by one nation-grouping is due to the need for a region ruled to be comprised of ethnically “homogenous” peoples with a leader of that genotype. This serves to “congeal” groups of people while isolating them from the other spheres and creating “enemies” needed by the State to maintain a continuous threat, war production, and a population with one accord.
Each nation-group/Super-state will have a totalitarian system in place that parallels the other states and is mutually supportive either through cooperation or through their existences providing “enemies” to maintain a directed, driven population as outlined in #3.
A contested area of the globe with natural resources changing hands constantly (the Middle East, Africa, and the Polar regions), with populations relegated to slavery or servitude by whichever Super-state is in charge at the moment.
The UN has been a “paper tiger” for many years, but it is such only from a military perspective. In terms of finances, it has been corralling in the world’s financiers (such as the BIS, the Bank of International Settlements), and establishing a world court (in the Hague) slowly but effectively. From a “dogmatic” perspective, the UN is fostering its phony narratives throughout the world: illegal aliens are termed “refugees,” and Al Gore’s nonsense about climate change has been incorporated into “biodiversity projects” such as Agenda 21 and others that not even the “REMF” (look it up) Senator’s son could foresee.
The UN is globalism, and more: the UN is the vehicle... the convening body of approval, the face, and the administrative apparatus of the coming global state.
These plans have been in existence for more than a century. From the moment the United States was formed, the efforts have been unrelenting both domestically and internationally to control the banking and return administration of the “province” to England, a European power we fought against twice and subsequently rescued twice from two world wars.
Oligarchs in all nations have sold their countries out in favor of an “Elysium” style society on earth, a “1984,” where laws are inflicted upon the peoples as their leaders violate every one of them. A global society where the only words for a citizen are conformity, obedience, and productivity: a planetary “Gulag” broken down into several regions for administrative purposes and where each region is mutually self-supportive.
The concept of the United States as a sovereign nation is a mirage: the reality is a miasma resulting from the stench of decades of controlled dysfunction and destabilization to bring the nation to the brink of collapse while giving the taxpayers the illusion they’re still free and that their votes in the rigged elections still count. All throughout the United States the quality of life – employment, family structure, faith, and true communities of neighborhoods and neighbors that help one another when needed and still mind their own business...these qualities have almost completely vanished.
The votes are only to provide the color of authenticity and approval of the citizenry as the politicians ply their trades: the business of government to enrich them personally while they pillage the nation’s assets, selling them off to other nations and destroying the country. They care not for their “constituency,” and their only honor is to themselves for self-aggrandizement. Their only loyalties are toward power, wealth, and exemptions from the laws that govern other men.
Such is the point that we have reached, and where we are. The illusion is maintained: “We’re strong, united, and defending the Homeland.” All of it obfuscates the true actions and objective:
The United States is being turned into a total surveillance state in preparation for a “collapse,” the complete enslavement of its citizens (Socialism into Communism, complete with gulags), and its dissolution and subsequent “absorption” into the system of global governance.
The NY Post published an article by Rich Lowry on 7/30/18 entitled “Like it or not, America is now seriously debating socialism.” It details the methanous-reemergence of Bernie Sanders in the forefront and his “Medicare For All” plank, a platform estimated by the Mercatus Center (a conservative firm) to cost around $33 trillion for the first 10 years if it’s emplaced.
Really? Socialism? Lenin himself said that socialism is the final step before communism: and these morons are going to eat it right out of the hand of Bernie Sanders.
It is not so far-fetched as you may think: Olympia Snow (R, ME) brought Obamacare to the floor of the Senate, and within a small matter of time it became law…a law that is still bleeding us even after the President knocked the individual mandate out of the picture.
The stultified masses will “bite” on it hook, line, and sinker as another entitlement, and it has the surest method of funding: taxes. The unstoppable, SWAT team and LEO-enforced taxes raised by the politicians upon their serfs, the public. The media has never ceased their barrages against the President.
The globalist vehicle to ensure complete accountability of the citizens from a legal perspective is mandatory health care...and one that cripples the country in the exact same plan that Cloward and Piven introduced to President Johnson that took effect: the creation of a welfare state to implode the system.
A Time Magazine article posted on 6/11/18 by Alex Fitzpatrick has a title that summarizes the fostered complacency and resignation that the Media and globalists are using to mold the people. The title is “Drones are here to stay. Get used to it.” The article mentions there are 1.1 million drones registered by the FAA (don’t you just love that one? More revenue and ad valorem…the “registered drone” business). Of this total amount, 918,000 are listed as “hobbyists,” and 194,000 as “commercial” drones.
This article does not mention the number of drones used by the Federal government, by law enforcement, and by government agencies.
The drones have GPS and Wi-Fi capabilities. They have cameras. Ta-dah! The cameras can be linked, and the images captured and used by the government. The happy Hallmark family in the park doesn’t realize their happy Saturday drone flight’s recordings and images can be snatched up by law enforcement and the fusion centers.
That Petraeus and his “Internet of things” statement is coming to fruition: all of the computers, cell phones, devices in the home, CCTV cameras, data recorders in the cars, trash recycling firms (sifting your trash), satellites, drones…all of it is caging us in. The other countries are leading the pack: China is breaking new ground that will find its way into the U.S. England (especially London) is a complete surveillance labyrinth.
They’re collecting biometric data from us in the airports, with the CCTV cameras, and with the cellular telephones. The Android model is taking biometrics of pulse, voice recognition, and transmitting user location with composition (others in the room with you). All for no reason, right? Just to foster loving togetherness and a feeling of belonging to a social group...a remake of “teaching the world to sing,” but this time without Coca-cola.
Wrong. The cage has to be emplaced, and laws made: laws to try and wrest our remaining freedoms from us. They want the guns, they want to adulterate the vote (allowing illegal aliens to vote) and destroy the fabric of society. They want to destroy the United States, and they’re succeeding, on a daily basis. Edward Snowden was only able to reveal a small fraction of what is happening, and that information is astounding. Think what they’re doing now, and look what they’re doing, right before our eyes.
MKUltra - Where Did It Go?
The Rest Of The Story
A few flies in your ointment: Pakistan and India are not going to be part of anything together. Afghanistan is not going to be ruled by anyone else unless you kill all the Afghans. The World Court has been able to corral only several tin-pot dictators and is a vehicle of U.S. imperialism (see Milosevic, the killing of). I could go on, but you get the point.
Good luck linking Obamacare to global cartels and spheres of influence. In closing, you're a numbnuts taking an uninformed stab on topics pretty well covered in an average undergraduate political science curriculum. Perhaps you should bone up a bit before you start spouting this. You sound like you wrote this in a fevered state in some shack in Idaho.
This article is built on sloppily-cut cornerstones. The world is breaking apart. The old system of the US is ending abroad. This is the opposite of a global cartel forming. The rest of the article is a hodgepodge linked to it with no persuasive rationale.
Now, PT, what did you and the original poster cover during your time filling sandbags at Fort Bragg? Did you ever have the odd thought that Britain, France, and other European powers offered their citizens a higher quality of life only after their empires dissolved? Did that make you hopeful?
Did you ever share your sneaking suspicions in the mess hall over fried bologna or while signing up for usurious loans for new stereo equipment that the military industries are sucking up funds better spent domestically--say on educating our workforce or improving our failing infrastructure?
Sometimes, after knife-fighting class but before learning how to dig a well, I hear that SF formations collectively discuss their own opportunity costs to provide labor to the military bureaucracy. Is that true? Or is it more of an after-hours thing while polishing boots?
These are all the things that make for eminent scholars, right? I hear you need to qualify with an M-4 to even audit 100-level political science classes on imperialism these days. Tell us about it.
Or will you continue playing hard to get and push me away?
In reply to we all know its you on both… by PrezTrump
FM 3.39-40. Military field manual on the internment of civilians, revised in 2010.
https://info.publicintelligence.net/USArmy-InternmentResettlement.pdf
oh shit, this drivel lost me when he trotted out the 33 trillion number for the first 10 years of Medicare for all.
Fact: a study by Koch brothers no less stated Medicare for all over 10 years would cost us 32.6 Trillion. Our present system costs us more than 33 Trillion and doesn't even cover 85% of people ages 19 to 64. The rest of the people just go bankrupt or die.
Medicare for All plan would provide comprehensive coverage for all residents of the United States, including primary and preventative care, emergency and hospital services, maternity and newborn care, prescription drugs, substance abuse and mental health services, as well as pediatrics, laboratory, and diagnostic services. The plan also guarantees dental, vision, audiology, and abortion coverage.
